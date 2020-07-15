Opinion

Everton Flux But it Stays the Same

The managers come and go, the cash gets splashed and promises of ambition and progression are made but Everton stay the same

Everton are always in a state of flux these days, though somehow, nothing actually changes.

The managers come and go, the cash gets splashed and promises of ambition and progression are made but Everton stay the same.

Since the highs of Roberto Martinez’s maiden season, every year has been so mind-numbingly similar to the last, you can predict with absolute certainty how the next campaign is going to pan out. Each one now follows a well-trodden path.

High hopes in the summer get dampened by October and are extinguished before February as the pile of deadwood in the squad grows ever higher.

The big-money signings ultimately flatter to deceive, switching from flavour of the month to being deemed not at all good enough at the drop of another bore draw or gutless defeat.

Others, meanwhile, are stuck on the physio table and those not featuring are pointed out as the solution to all our problems. Blinded by desperation, we then start to forget the major pitfalls of the player we’ve finally shipped out on loan and convince ourselves he’d have actually done a job for us in our last pathetic Premier League outing.

As the season approaches peak mediocrity, calls to give the youngsters a go ring out while calculations of FFP and vague guesses about how many clubs might take a punt on our cut-price flops fill Evertonian debate as another transfer window approaches.

A purple patch always comes at exactly the wrong time to paper over the disappointment that’s gone before and leaves fans rueing the typical nature of it all. A solid victory will often immediately follow the latest cup elimination, just because Everton love to tease and irk it feels.

We put a run together from nowhere, enough for us to start imagining trips to Slovakia in July or perhaps even Italy or Spain on a balmy night in September but, just as the table shows Europe is in touching distance, we manage to snatch failure from the jaws of accomplishment.

From belief through to utter dejection and bewilderment comes the thoughts of what could have been which simmer in our heads. And then the cycle starts again. Rinse and repeat.

This time around, after we eked out points to form a decent run following the restart, a top six finish seemed a possibility, a long shot but doable. As soon as optimism rose just a little bit, Everton’s insipid displays returned in an instant.

So much money spent on a whole load of nothingness. It’s a side completely lacking of any style or substance.

With tedium reigning supreme and the monotony from game to game growing greater as we amble through our longest barren run in the club’s history, some journalists and commentators on the outside looking in have even started to ponder ‘Just what is the point of Everton?’

As Blues we know the answer but only our fervent support and undying love for the club keeps similar apathy from setting in. Hopes and dreams dashed and not realised for yet another year, but we keep going.

During the 2010s, there was a bit of void in pop culture. The same bands from yesteryear headlined festivals, the same reality TV guff got churned out and talentless wannabes were turned into somebodies for no reason at all. It’s pretty meh. As the song says, ‘Everything is average nowadays’. There was no fresh spark. There is a yearning for all things retro because today appears to be lacking somewhat.

The same can be said for Everton. The leaders we yearn for are few and far between in the modern game, this generation doesn’t boast the shouters and the bawlers while very few are able to lead by example. For years, we’ve been subjected to the overpriced and overhyped, making memories of those who left everything out on the pitch in the Royal Blue shirt even more wistful. So bereft have we been of any fight and desire on a consistent basis, we are longing for the bare minimum when Everton players at least put in real effort and showed a modicum of nous.

What they lacked in ability, they made up for in heart and they certainly didn’t pull tongues or nervously snigger after making mistakes. They did their talking on the pitch too. Very rarely would you get two woeful performances in a row and they’d back up their post-match soundbites to do better by rolling their sleeves up and winning the next game through sheer grit and determination. They knew a below-par performance wasn’t acceptable and set about rectifying it. You’d get a response in the least.

While this Everton era of throwing money around to achieve mid-table mediocrity has been a real, arduous slog, it will never be as bad or as terrifying as the Great Escapes of the 90s, though the early Moshiri years will still be talked about with a sharp exhale of breath, a roll of the eyes and a bemused shake of the head.

As Dave Watson lifted the FA Cup in 1995, I was four and completely unaware of what was happening down at Wembley. That September, I started ‘supporting’ the Blues but still none the wiser my new team had been so successful, so recently.

In August 1996, as Gary Speed made his Everton debut on the pitch, I made mine in the stands.

On a bright sunny day, we ruined Alan Shearer’s first Newcastle match as Duncan Ferguson played a starring role to steamroller the Magpies in a 2-0 win.

I assumed it would always be this good. It was glorious though for me and my own personal Everton narrative things have never felt so rosy since. Instead, decade-long records of failing to win at this ground or that ground have plagued me and everyone else born after and during our Eighties heyday; Bryan Oviedo at Old Trafford provided some solace though the Anfield hoodoo continues to haunt and worsen while a win over Liverpool even on home soil eludes me in my Twenties only six months from the big 30. Nothing seems to change, not one fluky afternoon has helped rid us a single shackle.

From Walter Smith’s free transfers, loans and behind-his-back sales to Moyes’ shrewd signings and 60 grand bargains, as we fast forward to the fat cheques of today, while the faces are different, the mentality and mindset have stayed the same. It goes on and on and the line ‘Everton haven’t won away here since…’ continues to echo louder and louder in our ears.

Now, more than ever, as another season stutters to a grinding, middle of the road halt and provides yet more questions than answers, it really does feel like Groundhog Day and that this constant malaise will continue for eternity.

Things do change though. Messes can be fixed and while it doesn’t feel like that in L4, errors can be learned from.

Ironically, while things have never felt so insanely samey, at last, there may actually be a glimmer of light in this grimmest of tunnels.

It will take a gargantuan amount of Carlo Ancelotti’s genius but maybe, just maybe, his tactical know-how and expertise may finally turn the tide and get us out of this rut of predictable disappointment.

After annual letdowns will come fresh change. We have to hope… and so starts the Everton merry-go-round of expectation, longing, yearning and praying, again.

One day, we’ll be free of this and it will have all been worth it. It has to have been.

