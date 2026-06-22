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Argentina vs Austria Predictions, Picks & Odds – 22/06/2026

World Cup · 2 World Cup · 2

22 Jun 2026 Dallas Stadium Louis Hecq

Argentina vs Austria – Best bets of the match Bookmaker 1 X 2 Bonus info Betfred 1.50 4.00 7.00 Continue William Hill 1.50 3.90 6.50 Continue Smarkets 1.53 4.40 8.00 Continue Matchbook 1.53 4.40 8.00 Continue Coral 2.00 2.30 5.50 Continue

Our prediction 1X: Double Chance Argentina or Draw 1.50 on Betfred · Confidence Medium Odds recorded on 25 Jun 2026 at 05:03 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 2 Date: 22 Jun 2026 Time: 17:00 UTC Stadium: Dallas Stadium

Argentina vs Austria Preview

Argentina, the defending world champions and top-ranked side on the planet, arrive at AT&T Stadium in formidable shape. Lionel Scaloni's men have rattled off four consecutive friendly victories, culminating in a commanding 3-0 demolition of Iceland. Lionel Messi, set for a record sixth World Cup appearance at the age of 39, allayed fitness concerns by scoring in that final warm-up fixture. Scaloni will deploy his trusted 4-3-3, with Marcos Senesi drafted in for the injured Leonardo Balerdi.

Austria return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1998, and Ralf Rangnick's side will not simply make up the numbers. Three successive friendly wins, including a disciplined 1-0 victory over Tunisia, underline their growing solidity. Rangnick's hallmark aggressive high press could unsettle even the most decorated opponents. The loss of Christoph Baumgartner is a blow, with Dejan Ljubicic called up as his replacement, though a 20-day rest period has afforded Austria thorough tactical preparation.

Recommended Bets Betfred William Hill Smarkets Argentina to win 1.50 1.50 1.53 BTTS Yes 2.10 2.05 ·

Argentina's four consecutive victories, capped by a commanding 3-0 dismantling of Iceland, underline the depth and fluency Scaloni's side possess. Messi, approaching his 39th birthday and embarking on a record sixth World Cup, allayed fitness concerns by scoring in that final warm-up fixture. The home win price at 1.50 reflects their status, yet Austria's structured pressing under Rangnick makes a routine victory far from guaranteed.

Ralf Rangnick's Austria return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1998 with genuine tactical credibility. Three successive friendly wins, including a disciplined 1-0 result against Tunisia, demonstrate their defensive resilience. The loss of Christoph Baumgartner is significant, though Dejan Ljubicic offers midfield industry. A 20-day rest period since their last outing should ensure peak physical readiness for their high-energy pressing approach.

The double chance 1X represents the strongest value here. Argentina's quality makes defeat highly unlikely, priced at 1.50, while a draw at 4.00 remains plausible given Austria's organisational discipline and Rangnick's capacity to frustrate elite opposition. Backing Argentina to avoid defeat covers both outcomes neatly. Under 2.5 goals at 1.83 also merits consideration, given Austria's compact defensive structure and the tactical caution typical of opening group fixtures.

Trends to Know about Argentina vs Austria

Argentina boast four straight friendly wins

Austria return after 28-year World Cup absence

Defending champions unbeaten in recent fixtures

Form & Statistics: Argentina vs Austria Argentina Recent form W W W W W Wins 5/5 (100%) Draws 0/5 (0%) Losses 0/5 (0%) Season statistics (5) 3.4 Total goals 33% Both teams score 2.8 Goals scored 0.6 Goals conceded Austria Recent form W W W W Wins 4/4 (100%) Draws 0/4 (0%) Losses 0/4 (0%) Season statistics (4) 3.2 Total goals 64% Both teams score 2.3 Goals scored 0.9 Goals conceded

Statistic Argentina Austria Last 5 results 5W · 4W Avg goals scored 2.8 · 2.3 Avg goals conceded 0.6 · 0.9 Under 2.5 (last 5) 1/5 · 2/4

How to Watch Argentina vs Austria Match?

What time is Argentina vs Austria?

Argentina vs Austria kicks off at AT&T Stadium on 22 June 2026 at 18:00 BST.

Where is Argentina vs Austria being played?

This fixture takes place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

How Can I Watch Argentina vs Austria on TV and Live Stream?

Argentina vs Austria will be broadcast live on television and available via online streaming platforms.