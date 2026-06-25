World Cup Tunisia 23:00 Netherlands Prediction: Netherlands to win 1.10 Continue > Pick your prediction TunisiaDraw Netherlands

Tunisia vs Netherlands Predictions, Picks & Odds – 26/06/2026

World Cup · 3 World Cup · 3

25 Jun 2026 Kansas City Stadium Louis Hecq

Tunisia vs Netherlands – Best bets of the match Bookmaker 1 X 2 Bonus info Betfred 23.00 9.50 1.10 Continue William Hill 23.00 9.50 1.10 Continue Smarkets 30.03 11.00 1.13 Continue Matchbook 30.00 11.00 1.13 Continue Coral 11.00 3.50 1.36 Continue

Our prediction X2: Double Chance Draw or Netherlands 1.10 on Betfred · Confidence Medium Odds recorded on 29 Jun 2026 at 06:36 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 3 Date: 25 Jun 2026 Time: 23:00 UTC Stadium: Kansas City Stadium

Tunisia vs Netherlands Preview

Tunisia arrive at Arrowhead Stadium rooted to the bottom of Group F without a single point, and their recent form paints a bleak picture. Sabri Lamouchi's side have lost three consecutive matches, including a humbling 5-0 defeat to Belgium and a 1-0 reverse against Austria. Rani Khedira could earn his first competitive cap, while a compact 4-2-3-1 shape is expected to shore up a defence that has looked alarmingly porous.

The Netherlands sit second in the group after drawing their opener, though their preparation has been far from smooth. Ronald Koeman labelled the build-up "troublesome" following a string of injuries, and a shock 1-0 home loss to Algeria in their final friendly raised eyebrows. Still, captain Virgil van Dijk anchors the backline, and Memphis Depay has recovered from a thigh complaint. The Dutch scored 27 goals across eight qualifiers, yet Koeman has bemoaned a recent lack of cutting edge.

Recommended Bets Betfred William Hill Smarkets Tunisia to win 23.00 23.00 30.03 BTTS Yes 2.75 2.50 ·

The Netherlands hold a commanding edge in quality, ranked eighth in the world compared to Tunisia's 45th, and their qualification campaign produced 27 goals across eight matches. Despite Ronald Koeman's concerns over injuries and a surprising friendly defeat to Algeria, the Dutch possess the superior squad depth to control proceedings. Tunisia's dire run of four defeats in five outings suggests they lack the firepower to cause an upset at this level.

Koeman can call upon Virgil van Dijk as his defensive anchor and Memphis Depay, now fit after recovering from a thigh injury, to lead the attacking line. Tunisia's Sabri Lamouchi is expected to deploy a compact 4-2-3-1 shape, prioritising defensive solidity over ambition. That cautious setup could keep the scoreline tight for spells, but the Dutch should find a way through eventually.

Our recommended pick is the draw or away double chance, covering the Netherlands at 1.10 should they secure the win outright, while also providing insurance if Tunisia's deep defensive block forces a stalemate. The Oranje's pedigree and attacking talent make a home victory for Tunisia highly unlikely. Given the pricing and the balance of form, this selection offers the strongest value in an otherwise one-sided fixture.

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Trends to Know about Tunisia vs Netherlands

Netherlands scored 27 goals in eight qualifiers

Tunisia conceded five against Belgium recently

Dutch hold vast global ranking advantage

Form & Statistics: Tunisia vs Netherlands Tunisia Recent form L L L L D Wins 0/5 (0%) Draws 1/5 (20%) Losses 4/5 (80%) Season statistics (5) 3 Total goals 46% Both teams score 1.1 Goals scored 1.9 Goals conceded Netherlands Recent form W D W L D Wins 2/5 (40%) Draws 2/5 (40%) Losses 1/5 (20%) Season statistics (5) 3.5 Total goals 79% Both teams score 2.1 Goals scored 1.4 Goals conceded

Statistic Tunisia Netherlands Last 5 results 1D 4L · 2W 2D 1L Avg goals scored 1.1 · 2.1 Avg goals conceded 1.9 · 1.4 Under 2.5 (last 5) 2/5 · 2/5

How to Watch Tunisia vs Netherlands Match?

What time is Tunisia vs Netherlands?

Tunisia vs Netherlands kicks off at Arrowhead Stadium on 26 June 2026 at midnight UK time.

Where is Tunisia vs Netherlands being played?

This fixture takes place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

How Can I Watch Tunisia vs Netherlands on TV and Live Stream?

Check local listings for confirmed broadcast details of Tunisia vs Netherlands in your region.