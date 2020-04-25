Seasons2019-20Everton News
Kean in hot water after breaking shutdown rules
Everton have released a statement expressing their dismay that one of their players, believed to be Kean based on newspaper reports, defied self-isolation orders from the club and advice from the Government over social gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Mirror and Daily Star say that Kean held a "lockdown party" at his Cheshire apartment that was attended by models and friends who engaged in lap dances and other close contact in private Snapchat footage.
“Clearly Moise and his friends didn't think the rules applied to them like they do the rest of the country," a source said to be 'close' to Kean said:
“The party was absolutely wild and went on until the early hours.”
Kean has had issues over professionalism in the past, with the Italian FA rebuking him for showing up late for training last year, and this latest incident has prompted the following statement from Everton:
"Everton FC was appalled to learn of an incident in which a first team player ignored Government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis.
"The Club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable.
"Everton has regularly stressed the importance of following all the Government guidelines - including rules and advice for inside and outside of the home — through a series of official communications to all staff members, including players.
"The amazing people in the NHS deserve the utmost respect for their hard work and sacrifice. The best way to show them respect is by doing everything we can to protect them."
Reader Comments (14)
2 Posted 25/04/2020 at 23:12:38
3 Posted 25/04/2020 at 23:27:14
4 Posted 25/04/2020 at 23:29:45
5 Posted 25/04/2020 at 23:30:27
And a prat off the pitch.
Can we please get rid?
(Why do we sign SO MANY duff players?!?!)
6 Posted 25/04/2020 at 23:35:32
7 Posted 25/04/2020 at 23:50:51
Bell.
End.
8 Posted 26/04/2020 at 00:03:36
9 Posted 26/04/2020 at 00:19:36
I wonder whether he's done it to help speed his departure or is he just a fucking complete idiot?
10 Posted 26/04/2020 at 00:25:04
11 Posted 26/04/2020 at 00:26:20
12 Posted 26/04/2020 at 00:31:56
So embarrassing for a club that does so much work in the community.
Can't see any way back for him after this to be honest.
13 Posted 26/04/2020 at 00:41:13
14 Posted 26/04/2020 at 00:48:04
We've all made mistakes, so maybe cut him some slack, the key is that he doesn't do it again.
1 Posted 25/04/2020 at 22:28:27