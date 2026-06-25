World Cup Japan 23:00 Sweden Prediction: Japan to win 1.83 Continue > Pick your prediction JapanDraw Sweden

Japan vs Sweden Predictions, Picks & Odds – 26/06/2026

World Cup · 3 World Cup · 3

25 Jun 2026 Dallas Stadium Louis Hecq

Japan vs Sweden – Best bets of the match Bookmaker 1 X 2 Bonus info Betfred 1.83 3.60 4.20 Continue William Hill 1.85 3.60 3.80 Continue Smarkets 1.88 3.70 4.80 Continue Matchbook 1.88 3.70 4.80 Continue Coral 2.37 2.30 4.00 Continue

Our prediction 1X: Double Chance Japan or Draw 1.83 on Betfred · Confidence Medium Odds recorded on 29 Jun 2026 at 06:35 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 3 Date: 25 Jun 2026 Time: 23:00 UTC Stadium: Dallas Stadium

Japan vs Sweden Preview

Japan arrive in Dallas brimming with confidence after a superb group stage campaign so far. Four wins from their last five matches tell the story of a side in outstanding form, and Hajime Moriyasu's men have kept five clean sheets in their last six outings. With four points already banked and a goal difference of plus four, the Samurai Blue know that avoiding defeat here will secure their passage into the knockout rounds.

Sweden's World Cup has been a turbulent affair. A win in their opener was followed by a chastening 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands, a result that laid bare serious defensive frailties. Graham Potter must find solutions quickly, with Anthony Elanga and Lucas Bergvall pushing for starting berths. Only a victory will guarantee Sweden's progression, placing enormous pressure on a side whose recent form reads as deeply inconsistent.

Recommended Bets Betfred William Hill Smarkets Japan to win 1.83 1.85 1.88 BTTS Yes 1.67 1.67 ·

Japan's outstanding defensive record underpins our 1X selection. Hajime Moriyasu's side have kept five clean sheets in their last six outings, conceding barely anything of note. With four points already banked and a goal difference of plus four, they need only a draw to guarantee knockout qualification. That security allows them to play without panic, a significant psychological edge in a high-stakes group decider.

Sweden, by contrast, arrive under enormous pressure following a bruising 5-1 loss to the Netherlands that laid bare their defensive frailties. Six goals conceded across two group matches is a deeply concerning record at this level. Graham Potter must find a way to tighten things at the back while simultaneously chasing the victory his side desperately need, and that balancing act could leave them exposed on the counter.

The home win at 1.83 holds appeal, but the double chance covering Japan or the draw offers the stronger value proposition given the circumstances. Sweden's inconsistent recent form, with just two wins from their last five fixtures, suggests they lack the reliability to impose themselves here. Backing Japan not to lose looks a sound approach at 1.83, while under 2.5 goals at 1.95 also merits consideration given Japan's defensive solidity. Odds and markets subject to change.

Trends to Know about Japan vs Sweden

Japan boast five clean sheets in six

Sweden conceded six goals in two matches

Japan unbeaten with four points secured

Form & Statistics: Japan vs Sweden Japan Recent form W D W W W Wins 4/5 (80%) Draws 1/5 (20%) Losses 0/5 (0%) Season statistics (5) 2.6 Total goals 33% Both teams score 1.8 Goals scored 0.8 Goals conceded Sweden Recent form L W D L W Wins 2/5 (40%) Draws 1/5 (20%) Losses 2/5 (40%) Season statistics (5) 4.2 Total goals 64% Both teams score 2.8 Goals scored 1.4 Goals conceded

Statistic Japan Sweden Last 5 results 4W 1D · 2W 1D 2L Avg goals scored 1.8 · 2.8 Avg goals conceded 0.8 · 1.4 Under 2.5 (last 5) 3/5 · 0/5

Probable lineup Lineups: Japan vs Sweden Japan 3-4-2-1 Starters 1 Zion Suzuki 2 Takehiro Tomiyasu 3 Ko Itakura 4 Hiroki Ito 5 Ritsu Doan 6 Kaishu Sano 7 Ao Tanaka 8 Keito Nakamura 9 Junya Ito 10 Daichi Kamada 11 Ayase Ueda Absent Takefusa Kubo (knee injury sustained earlier in the Group F campaign)

Wataru Endo (ruled out of the World Cup prior to the group stage due to injury)

Shuto Machino (illness) Sweden 3-4-1-2 Starters 1 Kristoffer Nordfeldt 2 Victor Lindelof 3 Isak Hien 4 Gustaf Lagerbielke 5 Jesper Karlstrom 6 Yasin Ayari 7 Lucas Bergvall 8 Gabriel Gudmundsson 9 Anthony Elanga 10 Viktor Gyokeres 11 Alexander Isak Absent Dejan Kulusevski (not in squad due to knee surgery and setbacks) Medium confidence

A fascinating tactical contest shapes up as Japan's 3-4-2-1 meets Sweden's 3-4-1-2, both sides opting for a three-man defensive line and wing-backs to control the flanks. Daichi Kamada operating in the pocket behind Ayase Ueda will be central to Japan's attacking intent.

Sweden's forward pairing of Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak presents a considerable threat against Japan's high defensive line, with Anthony Elanga offering width and pace to stretch the backline further. Both probable XIs carry reasonable confidence, drawn from multiple credible sources ahead of this pivotal World Cup fixture.

How to Watch Japan vs Sweden Match?

What time is Japan vs Sweden?

Japan vs Sweden kicks off at Dallas Stadium on 26 June 2026 at midnight UK time.

Where is Japan vs Sweden being played?

This fixture takes place at Dallas Stadium in Texas, the designated venue for this Group F encounter.

How Can I Watch Japan vs Sweden on TV and Live Stream?

This match will be broadcast on major networks; check local listings for coverage in your region.