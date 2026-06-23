England vs Ghana Predictions, Picks & Odds – 23/06/2026
England vs Ghana – Best bets of the match
England vs Ghana Preview
England arrive at the Gillette Stadium in robust shape, sitting top of their group after two wins, a draw, and a single defeat in recent outings. Thomas Tuchel's structured 4-2-3-1 system has brought positional discipline, though the omission of Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Trent Alexander-Arnold raises eyebrows. Bukayo Saka remains a slight concern with a lingering Achilles issue, yet he is expected to feature in what promises to be a historic occasion.
Ghana, by contrast, are enduring a torrid spell. Three losses from their last four fixtures have left Carlos Queiroz's side third in the group and scrambling for answers. The absence of Mohammed Kudus through a quadricep injury strips them of their most creative outlet, placing greater burden on Thomas Partey in midfield. Organisation and collective resolve will be essential if the Black Stars are to spring a surprise against one of the tournament's most expensively assembled squads.
England's form points firmly towards a home win at 1.22. Thomas Tuchel's side have won two of their last four, conceding little, while Ghana's recent run of three defeats from four matches exposes a side struggling for consistency. The absence of Mohammed Kudus strips Ghana of their most creative outlet, tilting the balance further in England's favour.
Backing over 2.5 goals at 1.67 looks a sound proposition. England's attacking depth, even without Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, remains formidable through Bukayo Saka and the options Tuchel has at his disposal. Ghana's defensive fragility across their losing streak suggests they will concede, and their need to push forward could open further space.
The both teams to score: no market at 1.50 completes the picture. Without Kudus pulling the strings, Ghana lack a reliable route to goal against a well-organised English backline. Tuchel's structured 4-2-3-1 system, with full-backs tucking inside to bolster central control, is designed precisely to stifle opposition transitions. England should manage this fixture comfortably.
Trends to Know about England vs Ghana
- England unbeaten in three of four
- Ghana winless in last three matches
- Kudus absence weakens Ghana's creativity
Form & Statistics: England vs Ghana
England
Recent form
Season statistics (5)
Ghana
Recent form
Season statistics (5)
|Statistic
|England
|Ghana
|Last 5 results
|3W 1D 1L
|·
|1W 1D 3L
|Avg goals scored
|2.2
|·
|0.8
|Avg goals conceded
|0.8
|·
|1.4
|Under 2.5 (last 5)
|3/5
|·
|3/5
Lineups: England vs Ghana
England
Starters
- 1 Jordan Pickford
- 2 Kyle Walker
- 3 John Stones
- 4 Marc Guéhi
- 5 Luke Shaw
- 6 Declan Rice
- 7 Kobbie Mainoo
- 8 Bukayo Saka
- 9 Jude Bellingham
- 10 Phil Foden
- 11 Harry Kane
Bench
- Aaron Ramsdale
- Reece James
- Ezri Konsa
- Lewis Dunk
- Ben Chilwell
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Conor Gallagher
- James Maddison
- Cole Palmer
- Marcus Rashford
- Ivan Toney
- Ollie Watkins
Absent
- Ben White (Severe knee injury.)
- Jarrad Branthwaite (Severe thigh injury.)
- Jack Grealish (Season-ending foot injury.)
Ghana
Starters
- 1 Benjamin Asare
- 2 Jonas Adjetey
- 3 Derrick Luckassen
- 4 Jerome Opoku
- 5 Caleb Yirenkyi
- 6 Thomas Partey
- 7 Kwasi Sibo
- 8 Gideon Mensah
- 9 Antoine Semenyo
- 10 Iñaki Williams
- 11 Jordan Ayew
Bench
- Lawrence Ati-Zigi
- Joseph Anang
- Baba Abdul Rahman
- Abdul Mumin
- Marvin Senaya
- Alidu Seidu
- Elisha Owusu
- Augustine Boakye
- Abdul Fatawu
- Kamaldeen Sulemana
- Christopher Bonsu Baah
- Ernest Nuamah
Absent
- Mohammed Kudus (Quadricep/thigh injury, failed to recover in time for the tournament, may require surgery.)
- Alexander Djiku (Injured in training, replaced in the squad by Derrick Luckassen.)
- Mohammed Salisu (Ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).)
Medium confidence
England line up in a 4-2-3-1 against Ghana's compact 3-4-3, a shape designed to press high and threaten in wide areas. Jude Bellingham operates in the attacking midfield role that gives England their creative axis, with Declan Rice anchoring behind him alongside Kobbie Mainoo.
Ghana's three-man defence will need to cope with England's width, and Thomas Partey carries the burden of disrupting the hosts' rhythm in central areas. Both lineups are drawn from multiple credible sources, though Ghana's XI is based on earlier squad announcements, so minor adjustments remain possible before kickoff.
How to Watch England vs Ghana Match?
What time is England vs Ghana?
England vs Ghana kicks off at the Gillette Stadium on Monday 23 June 2026 at 21:00 BST.
Where is England vs Ghana being played?
This match takes place at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
How Can I Watch England vs Ghana on TV and Live Stream?
England vs Ghana will be broadcast live on ITV and available to stream via ITVX in the United Kingdom.