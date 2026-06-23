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23 Jun 2026 00:00
Senegal
Prediction:
· 2.20
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Norway vs Senegal Predictions, Picks & Odds – 23/06/2026

World Cup · 2
23 Jun 2026 New York New Jersey Stadium Louis Hecq

Norway vs Senegal – Best bets of the match

Bookmaker1X2Bonus info
Betfred2.203.503.20Continue
William Hill2.203.303.00Continue
Smarkets2.323.603.35Continue
Matchbook2.343.603.35Continue
Coral2.752.203.40Continue
Our prediction
1: Norway to win
2.20 on Betfred · Confidence Medium
Odds recorded on 25 Jun 2026 at 05:06 · Odds are subject to change
Competition: World Cup
Stage: Group Stage, 2
Date: 23 Jun 2026
Time: 00:00 UTC
Stadium: New York New Jersey Stadium

Norway vs Senegal Preview

Norway are flying after a stunning 4-1 demolition of Iraq in their World Cup opener, with Erling Haaland bagging a brace to announce himself on the grandest stage. Sitting top of Group I, Stale Solbakken's side could secure passage to the knockout rounds with another victory here. The squad appears fully fit, with Julian Ryerson and David Moller Wolfe both available, meaning an unchanged XI looks likely for this crucial fixture.

Senegal's campaign got off to a bruising start with a 3-1 defeat to France, leaving Pape Thiaw's men in a precarious position at third in the group. Their pre-tournament form offered little reassurance either, a friendly loss to the USA and a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia hinting at inconsistency. Young Ibrahim Mbaye provided a bright spark off the bench against France, becoming the youngest African scorer at a World Cup, and will push for a starting berth.

Norway's commanding opening victory places them in a position of strength heading into this second group fixture. Stale Solbakken's side top Group I and a win here would secure passage to the knockout stages. With Haaland already on two goals and no injury concerns to speak of, the home win at 2.20 looks well supported. Senegal's 3-1 loss to France leaves them vulnerable and needing a result.

Senegal's pre-tournament form offered little reassurance, a friendly defeat to the USA and a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia hinting at inconsistency. While Ibrahim Mbaye impressed off the bench against France, becoming the youngest African scorer at a World Cup, Pape Thiaw's side lack the defensive solidity to contain Norway's potent attack. The under 2.5 goals market at 1.85 holds less appeal given both sides' tendency to concede.

Both teams found the net in each of their opening matches, making both teams to score at 1.73 an attractive supplementary pick alongside the home win. Senegal possess genuine attacking quality through Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, and Ismaila Sarr, so a clean sheet for Norway seems unlikely. The value, however, sits firmly with the hosts at 2.20. Odds and markets subject to change.

Trends to Know about Norway vs Senegal

  • Norway top Group I after matchday one
  • Haaland scored twice in opening victory
  • Senegal conceded three goals against France

Form & Statistics: Norway vs Senegal

Norway

Recent form

WDWDL
Wins2/5 (40%)
Draws2/5 (40%)
Losses1/5 (20%)

Season statistics (5)

3Total goals
62%Both teams score
2Goals scored
1Goals conceded

Senegal

Recent form

LDLWW
Wins2/5 (40%)
Draws1/5 (20%)
Losses2/5 (40%)

Season statistics (5)

2.2Total goals
47%Both teams score
1.5Goals scored
0.7Goals conceded
StatisticNorwaySenegal
Last 5 results2W 2D 1L·2W 1D 2L
Avg goals scored2.0·1.5
Avg goals conceded1.0·0.7
Under 2.5 (last 5)2/5·2/5
H2H, last 1 meetings0 Norway · 0 Draws · 1 Senegal
Probable lineup

Lineups: Norway vs Senegal

Norway

4-3-3

Starters

  1. 1 Orjan Nyland
  2. 2 Julian Ryerson
  3. 3 Kristoffer Ajer
  4. 4 Torbjorn Heggem
  5. 5 David Moller Wolfe
  6. 6 Martin Odegaard
  7. 7 Sander Berge
  8. 8 Fredrik Aursnes
  9. 9 Alexander Sorloth
  10. 10 Erling Haaland
  11. 11 Antonio Nusa

Bench

  • Leo Ostigard
  • Oscar Bobb
  • Andreas Schjelderup
  • Kristian Thorstvedt

Senegal

4-3-3

Starters

  1. 1 Edouard Mendy
  2. 2 Krepin Diatta
  3. 3 Kalidou Koulibaly
  4. 4 Moussa Niakhate
  5. 5 El Hadji Malick Diouf
  6. 6 Lamine Camara
  7. 7 Idrissa Gueye
  8. 8 Pape Gueye
  9. 9 Ismaila Sarr
  10. 10 Nicolas Jackson
  11. 11 Sadio Mane

Bench

  • Ibrahim Mbaye
  • Habib Diarra
  • Pathe Ciss
  • Iliman Ndiaye

Medium confidence

A mirror image of formations sets the stage here, with both sides lining up in a 4-3-3 that promises direct, high-tempo football. Erling Haaland leads Norway's attack with the full support of a midfield built to press, while Senegal's defensive shape will be anchored by the considerable experience of Kalidou Koulibaly.

Both lineups carry probable rather than confirmed status, sourced from a pair of credible outlets, so minor changes at kickoff remain possible. The tactical battle in the wide channels looks particularly compelling, with each side deploying natural wingers capable of stretching the opposition's defensive line.

Norway vs Senegal: Head-to-Head

Norway 0 % Draws 0 % Senegal 100 %

Average statistics (recent meetings)

3Total goals
100%Both teams score
2Home goals
1Away goals
100%Over 2.5 goals
0%Under 2.5 goals

How to Watch Norway vs Senegal Match?

What time is Norway vs Senegal?

Norway vs Senegal kicks off at 01:00 BST on Monday 23 June 2026.

Where is Norway vs Senegal being played?

This match takes place at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

How Can I Watch Norway vs Senegal on TV and Live Stream?

Check local listings for live coverage of Norway vs Senegal on television and streaming platforms.