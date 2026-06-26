Senegal vs Iraq Predictions, Picks & Odds – 26/06/2026

World Cup · 3 World Cup · 3

26 Jun 2026 Toronto Stadium Louis Hecq

Our prediction 1: Senegal to win 1.25 on Betfred · Confidence Medium Odds recorded on 29 Jun 2026 at 07:36 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 3 Date: 26 Jun 2026 Time: 20:00 BST Stadium: Toronto Stadium

Senegal vs Iraq Preview

Senegal arrived at the World Cup with genuine ambitions of a deep run, yet two defeats from their opening group fixtures have left Pape Thiaw's side on the brink of elimination. Their recent form reads poorly, with just one win in five outings, and the loss of first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to a knee injury compounds their troubles. Mory Diaw steps in between the sticks as Senegal chase a convincing victory to keep faint hopes alive.

Iraq's World Cup campaign has been equally dismal, sitting bottom of the group without a point and still searching for a first-ever victory at this level. Graham Arnold's men have shipped seven goals across two matches, exposing alarming defensive frailties. The absence of key strikers Aymen Hussein and Mohanad Ali through injury further weakens their attacking options, leaving Ali Al-Hamadi to shoulder the burden up front in Toronto.

Recommended Bets Betfred William Hill Smarkets Senegal to win 1.25 1.22 1.26 BTTS Yes 2.20 2.05 ·

Senegal's attacking superiority makes the home win at 1.25 the standout selection. The Lions of Teranga average 1.5 goals per match compared to Iraq's meagre 0.5, while creating more than double the chances. With Iraq missing frontline strikers Aymen Hussein and Mohanad Ali through injury, their already blunt attack looks even less threatening.

Iraq's defensive record is alarming: seven goals conceded across two World Cup outings. Senegal, desperate to salvage their tournament, should exploit those frailties. Backing over 2.5 goals at 1.53 appeals given Iraq's porous backline and Senegal's need for a convincing margin to boost goal difference among third-placed sides.

The loss of Edouard Mendy is a blow, though Mory Diaw is a capable deputy. Senegal still boast a significantly higher expected goals figure of 1.0 per match against Iraq's 0.4, underlining the gulf in creative quality. Both teams to score: No at 1.62 merits consideration given Iraq's toothless output. Odds and markets subject to change.

Trends to Know about Senegal vs Iraq

Senegal create 8.5 chances per match

Iraq concede seven goals in two

Iraq missing two first-choice strikers

Form & Statistics: Senegal vs Iraq Senegal Recent form L L D L W Wins 1/5 (20%) Draws 1/5 (20%) Losses 3/5 (60%) Season statistics (5) 2.4 Total goals 58% Both teams score 1.3 Goals scored 1.1 Goals conceded Iraq Recent form L L L D L Wins 0/5 (0%) Draws 1/5 (20%) Losses 4/5 (80%) Season statistics (5) 2.3 Total goals 42% Both teams score 0.9 Goals scored 1.4 Goals conceded

Statistic Senegal Iraq Last 5 results 1W 1D 3L · 1D 4L Avg goals scored 1.3 · 0.9 Avg goals conceded 1.1 · 1.4 Under 2.5 (last 5) 1/5 · 3/5

Probable lineup Lineups: Senegal vs Iraq Senegal 4-3-3 Starters 1 Mory Diaw 2 Krepin Diatta 3 Kalidou Koulibaly 4 Moussa Niakhate 5 El Hadji Malick Diouf 6 Idrissa Gueye 7 Pape Gueye 8 Lamine Camara 9 Ismaila Sarr 10 Nicolas Jackson 11 Sadio Mane Bench Ismail Jakobs

Ibrahim Mbaye

Pape Matar Sarr

Abdoulaye Seck

Bamba Dieng Absent Edouard Mendy (Left knee injury sustained against Norway) Iraq 4-1-4-1 Starters 1 Ahmed Basil 2 Hussein Ali 3 Zaid Tahseen 4 Akam Hashem 5 Merchas Doski 6 Amir Al-Ammari 7 Ahmed Qasem 8 Zidane Iqbal 9 Zaid Ismail 10 Ibrahim Bayesh 11 Ali Al-Hamadi Bench Youssef Amyn

Rebin Sulaka

Manaf Younis

Jalal Hassan

Ali Jasim Absent Aymen Hussein (Groin/adductor muscle injury sustained against France)

Mohanad Ali (Unspecified injury) Medium confidence

Senegal's 4-3-3 sets up a direct confrontation with Iraq's more compact 4-1-4-1, and the Lions of Teranga carry the greater attacking threat on paper. Sadio Mané and Ismaila Sarr offer width and penetration, while Lamine Camara provides the energy to press Iraq's single pivot in midfield.

Iraq will look to frustrate through their deeper defensive shape, with Zidane Iqbal the most technically accomplished presence in their midfield four. Whether they can absorb Senegal's pressure and threaten on the counter remains the central tactical question heading into this crucial World Cup group fixture.

How to Watch Senegal vs Iraq Match?

What time is Senegal vs Iraq?

Senegal vs Iraq kicks off at 20:00 BST on Thursday 26 June 2026 at Toronto Stadium.

Where is Senegal vs Iraq being played?

This World Cup group stage fixture takes place at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada.

How Can I Watch Senegal vs Iraq on TV and Live Stream?

Senegal vs Iraq will be broadcast on major networks; check local listings for coverage in your region.