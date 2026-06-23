Norway vs Senegal Predictions, Picks & Odds – 23/06/2026
Norway vs Senegal – Best bets of the match
Norway vs Senegal Preview
Norway are flying after a stunning 4-1 demolition of Iraq in their World Cup opener, with Erling Haaland bagging a brace to announce himself on the grandest stage. Sitting top of Group I, Stale Solbakken's side could secure passage to the knockout rounds with another victory here. The squad appears fully fit, with Julian Ryerson and David Moller Wolfe both available, meaning an unchanged XI looks likely for this crucial fixture.
Senegal's campaign got off to a bruising start with a 3-1 defeat to France, leaving Pape Thiaw's men in a precarious position at third in the group. Their pre-tournament form offered little reassurance either, a friendly loss to the USA and a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia hinting at inconsistency. Young Ibrahim Mbaye provided a bright spark off the bench against France, becoming the youngest African scorer at a World Cup, and will push for a starting berth.
Norway's commanding opening victory places them in a position of strength heading into this second group fixture. Stale Solbakken's side top Group I and a win here would secure passage to the knockout stages. With Haaland already on two goals and no injury concerns to speak of, the home win at 2.20 looks well supported. Senegal's 3-1 loss to France leaves them vulnerable and needing a result.
Senegal's pre-tournament form offered little reassurance, a friendly defeat to the USA and a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia hinting at inconsistency. While Ibrahim Mbaye impressed off the bench against France, becoming the youngest African scorer at a World Cup, Pape Thiaw's side lack the defensive solidity to contain Norway's potent attack. The under 2.5 goals market at 1.85 holds less appeal given both sides' tendency to concede.
Both teams found the net in each of their opening matches, making both teams to score at 1.73 an attractive supplementary pick alongside the home win. Senegal possess genuine attacking quality through Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, and Ismaila Sarr, so a clean sheet for Norway seems unlikely. The value, however, sits firmly with the hosts at 2.20. Odds and markets subject to change.
Trends to Know about Norway vs Senegal
- Norway top Group I after matchday one
- Haaland scored twice in opening victory
- Senegal conceded three goals against France
Form & Statistics: Norway vs Senegal
Norway
Recent form
Season statistics (5)
Senegal
Recent form
Season statistics (5)
|Statistic
|Norway
|Senegal
|Last 5 results
|2W 2D 1L
|·
|2W 1D 2L
|Avg goals scored
|2.0
|·
|1.5
|Avg goals conceded
|1.0
|·
|0.7
|Under 2.5 (last 5)
|2/5
|·
|2/5
|H2H, last 1 meetings
|0 Norway · 0 Draws · 1 Senegal
Lineups: Norway vs Senegal
Norway
Starters
- 1 Orjan Nyland
- 2 Julian Ryerson
- 3 Kristoffer Ajer
- 4 Torbjorn Heggem
- 5 David Moller Wolfe
- 6 Martin Odegaard
- 7 Sander Berge
- 8 Fredrik Aursnes
- 9 Alexander Sorloth
- 10 Erling Haaland
- 11 Antonio Nusa
Bench
- Leo Ostigard
- Oscar Bobb
- Andreas Schjelderup
- Kristian Thorstvedt
Senegal
Starters
- 1 Edouard Mendy
- 2 Krepin Diatta
- 3 Kalidou Koulibaly
- 4 Moussa Niakhate
- 5 El Hadji Malick Diouf
- 6 Lamine Camara
- 7 Idrissa Gueye
- 8 Pape Gueye
- 9 Ismaila Sarr
- 10 Nicolas Jackson
- 11 Sadio Mane
Bench
- Ibrahim Mbaye
- Habib Diarra
- Pathe Ciss
- Iliman Ndiaye
Medium confidence
A mirror image of formations sets the stage here, with both sides lining up in a 4-3-3 that promises direct, high-tempo football. Erling Haaland leads Norway's attack with the full support of a midfield built to press, while Senegal's defensive shape will be anchored by the considerable experience of Kalidou Koulibaly.
Both lineups carry probable rather than confirmed status, sourced from a pair of credible outlets, so minor changes at kickoff remain possible. The tactical battle in the wide channels looks particularly compelling, with each side deploying natural wingers capable of stretching the opposition's defensive line.
Norway vs Senegal: Head-to-Head
Average statistics (recent meetings)
How to Watch Norway vs Senegal Match?
What time is Norway vs Senegal?
Norway vs Senegal kicks off at 01:00 BST on Monday 23 June 2026.
Where is Norway vs Senegal being played?
This match takes place at the New York New Jersey Stadium.
How Can I Watch Norway vs Senegal on TV and Live Stream?
Check local listings for live coverage of Norway vs Senegal on television and streaming platforms.