Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia Predictions, Picks & Odds – 27/06/2026
Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia – Best bets of the match
Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia Preview
Cape Verde have been the story of this World Cup. Making their tournament debut, the Blue Sharks collected two points from matches against Spain and Uruguay, drawing both without defeat. Ryan Mendes is set to earn his 100th cap, while veteran goalkeeper Vozinha adds further experience. Coach Bubista's side sit third in the group and know a victory here would guarantee passage to the knockout stages, a remarkable achievement for the island nation.
Saudi Arabia's campaign has been far more turbulent. The 4-0 hammering by Spain in their last outing left coach Georgios Donis with significant tactical questions, and a shift back to a four-man defence is anticipated. Mohamed Kanno should return to midfield after being surprisingly omitted, while captain Salem Al-Dawsari will carry the creative burden. With just one win in their last five outings, the Green Falcons desperately need a result to keep their hopes alive.
Cape Verde's remarkable resilience in this tournament cannot be overstated. Holding Spain to a goalless draw before clawing back twice against Uruguay to earn a point speaks to a side brimming with belief. Their points-per-match average of 1.5 comfortably outstrips Saudi Arabia's 0.83, and with a win here guaranteeing knockout stage qualification, Bubista's men will be fiercely motivated.
Saudi Arabia, by contrast, arrive in desperate need of a result after that chastening 4-0 defeat to Spain exposed defensive frailties. Coach Georgios Donis is expected to reshape his backline, reverting to a four-man defence, while Mohamed Kanno's anticipated return should add steel in midfield. Captain Salem Al-Dawsari will carry the creative burden, yet the Saudis' recent form of one win in five offers little encouragement.
The double chance on Cape Verde or the draw represents the standout selection here, supported by the home side's price at 2.60 and the draw at 3.30. Cape Verde's superior form and tactical cohesion make them difficult to beat, while Saudi Arabia have shown vulnerability under pressure. Backing the 1X outcome aligns with the data and the momentum Cape Verde carry into this historic fixture. Odds and markets subject to change.
Trends to Know about Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia
- Cape Verde unbeaten with two draws
- Saudi Arabia lost four of five recent
- Cape Verde hold superior points per match
Form & Statistics: Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia
Cape Verde Islands
Recent form
Season statistics (5)
Saudi Arabia
Recent form
Season statistics (5)
|Statistic
|Cape Verde Islands
|Saudi Arabia
|Last 5 results
|2W 3D
|·
|1W 2D 2L
|Avg goals scored
|1.2
|·
|1.0
|Avg goals conceded
|1.0
|·
|1.4
|Under 2.5 (last 5)
|2/5
|·
|2/5
Lineups: Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia
Cape Verde Islands
Starters
- 1 Vozinha
- 2 Steven Moreira
- 3 Roberto Lopes
- 4 Diney Borges
- 5 Joao Paulo
- 6 Kevin Pina
- 7 Jamiro Monteiro
- 8 Deroy Duarte
- 9 Ryan Mendes
- 10 Gilson Benchimol
- 11 Garry Rodrigues
Absent
- Sidny Lopes (Suspension (second yellow card))
Saudi Arabia
Starters
- 1 Mohammed Al-Owais
- 2 Saud Abdulhamid
- 3 Hassan Al-Tambakti
- 4 Abdulelah Al-Amri
- 5 Moteb Al-Harbi
- 6 Mohamed Kanno
- 7 Abdullah Al-Khaibari
- 8 Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat
- 9 Musab Al-Juwayr
- 10 Salem Al-Dawsari
- 11 Firas Al-Buraikan
Medium confidence
Both sides line up with well-established structures, Cape Verde's 4-3-3 pressing high through Garry Rodrigues and Ryan Mendes against Saudi Arabia's compact 4-2-3-1, where the double pivot of Kanno and Al-Khaibari will look to screen the back four and limit the space Cape Verde's wide forwards thrive in.
The key tactical contest is likely to unfold in the central third, with Jamiro Monteiro tasked with threading passes beyond Saudi Arabia's midfield block, while Salem Al-Dawsari carries the primary creative burden for the visitors on the counter. Both probable XIs carry reasonable confidence from multiple credible sources.
How to Watch Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia Match?
What time is Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia?
Cape Verde Islands face Saudi Arabia at Houston Stadium on Friday 27 June 2026, kicking off at 01:00 BST.
Where is Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia being played?
This fixture takes place at Houston Stadium, the venue for this decisive World Cup Group Stage encounter.
How Can I Watch Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia on TV and Live Stream?
Check local listings for live broadcast and streaming details for this World Cup fixture.