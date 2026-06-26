World Cup Norway 19:00 France Prediction: France to win 1.57 Continue > Pick your prediction NorwayDraw France

Norway vs France Predictions, Picks & Odds – 26/06/2026

World Cup · 3 World Cup · 3

26 Jun 2026 Boston Stadium Louis Hecq

Norway vs France – Best bets of the match Bookmaker 1 X 2 Bonus info Betfred 4.33 4.33 1.57 Continue William Hill 5.00 4.33 1.57 Continue Smarkets 5.70 4.80 1.65 Continue Matchbook 5.70 5.00 1.59 Continue Coral 4.50 2.60 2.00 Continue

Our prediction 2: France to win 1.57 on Betfred · Confidence Medium Odds recorded on 29 Jun 2026 at 06:35 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 3 Date: 26 Jun 2026 Time: 19:00 UTC Stadium: Boston Stadium

Norway vs France Preview

Norway return to the World Cup stage after a 28-year absence, bringing a talented squad headlined by Erling Haaland and captain Martin Ødegaard. Their recent form has been mixed, with two wins, two draws, and a defeat across their last five outings. Sitting fourth in Group I, Ståle Solbakken's side will need a result here. The squad is reported fully fit, with Ødegaard dismissing any lingering knee concerns ahead of the tournament.

France arrive as one of the tournament favourites, chasing a third World Cup title after triumphs in 1998 and 2018. Didier Deschamps' men boast four wins from their last five matches, a run that underlines their pedigree. Placed second in the group, Les Bleus possess fearsome attacking quality through Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé. William Saliba's return to training has eased defensive concerns, though questions linger over the workload of key forwards.

Recommended Bets Betfred William Hill Smarkets Norway to win 4.33 5.00 5.70 BTTS Yes 1.62 1.67 ·

France's pedigree at major tournaments is well established, with two World Cup triumphs already secured and a runners-up finish in 2022. Their recent form reads impressively, with four wins from five outings, and they averaged 2.15 goals per match across the 2026 season. Norway's record of two wins, two draws, and a defeat is respectable but lacks the consistency required against elite opposition. The away win at 1.57 looks the standout selection.

The star duel between Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland will captivate neutrals, yet France's squad depth tilts the balance. William Saliba's return to training ahead of the tournament strengthens the defensive unit, while Deschamps' tried-and-tested approach tends to deliver in high-stakes fixtures. Norway's fully fit squad is encouraging, though Solbakken's side sit 28 places below France in the world rankings.

This Matchday 3 clash could prove decisive in Group I, and France carry the greater threat across every department. Norway's collective spirit and Ødegaard's creativity will cause moments of discomfort, but Les Bleus possess the firepower and tactical nous to prevail. The recommendation is a France victory at 1.57, reflecting a quality gap that form and pedigree both reinforce heading into this historic first World Cup meeting between the sides.

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Trends to Know about Norway vs France

France average 2.15 goals per match

Norway's form includes one recent defeat

Les Bleus won four of last five

Form & Statistics: Norway vs France Norway Recent form W W D W D Wins 3/5 (60%) Draws 2/5 (40%) Losses 0/5 (0%) Season statistics (5) 3.2 Total goals 64% Both teams score 2.1 Goals scored 1.1 Goals conceded France Recent form W W W L W Wins 4/5 (80%) Draws 0/5 (0%) Losses 1/5 (20%) Season statistics (5) 3.4 Total goals 63% Both teams score 2.2 Goals scored 1.2 Goals conceded

Statistic Norway France Last 5 results 3W 2D · 4W 1L Avg goals scored 2.1 · 2.2 Avg goals conceded 1.1 · 1.2 Under 2.5 (last 5) 2/5 · 0/5

Probable lineup Lineups: Norway vs France Norway 4-3-3 Starters 1 Ørjan Nyland 2 Julian Ryerson 3 Kristoffer Ajer 4 Leo Østigård 5 David Møller Wolfe 6 Martin Ødegaard 7 Sander Berge 8 Fredrik Aursnes 9 Alexander Sørloth 10 Erling Haaland 11 Antonio Nusa France 4-3-3 Starters 1 Mike Maignan 2 Jules Kounde 3 William Saliba 4 Dayot Upamecano 5 Theo Hernandez 6 Aurélien Tchouaméni 7 Adrien Rabiot 8 Michael Olise 9 Ousmane Dembélé 10 Kylian Mbappé 11 Désiré Doué Absent Hugo Ekitike (Achilles tendon injury.) Medium confidence

A mirror clash of 4-3-3 systems sets the tactical stage here, with both sides built to press high and attack through wide channels. Erling Haaland leads Norway's line against a French defensive block anchored by Saliba and Upamecano, who will face their sternest examination of the tournament.

France's midfield trio, with Tchouaméni sitting deep to screen, gives Kylian Mbappé and the forwards licence to roam freely in transition. Norway will need Ødegaard's creativity to unlock a backline that has conceded precious little, making this a compelling tactical duel with World Cup progression potentially at stake.

How to Watch Norway vs France Match?

What time is Norway vs France?

Norway vs France kicks off at 20:00 BST on Thursday 26 June 2026 at Gillette Stadium.

Where is Norway vs France being played?

This match takes place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

How Can I Watch Norway vs France on TV and Live Stream?

This match will be broadcast live on major networks; check local listings for coverage details in your region.