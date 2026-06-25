World Cup Ecuador 20:00 Germany Prediction: Germany to win 1.60 Continue > Pick your prediction EcuadorDraw Germany

Ecuador vs Germany Predictions, Picks & Odds – 25/06/2026

World Cup · 3 World Cup · 3

25 Jun 2026 New York New Jersey Stadium Louis Hecq

Ecuador vs Germany – Best bets of the match Bookmaker 1 X 2 Bonus info Betfred 5.00 4.33 1.60 Continue William Hill 4.80 4.50 1.57 Continue Smarkets 5.70 5.30 1.55 Continue Matchbook 5.80 5.10 1.57 Continue Coral 4.60 2.50 2.00 Continue

Our prediction 2: Germany to win 1.60 on Betfred · Confidence High Odds recorded on 29 Jun 2026 at 06:35 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 3 Date: 25 Jun 2026 Time: 20:00 UTC Stadium: New York New Jersey Stadium

Ecuador vs Germany Preview

Ecuador arrive at MetLife Stadium under considerable pressure following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in their opener, a result that snapped a remarkable 19-match unbeaten run. Sebastián Beccacece’s side dominated possession and struck the woodwork three times in that fixture, yet lacked the clinical edge required. Their “golden generation” now faces a must-win scenario if they harbour ambitions of reaching the knockout rounds for the first time since 2006.

Germany, by contrast, are in imperious form. Julian Nagelsmann’s side dismantled Curaçao 7-1 in their opening match, with Kai Havertz netting twice, and they carry momentum from five consecutive victories heading into this fixture. Manuel Neuer has been declared fully fit after recovering from a calf injury. After successive group-stage eliminations in 2018 and 2022, the pressure to perform is immense, yet this squad looks primed to deliver.

Recommended Bets Betfred William Hill Smarkets Ecuador to win 5.00 4.80 5.70 BTTS Yes 1.73 1.67 ·

Germany’s blistering start to the tournament, that 7-1 demolition of Curaçao with Kai Havertz grabbing a brace, underlines the depth and ruthlessness Julian Nagelsmann’s side possess in attack. Five consecutive victories speak to a squad determined to banish the ghosts of consecutive group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022. With Manuel Neuer confirmed fit, the spine of this German team looks formidable at both ends of the pitch.

Ecuador’s defensive record during qualifying was outstanding: just five goals conceded across 18 matches and 13 clean sheets. Yet the opening loss to Ivory Coast, where they struck the woodwork three times without reward, exposed a familiar lack of cutting edge in the final third. Sebastián Beccacece’s men will be desperate, but desperation alone rarely troubles a side playing with Germany’s current authority and composure.

The away win at 1.60 represents the strongest selection here. Germany’s perfect head-to-head record against La Tri, combined with their explosive early-tournament form, makes them clear favourites to collect all three points. Ecuador’s need for a result could leave them exposed on the counter, playing directly into German hands. A second successive defeat would leave the South Americans’ hopes of matching their 2006 run in serious jeopardy.

Trends to Know about Ecuador vs Germany

Germany boast five consecutive victories

Ecuador conceded in crucial opener

Germany’s head-to-head record is flawless

Form & Statistics: Ecuador vs Germany Ecuador Recent form D L W W D Wins 2/5 (40%) Draws 2/5 (40%) Losses 1/5 (20%) Season statistics (5) 2 Total goals 50% Both teams score 1.2 Goals scored 0.8 Goals conceded Germany Recent form W W W W W Wins 5/5 (100%) Draws 0/5 (0%) Losses 0/5 (0%) Season statistics (5) 4 Total goals 69% Both teams score 2.8 Goals scored 1.2 Goals conceded

Statistic Ecuador Germany Last 5 results 2W 2D 1L · 5W Avg goals scored 1.2 · 2.8 Avg goals conceded 0.8 · 1.2 Under 2.5 (last 5) 3/5 · 0/5 H2H, last 1 meetings 0 Ecuador · 0 Draws · 1 Germany

Probable lineup Lineups: Ecuador vs Germany Ecuador 4-4-2 Starters 1 Hernán Galindez 2 Joel Ordonez 3 Willian Pacho 4 Piero Hincapié 5 Pervis Estupiñán 6 Alan Franco 7 Moisés Caicedo 8 Patrickson Delgado 9 Nilson Angulo 10 Gonzalo Plata 11 Enner Valencia Bench Alexander Domínguez

Ángelo Preciado

Jordy Caicedo

John Yeboah

Kevin Rodríguez

Alan Minda

Jackson Porozo Germany 4-2-3-1 Starters 1 Manuel Neuer 2 Joshua Kimmich 3 Jonathan Tah 4 Nico Schlotterbeck 5 David Raum 6 Leon Goretzka 7 Aleksandar Pavlovic 8 Leroy Sané 9 Jamal Musiala 10 Florian Wirtz 11 Kai Havertz Bench Oliver Baumann

Antonio Rüdiger

Assan Ouedraogo

Felix Nmecha

Deniz Undav

Julian Brandt

Niclas Füllkrug Absent Lennart Karl (muscle fibre tear in left thigh (withdrew from squad, replaced by Assan Ouedraogo))

Serge Gnabry (right adductor tear (ruled out for remainder of 2025-26 season and World Cup)) Medium confidence

A compact 4-4-2 from Ecuador meets Germany’s 4-2-3-1 in what shapes up as a battle of defensive discipline against creative fluidity. Moisés Caicedo will be central to Ecuador’s efforts to disrupt the midfield, while Enner Valencia leads the line with characteristic tenacity.

For Germany, the trio of Sané, Jamal Musiala, and Florian Wirtz behind Kai Havertz offers considerable technical quality and movement in behind. Ecuador’s flat midfield four will need to track runners diligently if they are to contain the width and interplay Germany’s shape is designed to exploit.

Ecuador vs Germany: Head-to-Head Ecuador 0 % Draws 0 % Germany 100 % Average statistics (recent meetings) 3 Total goals 0% Both teams score 0 Home goals 3 Away goals 100% Over 2.5 goals 0% Under 2.5 goals

How to Watch Ecuador vs Germany Match?

What time is Ecuador vs Germany?

Ecuador vs Germany kicks off at MetLife Stadium on 25 June 2026 at 21:00 BST.

Where is Ecuador vs Germany being played?

This match will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

How Can I Watch Ecuador vs Germany on TV and Live Stream?

Ecuador vs Germany will be broadcast live on BBC and ITV in the United Kingdom.