Türkiye vs United States Predictions, Picks & Odds – 26/06/2026
Türkiye vs United States – Best bets of the match
Türkiye vs United States Preview
Türkiye sit top of Group D on goal difference but their campaign began with a sobering 2-0 defeat to Australia, a result that exposed defensive frailties Vincenzo Montella must address quickly. This is the nation's first World Cup appearance in 24 years, and the weight of expectation is considerable. Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız offer genuine quality in the final third, while captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu provides midfield authority. A positive result here is essential.
The United States produced a commanding 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their opener, their highest ever World Cup goal tally in a single match. Playing on home soil at SoFi Stadium, Mauricio Pochettino's side carry real momentum. Johnny Cardoso's injury forces a tactical reshuffle, though Christian Pulisic is expected to recover from a calf problem in time. Despite losing a June 2025 friendly 2-1 to Türkiye, this American side look a different proposition now.
Türkiye's opening defeat to Australia leaves Montella's side needing a result here, and that desperation could work in their favour. The Turks boast quality in Arda Güler, Kenan Yıldız, and Hakan Çalhanoğlu, all capable of punishing any side on their day. A 2-1 friendly victory over the Americans in June 2025 offers a useful psychological edge heading into this encounter.
The United States looked sharp in their 4-1 dismantling of Paraguay, their highest ever World Cup goal tally, yet concerns linger. Johnny Cardoso's injury has forced tactical adjustments from Pochettino, and Christian Pulisic's calf problem, though reportedly manageable, adds uncertainty. Home soil brings expectation as much as advantage, and Türkiye represent a far sterner test than Paraguay.
The double chance on Türkiye, covering a home win or draw, represents the value pick at 3.75. Montella's squad have the individual talent to hurt this American defence, and their tournament lives depend on avoiding another loss. Backed into a corner, Türkiye should produce a significantly improved performance, making this selection a sound one for the neutral analyst.
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Trends to Know about Türkiye vs United States
- Türkiye won four of five recent matches
- USA lost two of last three away
- June 2025 friendly: Türkiye beat USA 2-1
Form & Statistics: Türkiye vs United States
Türkiye
Recent form
Season statistics (5)
United States
Recent form
Season statistics (5)
|Statistic
|Türkiye
|United States
|Last 5 results
|3W 2L
|·
|3W 2L
|Avg goals scored
|1.7
|·
|2.1
|Avg goals conceded
|0.9
|·
|1.5
|Under 2.5 (last 5)
|3/5
|·
|2/5
|H2H, last 1 meetings
|1 Türkiye · 0 Draws · 0 United States
Lineups: Türkiye vs United States
Türkiye
Starters
- 1 Altay Bayındır
- 2 Zeki Çelik
- 3 Merih Demiral
- 4 Çağlar Söyüncü
- 5 Ferdi Kadıoğlu
- 6 Hakan Çalhanoğlu
- 7 Salih Özcan
- 8 Arda Güler
- 9 Kerem Aktürkoğlu
- 10 Yusuf Yazıcı
- 11 Cenk Tosun
Bench
- Uğurcan Çakır
- Abdülkerim Bardakcı
- Ozan Kabak
- Kaan Ayhan
- İsmail Yüksek
- Orkun Kökçü
- İrfan Can Kahveci
- Barış Alper Yılmaz
- Kenan Yıldız
- Can Uzun
- Semih Kılıçsoy
United States
Starters
- 1 Matt Turner
- 2 Sergino Dest
- 3 Chris Richards
- 4 Tim Ream
- 5 Antonee Robinson
- 6 Tyler Adams
- 7 Weston McKennie
- 8 Giovanni Reyna
- 9 Timothy Weah
- 10 Folarin Balogun
- 11 Christian Pulisic
Bench
- Matt Freese
- Miles Robinson
- Auston Trusty
- Joe Scally
- Malik Tillman
- Brenden Aaronson
- Ricardo Pepi
- Haji Wright
- Alex Freeman
Absent
- Johnny Cardoso (High-grade ankle sprain.)
Medium confidence
A 4-2-3-1 against a 4-3-3 shapes up as the tactical contest here, with Hakan Çalhanoğlu anchoring Türkiye's double pivot and given licence to dictate tempo from deep. The Americans will look to press high and disrupt that build-up, with their midfield trio tasked with cutting off the supply lines to Arda Güler.
Christian Pulisic leads the United States' attacking line and will be the focal point for any transition play, while Türkiye's wide options offer genuine threat on the counter. Both probable XIs carry strong pedigree, and this last-16 fixture has the makings of a closely contested, tactically disciplined affair.
Türkiye vs United States: Head-to-Head
Average statistics (recent meetings)
How to Watch Türkiye vs United States Match?
What time is Türkiye vs United States?
Türkiye face the United States at SoFi Stadium on 26 June 2026, with kickoff set for 03:00 BST.
Where is Türkiye vs United States being played?
This fixture takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
How Can I Watch Türkiye vs United States on TV and Live Stream?
This match will be broadcast on major networks; check local listings for coverage in your region.