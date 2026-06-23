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Norway vs Senegal Predictions, Picks & Odds – 23/06/2026

World Cup · 2 World Cup · 2

23 Jun 2026 New York New Jersey Stadium Louis Hecq

Norway vs Senegal – Best bets of the match Bookmaker 1 X 2 Bonus info Betfred 2.20 3.50 3.20 Continue William Hill 2.20 3.30 3.00 Continue Smarkets 2.32 3.60 3.35 Continue Matchbook 2.34 3.60 3.35 Continue Coral 2.75 2.20 3.40 Continue

Our prediction 1: Norway to win 2.20 on Betfred · Confidence Medium Odds recorded on 25 Jun 2026 at 05:06 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 2 Date: 23 Jun 2026 Time: 00:00 UTC Stadium: New York New Jersey Stadium

Norway vs Senegal Preview

Norway are flying after a stunning 4-1 demolition of Iraq in their World Cup opener, with Erling Haaland bagging a brace to announce himself on the grandest stage. Sitting top of Group I, Stale Solbakken's side could secure passage to the knockout rounds with another victory here. The squad appears fully fit, with Julian Ryerson and David Moller Wolfe both available, meaning an unchanged XI looks likely for this crucial fixture.

Senegal's campaign got off to a bruising start with a 3-1 defeat to France, leaving Pape Thiaw's men in a precarious position at third in the group. Their pre-tournament form offered little reassurance either, a friendly loss to the USA and a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia hinting at inconsistency. Young Ibrahim Mbaye provided a bright spark off the bench against France, becoming the youngest African scorer at a World Cup, and will push for a starting berth.

Recommended Bets Betfred William Hill Smarkets Norway to win 2.20 2.20 2.32 BTTS Yes 1.73 1.75 ·

Norway's commanding opening victory places them in a position of strength heading into this second group fixture. Stale Solbakken's side top Group I and a win here would secure passage to the knockout stages. With Haaland already on two goals and no injury concerns to speak of, the home win at 2.20 looks well supported. Senegal's 3-1 loss to France leaves them vulnerable and needing a result.

Senegal's pre-tournament form offered little reassurance, a friendly defeat to the USA and a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia hinting at inconsistency. While Ibrahim Mbaye impressed off the bench against France, becoming the youngest African scorer at a World Cup, Pape Thiaw's side lack the defensive solidity to contain Norway's potent attack. The under 2.5 goals market at 1.85 holds less appeal given both sides' tendency to concede.

Both teams found the net in each of their opening matches, making both teams to score at 1.73 an attractive supplementary pick alongside the home win. Senegal possess genuine attacking quality through Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, and Ismaila Sarr, so a clean sheet for Norway seems unlikely. The value, however, sits firmly with the hosts at 2.20. Odds and markets subject to change.

Trends to Know about Norway vs Senegal

Norway top Group I after matchday one

Haaland scored twice in opening victory

Senegal conceded three goals against France

Form & Statistics: Norway vs Senegal Norway Recent form W D W D L Wins 2/5 (40%) Draws 2/5 (40%) Losses 1/5 (20%) Season statistics (5) 3 Total goals 62% Both teams score 2 Goals scored 1 Goals conceded Senegal Recent form L D L W W Wins 2/5 (40%) Draws 1/5 (20%) Losses 2/5 (40%) Season statistics (5) 2.2 Total goals 47% Both teams score 1.5 Goals scored 0.7 Goals conceded

Statistic Norway Senegal Last 5 results 2W 2D 1L · 2W 1D 2L Avg goals scored 2.0 · 1.5 Avg goals conceded 1.0 · 0.7 Under 2.5 (last 5) 2/5 · 2/5 H2H, last 1 meetings 0 Norway · 0 Draws · 1 Senegal

Probable lineup Lineups: Norway vs Senegal Norway 4-3-3 Starters 1 Orjan Nyland 2 Julian Ryerson 3 Kristoffer Ajer 4 Torbjorn Heggem 5 David Moller Wolfe 6 Martin Odegaard 7 Sander Berge 8 Fredrik Aursnes 9 Alexander Sorloth 10 Erling Haaland 11 Antonio Nusa Bench Leo Ostigard

Oscar Bobb

Andreas Schjelderup

Kristian Thorstvedt Senegal 4-3-3 Starters 1 Edouard Mendy 2 Krepin Diatta 3 Kalidou Koulibaly 4 Moussa Niakhate 5 El Hadji Malick Diouf 6 Lamine Camara 7 Idrissa Gueye 8 Pape Gueye 9 Ismaila Sarr 10 Nicolas Jackson 11 Sadio Mane Bench Ibrahim Mbaye

Habib Diarra

Pathe Ciss

Iliman Ndiaye Medium confidence

A mirror image of formations sets the stage here, with both sides lining up in a 4-3-3 that promises direct, high-tempo football. Erling Haaland leads Norway's attack with the full support of a midfield built to press, while Senegal's defensive shape will be anchored by the considerable experience of Kalidou Koulibaly.

Both lineups carry probable rather than confirmed status, sourced from a pair of credible outlets, so minor changes at kickoff remain possible. The tactical battle in the wide channels looks particularly compelling, with each side deploying natural wingers capable of stretching the opposition's defensive line.

Norway vs Senegal: Head-to-Head Norway 0 % Draws 0 % Senegal 100 % Average statistics (recent meetings) 3 Total goals 100% Both teams score 2 Home goals 1 Away goals 100% Over 2.5 goals 0% Under 2.5 goals

How to Watch Norway vs Senegal Match?

What time is Norway vs Senegal?

Norway vs Senegal kicks off at 01:00 BST on Monday 23 June 2026.

Where is Norway vs Senegal being played?

This match takes place at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

How Can I Watch Norway vs Senegal on TV and Live Stream?

Check local listings for live coverage of Norway vs Senegal on television and streaming platforms.