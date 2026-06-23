World Cup England 20:00 Ghana Prediction: · 1.22 Continue > Pick your prediction EnglandDraw Ghana

England vs Ghana Predictions, Picks & Odds – 23/06/2026

World Cup · 2 World Cup · 2

23 Jun 2026 Boston Stadium Louis Hecq

England vs Ghana – Best bets of the match Bookmaker 1 X 2 Bonus info Betfred 1.22 6.00 15.00 Continue William Hill 1.20 6.50 15.00 Continue Smarkets 1.23 7.20 17.01 Continue Matchbook 1.23 7.20 16.50 Continue Coral 1.57 2.80 9.00 Continue

Our prediction 1: England to win 1.22 on Betfred · Confidence High Odds recorded on 25 Jun 2026 at 05:05 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 2 Date: 23 Jun 2026 Time: 20:00 UTC Stadium: Boston Stadium

England vs Ghana Preview

England arrive at the Gillette Stadium in robust shape, sitting top of their group after two wins, a draw, and a single defeat in recent outings. Thomas Tuchel's structured 4-2-3-1 system has brought positional discipline, though the omission of Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Trent Alexander-Arnold raises eyebrows. Bukayo Saka remains a slight concern with a lingering Achilles issue, yet he is expected to feature in what promises to be a historic occasion.

Ghana, by contrast, are enduring a torrid spell. Three losses from their last four fixtures have left Carlos Queiroz's side third in the group and scrambling for answers. The absence of Mohammed Kudus through a quadricep injury strips them of their most creative outlet, placing greater burden on Thomas Partey in midfield. Organisation and collective resolve will be essential if the Black Stars are to spring a surprise against one of the tournament's most expensively assembled squads.

Recommended Bets Betfred William Hill Smarkets England to win 1.22 1.20 1.23 BTTS Yes 2.50 2.30 ·

England's form points firmly towards a home win at 1.22. Thomas Tuchel's side have won two of their last four, conceding little, while Ghana's recent run of three defeats from four matches exposes a side struggling for consistency. The absence of Mohammed Kudus strips Ghana of their most creative outlet, tilting the balance further in England's favour.

Backing over 2.5 goals at 1.67 looks a sound proposition. England's attacking depth, even without Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, remains formidable through Bukayo Saka and the options Tuchel has at his disposal. Ghana's defensive fragility across their losing streak suggests they will concede, and their need to push forward could open further space.

The both teams to score: no market at 1.50 completes the picture. Without Kudus pulling the strings, Ghana lack a reliable route to goal against a well-organised English backline. Tuchel's structured 4-2-3-1 system, with full-backs tucking inside to bolster central control, is designed precisely to stifle opposition transitions. England should manage this fixture comfortably.

Trends to Know about England vs Ghana

England unbeaten in three of four

Ghana winless in last three matches

Kudus absence weakens Ghana's creativity

Form & Statistics: England vs Ghana England Recent form W W W L D Wins 3/5 (60%) Draws 1/5 (20%) Losses 1/5 (20%) Season statistics (5) 3 Total goals 38% Both teams score 2.2 Goals scored 0.8 Goals conceded Ghana Recent form W D L L L Wins 1/5 (20%) Draws 1/5 (20%) Losses 3/5 (60%) Season statistics (5) 2.2 Total goals 44% Both teams score 0.8 Goals scored 1.4 Goals conceded

Statistic England Ghana Last 5 results 3W 1D 1L · 1W 1D 3L Avg goals scored 2.2 · 0.8 Avg goals conceded 0.8 · 1.4 Under 2.5 (last 5) 3/5 · 3/5

Probable lineup Lineups: England vs Ghana England 4-2-3-1 Starters 1 Jordan Pickford 2 Kyle Walker 3 John Stones 4 Marc Guéhi 5 Luke Shaw 6 Declan Rice 7 Kobbie Mainoo 8 Bukayo Saka 9 Jude Bellingham 10 Phil Foden 11 Harry Kane Bench Aaron Ramsdale

Reece James

Ezri Konsa

Lewis Dunk

Ben Chilwell

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Conor Gallagher

James Maddison

Cole Palmer

Marcus Rashford

Ivan Toney

Ollie Watkins Absent Ben White (Severe knee injury.)

Jarrad Branthwaite (Severe thigh injury.)

Jack Grealish (Season-ending foot injury.) Ghana 3-4-3 Starters 1 Benjamin Asare 2 Jonas Adjetey 3 Derrick Luckassen 4 Jerome Opoku 5 Caleb Yirenkyi 6 Thomas Partey 7 Kwasi Sibo 8 Gideon Mensah 9 Antoine Semenyo 10 Iñaki Williams 11 Jordan Ayew Bench Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Joseph Anang

Baba Abdul Rahman

Abdul Mumin

Marvin Senaya

Alidu Seidu

Elisha Owusu

Augustine Boakye

Abdul Fatawu

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Christopher Bonsu Baah

Ernest Nuamah Absent Mohammed Kudus (Quadricep/thigh injury, failed to recover in time for the tournament, may require surgery.)

Alexander Djiku (Injured in training, replaced in the squad by Derrick Luckassen.)

Mohammed Salisu (Ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).) Medium confidence

England line up in a 4-2-3-1 against Ghana's compact 3-4-3, a shape designed to press high and threaten in wide areas. Jude Bellingham operates in the attacking midfield role that gives England their creative axis, with Declan Rice anchoring behind him alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

Ghana's three-man defence will need to cope with England's width, and Thomas Partey carries the burden of disrupting the hosts' rhythm in central areas. Both lineups are drawn from multiple credible sources, though Ghana's XI is based on earlier squad announcements, so minor adjustments remain possible before kickoff.

How to Watch England vs Ghana Match?

What time is England vs Ghana?

England vs Ghana kicks off at the Gillette Stadium on Monday 23 June 2026 at 21:00 BST.

Where is England vs Ghana being played?

This match takes place at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

How Can I Watch England vs Ghana on TV and Live Stream?

England vs Ghana will be broadcast live on ITV and available to stream via ITVX in the United Kingdom.