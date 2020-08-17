Dai Davies diagnosed with terminal cancer

The 72-year-old spent seven years with the Toffees in the 1970s and made 82 Leaguee appearances after joining from Swansea City.

He left Goodison Park in 1977 to join Wrexham and went on to represent the Swans again, as well as Tranmere Rovers and Bangor City.

Davies was also capped 52 times by his country, a record until he was surpassed by another Everton goalkeeper, Neville Southall, in the 1990s.

Dai's family have asked people to share memories and stories while he is in hospice in Wexham:

Dad has had exceptional care at the Royal Hospital Liverpool recently after being diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas.

Gareth, Rhian and myself are now able to see him daily as he has been transferred to Nightingale House, Wrexham. It would be nice to be able to share memories and stories with him.

If you'd like to send Dai a message, then please send to our private email address: daisaveswales@gmail.com.

