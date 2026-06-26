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Paraguay
26 Jun 2026 02:00
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Prediction:
Paraguay to win 3.00
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Paraguay vs Australia Predictions, Picks & Odds – 26/06/2026

World Cup · 3
26 Jun 2026 San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Louis Hecq

Paraguay vs Australia – Best bets of the match

Bookmaker1X2Bonus info
Betfred3.002.253.60Continue
William Hill2.752.203.60Continue
Smarkets2.942.304.20Continue
Matchbook2.942.324.20Continue
Coral3.601.674.33Continue
Our prediction
X2: Double Chance Draw or Australia
3.60 on Betfred · Confidence Medium
Odds recorded on 29 Jun 2026 at 06:35 · Odds are subject to change
Competition: World Cup
Stage: Group Stage, 3
Date: 26 Jun 2026
Time: 02:00 UTC
Stadium: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Paraguay vs Australia Preview

Paraguay return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 2010, and Gustavo Alfaro's side carry mixed momentum into this opener. Their recent form reads two wins and two defeats across the last four outings, though a 4-0 friendly demolition of Nicaragua offered late encouragement. The potential absence of Julio Enciso would be a significant blow, removing their most creative attacking outlet in a group where every goal matters.

Australia arrive in California brimming with confidence after a superb 2-0 victory over Turkey in their opening fixture. Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe found the net, while goalkeeper Patrick Beach produced eight saves in a commanding display. Tony Popovic's squad blends seasoned tournament performers like Mat Ryan and Mathew Leckie with 17 World Cup debutants. Across their last five matches, the Socceroos have won four, conceding fewer than a goal per match on average.

Australia's recent form speaks volumes. Four wins from five outings, conceding a mere 0.6 goals per match across that stretch, places Tony Popovic's side in robust shape heading into this Group D clash. Paraguay's alternating win-loss sequence offers far less reassurance, and the potential absence of Julio Enciso could blunt their most creative attacking outlet considerably.

The Socceroos' opening 2-0 victory over Turkey, secured through goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe, demonstrated genuine cutting edge. Patrick Beach's eight saves underlined defensive resilience too. Paraguay's 4-0 friendly win over Nicaragua flatters; Alfaro rotated heavily, making it difficult to draw firm conclusions about his strongest eleven.

The draw or away double chance represents the value selection here. Australia's defensive solidity and tournament pedigree, with this being their sixth consecutive World Cup, tilts the balance. Paraguay's 16-year absence from this stage introduces uncertainty, and the away win price at 3.60 looks appealing. Backing Australia to avoid defeat is our recommended approach for this historic first meeting between the two nations.

Questo articolo è a scopo informativo e non costituisce una raccomandazione di scommessa.

Trends to Know about Paraguay vs Australia

  • Australia conceding just 0.6 goals per match
  • Paraguay's inconsistent win-loss-win-loss sequence
  • Socceroos beat Turkey 2-0 in Group D opener

Form & Statistics: Paraguay vs Australia

Paraguay

Recent form

WLWLW
Wins3/5 (60%)
Draws0/5 (0%)
Losses2/5 (40%)

Season statistics (5)

2.6Total goals
46%Both teams score
1.2Goals scored
1.4Goals conceded

Australia

Recent form

LWDLW
Wins2/5 (40%)
Draws1/5 (20%)
Losses2/5 (40%)

Season statistics (5)

2.1Total goals
31%Both teams score
1.2Goals scored
0.9Goals conceded
StatisticParaguayAustralia
Last 5 results3W 2L·2W 1D 2L
Avg goals scored1.2·1.2
Avg goals conceded1.4·0.9
Under 2.5 (last 5)2/5·4/5
Probable lineup

Lineups: Paraguay vs Australia

Paraguay

4-2-3-1

Starters

  1. 1 Roberto Fernandez
  2. 2 Juan Caceres
  3. 3 Omar Alderete
  4. 4 Gustavo Gomez
  5. 5 Junior Alonso
  6. 6 Damián Bobadilla
  7. 7 Andres Cubas
  8. 8 Miguel Almiron
  9. 9 Diego Gomez
  10. 10 Matías Galarza
  11. 11 Antonio Sanabria

Australia

5-4-1

Starters

  1. 1 Mathew Ryan
  2. 2 Jacob Italiano
  3. 3 Alessandro Circati
  4. 4 Harry Souttar
  5. 5 Lucas Herrington
  6. 6 Jordan Bos
  7. 7 Connor Metcalfe
  8. 8 Jackson Irvine
  9. 9 Aiden O'Neill
  10. 10 Mathew Leckie
  11. 11 Mohamed Toure

Absent

  • Lewis Miller (Achilles injury, confirmed in February 2026, with an expected nine-month recovery period.)
  • Riley McGree (Hamstring injury sustained in late May 2026, ruling him out of the World Cup due to insufficient recovery time.)
  • Nick D'Agostino (Leg injury suffered in training, leading to his departure from the pre-camp in late May 2026.)

Low confidence

Paraguay's 4-2-3-1 is drawn from a single source and carries a degree of speculation, particularly in the attacking positions following Enciso's absence, whereas Australia's 5-4-1 is backed by more credible recent reporting. That asymmetry is worth bearing in mind when reading the probable shape of this World Cup fixture.

Should these formations hold, the contest pits Paraguay's attacking intent, with Miguel Almirón expected to operate in the number ten role, against a disciplined Australian defensive block. Jackson Irvine will be central to Australia's efforts to disrupt rhythm and transition quickly on the counter.

How to Watch Paraguay vs Australia Match?

What time is Paraguay vs Australia?

Paraguay vs Australia kicks off at Levi's Stadium on 26 June 2026 at 03:00 BST.

Where is Paraguay vs Australia being played?

This match takes place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

How Can I Watch Paraguay vs Australia on TV and Live Stream?

Check local listings for Paraguay vs Australia broadcast details, as coverage varies by region.