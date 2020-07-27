Opinion

Leighton Baines: A new generation now has an Everton Legend story to tell

It’s only through storytelling that I have any real idea of the impact gods like Dean, Ball and Young had in the royal blue shirt but now my generation at last has its own story to tell of an Everton legend

I was lucky enough to see Neville Southall play at the back end of his career at Goodison. Dave Hickson conducted my first tour of the Grand Old Lady. I was fortunate to meet Howard Kendall and Brian Labone and I’ve interviewed Trevor Steven.

Legends of Toffees folklore, Dixie Dean, Alan Ball and Alex Young, they have all been at the forefront of my Everton education. However, it’s only through the storytelling of those lucky enough to have witnessed such greats and footage on the internet that I have any real idea of the impact these players, these gods, had in the royal blue shirt.

My knowledge isn’t as true as it would be had I been stood on the terraces watching our famous title triumphs and cup victories both at home and on the continent.

For me, and those of a similar age in our Twenties, we’ve had some good times but nothing to compare to the glories of yesteryear.

Now though, after Leighton Baines pulled the curtain down on his playing career, my generation at last has its own story to tell of an Everton legend.

For years, I’ve heard the true majesty of the Holy Trinity. It’s been described to me how the Golden Vision hung in the air. Peter Reid’s tough tackling, Graeme Sharp’s volley and Andy Gray’s floored header, I’ve been told it all.

Finally, when I sit with my Grandkids and I’m grey and old, I now have my own personal recollections of an Everton Great to share. I can tell them how I was sat just yards away as Leighton Baines sauntered forward with the ball, playing triangles as the Blues marched their way up the pitch. I was there as he caressed, directed and arrowed the ball with that wand of a left foot.

I was present to witness his almost telepathic relationship with Steven Pienaar, sat on the edge of my seat, eagerly anticipating a chance as Baines stayed tight to the white line before playing it into his partner’s boot, bombing on and getting the lay-off back with constant accuracy.

My generation, who have missed out on so much Everton, lived and breathed his 420 appearances, celebrated his 39 goals and witnessed his 67 assists. We were there when he arrived in 2007.

I’ve lost count of the times I’ve heard the story retold of Kevin Sheedy’s retaken free-kick against Ipswich. How amazing it was to see. Now Baines’ chapter has come to an end, I have my own set-piece tale of a former player.

I was there in 2013, in line with the top corner at Upton Park, now only a relic of one of the best away days in English football, when the left-back stuck the ball away to spark mad limbs in the visitors’ end. Soon after, from the same position, he stuck it in the opposite side. A famous brace in a memorable win.

I was around when he leathered it in up at Newcastle and celebrated with his arms aloft, taking the adulation of his team-mates with the least fuss possible before saluting the travelling Toffees. Stamford Bridge, Fratton Park, White Hart Lane, I remember it all, my own memories.

I’ll regale future Blues with talk of the times he was notching up more assists from defence than most of Europe’s top midfielders. His imperious penalty record, his zipped crosses and exquisite close control.

In my era, we’ve had quality players like Tim Cahill, Mikel Arteta and Romelu Lukaku but it is only Baines who makes a real case to be included in an all time Everton XI. Discussed in the same breath as Ray Wilson and Pat Van Den Hauwe, for some, he’s the best No 3 in our history. We fans, born at the start of the 90s and so starved of success, now have our own piece of Toffees history and nostalgia, which we were around for, befitting the very best of Everton.

Like Dixie Dean, like Colin Harvey, like Brian Labone, there is a classiness and an aura about Baines. The attitude, his professionalism, how he holds himself and the grace with which he moved on the field, it feels he fits the bill and belongs with Everton royalty.

In many modern day teams, there can be cliques, but his standing in the Everton dressing room was clear when Richarlison, Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina were as quick to pay heartfelt tributes to ‘Bazza’ as his former team-mates from down the years. He’s respected by all.

With Baines, it was more than just being a footballer which endeared him to so many.

For me personally, Duncan Ferguson will always be my first and biggest hero, but with Leighton, he was the ultimate icon and idol. He was too cool for school.

While many Blues of a certain age fell in love with ‘little curly Alan Ball’ back in the day, it wasn’t just his ability which caught their imagination. It was the whole package, his painted white boots, the amber socks; he had a distinctive image.

It is the same with Baines. Tying his laces on the edge of the area while knelt on one knee, his no-look one arm salute before sticking the ball down next to the corner flag, his bottom lip covering the top of his mouth as sweat dripped down while he sized up the net, the pristine shirt and shorts. He was an Everton poster boy. He looked the part.

As well, he was me and he was you. He was the lads who sit in the Gwladys Street; sound and Blue. He’d get a 50p bus from Kirkby to sneak into Goodison as a kid. No airs and graces, just a normal bloke who liked watching the Toffees and just so happened to be an unbelievable footballer too.

He liked the same music as me, as well. Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys. He hung out with Bill Ryder-Jones and Miles Kane. He dressed like my mates and played guitar. He was indie in a football era of mind-numbing similarity. Baines stood out from the crowd in a typically low-key way only he could pull off.

Leighton, it felt, was one of the lads, the only difference being he was good enough to be out on the pitch every Saturday.

He’s interesting. He likes photography. He could be seen on Bold Street and up by the Georgian Quarter in the week, a local enjoying his city.

He also has time for people. The naughtiest left-back around town gave fans a lift to the ground for a friendly and was a role model, a face regularly seen helping those in need through Everton initiatives.

It’s no wonder he is adored by every Blue, young and old. He’s just a top fella.

Baines is one of us and always will be.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb