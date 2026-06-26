Türkiye vs United States Predictions, Picks & Odds – 26/06/2026

World Cup · 3 World Cup · 3

26 Jun 2026 Los Angeles Stadium Louis Hecq

Türkiye vs United States – Best bets of the match Bookmaker 1 X 2 Bonus info Betfred 3.75 3.75 1.91 Continue William Hill 3.70 3.80 1.80 Continue Smarkets 3.85 4.20 1.93 Continue Matchbook 3.85 4.20 1.93 Continue Coral 3.70 2.37 2.37 Continue

Our prediction 1X: Double Chance Türkiye or Draw 3.75 on Betfred · Confidence Medium Odds recorded on 29 Jun 2026 at 06:36 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 3 Date: 26 Jun 2026 Time: 02:00 UTC Stadium: Los Angeles Stadium

Türkiye vs United States Preview

Türkiye sit top of Group D on goal difference but their campaign began with a sobering 2-0 defeat to Australia, a result that exposed defensive frailties Vincenzo Montella must address quickly. This is the nation's first World Cup appearance in 24 years, and the weight of expectation is considerable. Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız offer genuine quality in the final third, while captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu provides midfield authority. A positive result here is essential.

The United States produced a commanding 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their opener, their highest ever World Cup goal tally in a single match. Playing on home soil at SoFi Stadium, Mauricio Pochettino's side carry real momentum. Johnny Cardoso's injury forces a tactical reshuffle, though Christian Pulisic is expected to recover from a calf problem in time. Despite losing a June 2025 friendly 2-1 to Türkiye, this American side look a different proposition now.

Recommended Bets Betfred William Hill Smarkets Türkiye to win 3.75 3.70 3.85 BTTS Yes 1.62 1.65 ·

Türkiye's opening defeat to Australia leaves Montella's side needing a result here, and that desperation could work in their favour. The Turks boast quality in Arda Güler, Kenan Yıldız, and Hakan Çalhanoğlu, all capable of punishing any side on their day. A 2-1 friendly victory over the Americans in June 2025 offers a useful psychological edge heading into this encounter.

The United States looked sharp in their 4-1 dismantling of Paraguay, their highest ever World Cup goal tally, yet concerns linger. Johnny Cardoso's injury has forced tactical adjustments from Pochettino, and Christian Pulisic's calf problem, though reportedly manageable, adds uncertainty. Home soil brings expectation as much as advantage, and Türkiye represent a far sterner test than Paraguay.

The double chance on Türkiye, covering a home win or draw, represents the value pick at 3.75. Montella's squad have the individual talent to hurt this American defence, and their tournament lives depend on avoiding another loss. Backed into a corner, Türkiye should produce a significantly improved performance, making this selection a sound one for the neutral analyst.

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Trends to Know about Türkiye vs United States

Türkiye won four of five recent matches

USA lost two of last three away

June 2025 friendly: Türkiye beat USA 2-1

Form & Statistics: Türkiye vs United States Türkiye Recent form L L W W W Wins 3/5 (60%) Draws 0/5 (0%) Losses 2/5 (40%) Season statistics (5) 2.6 Total goals 43% Both teams score 1.7 Goals scored 0.9 Goals conceded United States Recent form W W L W L Wins 3/5 (60%) Draws 0/5 (0%) Losses 2/5 (40%) Season statistics (5) 3.6 Total goals 67% Both teams score 2.1 Goals scored 1.5 Goals conceded

Statistic Türkiye United States Last 5 results 3W 2L · 3W 2L Avg goals scored 1.7 · 2.1 Avg goals conceded 0.9 · 1.5 Under 2.5 (last 5) 3/5 · 2/5 H2H, last 1 meetings 1 Türkiye · 0 Draws · 0 United States

Probable lineup Lineups: Türkiye vs United States Türkiye 4-2-3-1 Starters 1 Altay Bayındır 2 Zeki Çelik 3 Merih Demiral 4 Çağlar Söyüncü 5 Ferdi Kadıoğlu 6 Hakan Çalhanoğlu 7 Salih Özcan 8 Arda Güler 9 Kerem Aktürkoğlu 10 Yusuf Yazıcı 11 Cenk Tosun Bench Uğurcan Çakır

Abdülkerim Bardakcı

Ozan Kabak

Kaan Ayhan

İsmail Yüksek

Orkun Kökçü

İrfan Can Kahveci

Barış Alper Yılmaz

Kenan Yıldız

Can Uzun

Semih Kılıçsoy United States 4-3-3 Starters 1 Matt Turner 2 Sergino Dest 3 Chris Richards 4 Tim Ream 5 Antonee Robinson 6 Tyler Adams 7 Weston McKennie 8 Giovanni Reyna 9 Timothy Weah 10 Folarin Balogun 11 Christian Pulisic Bench Matt Freese

Miles Robinson

Auston Trusty

Joe Scally

Malik Tillman

Brenden Aaronson

Ricardo Pepi

Haji Wright

Alex Freeman Absent Johnny Cardoso (High-grade ankle sprain.) Medium confidence

A 4-2-3-1 against a 4-3-3 shapes up as the tactical contest here, with Hakan Çalhanoğlu anchoring Türkiye's double pivot and given licence to dictate tempo from deep. The Americans will look to press high and disrupt that build-up, with their midfield trio tasked with cutting off the supply lines to Arda Güler.

Christian Pulisic leads the United States' attacking line and will be the focal point for any transition play, while Türkiye's wide options offer genuine threat on the counter. Both probable XIs carry strong pedigree, and this last-16 fixture has the makings of a closely contested, tactically disciplined affair.

Türkiye vs United States: Head-to-Head Türkiye 100 % Draws 0 % United States 0 % Average statistics (recent meetings) 3 Total goals 100% Both teams score 1 Home goals 2 Away goals 100% Over 2.5 goals 0% Under 2.5 goals

How to Watch Türkiye vs United States Match?

What time is Türkiye vs United States?

Türkiye face the United States at SoFi Stadium on 26 June 2026, with kickoff set for 03:00 BST.

Where is Türkiye vs United States being played?

This fixture takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

How Can I Watch Türkiye vs United States on TV and Live Stream?

This match will be broadcast on major networks; check local listings for coverage in your region.