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22 Jun 2026 21:00
Iraq
Prediction:
· 1.08
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France vs Iraq Predictions, Picks & Odds – 22/06/2026

World Cup · 2
22 Jun 2026 Philadelphia Stadium Louis Hecq

France vs Iraq – Best bets of the match

Bookmaker1X2Bonus info
Betfred1.0810.0029.00Continue
William Hill1.0711.0029.00Continue
Smarkets1.1014.4935.97Continue
Matchbook1.1014.5038.00Continue
Coral1.303.8013.00Continue
Our prediction
1: France to win
1.08 on Betfred · Confidence High
Odds recorded on 25 Jun 2026 at 05:05 · Odds are subject to change
Competition: World Cup
Stage: Group Stage, 2
Date: 22 Jun 2026
Time: 21:00 UTC
Stadium: Philadelphia Stadium

France vs Iraq Preview

France head into Didier Deschamps' farewell tournament in solid form, winning three of their last four outings. A convincing 3-1 friendly victory over Northern Ireland provided a confident send-off, though a minor muscle concern for Jules Koundé bears monitoring. With Kylian Mbappé chasing Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup goal record and Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé in devastating form, Les Bleus possess attacking firepower few sides can match.

Iraq return to the World Cup for the first time in 40 years, a remarkable achievement that has galvanised the nation. Their recent form, however, offers a sobering counterpoint: just one draw from three matches heading into the tournament. Captain Jalal Hassan's return from injury is a timely boost, and midfielder Amir Al Ammari will be pivotal in midfield. The Lions of Mesopotamia face a steep challenge against two-time champions at Lincoln Financial Field.

France's home win at 1.08 is the cornerstone of our recommended bets. Les Bleus boast three victories in their last four matches, including a convincing 3-1 friendly triumph over Northern Ireland, and their squad depth is extraordinary. Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise give Deschamps an embarrassment of attacking riches against a side returning to the world stage after a 40-year absence.

Iraq's recent form offers little encouragement, with just one draw from their last three fixtures. Captain Jalal Hassan's return from injury is a boost, and Amir Al Ammari provides midfield quality, but this squad lacks the calibre required to trouble two-time world champions. The over 2.5 goals market at 1.40 looks appealing given France's firepower and Iraq's defensive vulnerabilities.

We also favour both teams to score: no at 1.40. France's quality across the pitch should allow them to control possession and limit Iraq to very few clear-cut opportunities. Deschamps' sides have historically been disciplined in tournament openers, and the motivation of a final campaign strengthens that resolve. A comfortable French victory without conceding represents strong value.

Questo articolo è a scopo informativo e non costituisce una raccomandazione di scommessa.

Trends to Know about France vs Iraq

  • France won three of last four matches
  • Iraq winless in recent competitive fixtures
  • Mbappé has 12 World Cup goals in 14 appearances

Form & Statistics: France vs Iraq

France

Recent form

WWLWW
Wins4/5 (80%)
Draws0/5 (0%)
Losses1/5 (20%)

Season statistics (5)

3.4Total goals
67%Both teams score
2.1Goals scored
1.3Goals conceded

Iraq

Recent form

LLDL
Wins0/4 (0%)
Draws1/4 (25%)
Losses3/4 (75%)

Season statistics (4)

2.3Total goals
43%Both teams score
0.9Goals scored
1.4Goals conceded
StatisticFranceIraq
Last 5 results4W 1L·1D 3L
Avg goals scored2.1·0.9
Avg goals conceded1.3·1.4
Under 2.5 (last 5)0/5·3/4
Probable lineup

Lineups: France vs Iraq

France

4-2-3-1

Starters

  1. 1 Mike Maignan
  2. 2 Jules Koundé
  3. 3 William Saliba
  4. 4 Dayot Upamecano
  5. 5 Theo Hernandez
  6. 6 Aurelien Tchouameni
  7. 7 Adrien Rabiot
  8. 8 Michael Olise
  9. 9 Ousmane Dembele
  10. 10 Desire Doue
  11. 11 Kylian Mbappe

Bench

  • Brice Samba
  • Lucas Digne
  • Ibrahima Konate
  • Manu Kone
  • Warren Zaire-Emery
  • N'Golo Kante
  • Bradley Barcola
  • Rayan Cherki
  • Marcus Thuram
  • Jean-Philippe Mateta

Absent

  • Hugo Ekitike (Achilles tendon rupture)

Iraq

4-2-3-1

Starters

  1. 1 Jalal Hassan
  2. 2 Hussein Ali
  3. 3 Zaid Tahseen
  4. 4 Rebin Sulaka
  5. 5 Merchas Doski
  6. 6 Youssef Amyn
  7. 7 Zidane Iqbal
  8. 8 Amir Al-Ammari
  9. 9 Ibrahim Bayesh
  10. 10 Aymen Hussein
  11. 11 Ali Al Hamadi

Bench

  • Fahad Talib
  • Ahmed Basil
  • Manaf Younis
  • Frans Putros
  • Mustafa Saadoon
  • Zaid Ismail
  • Kevin Yakob
  • Aimar Sher
  • Ahmed Qasem
  • Marko Farji
  • Ali Jassim
  • Mohanad Ali

Absent

  • Ahmed Yahya (Injury a couple of days before the tournament, replaced in squad)

Medium confidence

Both sides line up in a 4-2-3-1, creating a mirror-image tactical contest. France's structure is built to funnel the ball quickly to Kylian Mbappé through a creative midfield trio, with Tchouaméni and Rabiot providing the double pivot to shield a back four that is among the most accomplished at this tournament.

Iraq's XI, sourced from a single outlet dated early June, carries slightly less certainty than France's probable lineup, so minor adjustments remain possible by kickoff. Ali Al Hamadi leads the line for a side that will need to be disciplined and compact if they are to contain the considerable attacking quality arrayed against them.

How to Watch France vs Iraq Match?

What time is France vs Iraq?

France vs Iraq kicks off at 22:00 BST on Monday 22 June 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Where is France vs Iraq being played?

This match will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, United States.

How Can I Watch France vs Iraq on TV and Live Stream?

Broadcast details for France vs Iraq will be confirmed closer to the tournament by official FIFA partners.