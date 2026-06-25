Tunisia vs Netherlands Predictions, Picks & Odds – 26/06/2026
Tunisia vs Netherlands – Best bets of the match
Tunisia vs Netherlands Preview
Tunisia arrive at Arrowhead Stadium rooted to the bottom of Group F without a single point, and their recent form paints a bleak picture. Sabri Lamouchi's side have lost three consecutive matches, including a humbling 5-0 defeat to Belgium and a 1-0 reverse against Austria. Rani Khedira could earn his first competitive cap, while a compact 4-2-3-1 shape is expected to shore up a defence that has looked alarmingly porous.
The Netherlands sit second in the group after drawing their opener, though their preparation has been far from smooth. Ronald Koeman labelled the build-up "troublesome" following a string of injuries, and a shock 1-0 home loss to Algeria in their final friendly raised eyebrows. Still, captain Virgil van Dijk anchors the backline, and Memphis Depay has recovered from a thigh complaint. The Dutch scored 27 goals across eight qualifiers, yet Koeman has bemoaned a recent lack of cutting edge.
The Netherlands hold a commanding edge in quality, ranked eighth in the world compared to Tunisia's 45th, and their qualification campaign produced 27 goals across eight matches. Despite Ronald Koeman's concerns over injuries and a surprising friendly defeat to Algeria, the Dutch possess the superior squad depth to control proceedings. Tunisia's dire run of four defeats in five outings suggests they lack the firepower to cause an upset at this level.
Koeman can call upon Virgil van Dijk as his defensive anchor and Memphis Depay, now fit after recovering from a thigh injury, to lead the attacking line. Tunisia's Sabri Lamouchi is expected to deploy a compact 4-2-3-1 shape, prioritising defensive solidity over ambition. That cautious setup could keep the scoreline tight for spells, but the Dutch should find a way through eventually.
Our recommended pick is the draw or away double chance, covering the Netherlands at 1.10 should they secure the win outright, while also providing insurance if Tunisia's deep defensive block forces a stalemate. The Oranje's pedigree and attacking talent make a home victory for Tunisia highly unlikely. Given the pricing and the balance of form, this selection offers the strongest value in an otherwise one-sided fixture.
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Trends to Know about Tunisia vs Netherlands
- Netherlands scored 27 goals in eight qualifiers
- Tunisia conceded five against Belgium recently
- Dutch hold vast global ranking advantage
Form & Statistics: Tunisia vs Netherlands
Tunisia
Recent form
Season statistics (5)
Netherlands
Recent form
Season statistics (5)
|Statistic
|Tunisia
|Netherlands
|Last 5 results
|1D 4L
|·
|2W 2D 1L
|Avg goals scored
|1.1
|·
|2.1
|Avg goals conceded
|1.9
|·
|1.4
|Under 2.5 (last 5)
|2/5
|·
|2/5
How to Watch Tunisia vs Netherlands Match?
What time is Tunisia vs Netherlands?
Tunisia vs Netherlands kicks off at Arrowhead Stadium on 26 June 2026 at midnight UK time.
Where is Tunisia vs Netherlands being played?
This fixture takes place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
How Can I Watch Tunisia vs Netherlands on TV and Live Stream?
Check local listings for confirmed broadcast details of Tunisia vs Netherlands in your region.