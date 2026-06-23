World Cup Panama 23:00 Croatia Prediction: · 6.50 Continue > Pick your prediction PanamaDraw Croatia

Panama vs Croatia Predictions, Picks & Odds – 24/06/2026

World Cup · 2 World Cup · 2

23 Jun 2026 Toronto Stadium Louis Hecq

Panama vs Croatia – Best bets of the match Bookmaker 1 X 2 Bonus info Betfred 6.50 4.33 1.50 Continue William Hill 6.50 4.00 1.44 Continue Smarkets 7.60 4.40 1.54 Continue Matchbook 7.80 4.40 1.54 Continue Coral 5.75 2.30 2.00 Continue

Our prediction 2: Croatia to win 1.50 on Betfred · Confidence High Odds recorded on 25 Jun 2026 at 05:06 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 2 Date: 23 Jun 2026 Time: 23:00 UTC Stadium: Toronto Stadium

Panama vs Croatia Preview

Panama arrive at this Group L fixture in desperate need of a result, still searching for their first ever World Cup victory after four consecutive defeats across two tournament appearances. Thomas Christiansen's side showed flashes of resilience in qualifying but remain inconsistent, with two wins and two losses from their last five outings. Midfielders Harvey and Blackman sit on yellow card tightropes, adding a layer of caution to selection.

Croatia find themselves in equally precarious territory following a chastening 4-2 defeat to England that exposed genuine defensive frailties. Zlatko Dalić has acknowledged his side's poor reaction to second-half pressure and is expected to reshuffle tactically, with Mateo Kovačić likely restored to the starting eleven for added midfield steel. Luka Modrić stands on the brink of his 200th cap, and the 2018 finalists possess tournament pedigree that Panama simply cannot match.

Recommended Bets Betfred William Hill Smarkets Panama to win 6.50 6.50 7.60 BTTS Yes 1.91 1.85 ·

Croatia's World Cup pedigree speaks volumes. Runners-up in 2018, semi-finalists in 2022, with 13 tournament victories and 45 goals across 31 matches, they possess a depth of experience Panama simply cannot match. Their ranking advantage is considerable, and despite the 4-2 loss to England, the quality within this squad remains undeniable. The away win at 1.50 represents our primary selection.

Zlatko Dalić is expected to reshuffle tactically, with Mateo Kovačić returning to bolster the midfield and Ante Budimir likely leading the attack. Luka Modrić, set for his 200th cap, brings composure when it matters most. Panama's midfield pair of Carlos Harvey and César Blackman carry yellow card concerns, which could limit their aggression. Croatia should control possession and create the better openings.

Both sides conceded multiple goals in their openers, and Panama have never kept a clean sheet at a World Cup. Croatia's attacking talent, combined with the pressure of a virtual knockout match, points towards goals. The over 2.5 goals market at 1.91 offers additional value, while both teams to score at 1.91 warrants consideration given the defensive frailties each side has recently displayed.

Trends to Know about Panama vs Croatia

Croatia boast 13 World Cup victories overall

Panama winless in four World Cup matches

Croatia scored 45 goals across 31 finals outings

Form & Statistics: Panama vs Croatia Panama Recent form L D W L W Wins 2/5 (40%) Draws 1/5 (20%) Losses 2/5 (40%) Season statistics (5) 3.3 Total goals 75% Both teams score 1.8 Goals scored 1.5 Goals conceded Croatia Recent form L W L L W Wins 2/5 (40%) Draws 0/5 (0%) Losses 3/5 (60%) Season statistics (5) 2.9 Total goals 62% Both teams score 1.3 Goals scored 1.6 Goals conceded

Statistic Panama Croatia Last 5 results 2W 1D 2L · 2W 3L Avg goals scored 1.8 · 1.3 Avg goals conceded 1.5 · 1.6 Under 2.5 (last 5) 2/5 · 1/5

Probable lineup Lineups: Panama vs Croatia Panama 3-4-3 Starters 1 Orlando Mosquera 2 Jiovany Ramos 3 José Córdoba 4 Andrés Andrade 5 Amir Murillo 6 Carlos Harvey 7 Cristian Martínez 8 César Blackman 9 Yoel Bárcenas 10 Cecilio Waterman 11 José Luis Rodríguez Bench César Samudio

Fidel Escobar

Eric Davis

Aníbal Godoy

Ismael Díaz

José Fajardo

Alberto Quintero Croatia 4-3-3 Starters 1 Dominik Livakovic 2 Josip Stanisic 3 Josip Sutalo 4 Luka Vuskovic 5 Josko Gvardiol 6 Luka Modric 7 Mateo Kovacic 8 Petar Sucic 9 Andrej Kramaric 10 Petar Musa 11 Ivan Perisic Bench Ivor Pandur

Marin Pongracic

Duje Caleta-Car

Mario Pasalic

Martin Baturina

Nikola Vlasic

Toni Fruk Medium confidence

Panama line up in a bold 3-4-3 against Croatia's more familiar 4-3-3, setting up a fascinating contest between width and control. The Canaleros will look to press high and exploit the flanks, while Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic anchor a Croatian midfield built to dictate tempo and manage possession through the phases.

Croatia's greater World Cup pedigree makes them clear favourites to advance, yet Panama's compact back three offers structural resilience that could frustrate an attack reliant on combination play. How Josko Gvardiol handles the space behind him against a mobile Panama front line may prove the defining tactical question of the match.

How to Watch Panama vs Croatia Match?

What time is Panama vs Croatia?

Panama vs Croatia kicks off at Toronto Stadium on 24 June 2026 at midnight UK time.

Where is Panama vs Croatia being played?

This fixture takes place at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada.

How Can I Watch Panama vs Croatia on TV and Live Stream?

Check local listings for live broadcast and streaming details for Panama vs Croatia in your region.