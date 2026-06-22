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Argentina
22 Jun 2026 17:00
Austria
Prediction:
· 1.50
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ArgentinaDraw Austria

Argentina vs Austria Predictions, Picks & Odds – 22/06/2026

World Cup · 2
22 Jun 2026 Dallas Stadium Louis Hecq

Argentina vs Austria – Best bets of the match

Bookmaker1X2Bonus info
Betfred1.504.007.00Continue
William Hill1.503.906.50Continue
Smarkets1.534.408.00Continue
Matchbook1.534.408.00Continue
Coral2.002.305.50Continue
Our prediction
1X: Double Chance Argentina or Draw
1.50 on Betfred · Confidence Medium
Odds recorded on 25 Jun 2026 at 05:03 · Odds are subject to change
Competition: World Cup
Stage: Group Stage, 2
Date: 22 Jun 2026
Time: 17:00 UTC
Stadium: Dallas Stadium

Argentina vs Austria Preview

Argentina, the defending world champions and top-ranked side on the planet, arrive at AT&T Stadium in formidable shape. Lionel Scaloni's men have rattled off four consecutive friendly victories, culminating in a commanding 3-0 demolition of Iceland. Lionel Messi, set for a record sixth World Cup appearance at the age of 39, allayed fitness concerns by scoring in that final warm-up fixture. Scaloni will deploy his trusted 4-3-3, with Marcos Senesi drafted in for the injured Leonardo Balerdi.

Austria return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1998, and Ralf Rangnick's side will not simply make up the numbers. Three successive friendly wins, including a disciplined 1-0 victory over Tunisia, underline their growing solidity. Rangnick's hallmark aggressive high press could unsettle even the most decorated opponents. The loss of Christoph Baumgartner is a blow, with Dejan Ljubicic called up as his replacement, though a 20-day rest period has afforded Austria thorough tactical preparation.

Argentina's four consecutive victories, capped by a commanding 3-0 dismantling of Iceland, underline the depth and fluency Scaloni's side possess. Messi, approaching his 39th birthday and embarking on a record sixth World Cup, allayed fitness concerns by scoring in that final warm-up fixture. The home win price at 1.50 reflects their status, yet Austria's structured pressing under Rangnick makes a routine victory far from guaranteed.

Ralf Rangnick's Austria return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1998 with genuine tactical credibility. Three successive friendly wins, including a disciplined 1-0 result against Tunisia, demonstrate their defensive resilience. The loss of Christoph Baumgartner is significant, though Dejan Ljubicic offers midfield industry. A 20-day rest period since their last outing should ensure peak physical readiness for their high-energy pressing approach.

The double chance 1X represents the strongest value here. Argentina's quality makes defeat highly unlikely, priced at 1.50, while a draw at 4.00 remains plausible given Austria's organisational discipline and Rangnick's capacity to frustrate elite opposition. Backing Argentina to avoid defeat covers both outcomes neatly. Under 2.5 goals at 1.83 also merits consideration, given Austria's compact defensive structure and the tactical caution typical of opening group fixtures.

Trends to Know about Argentina vs Austria

  • Argentina boast four straight friendly wins
  • Austria return after 28-year World Cup absence
  • Defending champions unbeaten in recent fixtures

Form & Statistics: Argentina vs Austria

Argentina

Recent form

WWWWW
Wins5/5 (100%)
Draws0/5 (0%)
Losses0/5 (0%)

Season statistics (5)

3.4Total goals
33%Both teams score
2.8Goals scored
0.6Goals conceded

Austria

Recent form

WWWW
Wins4/4 (100%)
Draws0/4 (0%)
Losses0/4 (0%)

Season statistics (4)

3.2Total goals
64%Both teams score
2.3Goals scored
0.9Goals conceded
StatisticArgentinaAustria
Last 5 results5W·4W
Avg goals scored2.8·2.3
Avg goals conceded0.6·0.9
Under 2.5 (last 5)1/5·2/4

How to Watch Argentina vs Austria Match?

What time is Argentina vs Austria?

Argentina vs Austria kicks off at AT&T Stadium on 22 June 2026 at 18:00 BST.

Where is Argentina vs Austria being played?

This fixture takes place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

How Can I Watch Argentina vs Austria on TV and Live Stream?

Argentina vs Austria will be broadcast live on television and available via online streaming platforms.