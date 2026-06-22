World Cup France 21:00 Iraq Prediction: · 1.08 Continue > Pick your prediction FranceDraw Iraq

France vs Iraq Predictions, Picks & Odds – 22/06/2026

World Cup · 2 World Cup · 2

22 Jun 2026 Philadelphia Stadium Louis Hecq

France vs Iraq – Best bets of the match Bookmaker 1 X 2 Bonus info Betfred 1.08 10.00 29.00 Continue William Hill 1.07 11.00 29.00 Continue Smarkets 1.10 14.49 35.97 Continue Matchbook 1.10 14.50 38.00 Continue Coral 1.30 3.80 13.00 Continue

Our prediction 1: France to win 1.08 on Betfred · Confidence High Odds recorded on 25 Jun 2026 at 05:05 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 2 Date: 22 Jun 2026 Time: 21:00 UTC Stadium: Philadelphia Stadium

France vs Iraq Preview

France head into Didier Deschamps' farewell tournament in solid form, winning three of their last four outings. A convincing 3-1 friendly victory over Northern Ireland provided a confident send-off, though a minor muscle concern for Jules Koundé bears monitoring. With Kylian Mbappé chasing Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup goal record and Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé in devastating form, Les Bleus possess attacking firepower few sides can match.

Iraq return to the World Cup for the first time in 40 years, a remarkable achievement that has galvanised the nation. Their recent form, however, offers a sobering counterpoint: just one draw from three matches heading into the tournament. Captain Jalal Hassan's return from injury is a timely boost, and midfielder Amir Al Ammari will be pivotal in midfield. The Lions of Mesopotamia face a steep challenge against two-time champions at Lincoln Financial Field.

Recommended Bets Betfred William Hill Smarkets France to win 1.08 1.07 1.10 BTTS Yes 2.75 2.62 ·

France's home win at 1.08 is the cornerstone of our recommended bets. Les Bleus boast three victories in their last four matches, including a convincing 3-1 friendly triumph over Northern Ireland, and their squad depth is extraordinary. Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise give Deschamps an embarrassment of attacking riches against a side returning to the world stage after a 40-year absence.

Iraq's recent form offers little encouragement, with just one draw from their last three fixtures. Captain Jalal Hassan's return from injury is a boost, and Amir Al Ammari provides midfield quality, but this squad lacks the calibre required to trouble two-time world champions. The over 2.5 goals market at 1.40 looks appealing given France's firepower and Iraq's defensive vulnerabilities.

We also favour both teams to score: no at 1.40. France's quality across the pitch should allow them to control possession and limit Iraq to very few clear-cut opportunities. Deschamps' sides have historically been disciplined in tournament openers, and the motivation of a final campaign strengthens that resolve. A comfortable French victory without conceding represents strong value.

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Trends to Know about France vs Iraq

France won three of last four matches

Iraq winless in recent competitive fixtures

Mbappé has 12 World Cup goals in 14 appearances

Form & Statistics: France vs Iraq France Recent form W W L W W Wins 4/5 (80%) Draws 0/5 (0%) Losses 1/5 (20%) Season statistics (5) 3.4 Total goals 67% Both teams score 2.1 Goals scored 1.3 Goals conceded Iraq Recent form L L D L Wins 0/4 (0%) Draws 1/4 (25%) Losses 3/4 (75%) Season statistics (4) 2.3 Total goals 43% Both teams score 0.9 Goals scored 1.4 Goals conceded

Statistic France Iraq Last 5 results 4W 1L · 1D 3L Avg goals scored 2.1 · 0.9 Avg goals conceded 1.3 · 1.4 Under 2.5 (last 5) 0/5 · 3/4

Probable lineup Lineups: France vs Iraq France 4-2-3-1 Starters 1 Mike Maignan 2 Jules Koundé 3 William Saliba 4 Dayot Upamecano 5 Theo Hernandez 6 Aurelien Tchouameni 7 Adrien Rabiot 8 Michael Olise 9 Ousmane Dembele 10 Desire Doue 11 Kylian Mbappe Bench Brice Samba

Lucas Digne

Ibrahima Konate

Manu Kone

Warren Zaire-Emery

N'Golo Kante

Bradley Barcola

Rayan Cherki

Marcus Thuram

Jean-Philippe Mateta Absent Hugo Ekitike (Achilles tendon rupture) Iraq 4-2-3-1 Starters 1 Jalal Hassan 2 Hussein Ali 3 Zaid Tahseen 4 Rebin Sulaka 5 Merchas Doski 6 Youssef Amyn 7 Zidane Iqbal 8 Amir Al-Ammari 9 Ibrahim Bayesh 10 Aymen Hussein 11 Ali Al Hamadi Bench Fahad Talib

Ahmed Basil

Manaf Younis

Frans Putros

Mustafa Saadoon

Zaid Ismail

Kevin Yakob

Aimar Sher

Ahmed Qasem

Marko Farji

Ali Jassim

Mohanad Ali Absent Ahmed Yahya (Injury a couple of days before the tournament, replaced in squad) Medium confidence

Both sides line up in a 4-2-3-1, creating a mirror-image tactical contest. France's structure is built to funnel the ball quickly to Kylian Mbappé through a creative midfield trio, with Tchouaméni and Rabiot providing the double pivot to shield a back four that is among the most accomplished at this tournament.

Iraq's XI, sourced from a single outlet dated early June, carries slightly less certainty than France's probable lineup, so minor adjustments remain possible by kickoff. Ali Al Hamadi leads the line for a side that will need to be disciplined and compact if they are to contain the considerable attacking quality arrayed against them.

How to Watch France vs Iraq Match?

What time is France vs Iraq?

France vs Iraq kicks off at 22:00 BST on Monday 22 June 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Where is France vs Iraq being played?

This match will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, United States.

How Can I Watch France vs Iraq on TV and Live Stream?

Broadcast details for France vs Iraq will be confirmed closer to the tournament by official FIFA partners.