Kean in hot water after breaking shutdown rules

Lyndon Lloyd Sunday, 26 April, 2020 14comments  |  Jump to last

Moise Kean could be facing disciplinary action after video clips of a late-night "quarantine" party hosted by the 20-year-old were picked up by the press.

Everton have released a statement expressing their dismay that one of their players, believed to be Kean based on newspaper reports, defied self-isolation orders from the club and advice from the Government over social gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Mirror and Daily Star say that Kean held a "lockdown party" at his Cheshire apartment that was attended by models and friends who engaged in lap dances and other close contact in private Snapchat footage.

“Clearly Moise and his friends didn't think the rules applied to them like they do the rest of the country," a source said to be 'close' to Kean said:

“The party was absolutely wild and went on until the early hours.”

Kean has had issues over professionalism in the past, with the Italian FA rebuking him for showing up late for training last year, and this latest incident has prompted the following statement from Everton:

"Everton FC was appalled to learn of an incident in which a first team player ignored Government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis.

"The Club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable.

"Everton has regularly stressed the importance of following all the Government guidelines - including rules and advice for inside and outside of the home — through a series of official communications to all staff members, including players.

"The amazing people in the NHS deserve the utmost respect for their hard work and sacrifice. The best way to show them respect is by doing everything we can to protect them."

 

Reader Comments (14)

Eric Paul
1 Posted 25/04/2020 at 22:28:27
That's Moise Kean gone.
Paul Hewitt
2 Posted 25/04/2020 at 23:12:38
Get rid. Can't be arsed with stupid people.
Michael Lynch
3 Posted 25/04/2020 at 23:27:14
Oh dear. How thick is that kid, posting videos of himself? Still, it answers the question of what we do with him in the transfer window.

Shaun McGough
4 Posted 25/04/2020 at 23:29:45
Protect the NHS... slaughter this prick.
Kase Chow
5 Posted 25/04/2020 at 23:30:27
Crap on the pitch.

And a prat off the pitch.

Can we please get rid?

(Why do we sign SO MANY duff players?!?!)

Mike Gaynes
6 Posted 25/04/2020 at 23:35:32
Brain dead. Ship.
Tony Shelby
7 Posted 25/04/2020 at 23:50:51
Two words:

Bell.

End.

Jim Potter
8 Posted 26/04/2020 at 00:03:36
I think his bell end may end up infected with more than Covid 19 by the sounds of his female 'guests'.
Brian Williams
9 Posted 26/04/2020 at 00:19:36
Eric@1 beat me to it. That's him gone ASAP.
I wonder whether he's done it to help speed his departure or is he just a fucking complete idiot?
Marcus Reynolds
10 Posted 26/04/2020 at 00:25:04
Taxi for Kean.
Minik Hansen
11 Posted 26/04/2020 at 00:26:20
Young and rich.. Just need some adults around him that can make him more calm? Maybe someone like sir Alex Ferguson type. What a shame this, otherwise such a talent.
Brian Williams
12 Posted 26/04/2020 at 00:31:56
It's on just about every newsfeed there is. With very little else (sportwise) to report on the sports media will have an absolute field day with this.
So embarrassing for a club that does so much work in the community.
Can't see any way back for him after this to be honest.
Patrick McFarlane
13 Posted 26/04/2020 at 00:41:13
He's not alone though is he ? experienced and older professional Kyle Walker did similar, not an excuse for Keen but the media will go heavier on him due to not being at an elite club. Ancelotti and Ferguson won't suffer fools so he's gone anyway.
Liam Reilly
14 Posted 26/04/2020 at 00:48:04
Idiot, but he's young and made a mistake in a very tough time for everyone but perhaps he doent yet have the perspective of a seasoned professional.

We've all made mistakes, so maybe cut him some slack, the key is that he doesn't do it again.

