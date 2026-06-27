Egypt vs Iran Predictions, Picks & Odds – 27/06/2026
Egypt vs Iran – Best bets of the match
Egypt vs Iran Preview
Egypt sit second in Group G after a creditable 1-1 draw with Belgium in their opener, and their recent form reads encouragingly with two wins, two draws, and a single defeat across their last five outings. Manager Hossam Hassan has settled on the bulk of his starting eleven, providing welcome stability. Mohamed Salah, likely featuring in his final World Cup, carries the weight of a nation's expectations on his shoulders.
Iran occupy third in the group following a 2-2 draw with New Zealand, a result that will have frustrated coach Amir Ghalenoei given his side led in that match. Their form has been solid, with two wins and a draw from their last four fixtures. Off the pitch, however, conditions have been far from ideal. Significant travel restrictions within the United States have disrupted recovery times, with players suffering cramps and enduring stressful airport waits between venues.
Egypt and Iran are remarkably difficult to separate. The bookmakers agree, pricing both sides identically at 2.50 and 3.40 respectively, with the draw available at 2.75. Both teams opened their campaigns with draws, and neither possesses a clear edge in recent form. Iran have won two of their last four, yet a defeat and a draw temper any momentum. The double chance covering an Egypt win or a draw looks the shrewdest route into this fixture.
Off-the-pitch factors could prove decisive. Iran's squad has endured gruelling travel restrictions across the United States, with players reportedly suffering cramps due to inadequate recovery time between matches. Coach Amir Ghalenoei has been vocal about the disruption, and the physical toll on his players should not be underestimated. Egypt, by contrast, appear settled; manager Hossam Hassan confirmed he has finalised the vast majority of his starting eleven.
Mohamed Salah is likely featuring in his final World Cup, and that hunger to deliver a lasting legacy for Egyptian football adds a psychological dimension worth factoring in. With both sides needing points to stay ahead of the chasing pack in Group G, a tight, cagey affair feels probable. Backing the 1X double chance, anchored by Egypt's home price at 2.50, represents solid value in a match where a draw remains the likeliest single outcome.
Trends to Know about Egypt vs Iran
- Both sides drew their opening matches
- Egypt conceded just once against Belgium
- Iran's travel disruptions hamper player recovery
Form & Statistics: Egypt vs Iran
Egypt
Recent form
Season statistics (5)
Iran
Recent form
Season statistics (5)
|Statistic
|Egypt
|Iran
|Last 5 results
|2W 2D 1L
|·
|2W 2D 1L
|Avg goals scored
|1.3
|·
|1.6
|Avg goals conceded
|0.9
|·
|0.9
|Under 2.5 (last 5)
|3/5
|·
|1/5
Lineups: Egypt vs Iran
Egypt
Starters
- 1 Mostafa Shobeir
- 2 Mohamed Hany
- 3 Yasser Ibrahim
- 4 Mohamed Abdelmonem
- 5 Ahmed Fatouh
- 6 Marwan Attia
- 7 Hamdy Fathy
- 8 Mohamed Salah
- 9 Emam Ashour
- 10 Mostafa Zico
- 11 Omar Marmoush
Bench
- Mohamed El Shenawy
- Ramy Rabia
- Hossam Abdelmaguid
- Mohanad Lasheen
- Mahmoud Trezeguet
- Ibrahim Adel
- Ahmed Sayed 'Zizo'
Absent
- Hamza Abdelkarim (Visa Issues)
Iran
Starters
- 1 Alireza Beiranvand
- 2 Ramin Rezaeian
- 3 Shojae Khalilzadeh
- 4 Ali Nemati
- 5 Milad Mohammadi
- 6 Saeid Ezatolahi
- 7 Saman Ghoddos
- 8 Aria Yousefi
- 9 Mohammad Mohebi
- 10 Shahriyar Moghanloo
- 11 Mehdi Taremi
Bench
- Seyed Hossein Hosseini
- Ehsan Hajsafi
- Hossein Kanaani
- Rouzbeh Cheshmi
- Alireza Jahanbakhsh
- Mehdi Ghaedi
- Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh
Absent
- Ali Gholizadeh (Season-ending knee injury (torn ACL))
- Sardar Azmoun (Left out of squad due to disciplinary issues)
Medium confidence
Both sides line up in a 4-2-3-1, setting the stage for a tactically mirrored contest. Mohamed Salah operates in the No. 10 corridor for Egypt, where his movement behind Omar Marmoush will be central to unlocking an Iranian defensive block that has shown discipline in earlier fixtures.
For Iran, Mehdi Taremi leads the line with Saman Ghoddos and Aria Yousefi providing width in behind him. Both probable XIs are drawn from consistent sources, so the shape of this encounter looks reasonably settled ahead of a kickoff that carries genuine elimination stakes for both sides.
How to Watch Egypt vs Iran Match?
What time is Egypt vs Iran?
Egypt vs Iran kicks off at Lumen Field on Friday 27 June 2026 at 04:00 BST.
Where is Egypt vs Iran being played?
This fixture takes place at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.
How Can I Watch Egypt vs Iran on TV and Live Stream?
Egypt vs Iran will be broadcast live on television and available to stream online for viewers worldwide.