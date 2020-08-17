Seasons2020-21Everton News
Dai Davies diagnosed with terminal cancer
The 72-year-old spent seven years with the Toffees in the 1970s and made 82 Leaguee appearances after joining from Swansea City.
He left Goodison Park in 1977 to join Wrexham and went on to represent the Swans again, as well as Tranmere Rovers and Bangor City.
Davies was also capped 52 times by his country, a record until he was surpassed by another Everton goalkeeper, Neville Southall, in the 1990s.
Dai's family have asked people to share memories and stories while he is in hospice in Wexham:
Dad has had exceptional care at the Royal Hospital Liverpool recently after being diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas.
Gareth, Rhian and myself are now able to see him daily as he has been transferred to Nightingale House, Wrexham. It would be nice to be able to share memories and stories with him.
If you'd like to send Dai a message, then please send to our private email address: daisaveswales@gmail.com.
4 Posted 17/08/2020 at 16:43:59
5 Posted 17/08/2020 at 17:21:51
As usual, I was standing at the front of the Street End when we had the green semi circular slopes behind each goal. My mate shouts "Hey Dai... Happy Easter, and motions to Dai to come and get an Easter Egg.
As Dai runs up the slope, my mate throws him the Easter Egg, but Dai slips over on the greasy slope. However, he manages to juggle the Easter Egg four or five times, but still manages to catch it.
The whole Street end laughs and then gives a huge cheer and breaks into the "Dai Dai Dai Dai Dai Dai" song (To the tune of "Those were the days, my Friend" for those old enough to remember the song)...
Those were the days when Footballers were down to earth, approachable people, and non more so than Dai Davies... Great days.
[BRZ]
6 Posted 17/08/2020 at 17:31:57
They got Dai in to give out the awards. The evening was split into different age groups with the older lads going first. He did a question-and-answer slot after giving out the awards.
One of the questions the older lads asked was:
"Who is the best keeper in the league."
Dai replied deadpan: "I am."
The younger kids were a bit smarter and he was asked a similar question:
'Apart from yourself Mr Davies, who is the best keeper in the league?'
They got the answer their smartness and politeness deserved.
From memory, I think he said Shilton and Jennings. There were a lot of good keepers to choose from back then.
A really lovely fellah.
Best wishes to Dai and all the family.
7 Posted 17/08/2020 at 18:48:44
Email him. Diolch!
8 Posted 17/08/2020 at 18:50:52
I sent a message to Dai’s family today, I’m sure they will appreciate all they receive. Once a Blue, always a Blue.
9 Posted 17/08/2020 at 19:11:41
10 Posted 17/08/2020 at 19:52:54
11 Posted 17/08/2020 at 20:14:49
Best Wishes to him and family
12 Posted 17/08/2020 at 20:44:31
Brings back memories of the old ground and of times when going the match, as a young lad was a day to be savoured, and Everton, almost, but didn’t quite get there in terms of success.
13 Posted 17/08/2020 at 21:11:11
One of our own, of course.
14 Posted 17/08/2020 at 22:03:14
I sent an email yesterday telling him and the family hope loved he was at Goodison.
I hope all blues follow suit as it seems as though the family would welcome it.
1 Posted 17/08/2020 at 13:33:30