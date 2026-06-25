Curacao vs Côte d'Ivoire Predictions, Picks & Odds – 25/06/2026

World Cup · 3 World Cup · 3

25 Jun 2026 Philadelphia Stadium Louis Hecq

Our prediction 2: Côte d'Ivoire to win 1.17 on Betfred · Confidence High Odds recorded on 29 Jun 2026 at 07:35 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 3 Date: 25 Jun 2026 Time: 21:00 BST Stadium: Philadelphia Stadium

Curacao vs Côte d'Ivoire Preview

Curacao sit fourth in Group E, and their recent form tells a difficult story: one win and three defeats from their last five outings. Yet that solitary point earned against Ecuador, courtesy of a remarkable goalkeeping display from Eloy Room, offered genuine hope. Dick Advocaat's switch to a back five has provided more defensive solidity, though a question mark hangs over the fitness of Jurgen Locadia. The smallest nation ever to reach a World Cup will fight for every inch.

Côte d'Ivoire return to the World Cup stage after a twelve-year absence, carrying four consecutive victories into Philadelphia. Emerse Faé's side occupy second place in the group and need only a draw to confirm their passage to the knockout rounds. A narrow defeat to Germany was their sole blemish, and even in that match the Elephants competed admirably. Chris Inao Oulai impressed against the Germans, while Ange-Yoan Bonny looks set to retain his starting berth in attack.

Recommended Bets Betfred William Hill Smarkets Curacao to win 17.00 19.00 20.00 BTTS Yes 2.62 2.30 ·

Côte d'Ivoire's four consecutive victories heading into this fixture make them the clear favourites at 1.17. Their attacking quality, bolstered by the likes of Ange-Yoan Bonny and Chris Inao Oulai, should prove too much for a Curacao side that has managed just one win in five. The Elephants need only a draw to secure knockout stage progression, but their form suggests they will push for all three points.

Curacao's heroic nil-nil draw with Ecuador showcased remarkable defensive resilience, with goalkeeper Eloy Room producing 15 saves. Dick Advocaat's shift to a back five has tightened things considerably, and that defensive posture could keep the scoreline respectable. The under 2.5 goals line at 2.50 looks attractive given Curacao's willingness to sit deep and frustrate.

The away win is our primary selection. Côte d'Ivoire's squad depth, returning to the World Cup stage after twelve years, carries genuine motivation to finally break their group stage curse. Backing under 2.5 goals complements that pick nicely, reflecting Curacao's defensive approach and the likelihood of a controlled, low-scoring Ivorian victory. Odds and markets subject to change.

Trends to Know about Curacao vs Côte d'Ivoire

Côte d'Ivoire boast four straight wins

Curacao conceded in four of five

Room's 15 saves kept Ecuador scoreless

Form & Statistics: Curacao vs Côte d'Ivoire Curacao Recent form D L W L L Wins 1/5 (20%) Draws 1/5 (20%) Losses 3/5 (60%) Season statistics (5) 3.1 Total goals 44% Both teams score 1.5 Goals scored 1.6 Goals conceded Côte d'Ivoire Recent form L W W W W Wins 4/5 (80%) Draws 0/5 (0%) Losses 1/5 (20%) Season statistics (5) 2.3 Total goals 36% Both teams score 1.5 Goals scored 0.8 Goals conceded

Statistic Curacao Côte d'Ivoire Last 5 results 1W 1D 3L · 4W 1L Avg goals scored 1.5 · 1.5 Avg goals conceded 1.6 · 0.8 Under 2.5 (last 5) 1/5 · 2/5

Probable lineup Lineups: Curacao vs Côte d'Ivoire Curacao 5-4-1 Starters 1 Eloy Room 2 Joshua Brenet 3 Jurien Gaari 4 Armando Obispo 5 Sherel Floranus 6 Deveron Fonville 7 Tahith Chong 8 Leandro Bacuna 9 Livano Comenencia 10 Juninho Bacuna 11 Gervane Kastaneer Absent Riechedly Bazoer (suspension (yellow/red card)) Côte d'Ivoire 4-3-3 Starters 1 Yahia Fofana 2 Guela Doue 3 Odilon Kossounou 4 Evan Ndicka 5 Ghislain Konan 6 Franck Kessie 7 Ibrahim Sangare 8 Chris Inao Oulai 9 Nicolas Pepe 10 Ange-Yoan Bonny 11 Amad Diallo Absent Wilfried Singo (hamstring injury (expected to miss final group game))

Clement Akpa (thigh injury (ruled out of tournament))

Elye Wahi (personal reason)

Emmanuel Agbadou (suspension (yellow cards)) Medium confidence

A 5-4-1 against a 4-3-3 sets up a fascinating tactical contest, with Curaçao likely to sit deep and invite pressure before looking to exploit space on the break. Tahith Chong will be central to any counter-attacking threat the Caribbean side can muster.

Côte d'Ivoire carry genuine width and creativity through their front three, with Amad Diallo and Nicolas Pépé capable of stretching a compact defensive block. Kessié and Sangaré offer the midfield engine to sustain prolonged spells of possession and keep Curaçao pinned back.

How to Watch Curacao vs Côte d'Ivoire Match?

What time is Curacao vs Côte d'Ivoire?

Curacao face Côte d'Ivoire at Philadelphia Stadium on Wednesday 25 June 2026, with kickoff at 21:00 BST.

Where is Curacao vs Côte d'Ivoire being played?

This fixture takes place at Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia, United States.

How Can I Watch Curacao vs Côte d'Ivoire on TV and Live Stream?

Check local listings for live coverage of Curacao vs Côte d'Ivoire on television and streaming platforms.