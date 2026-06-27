World Cup Egypt 03:00 Iran Prediction: Egypt to win 2.50 Continue > Pick your prediction EgyptDraw Iran

Egypt vs Iran Predictions, Picks & Odds – 27/06/2026

World Cup · 3 World Cup · 3

27 Jun 2026 Seattle Stadium Louis Hecq

Egypt vs Iran – Best bets of the match Bookmaker 1 X 2 Bonus info Betfred 2.50 2.75 3.40 Continue William Hill 2.45 2.75 3.25 Continue Smarkets 2.60 2.74 4.00 Continue Matchbook 2.58 2.66 4.20 Continue Coral 3.10 1.80 4.20 Continue

Our prediction 1X: Double Chance Egypt or Draw 2.50 on Betfred · Confidence Medium Odds recorded on 29 Jun 2026 at 06:35 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 3 Date: 27 Jun 2026 Time: 03:00 UTC Stadium: Seattle Stadium

Egypt vs Iran Preview

Egypt sit second in Group G after a creditable 1-1 draw with Belgium in their opener, and their recent form reads encouragingly with two wins, two draws, and a single defeat across their last five outings. Manager Hossam Hassan has settled on the bulk of his starting eleven, providing welcome stability. Mohamed Salah, likely featuring in his final World Cup, carries the weight of a nation's expectations on his shoulders.

Iran occupy third in the group following a 2-2 draw with New Zealand, a result that will have frustrated coach Amir Ghalenoei given his side led in that match. Their form has been solid, with two wins and a draw from their last four fixtures. Off the pitch, however, conditions have been far from ideal. Significant travel restrictions within the United States have disrupted recovery times, with players suffering cramps and enduring stressful airport waits between venues.

Recommended Bets Betfred William Hill Smarkets Egypt to win 2.50 2.45 2.60 BTTS Yes 2.10 2.20 ·

Egypt and Iran are remarkably difficult to separate. The bookmakers agree, pricing both sides identically at 2.50 and 3.40 respectively, with the draw available at 2.75. Both teams opened their campaigns with draws, and neither possesses a clear edge in recent form. Iran have won two of their last four, yet a defeat and a draw temper any momentum. The double chance covering an Egypt win or a draw looks the shrewdest route into this fixture.

Off-the-pitch factors could prove decisive. Iran's squad has endured gruelling travel restrictions across the United States, with players reportedly suffering cramps due to inadequate recovery time between matches. Coach Amir Ghalenoei has been vocal about the disruption, and the physical toll on his players should not be underestimated. Egypt, by contrast, appear settled; manager Hossam Hassan confirmed he has finalised the vast majority of his starting eleven.

Mohamed Salah is likely featuring in his final World Cup, and that hunger to deliver a lasting legacy for Egyptian football adds a psychological dimension worth factoring in. With both sides needing points to stay ahead of the chasing pack in Group G, a tight, cagey affair feels probable. Backing the 1X double chance, anchored by Egypt's home price at 2.50, represents solid value in a match where a draw remains the likeliest single outcome.

Trends to Know about Egypt vs Iran

Both sides drew their opening matches

Egypt conceded just once against Belgium

Iran's travel disruptions hamper player recovery

Form & Statistics: Egypt vs Iran Egypt Recent form W D L W D Wins 2/5 (40%) Draws 2/5 (40%) Losses 1/5 (20%) Season statistics (5) 2.2 Total goals 50% Both teams score 1.3 Goals scored 0.9 Goals conceded Iran Recent form D D W W L Wins 2/5 (40%) Draws 2/5 (40%) Losses 1/5 (20%) Season statistics (5) 2.5 Total goals 50% Both teams score 1.6 Goals scored 0.9 Goals conceded

Statistic Egypt Iran Last 5 results 2W 2D 1L · 2W 2D 1L Avg goals scored 1.3 · 1.6 Avg goals conceded 0.9 · 0.9 Under 2.5 (last 5) 3/5 · 1/5

Probable lineup Lineups: Egypt vs Iran Egypt 4-2-3-1 Starters 1 Mostafa Shobeir 2 Mohamed Hany 3 Yasser Ibrahim 4 Mohamed Abdelmonem 5 Ahmed Fatouh 6 Marwan Attia 7 Hamdy Fathy 8 Mohamed Salah 9 Emam Ashour 10 Mostafa Zico 11 Omar Marmoush Bench Mohamed El Shenawy

Ramy Rabia

Hossam Abdelmaguid

Mohanad Lasheen

Mahmoud Trezeguet

Ibrahim Adel

Ahmed Sayed 'Zizo' Absent Hamza Abdelkarim (Visa Issues) Iran 4-2-3-1 Starters 1 Alireza Beiranvand 2 Ramin Rezaeian 3 Shojae Khalilzadeh 4 Ali Nemati 5 Milad Mohammadi 6 Saeid Ezatolahi 7 Saman Ghoddos 8 Aria Yousefi 9 Mohammad Mohebi 10 Shahriyar Moghanloo 11 Mehdi Taremi Bench Seyed Hossein Hosseini

Ehsan Hajsafi

Hossein Kanaani

Rouzbeh Cheshmi

Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Mehdi Ghaedi

Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh Absent Ali Gholizadeh (Season-ending knee injury (torn ACL))

Sardar Azmoun (Left out of squad due to disciplinary issues) Medium confidence

Both sides line up in a 4-2-3-1, setting the stage for a tactically mirrored contest. Mohamed Salah operates in the No. 10 corridor for Egypt, where his movement behind Omar Marmoush will be central to unlocking an Iranian defensive block that has shown discipline in earlier fixtures.

For Iran, Mehdi Taremi leads the line with Saman Ghoddos and Aria Yousefi providing width in behind him. Both probable XIs are drawn from consistent sources, so the shape of this encounter looks reasonably settled ahead of a kickoff that carries genuine elimination stakes for both sides.

How to Watch Egypt vs Iran Match?

What time is Egypt vs Iran?

Egypt vs Iran kicks off at Lumen Field on Friday 27 June 2026 at 04:00 BST.

Where is Egypt vs Iran being played?

This fixture takes place at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

How Can I Watch Egypt vs Iran on TV and Live Stream?

Egypt vs Iran will be broadcast live on television and available to stream online for viewers worldwide.