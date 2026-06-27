New Zealand vs Belgium Predictions, Picks & Odds – 27/06/2026
New Zealand vs Belgium – Best bets of the match
New Zealand vs Belgium Preview
New Zealand sit bottom of Group G after a difficult run of form, with just one win from their last five outings. The lowest-ranked side in the tournament, they are still searching for a first-ever World Cup victory across three appearances. The loss of midfielder Matt Garbett to a hamstring injury is a blow, though coach Darren Bazeley reported no further fitness concerns ahead of this fixture at BC Place Stadium.
Belgium top the group but were held to a 1-1 draw by Egypt in their opener, a result that fell short of expectations. Rudi Garcia may shuffle his full-backs in response. Kevin De Bruyne is fully fit and expected to start, while Romelu Lukaku remains short of match sharpness and is likely restricted to a bench role once more. Four wins from five recent matches underline the Red Devils' quality heading into this contest.
Belgium's recent form tells a compelling story: four wins and a draw from their last five matches, with the side sitting atop Group G. That opening draw against Egypt will have frustrated Rudi Garcia, and a response is expected here. New Zealand, by contrast, have managed only a single victory in their last five, and their fourth-place standing in the group reflects a side struggling at this level.
The gulf in quality is stark. Kevin De Bruyne is fully fit and expected to orchestrate Belgium's attacking play, while Romelu Lukaku offers a potent option from the bench. New Zealand, meanwhile, are without Matt Garbett after his hamstring injury, a blow to their midfield creativity. Darren Bazeley's side will need a heroic defensive display to stay in this contest.
Belgium's superiority is reflected in the market, with an away win priced at 1.18. That represents fair value given the considerable ranking disparity and Belgium's dominance in possession and chance creation. The recommendation here is a straightforward Belgium victory, a result that should materialise with minimal fuss as Garcia's rebuilt squad look to stamp their authority on the group.
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Trends to Know about New Zealand vs Belgium
- Belgium averaged 61.6% possession recently
- 75 ranking places separate these sides
- New Zealand seeking first ever World Cup win
Form & Statistics: New Zealand vs Belgium
New Zealand
Recent form
Season statistics (5)
Belgium
Recent form
Season statistics (5)
|Statistic
|New Zealand
|Belgium
|Last 5 results
|1W 1D 3L
|·
|2W 3D
|Avg goals scored
|0.9
|·
|1.7
|Avg goals conceded
|1.7
|·
|1.1
|Under 2.5 (last 5)
|1/5
|·
|4/5
Lineups: New Zealand vs Belgium
New Zealand
Starters
- 1 Max Crocombe
- 2 Tim Payne
- 3 Finn Surman
- 4 Michael Boxall
- 5 Liberato Cacace
- 6 Joe Bell
- 7 Marko Stamenic
- 8 Elijah Just
- 9 Sarpreet Singh
- 10 Callum McCowatt
- 11 Chris Wood
Bench
- Alex Paulsen
- Tyler Bindon
- Francis De Vries
- Ben Old
- Ryan Thomas
- Logan Rogerson
- Ben Waine
Absent
- Matt Garbett (Hamstring injury, ruled out of World Cup.)
Belgium
Starters
- 1 Thibaut Courtois
- 2 Thomas Meunier
- 3 Nathan Ngoy
- 4 Brandon Mechele
- 5 Maxim De Cuyper
- 6 Amadou Onana
- 7 Youri Tielemans
- 8 Jeremy Doku
- 9 Kevin De Bruyne
- 10 Leandro Trossard
- 11 Charles De Ketelaere
Bench
- Senne Lammens
- Timothy Castagne
- Arthur Theate
- Koni De Winter
- Romelu Lukaku
- Dodi Lukebakio
- Matias Fernandez-Pardo
Absent
- Zeno Debast (Leg/thigh injury, not fully recovered.)
Medium confidence
Both sides line up in mirrored 4-2-3-1 shapes, setting the stage for a fascinating tactical contest. Kevin De Bruyne pulls the strings behind the Belgian attack, with Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard offering width to stretch New Zealand's defensive block.
For the All Whites, Chris Wood leads the line as the lone striker, supported by a compact midfield designed to frustrate and hit on the counter. Whether New Zealand can absorb Belgium's quality across the pitch will likely determine how far this match remains competitive.
How to Watch New Zealand vs Belgium Match?
What time is New Zealand vs Belgium?
New Zealand face Belgium at BC Place Stadium on 27 June 2026, with kickoff set for 04:00 BST.
Where is New Zealand vs Belgium being played?
This fixture takes place at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada.
How Can I Watch New Zealand vs Belgium on TV and Live Stream?
Fans can watch New Zealand vs Belgium on BBC iPlayer and ITV, subject to regional broadcast agreements.