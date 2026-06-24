Colombia vs Congo DR Predictions, Picks & Odds – 24/06/2026

World Cup · 2 World Cup · 2

24 Jun 2026 Guadalajara Stadium Louis Hecq

Colombia vs Congo DR – Best bets of the match Bookmaker 1 X 2 Bonus info Betfred 1.53 3.75 7.00 Continue William Hill 1.55 3.75 6.00 Continue Smarkets 1.58 4.10 7.40 Continue Matchbook 1.58 4.20 7.40 Continue Coral 2.10 2.15 5.75 Continue

Our prediction 1: Colombia to win 1.53 on Betfred · Confidence Medium Odds recorded on 25 Jun 2026 at 05:05 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 2 Date: 24 Jun 2026 Time: 02:00 UTC Stadium: Guadalajara Stadium

Colombia vs Congo DR Preview

Colombia made an ideal start to their World Cup campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan, and Nestor Lorenzo's side now sit top of Group K. Luis Diaz was the standout performer, contributing a goal and an assist, and he will once again spearhead the attack. A win here would virtually secure a place in the Round of 32, so expect minimal changes to a lineup that functioned so effectively first time out.

DR Congo produced a historic 1-1 draw against Portugal in their opening fixture, earning their first-ever World Cup point in only their second tournament appearance. Sebastien Desabre's well-organised Leopards have not lost by more than a single goal under his stewardship, underlining their defensive resilience. They will likely adopt a deep block and look to exploit transitions, a strategy that troubled Portugal and could cause Colombia problems at Guadalajara Stadium.

Recommended Bets Betfred William Hill Smarkets Colombia to win 1.53 1.55 1.58 BTTS Yes 2.38 2.25 ·

Colombia's home win at 1.53 looks the strongest selection here. Los Cafeteros dismantled Uzbekistan 3-1 in their opener, with Luis Diaz delivering a goal and an assist, and Lorenzo is unlikely to tinker with a winning formula. A victory would all but seal a place in the Round of 32, providing enormous motivation to start fast at Guadalajara Stadium.

DR Congo deserve credit for earning a historic 1-1 draw against Portugal, yet a point built on deep defensive discipline and counter-attacks tells its own story. Under Sebastien Desabre, the Leopards have not lost by more than a single goal, which speaks to their organisation. That resilience makes a comfortable Colombia margin far from guaranteed.

The over 2.5 goals line at 2.15 also merits attention. Colombia's attacking quality, spearheaded by Diaz and James Rodriguez, should create plenty of openings against a side that will inevitably commit numbers forward chasing a first-ever World Cup win. Odds and markets subject to change.

Trends to Know about Colombia vs Congo DR

Colombia won opening match 3-1

DR Congo unbeaten in three outings

Luis Diaz scored and assisted already

Form & Statistics: Colombia vs Congo DR Colombia Recent form W W W L L Wins 3/5 (60%) Draws 0/5 (0%) Losses 2/5 (40%) Season statistics (5) 3.3 Total goals 50% Both teams score 2.5 Goals scored 0.8 Goals conceded Congo DR Recent form D D W Wins 1/3 (33%) Draws 2/3 (67%) Losses 0/3 (0%) Season statistics (3) 1.8 Total goals 25% Both teams score 1.2 Goals scored 0.6 Goals conceded

Statistic Colombia Congo DR Last 5 results 3W 2L · 1W 2D Avg goals scored 2.5 · 1.2 Avg goals conceded 0.8 · 0.6 Under 2.5 (last 5) 1/5 · 3/3

Probable lineup Lineups: Colombia vs Congo DR Colombia 4-3-3 Starters 1 Camilo Vargas 2 Daniel Munoz 3 Jhon Lucumi 4 Davinson Sanchez 5 Johan Mojica 6 Jefferson Lerma 7 Gustavo Puerta 8 Jhon Arias 9 James Rodriguez 10 Luis Suarez 11 Luis Diaz Bench David Ospina

Yerry Mina

Richard Rios

Juan Quintero

Jaminton Campaz

Jhon Cordoba Congo DR 3-5-2 Starters 1 Lionel Mpasi 2 Steve Kapuadi 3 Chancel Mbemba 4 Axel Tuanzebe 5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 Edo Kayembe 7 Ngal'ayel Mukau 8 Samuel Moutoussamy 9 Arthur Masuaku 10 Cedric Bakambu 11 Yoane Wissa Bench Timothy Fayulu

Gedeon Kalulu

Joris Kayembe

Charles Pickel

Noah Sadiki

Simon Banza Absent Rocky Bushiri (Achilles injury) Medium confidence

A 4-3-3 against a 3-5-2 shapes up as the central tactical contest here, with Colombia looking to exploit the wide channels through Luis Díaz against Congo DR's wing-backs. James Rodríguez operates as the creative fulcrum in midfield, and his ability to dictate tempo will be crucial in breaking down a compact Leopards defensive structure.

Congo DR's back three, anchored by Chancel Mbemba, will be tested by Colombia's fluid front line, while Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu offer a direct, physical threat on the counter. Both probable XIs carry reasonable confidence across multiple credible sources, so the tactical picture ahead of this World Cup group fixture is relatively clear.

How to Watch Colombia vs Congo DR Match?

What time is Colombia vs Congo DR?

Colombia vs Congo DR kicks off at Guadalajara Stadium on 24 June 2026 at 03:00 BST.

Where is Colombia vs Congo DR being played?

This match takes place at the Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico.

How Can I Watch Colombia vs Congo DR on TV and Live Stream?

Check local listings for confirmed broadcast details closer to kickoff. Odds and markets subject to change.