Korea Republic vs Czech Republic Predictions, Picks & Odds – 12/06/2026
Korea Republic vs Czech Republic Preview
South Korea arrive in Guadalajara with genuine pedigree and momentum. Hong Myung-Bo's side came through qualifying unbeaten across sixteen matches, scoring forty goals and conceding just eight. That defensive resilience underpins a shift to a 3-4-2-1 formation, designed to provide a solid base while freeing Son Heung-min to operate between the lines. This is widely expected to be Son's final World Cup, and the captain will be desperate to make it count.
The Czech Republic return to the global stage for the first time since 2006, having navigated a gruelling path through the UEFA play-offs with back-to-back penalty shootout victories. Manager Miroslav Koubek, the tournament's oldest coach, has built a tightly knit squad anchored by ten Slavia Prague players, lending real cohesion and familiarity. Their approach will be compact and set-piece driven, and Koubek has already spoken publicly about his plan to neutralise Son.
South Korea's qualifying campaign tells a compelling story: 16 matches unbeaten, 40 goals scored, just eight conceded. That defensive resilience, now bolstered by Hong Myung-Bo's shift to a back five, makes them difficult to beat. The Czech Republic, by contrast, scraped through two penalty shootouts in the play-offs. On balance, the 1X double chance covering a South Korea win or draw represents the strongest angle here, anchored by the home draw at N/A.
The Czechs bring admirable cohesion, with ten Slavia Prague players forming a familiar spine, yet competitive experience at this level is thin. Manager Miroslav Koubek has overseen only two competitive matches in charge, both decided from the spot. South Korea's greater tournament pedigree and superior qualifying form suggest they hold the edge in a tight, tactical contest at the Guadalajara Stadium.
Son Heung-min, widely expected to be playing his final World Cup, provides the quality to unlock even the most organised rearguard. Koubek has spoken openly about plans to neutralise the South Korean captain, but containing him for 90 minutes is another matter entirely. With the home side priced at N/A, there is value in backing South Korea not to lose this Group A opener. 18+. Please gamble responsibly. For help, visit GambleAware.co.uk
Trends to Know about Korea Republic vs Czech Republic
- South Korea unbeaten across 16 qualifiers
- Czech Republic won via penalty shootouts
- Ten Slavia Prague players boost Czech cohesion
Form & Statistics: Korea Republic vs Czech Republic
Korea Republic
Season statistics
Czech Republic
Season statistics
|Statistic
|Korea Republic
|Czech Republic
|Last 5 results
|·
|·
|·
|Avg goals scored
|0.0
|·
|0.0
|Avg goals conceded
|0.0
|·
|0.0
|Under 2.5 (last 5)
|·
|·
|·
|H2H, last 1 meetings
|1 Korea Republic · 0 Draws · 0 Czech Republic
Lineups: Korea Republic vs Czech Republic
Korea Republic
Starters
- 1 Kim Seung-gyu
- 2 Lee Han-beom
- 3 Kim Min-jae
- 4 Lee Gi-hyuk
- 5 Seol Young-woo
- 6 Hwang In-beom
- 7 Lee Jae-sung
- 8 Lee Tae-seok
- 9 Lee Kang-in
- 10 Hwang Hee-chan
- 11 Son Heung-min
Bench
- Jo Hyeon-woo
- Park Jin-seob
- Kim Young-gwon
- Hong Chul
- Paik Seung-ho
- Jung Woo-young
- Lee Dong-gyeong
- Oh Hyeon-gyu
- Cho Gue-sung
Absent
- Cho Yu-min (Partial tear of the plantar fascia in his right foot, ruled out for 8 weeks and the World Cup.)
Czech Republic
Starters
- 1 Matej Kovar
- 2 Stepan Chaloupek
- 3 Robin Hranac
- 4 Ladislav Krejci
- 5 Vladimir Coufal
- 6 Tomas Soucek
- 7 Lukas Cerv
- 8 David Jurasek
- 9 Lukas Provod
- 10 Pavel Sulc
- 11 Patrik Schick
Bench
- Jindrich Stanek
- David Zima
- David Doudera
- Jaroslav Zeleny
- Michal Sadilek
- Adam Hlozek
- Tomas Chory
- Mojmir Chytil
- Vaclav Cerny
Medium confidence
A mirror-image 3-4-2-1 versus 3-4-2-1 sets up a fascinating tactical contest, with both sides deploying the same structural blueprint in their World Cup opener. The battle in the wide lanes will be decisive, as each team's wing-backs carry significant attacking responsibility within that shape.
Son Heung-min anchors Korea's forward line with the creative licence of Lee Kang-in just behind him, while Czech Republic will look to Patrik Schick to hold the line and bring Lukas Provod and Pavel Sulc into play. The midfield duel between Hwang In-beom and Tomas Soucek could well define the tempo of the match.
Korea Republic vs Czech Republic: Head-to-Head
Average statistics (recent meetings)
How to Watch Korea Republic vs Czech Republic Match?
What time is Korea Republic vs Czech Republic?
Korea Republic face Czech Republic at Guadalajara Stadium on 12 June 2026, with kickoff set for 03:00 BST.
Where is Korea Republic vs Czech Republic being played?
This fixture takes place at the Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico.
How Can I Watch Korea Republic vs Czech Republic on TV and Live Stream?
Check local listings and your national broadcaster for live coverage of Korea Republic vs Czech Republic.