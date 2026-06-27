Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia Predictions, Picks & Odds – 27/06/2026

World Cup · 3 World Cup · 3

27 Jun 2026 Houston Stadium Louis Hecq

Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia – Best bets of the match Bookmaker 1 X 2 Bonus info Betfred 2.60 3.30 2.75 Continue William Hill 2.50 3.20 2.62 Continue Smarkets 2.78 3.55 2.90 Continue Matchbook 2.80 3.45 2.80 Continue Coral 3.10 2.15 3.10 Continue

Our prediction 1X: Double Chance Cape Verde Islands or Draw 2.60 on Betfred · Confidence Medium Odds recorded on 29 Jun 2026 at 06:35 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 3 Date: 27 Jun 2026 Time: 00:00 UTC Stadium: Houston Stadium

Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia Preview

Cape Verde have been the story of this World Cup. Making their tournament debut, the Blue Sharks collected two points from matches against Spain and Uruguay, drawing both without defeat. Ryan Mendes is set to earn his 100th cap, while veteran goalkeeper Vozinha adds further experience. Coach Bubista's side sit third in the group and know a victory here would guarantee passage to the knockout stages, a remarkable achievement for the island nation.

Saudi Arabia's campaign has been far more turbulent. The 4-0 hammering by Spain in their last outing left coach Georgios Donis with significant tactical questions, and a shift back to a four-man defence is anticipated. Mohamed Kanno should return to midfield after being surprisingly omitted, while captain Salem Al-Dawsari will carry the creative burden. With just one win in their last five outings, the Green Falcons desperately need a result to keep their hopes alive.

Recommended Bets Betfred William Hill Smarkets Cape Verde Islands to win 2.60 2.50 2.78 BTTS Yes 1.83 1.91 ·

Cape Verde's remarkable resilience in this tournament cannot be overstated. Holding Spain to a goalless draw before clawing back twice against Uruguay to earn a point speaks to a side brimming with belief. Their points-per-match average of 1.5 comfortably outstrips Saudi Arabia's 0.83, and with a win here guaranteeing knockout stage qualification, Bubista's men will be fiercely motivated.

Saudi Arabia, by contrast, arrive in desperate need of a result after that chastening 4-0 defeat to Spain exposed defensive frailties. Coach Georgios Donis is expected to reshape his backline, reverting to a four-man defence, while Mohamed Kanno's anticipated return should add steel in midfield. Captain Salem Al-Dawsari will carry the creative burden, yet the Saudis' recent form of one win in five offers little encouragement.

The double chance on Cape Verde or the draw represents the standout selection here, supported by the home side's price at 2.60 and the draw at 3.30. Cape Verde's superior form and tactical cohesion make them difficult to beat, while Saudi Arabia have shown vulnerability under pressure. Backing the 1X outcome aligns with the data and the momentum Cape Verde carry into this historic fixture. Odds and markets subject to change.

Trends to Know about Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde unbeaten with two draws

Saudi Arabia lost four of five recent

Cape Verde hold superior points per match

Form & Statistics: Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia Cape Verde Islands Recent form D D W W D Wins 2/5 (40%) Draws 3/5 (60%) Losses 0/5 (0%) Season statistics (5) 2.2 Total goals 41% Both teams score 1.2 Goals scored 1 Goals conceded Saudi Arabia Recent form L D D W L Wins 1/5 (20%) Draws 2/5 (40%) Losses 2/5 (40%) Season statistics (5) 2.4 Total goals 46% Both teams score 1 Goals scored 1.4 Goals conceded

Statistic Cape Verde Islands Saudi Arabia Last 5 results 2W 3D · 1W 2D 2L Avg goals scored 1.2 · 1.0 Avg goals conceded 1.0 · 1.4 Under 2.5 (last 5) 2/5 · 2/5

Probable lineup Lineups: Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia Cape Verde Islands 4-3-3 Starters 1 Vozinha 2 Steven Moreira 3 Roberto Lopes 4 Diney Borges 5 Joao Paulo 6 Kevin Pina 7 Jamiro Monteiro 8 Deroy Duarte 9 Ryan Mendes 10 Gilson Benchimol 11 Garry Rodrigues Absent Sidny Lopes (Suspension (second yellow card)) Saudi Arabia 4-2-3-1 Starters 1 Mohammed Al-Owais 2 Saud Abdulhamid 3 Hassan Al-Tambakti 4 Abdulelah Al-Amri 5 Moteb Al-Harbi 6 Mohamed Kanno 7 Abdullah Al-Khaibari 8 Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat 9 Musab Al-Juwayr 10 Salem Al-Dawsari 11 Firas Al-Buraikan Medium confidence

Both sides line up with well-established structures, Cape Verde's 4-3-3 pressing high through Garry Rodrigues and Ryan Mendes against Saudi Arabia's compact 4-2-3-1, where the double pivot of Kanno and Al-Khaibari will look to screen the back four and limit the space Cape Verde's wide forwards thrive in.

The key tactical contest is likely to unfold in the central third, with Jamiro Monteiro tasked with threading passes beyond Saudi Arabia's midfield block, while Salem Al-Dawsari carries the primary creative burden for the visitors on the counter. Both probable XIs carry reasonable confidence from multiple credible sources.

How to Watch Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia Match?

What time is Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia?

Cape Verde Islands face Saudi Arabia at Houston Stadium on Friday 27 June 2026, kicking off at 01:00 BST.

Where is Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia being played?

This fixture takes place at Houston Stadium, the venue for this decisive World Cup Group Stage encounter.

How Can I Watch Cape Verde Islands vs Saudi Arabia on TV and Live Stream?

Check local listings for live broadcast and streaming details for this World Cup fixture.