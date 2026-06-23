Jordan vs Algeria Predictions, Picks & Odds – 23/06/2026

World Cup · 2 World Cup · 2

23 Jun 2026 San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Louis Hecq

Our prediction 2: Algeria to win 1.57 on Betfred · Confidence Medium Odds recorded on 25 Jun 2026 at 06:05 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 2 Date: 23 Jun 2026 Time: 04:00 BST Stadium: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Jordan vs Algeria Preview

Jordan's World Cup debut has been a baptism of fire. A 3-1 defeat to Austria in their opening fixture extended a miserable run of form: three losses and two draws from their last five outings, with clean sheets nowhere to be found. Ali Olwan's historic goal offered a glimmer of hope, but coach Jamal Sellami knows his side must tighten up defensively after conceding at least twice in each of their last six matches.

Algeria arrive in equally desperate need of points following a chastening 3-0 loss to reigning champions Argentina. Their broader form, however, tells a more encouraging story: three wins and a draw from their previous five matches suggest that opening defeat was an anomaly. Manager Vladimir Petkovic is weighing up changes, with Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Amoura potentially returning to the starting lineup to inject fresh attacking impetus.

Recommended Bets Betfred William Hill Smarkets Jordan to win 6.00 5.50 6.60 BTTS Yes 2.00 1.95 ·

Algeria's recent form paints a convincing picture: three wins from their last five outings, compared to Jordan's dismal run of three defeats and two draws. The Desert Foxes also hold a significant ranking advantage of 35 places, and their squad depth allows Vladimir Petkovic to rotate effectively. An away win at 1.57 represents fair value given Algeria's superior pedigree and motivation after that chastening defeat to Argentina.

Jordan's defensive frailties are the most telling factor here. Jamal Sellami's side have conceded at least twice in each of their last six matches, failing to keep a single clean sheet across that stretch. Algeria, meanwhile, boast the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Amoura, who could both return to the starting eleven. Both teams to score at 2.00 looks a solid selection alongside the away win.

Over 2.5 goals at 1.91 completes the recommended picks. Jordan showed against Austria that they can find the net, with Ali Olwan's historic strike proof of attacking intent, yet their porous backline invites pressure. Algeria need goals to revive their campaign and possess the quality to deliver them. Expect an open, high-stakes contest at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Odds and markets subject to change.

Trends to Know about Jordan vs Algeria

Algeria boast three wins in five matches

Jordan conceded in last six outings

Jordan winless across their previous five fixtures

Form & Statistics: Jordan vs Algeria Jordan Recent form L L L D D Wins 0/5 (0%) Draws 2/5 (40%) Losses 3/5 (60%) Season statistics (5) 2.3 Total goals 46% Both teams score 1.3 Goals scored 1 Goals conceded Algeria Recent form L W W D W Wins 3/5 (60%) Draws 1/5 (20%) Losses 1/5 (20%) Season statistics (5) 2.3 Total goals 38% Both teams score 1.8 Goals scored 0.5 Goals conceded

Statistic Jordan Algeria Last 5 results 2D 3L · 3W 1D 1L Avg goals scored 1.3 · 1.8 Avg goals conceded 1.0 · 0.5 Under 2.5 (last 5) 1/5 · 2/5

Probable lineup Lineups: Jordan vs Algeria Jordan 3-4-2-1 Starters 1 Yazeed Abulaila 2 Abdallah Nasib 3 Yazan Al Arab 4 Mohammad Abu Al Nadi 5 Ihsan Haddad 6 Nizar Al Rashdan 7 Noor Al Rawabdeh 8 Mohannad Abu Taha 9 Odeh Fakhoury 10 Ali Olwan 11 Mousa Al Tamari Bench Husam Abu Dahab

Mohammad Abu Hashish

Mohammad Al Dawoud

Rajaei Ayed

Amer Jamous

Ibrahim Sadeh

Mohammad Abu Zraiq

Ali Azaizeh

Mahmoud Almardi

Abdallah Al Fakhouri

Nour Bani Attiah

Saed Al Rosan

Anas Badawi

Saleem Obaid Absent Yazan Al-Naimat (torn ligament/cruciate ligament)

Issam Smeeri (ruptured Achilles tendon)

Adham Al-Quraishi (anterior cruciate ligament injury)

Ibrahim Sabra (torn ankle ligament) Algeria 4-3-3 Starters 1 Luca Zidane 2 Rafik Belghali 3 Aissa Mandi 4 Ramy Bensebaini 5 Rayan Ait-Nouri 6 Hicham Boudaoui 7 Nabil Bentaleb 8 Ibrahim Maza 9 Riyad Mahrez 10 Amine Gouiri 11 Fares Chaibi Bench Houssem Aouar

Anis Hadj Moussa

Mohamed Amoura

Baghdad Bounedjah

Ramiz Zerrouki

Anthony Mandrea

Oussama Benbot

Mehdi Dorval

Mohamed Amine Tougaï

Zineddine Belaïd

Jaouen Hadjam

Youcef Atal

Adam Zorgane

Ahmed Kendouci

Adel Boulbina Medium confidence

Jordan's compact 3-4-2-1 sets up to absorb pressure and hit on the counter, with Mousa Al Tamari the most dangerous outlet in behind. Algeria's 4-3-3 is built for territorial dominance, with Riyad Mahrez and Amine Gouiri offering the creativity to unpick a deep defensive block.

Both probable XIs carry similar confidence levels from multiple credible outlets, so the tactical picture is reasonably clear. The central contest between Algeria's midfield trio and Jordan's two-man support line behind the striker looks likely to define the tempo and ultimately the outcome of this fixture.

How to Watch Jordan vs Algeria Match?

What time is Jordan vs Algeria?

Jordan vs Algeria kicks off at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on 23 June 2026 at 04:00 BST.

Where is Jordan vs Algeria being played?

This fixture takes place at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in the United States.

How Can I Watch Jordan vs Algeria on TV and Live Stream?

Check local listings for confirmed broadcast details of Jordan vs Algeria in your region.