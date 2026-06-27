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World Cup
Cape Verde Islands
27 Jun 2026 00:00
Saudi Arabia
Prediction:
Cape Verde Islands to win 2.60
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Cape Verde IslandsDraw Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia Predictions, Picks & Odds – 27/06/2026

World Cup · 3
27 Jun 2026 Houston Stadium Louis Hecq

Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia – Best bets of the match

Bookmaker1X2Bonus info
Betfred2.603.302.75Continue
William Hill2.503.202.62Continue
Smarkets2.783.552.90Continue
Matchbook2.803.452.80Continue
Coral3.102.153.10Continue
Our prediction
1X: Double Chance Cape Verde Islands or Draw
2.60 on Betfred · Confidence Medium
Odds recorded on 29 Jun 2026 at 06:35 · Odds are subject to change
Competition: World Cup
Stage: Group Stage, 3
Date: 27 Jun 2026
Time: 00:00 UTC
Stadium: Houston Stadium

Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia Preview

Cape Verde have been the story of this World Cup. Making their tournament debut, the Blue Sharks collected two points from matches against Spain and Uruguay, drawing both without defeat. Ryan Mendes is set to earn his 100th cap, while veteran goalkeeper Vozinha adds further experience. Coach Bubista's side sit third in the group and know a victory here would guarantee passage to the knockout stages, a remarkable achievement for the island nation.

Saudi Arabia's campaign has been far more turbulent. The 4-0 hammering by Spain in their last outing left coach Georgios Donis with significant tactical questions, and a shift back to a four-man defence is anticipated. Mohamed Kanno should return to midfield after being surprisingly omitted, while captain Salem Al-Dawsari will carry the creative burden. With just one win in their last five outings, the Green Falcons desperately need a result to keep their hopes alive.

Cape Verde's remarkable resilience in this tournament cannot be overstated. Holding Spain to a goalless draw before clawing back twice against Uruguay to earn a point speaks to a side brimming with belief. Their points-per-match average of 1.5 comfortably outstrips Saudi Arabia's 0.83, and with a win here guaranteeing knockout stage qualification, Bubista's men will be fiercely motivated.

Saudi Arabia, by contrast, arrive in desperate need of a result after that chastening 4-0 defeat to Spain exposed defensive frailties. Coach Georgios Donis is expected to reshape his backline, reverting to a four-man defence, while Mohamed Kanno's anticipated return should add steel in midfield. Captain Salem Al-Dawsari will carry the creative burden, yet the Saudis' recent form of one win in five offers little encouragement.

The double chance on Cape Verde or the draw represents the standout selection here, supported by the home side's price at 2.60 and the draw at 3.30. Cape Verde's superior form and tactical cohesion make them difficult to beat, while Saudi Arabia have shown vulnerability under pressure. Backing the 1X outcome aligns with the data and the momentum Cape Verde carry into this historic fixture. Odds and markets subject to change.

Trends to Know about Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia

  • Cape Verde unbeaten with two draws
  • Saudi Arabia lost four of five recent
  • Cape Verde hold superior points per match

Form & Statistics: Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde Islands

Recent form

DDWWD
Wins2/5 (40%)
Draws3/5 (60%)
Losses0/5 (0%)

Season statistics (5)

2.2Total goals
41%Both teams score
1.2Goals scored
1Goals conceded

Saudi Arabia

Recent form

LDDWL
Wins1/5 (20%)
Draws2/5 (40%)
Losses2/5 (40%)

Season statistics (5)

2.4Total goals
46%Both teams score
1Goals scored
1.4Goals conceded
StatisticCape Verde IslandsSaudi Arabia
Last 5 results2W 3D·1W 2D 2L
Avg goals scored1.2·1.0
Avg goals conceded1.0·1.4
Under 2.5 (last 5)2/5·2/5
Probable lineup

Lineups: Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde Islands

4-3-3

Starters

  1. 1 Vozinha
  2. 2 Steven Moreira
  3. 3 Roberto Lopes
  4. 4 Diney Borges
  5. 5 Joao Paulo
  6. 6 Kevin Pina
  7. 7 Jamiro Monteiro
  8. 8 Deroy Duarte
  9. 9 Ryan Mendes
  10. 10 Gilson Benchimol
  11. 11 Garry Rodrigues

Absent

  • Sidny Lopes (Suspension (second yellow card))

Saudi Arabia

4-2-3-1

Starters

  1. 1 Mohammed Al-Owais
  2. 2 Saud Abdulhamid
  3. 3 Hassan Al-Tambakti
  4. 4 Abdulelah Al-Amri
  5. 5 Moteb Al-Harbi
  6. 6 Mohamed Kanno
  7. 7 Abdullah Al-Khaibari
  8. 8 Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat
  9. 9 Musab Al-Juwayr
  10. 10 Salem Al-Dawsari
  11. 11 Firas Al-Buraikan

Medium confidence

Both sides line up with well-established structures, Cape Verde's 4-3-3 pressing high through Garry Rodrigues and Ryan Mendes against Saudi Arabia's compact 4-2-3-1, where the double pivot of Kanno and Al-Khaibari will look to screen the back four and limit the space Cape Verde's wide forwards thrive in.

The key tactical contest is likely to unfold in the central third, with Jamiro Monteiro tasked with threading passes beyond Saudi Arabia's midfield block, while Salem Al-Dawsari carries the primary creative burden for the visitors on the counter. Both probable XIs carry reasonable confidence from multiple credible sources.

How to Watch Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia Match?

What time is Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia?

Cape Verde Islands face Saudi Arabia at Houston Stadium on Friday 27 June 2026, kicking off at 01:00 BST.

Where is Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia being played?

This fixture takes place at Houston Stadium, the venue for this decisive World Cup Group Stage encounter.

How Can I Watch Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia on TV and Live Stream?

Check local listings for live broadcast and streaming details for this World Cup fixture.