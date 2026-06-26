World Cup Paraguay 02:00 Australia Prediction: Paraguay to win 3.00 Continue > Pick your prediction ParaguayDraw Australia

Paraguay vs Australia Predictions, Picks & Odds – 26/06/2026

World Cup · 3 World Cup · 3

26 Jun 2026 San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Louis Hecq

Paraguay vs Australia – Best bets of the match Bookmaker 1 X 2 Bonus info Betfred 3.00 2.25 3.60 Continue William Hill 2.75 2.20 3.60 Continue Smarkets 2.94 2.30 4.20 Continue Matchbook 2.94 2.32 4.20 Continue Coral 3.60 1.67 4.33 Continue

Our prediction X2: Double Chance Draw or Australia 3.60 on Betfred · Confidence Medium Odds recorded on 29 Jun 2026 at 06:35 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 3 Date: 26 Jun 2026 Time: 02:00 UTC Stadium: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Paraguay vs Australia Preview

Paraguay return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 2010, and Gustavo Alfaro's side carry mixed momentum into this opener. Their recent form reads two wins and two defeats across the last four outings, though a 4-0 friendly demolition of Nicaragua offered late encouragement. The potential absence of Julio Enciso would be a significant blow, removing their most creative attacking outlet in a group where every goal matters.

Australia arrive in California brimming with confidence after a superb 2-0 victory over Turkey in their opening fixture. Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe found the net, while goalkeeper Patrick Beach produced eight saves in a commanding display. Tony Popovic's squad blends seasoned tournament performers like Mat Ryan and Mathew Leckie with 17 World Cup debutants. Across their last five matches, the Socceroos have won four, conceding fewer than a goal per match on average.

Recommended Bets Betfred William Hill Smarkets Paraguay to win 3.00 2.75 2.94 BTTS Yes 2.20 2.25 ·

Australia's recent form speaks volumes. Four wins from five outings, conceding a mere 0.6 goals per match across that stretch, places Tony Popovic's side in robust shape heading into this Group D clash. Paraguay's alternating win-loss sequence offers far less reassurance, and the potential absence of Julio Enciso could blunt their most creative attacking outlet considerably.

The Socceroos' opening 2-0 victory over Turkey, secured through goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe, demonstrated genuine cutting edge. Patrick Beach's eight saves underlined defensive resilience too. Paraguay's 4-0 friendly win over Nicaragua flatters; Alfaro rotated heavily, making it difficult to draw firm conclusions about his strongest eleven.

The draw or away double chance represents the value selection here. Australia's defensive solidity and tournament pedigree, with this being their sixth consecutive World Cup, tilts the balance. Paraguay's 16-year absence from this stage introduces uncertainty, and the away win price at 3.60 looks appealing. Backing Australia to avoid defeat is our recommended approach for this historic first meeting between the two nations.

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Trends to Know about Paraguay vs Australia

Australia conceding just 0.6 goals per match

Paraguay's inconsistent win-loss-win-loss sequence

Socceroos beat Turkey 2-0 in Group D opener

Form & Statistics: Paraguay vs Australia Paraguay Recent form W L W L W Wins 3/5 (60%) Draws 0/5 (0%) Losses 2/5 (40%) Season statistics (5) 2.6 Total goals 46% Both teams score 1.2 Goals scored 1.4 Goals conceded Australia Recent form L W D L W Wins 2/5 (40%) Draws 1/5 (20%) Losses 2/5 (40%) Season statistics (5) 2.1 Total goals 31% Both teams score 1.2 Goals scored 0.9 Goals conceded

Statistic Paraguay Australia Last 5 results 3W 2L · 2W 1D 2L Avg goals scored 1.2 · 1.2 Avg goals conceded 1.4 · 0.9 Under 2.5 (last 5) 2/5 · 4/5

Probable lineup Lineups: Paraguay vs Australia Paraguay 4-2-3-1 Starters 1 Roberto Fernandez 2 Juan Caceres 3 Omar Alderete 4 Gustavo Gomez 5 Junior Alonso 6 Damián Bobadilla 7 Andres Cubas 8 Miguel Almiron 9 Diego Gomez 10 Matías Galarza 11 Antonio Sanabria Australia 5-4-1 Starters 1 Mathew Ryan 2 Jacob Italiano 3 Alessandro Circati 4 Harry Souttar 5 Lucas Herrington 6 Jordan Bos 7 Connor Metcalfe 8 Jackson Irvine 9 Aiden O'Neill 10 Mathew Leckie 11 Mohamed Toure Absent Lewis Miller (Achilles injury, confirmed in February 2026, with an expected nine-month recovery period.)

Riley McGree (Hamstring injury sustained in late May 2026, ruling him out of the World Cup due to insufficient recovery time.)

Nick D'Agostino (Leg injury suffered in training, leading to his departure from the pre-camp in late May 2026.) Low confidence

Paraguay's 4-2-3-1 is drawn from a single source and carries a degree of speculation, particularly in the attacking positions following Enciso's absence, whereas Australia's 5-4-1 is backed by more credible recent reporting. That asymmetry is worth bearing in mind when reading the probable shape of this World Cup fixture.

Should these formations hold, the contest pits Paraguay's attacking intent, with Miguel Almirón expected to operate in the number ten role, against a disciplined Australian defensive block. Jackson Irvine will be central to Australia's efforts to disrupt rhythm and transition quickly on the counter.

How to Watch Paraguay vs Australia Match?

What time is Paraguay vs Australia?

Paraguay vs Australia kicks off at Levi's Stadium on 26 June 2026 at 03:00 BST.

Where is Paraguay vs Australia being played?

This match takes place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

How Can I Watch Paraguay vs Australia on TV and Live Stream?

Check local listings for Paraguay vs Australia broadcast details, as coverage varies by region.