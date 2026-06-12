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Korea Republic vs Czech Republic Predictions, Picks & Odds – 12/06/2026

World Cup · 1 World Cup · 1

12 Jun 2026 Guadalajara Stadium Louis Hecq

Our prediction 1X: Double Chance Korea Republic or Draw · · Confidence Medium Odds recorded on 12 Jun 2026 at 01:20 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 1 Date: 12 Jun 2026 Time: 03:00 BST Stadium: Guadalajara Stadium

Korea Republic vs Czech Republic Preview

South Korea arrive in Guadalajara with genuine pedigree and momentum. Hong Myung-Bo's side came through qualifying unbeaten across sixteen matches, scoring forty goals and conceding just eight. That defensive resilience underpins a shift to a 3-4-2-1 formation, designed to provide a solid base while freeing Son Heung-min to operate between the lines. This is widely expected to be Son's final World Cup, and the captain will be desperate to make it count.

The Czech Republic return to the global stage for the first time since 2006, having navigated a gruelling path through the UEFA play-offs with back-to-back penalty shootout victories. Manager Miroslav Koubek, the tournament's oldest coach, has built a tightly knit squad anchored by ten Slavia Prague players, lending real cohesion and familiarity. Their approach will be compact and set-piece driven, and Koubek has already spoken publicly about his plan to neutralise Son.

South Korea's qualifying campaign tells a compelling story: 16 matches unbeaten, 40 goals scored, just eight conceded. That defensive resilience, now bolstered by Hong Myung-Bo's shift to a back five, makes them difficult to beat. The Czech Republic, by contrast, scraped through two penalty shootouts in the play-offs. On balance, the 1X double chance covering a South Korea win or draw represents the strongest angle here, anchored by the home draw at N/A.

The Czechs bring admirable cohesion, with ten Slavia Prague players forming a familiar spine, yet competitive experience at this level is thin. Manager Miroslav Koubek has overseen only two competitive matches in charge, both decided from the spot. South Korea's greater tournament pedigree and superior qualifying form suggest they hold the edge in a tight, tactical contest at the Guadalajara Stadium.

Son Heung-min, widely expected to be playing his final World Cup, provides the quality to unlock even the most organised rearguard. Koubek has spoken openly about plans to neutralise the South Korean captain, but containing him for 90 minutes is another matter entirely. With the home side priced at N/A, there is value in backing South Korea not to lose this Group A opener. 18+. Please gamble responsibly. For help, visit GambleAware.co.uk

Trends to Know about Korea Republic vs Czech Republic

South Korea unbeaten across 16 qualifiers

Czech Republic won via penalty shootouts

Ten Slavia Prague players boost Czech cohesion

Form & Statistics: Korea Republic vs Czech Republic Korea Republic Season statistics 0 Total goals 0% Both teams score 0 Goals scored 0 Goals conceded Czech Republic Season statistics 0 Total goals 0% Both teams score 0 Goals scored 0 Goals conceded

Statistic Korea Republic Czech Republic Last 5 results · · · Avg goals scored 0.0 · 0.0 Avg goals conceded 0.0 · 0.0 Under 2.5 (last 5) · · · H2H, last 1 meetings 1 Korea Republic · 0 Draws · 0 Czech Republic

Probable lineup Lineups: Korea Republic vs Czech Republic Korea Republic 3-4-2-1 Starters 1 Kim Seung-gyu 2 Lee Han-beom 3 Kim Min-jae 4 Lee Gi-hyuk 5 Seol Young-woo 6 Hwang In-beom 7 Lee Jae-sung 8 Lee Tae-seok 9 Lee Kang-in 10 Hwang Hee-chan 11 Son Heung-min Bench Jo Hyeon-woo

Park Jin-seob

Kim Young-gwon

Hong Chul

Paik Seung-ho

Jung Woo-young

Lee Dong-gyeong

Oh Hyeon-gyu

Cho Gue-sung Absent Cho Yu-min (Partial tear of the plantar fascia in his right foot, ruled out for 8 weeks and the World Cup.) Czech Republic 3-4-2-1 Starters 1 Matej Kovar 2 Stepan Chaloupek 3 Robin Hranac 4 Ladislav Krejci 5 Vladimir Coufal 6 Tomas Soucek 7 Lukas Cerv 8 David Jurasek 9 Lukas Provod 10 Pavel Sulc 11 Patrik Schick Bench Jindrich Stanek

David Zima

David Doudera

Jaroslav Zeleny

Michal Sadilek

Adam Hlozek

Tomas Chory

Mojmir Chytil

Vaclav Cerny Medium confidence

A mirror-image 3-4-2-1 versus 3-4-2-1 sets up a fascinating tactical contest, with both sides deploying the same structural blueprint in their World Cup opener. The battle in the wide lanes will be decisive, as each team's wing-backs carry significant attacking responsibility within that shape.

Son Heung-min anchors Korea's forward line with the creative licence of Lee Kang-in just behind him, while Czech Republic will look to Patrik Schick to hold the line and bring Lukas Provod and Pavel Sulc into play. The midfield duel between Hwang In-beom and Tomas Soucek could well define the tempo of the match.

Korea Republic vs Czech Republic: Head-to-Head Korea Republic 100 % Draws 0 % Czech Republic 0 % Average statistics (recent meetings) 3 Total goals 100% Both teams score 1 Home goals 2 Away goals 100% Over 2.5 goals 0% Under 2.5 goals

How to Watch Korea Republic vs Czech Republic Match?

What time is Korea Republic vs Czech Republic?

Korea Republic face Czech Republic at Guadalajara Stadium on 12 June 2026, with kickoff set for 03:00 BST.

Where is Korea Republic vs Czech Republic being played?

This fixture takes place at the Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico.

How Can I Watch Korea Republic vs Czech Republic on TV and Live Stream?

Check local listings and your national broadcaster for live coverage of Korea Republic vs Czech Republic.