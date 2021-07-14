Seasons2020-21Everton News
Everton announce additions to its Board of Directors
Ismailov, 26 and the nephew of Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov, joined Everton two years ago as Global Commercial Consultant before becoming the first Sporting and Commercial Director of Everton Women and a member of the Everton Women Strategic Leadership Team in 2020.
He will retain those roles as well as his position on the club's Stadium Board but will now join Everton's Commercial and Finance Director, Sasha Ryazantsev, as owner Farhad Moshiri's representative on the Board.
Ingles, meanwhile, has worked for Everton on an off for the past 15 years, beginning in 2006 when he worked at the club on secondment from the Deloitte Sports Business Group, where he was a consultant.
He joined Everton permanently in 2013 when he was named the Club's Finance Director in 2013, has been part of the Everton Leadership Team since June 2018 and also joined the club's Stadium Board in 2019.
Upon the announcement of the Boardroom additions, Ismailov said: “It's an honour and a privilege to join Everton's Board of Directors. It is a big responsibility which I will not take lightly. I want to thank our Board and our Majority Shareholder for giving me this opportunity and placing their faith in me.
“I love this club inside and out — and I assure you I have blue blood running through my veins. I am determined and ambitious and will bring new ideas and youthful energy to my role. We are — and always will be — a family club but we are entirely focused on bringing success on the pitch — that is our absolute priority. This is an exciting new chapter for our club. We are beginning a new era and we are only looking forward, determined to deliver success for every Evertonian.”
Meanwhile, Ingles said of his appointment: "I am really pleased to join the Everton Board of Directors at such an important time in the Club's history. We have some incredible opportunities in front of us and I look forward to working with the Board and Executive team to deliver these in the years ahead.
“I'd like to thank the Chairman and Owner for putting their trust in me and Denise and my colleagues at the Club for the tremendous support they have given me over many years.”
Reader Comments (30)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 14/07/2021 at 12:56:32
It also gives the Women’s team a voice at the table.
This makes sense going forward, and probably marginalises Kenwright a bit more. I think this has been on the cards for a while, and is the right thing to do to take the club forward.
3 Posted 14/07/2021 at 14:07:17
4 Posted 14/07/2021 at 14:21:57
5 Posted 14/07/2021 at 14:31:06
6 Posted 14/07/2021 at 14:33:03
The other guy has had responsibility for the Women’s team, and also some Commercial matters.
7 Posted 14/07/2021 at 14:56:48
Today's news is just window dressing. A word out of place and you're a gonner !
8 Posted 14/07/2021 at 15:20:44
9 Posted 14/07/2021 at 15:35:35
They’ve been appointed to the main board. Grant Ingles was previously an Executive Director as Finance Director, reporting to Sacha Rysantsev.
Not sure about the other bloke, whether he was a director, but he’s clearly held senior positions below main board directors. Now he’s on the main board.
The main board had only 3 directors plus Kenwright. The responsibility spread was
Football matters, Brands.
CEO, EITC and HR, was DBB, which is unusual in itself
Everything else, Finance, All Commercial, Sponsorship, Overseas, New Ground was Sacha.
A nonsense.
So now Sacha, Ingles And Ismailov cover that on the Main Board. It was important to split that up. Plus the Women’s team will be represented, possibly.
Below the main Board were 9 Executive Directors, including the likes of Colin Chong. Below them there are getting on for 30 Department Heads. It’s quite a big infrastructure.
The next thing is sorting out the Chairman, and maybe CEO. Now that may be interesting!
10 Posted 14/07/2021 at 16:14:45
As always though, actions speak louder than words, and with the new season exactly one month away, Everton definitely need some new players pronto, to quell some of our fears, and to also give us something to look forward to.
11 Posted 14/07/2021 at 16:21:03
What's the score on the board now, 2 for him and 4 for them? And after Benitez appointing his former(?) second in command as joint Assistant Coach there could be some big divisions coming up.
12 Posted 14/07/2021 at 16:55:06
The other guys may well be named as Directors on records of trading subsidiaries although in fact they are functionaries more like department heads than policy makers.
It's all jargon, anyway !
13 Posted 14/07/2021 at 16:55:17
I believe the term for this newsflash is 'underwhelming.'
14 Posted 14/07/2021 at 17:06:39
15 Posted 14/07/2021 at 17:10:55
I’ve just posted a response to you but it seems to have disappeared!
16 Posted 14/07/2021 at 17:20:56
"Sorry Bill you sold your soul for 30m which cost you nothing in the first place and presided over mediocrity for 30 years. You are the weakest link, Bye"
17 Posted 14/07/2021 at 17:29:55
18 Posted 14/07/2021 at 17:30:01
Wake me up when something important happens.
19 Posted 14/07/2021 at 17:35:29
20 Posted 14/07/2021 at 18:02:36
All implemented by that 'Financial Bully' that Usmanov appears to be, like many have said " it doesn't matter how many are elected to the Board of which Usmanov, plays no part, (allegedly) but he will always have the final say ". Ukrainian Potato Magnate called 'Dik Tatur'.
21 Posted 14/07/2021 at 18:12:26
Anyway writing on the wall for BK.
22 Posted 14/07/2021 at 18:18:32
23 Posted 14/07/2021 at 18:22:47
24 Posted 14/07/2021 at 18:24:02
25 Posted 14/07/2021 at 18:25:19
Don’t forget to invite your Tony, Brian, because it would do me the power of good to listen to a couple of proper lunatics who hate Liverpool, even more than me!
26 Posted 14/07/2021 at 18:41:01
27 Posted 14/07/2021 at 18:58:28
Your posts are always A1 with me.
28 Posted 14/07/2021 at 19:15:08
Then once Moshiri realized he had made a monumental cock up he sacked him, but it wasnt thought through it was like most of his sackings a knee jerk reaction so he didnt have a ready made replacement as most businessmen would have done before sacking the present incumbent. So he press ganged Unsworth to take the job something he was never ready for, then realising yet another mistake he hired Allardyce, a really popular choice who did what he normally does play bloody awful football but kept us up.
Now at this point you would think Moshiri would have looked around for the best manager he could get, but instead he decided Marco Silva was the man, albeit prior to taking over at Watford he had got Hull relegated. He even paid Watford a settlement figure in a long drawn out debacle. And yet again 16 months down the line realised I've cocked up again and sacks Silva. Then he appoints a proven winner in Ancelotti but he realised this was a project that needed root and branch removal and took the first opportunity to get out. So now appoints Benitez again like Allardyce not a popular choice and you have to wonder would any other business appoint someone who would upset large sections of their customers. But they did this with Allardyce and seeing he and his Uzbeki mate spend more time away from Britain they didnt have to face the wrath of the supporters.
So I would respectfully suggest that those wishing to blame Kenwright and yes he cocked up Kings Dock and destination Kirkby would have been a disaster. But Moshiri has been in charge for 5 years and he is the man to hold accountable not Kenwright. Now I know some detest him thats fine I have no issue but please lets put the blame for the past 5 years where it belongs.
29 Posted 14/07/2021 at 19:57:04
Keep your hard hat on for when the predictable Don Alexander inevitably weighs in with his usual invective against the Chairman. Does anyone actually know what he has personally against our Chairman and why he has to repeat himself time and again and why cannot just give it up?
30 Posted 14/07/2021 at 20:05:20
I know many on here will disagree, some with a deep-seated hatred of BK who will argue black is white.
Well done for the post and standing up for the truth.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 14/07/2021 at 12:53:59