World Cup Portugal 17:00 Uzbekistan Prediction: · 1.18 Continue > Pick your prediction PortugalDraw Uzbekistan

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Predictions, Picks & Odds – 23/06/2026

World Cup · 2 World Cup · 2

23 Jun 2026 Houston Stadium Louis Hecq

Portugal vs Uzbekistan – Best bets of the match Bookmaker 1 X 2 Bonus info Betfred 1.18 7.00 15.00 Continue William Hill 1.14 7.50 19.00 Continue Smarkets 1.20 8.40 20.00 Continue Matchbook 1.19 8.40 20.00 Continue Coral 1.50 3.10 9.50 Continue

Our prediction 1: Portugal to win 1.18 on Betfred · Confidence High Odds recorded on 25 Jun 2026 at 05:06 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 2 Date: 23 Jun 2026 Time: 17:00 UTC Stadium: Houston Stadium

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Preview

Portugal's opening draw against DR Congo was a frustrating start, and Roberto Martinez's side now find themselves under pressure to take control of Group K. Their recent form reads well, with three wins and a draw from their last four outings before that stalemate, yet the performance raised questions. Calls to manage Cristiano Ronaldo's minutes have grown louder, though the 41-year-old remains defiant. Squad depth offers Martinez genuine flexibility going forward.

Uzbekistan are competing at their first ever World Cup finals, and the 3-1 defeat to Colombia on Matchday 1 was a sobering introduction. Abbosbek Fayzullaev's historic goal provided a moment of pride, but defensive frailties were exposed badly. Fabio Cannavaro's side have won just once in their last five matches, and their confidence will need rebuilding quickly. Earning a first World Cup point here would represent a remarkable achievement for this young squad.

Recommended Bets Betfred William Hill Smarkets Portugal to win 1.18 1.14 1.20 BTTS Yes 2.50 2.30 ·

Portugal's home win at 1.18 represents the standout selection here. A Seleção boast a formidable recent record of ten victories from their last fourteen internationals, averaging over two goals per match. Their squad depth offers Martinez genuine flexibility to unlock a stubborn opponent. Uzbekistan, by contrast, have managed just one win in five, and their defensive frailties were exposed in a three-goal concession against Colombia on Matchday 1.

The over 2.5 goals market at 1.58 also merits strong consideration. Portugal's attacking firepower speaks for itself, and Uzbekistan showed against Colombia that they carry a genuine threat going forward, with Abbosbek Fayzullaev netting their historic first World Cup goal. Fabio Cannavaro's side will need to push forward if they harbour any hope of survival in this tournament, which should create space for Portuguese counters.

Backing both teams to score at 2.50 completes the recommended selections. Uzbekistan are unlikely to sit deep for ninety minutes given their precarious group position, and they possess enough individual quality to trouble Portugal at least once. Portugal's attacking output of 2.37 goals per match across recent fixtures suggests they will find the net comfortably. Odds and markets subject to change.

Trends to Know about Portugal vs Uzbekistan

Portugal average 2.37 goals per match

Uzbekistan conceded three on debut

Portugal: ten wins in fourteen internationals

Form & Statistics: Portugal vs Uzbekistan Portugal Recent form D W W W D Wins 3/5 (60%) Draws 2/5 (40%) Losses 0/5 (0%) Season statistics (5) 2.8 Total goals 73% Both teams score 1.9 Goals scored 0.9 Goals conceded Uzbekistan Recent form L L L D W Wins 1/5 (20%) Draws 1/5 (20%) Losses 3/5 (60%) Season statistics (5) 2.4 Total goals 40% Both teams score 1.5 Goals scored 0.9 Goals conceded

Statistic Portugal Uzbekistan Last 5 results 3W 2D · 1W 1D 3L Avg goals scored 1.9 · 1.5 Avg goals conceded 0.9 · 0.9 Under 2.5 (last 5) 3/5 · 2/5

Probable lineup Lineups: Portugal vs Uzbekistan Portugal 4-3-3 Starters 1 Diogo Costa 2 Diogo Dalot 3 Ruben Dias 4 Goncalo Inacio 5 Nuno Mendes 6 Bernardo Silva 7 Joao Neves 8 Bruno Fernandes 9 Pedro Neto 10 Cristiano Ronaldo 11 Rafael Leao Bench Jose Sa

Joao Cancelo

Vitinha

Ruben Neves

Joao Felix

Goncalo Ramos

Francisco Conceição Uzbekistan 4-2-3-1 Starters 1 Utkir Yusupov 2 Sherzod Nasrullaev 3 Khojiakbar Alijonov 4 Abdukodir Khusanov 5 Farrukh Sayfiev 6 Odiljon Hamrobekov 7 Otabek Shukurov 8 Oston Urunov 9 Abbosbek Fayzullaev 10 Jaloliddin Masharipov 11 Eldor Shomurodov Bench Abduvohid Nematov

Jakhongir Urozov

Bekhruz Karimov

Akmal Mozgovoy

Abdulla Abdullaev

Dostonbek Khamdamov

Igor Sergeev Absent Rustamjon Ashurmatov (Injury sustained in opening match) Medium confidence

A 4-3-3 against a 4-2-3-1 shapes the tactical contest here, with Portugal's fluid front three built around Cristiano Ronaldo and the wide creativity of Rafael Leão and Pedro Neto. Bruno Fernandes sits as the advanced midfielder, tasked with threading the link between midfield and attack.

Uzbekistan's double pivot will be asked to absorb considerable pressure, with Eldor Shomurodov operating largely in isolation up front. Whether their compact defensive block can withstand Portugal's width and movement across ninety minutes is the central question of this fixture.

How to Watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan Match?

What time is Portugal vs Uzbekistan?

Portugal vs Uzbekistan kicks off at 18:00 BST on Tuesday 23 June 2026 in Houston.

Where is Portugal vs Uzbekistan being played?

This fixture takes place at Houston Stadium in Houston, Texas.

How Can I Watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan on TV and Live Stream?

Check your local listings for live coverage of Portugal vs Uzbekistan on television and streaming platforms.