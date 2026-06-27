World Cup New Zealand 03:00 Belgium Prediction: Belgium to win 1.18 Continue > Pick your prediction New ZealandDraw Belgium

New Zealand vs Belgium Predictions, Picks & Odds – 27/06/2026

World Cup · 3 World Cup · 3

27 Jun 2026 Vancouver Stadium Louis Hecq

New Zealand vs Belgium – Best bets of the match Bookmaker 1 X 2 Bonus info Betfred 15.00 7.00 1.18 Continue William Hill 15.00 7.00 1.17 Continue Smarkets 19.49 8.60 1.20 Continue Matchbook 18.50 8.60 1.20 Continue Coral 8.50 3.20 1.48 Continue

Our prediction 2: Belgium to win 1.18 on Betfred · Confidence High Odds recorded on 29 Jun 2026 at 06:35 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 3 Date: 27 Jun 2026 Time: 03:00 UTC Stadium: Vancouver Stadium

New Zealand vs Belgium Preview

New Zealand sit bottom of Group G after a difficult run of form, with just one win from their last five outings. The lowest-ranked side in the tournament, they are still searching for a first-ever World Cup victory across three appearances. The loss of midfielder Matt Garbett to a hamstring injury is a blow, though coach Darren Bazeley reported no further fitness concerns ahead of this fixture at BC Place Stadium.

Belgium top the group but were held to a 1-1 draw by Egypt in their opener, a result that fell short of expectations. Rudi Garcia may shuffle his full-backs in response. Kevin De Bruyne is fully fit and expected to start, while Romelu Lukaku remains short of match sharpness and is likely restricted to a bench role once more. Four wins from five recent matches underline the Red Devils' quality heading into this contest.

Recommended Bets Betfred William Hill Smarkets New Zealand to win 15.00 15.00 19.49 BTTS Yes 2.10 1.95 ·

Belgium's recent form tells a compelling story: four wins and a draw from their last five matches, with the side sitting atop Group G. That opening draw against Egypt will have frustrated Rudi Garcia, and a response is expected here. New Zealand, by contrast, have managed only a single victory in their last five, and their fourth-place standing in the group reflects a side struggling at this level.

The gulf in quality is stark. Kevin De Bruyne is fully fit and expected to orchestrate Belgium's attacking play, while Romelu Lukaku offers a potent option from the bench. New Zealand, meanwhile, are without Matt Garbett after his hamstring injury, a blow to their midfield creativity. Darren Bazeley's side will need a heroic defensive display to stay in this contest.

Belgium's superiority is reflected in the market, with an away win priced at 1.18. That represents fair value given the considerable ranking disparity and Belgium's dominance in possession and chance creation. The recommendation here is a straightforward Belgium victory, a result that should materialise with minimal fuss as Garcia's rebuilt squad look to stamp their authority on the group.

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Trends to Know about New Zealand vs Belgium

Belgium averaged 61.6% possession recently

75 ranking places separate these sides

New Zealand seeking first ever World Cup win

Form & Statistics: New Zealand vs Belgium New Zealand Recent form L D L L W Wins 1/5 (20%) Draws 1/5 (20%) Losses 3/5 (60%) Season statistics (5) 2.6 Total goals 53% Both teams score 0.9 Goals scored 1.7 Goals conceded Belgium Recent form D D W W D Wins 2/5 (40%) Draws 3/5 (60%) Losses 0/5 (0%) Season statistics (5) 2.8 Total goals 50% Both teams score 1.7 Goals scored 1.1 Goals conceded

Statistic New Zealand Belgium Last 5 results 1W 1D 3L · 2W 3D Avg goals scored 0.9 · 1.7 Avg goals conceded 1.7 · 1.1 Under 2.5 (last 5) 1/5 · 4/5

Probable lineup Lineups: New Zealand vs Belgium New Zealand 4-2-3-1 Starters 1 Max Crocombe 2 Tim Payne 3 Finn Surman 4 Michael Boxall 5 Liberato Cacace 6 Joe Bell 7 Marko Stamenic 8 Elijah Just 9 Sarpreet Singh 10 Callum McCowatt 11 Chris Wood Bench Alex Paulsen

Tyler Bindon

Francis De Vries

Ben Old

Ryan Thomas

Logan Rogerson

Ben Waine Absent Matt Garbett (Hamstring injury, ruled out of World Cup.) Belgium 4-2-3-1 Starters 1 Thibaut Courtois 2 Thomas Meunier 3 Nathan Ngoy 4 Brandon Mechele 5 Maxim De Cuyper 6 Amadou Onana 7 Youri Tielemans 8 Jeremy Doku 9 Kevin De Bruyne 10 Leandro Trossard 11 Charles De Ketelaere Bench Senne Lammens

Timothy Castagne

Arthur Theate

Koni De Winter

Romelu Lukaku

Dodi Lukebakio

Matias Fernandez-Pardo Absent Zeno Debast (Leg/thigh injury, not fully recovered.) Medium confidence

Both sides line up in mirrored 4-2-3-1 shapes, setting the stage for a fascinating tactical contest. Kevin De Bruyne pulls the strings behind the Belgian attack, with Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard offering width to stretch New Zealand's defensive block.

For the All Whites, Chris Wood leads the line as the lone striker, supported by a compact midfield designed to frustrate and hit on the counter. Whether New Zealand can absorb Belgium's quality across the pitch will likely determine how far this match remains competitive.

How to Watch New Zealand vs Belgium Match?

What time is New Zealand vs Belgium?

New Zealand face Belgium at BC Place Stadium on 27 June 2026, with kickoff set for 04:00 BST.

Where is New Zealand vs Belgium being played?

This fixture takes place at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada.

How Can I Watch New Zealand vs Belgium on TV and Live Stream?

Fans can watch New Zealand vs Belgium on BBC iPlayer and ITV, subject to regional broadcast agreements.