Everton announce additions to its Board of Directors

Wednesday, 14 July, 2021



Ismailov, 26 and the nephew of Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov, joined Everton two years ago as Global Commercial Consultant before becoming the first Sporting and Commercial Director of Everton Women and a member of the Everton Women Strategic Leadership Team in 2020.

He will retain those roles as well as his position on the club's Stadium Board but will now join Everton's Commercial and Finance Director, Sasha Ryazantsev, as owner Farhad Moshiri's representative on the Board.

Ingles, meanwhile, has worked for Everton on an off for the past 15 years, beginning in 2006 when he worked at the club on secondment from the Deloitte Sports Business Group, where he was a consultant.

He joined Everton permanently in 2013 when he was named the Club's Finance Director in 2013, has been part of the Everton Leadership Team since June 2018 and also joined the club's Stadium Board in 2019.

Upon the announcement of the Boardroom additions, Ismailov said: “It's an honour and a privilege to join Everton's Board of Directors. It is a big responsibility which I will not take lightly. I want to thank our Board and our Majority Shareholder for giving me this opportunity and placing their faith in me.

“I love this club inside and out — and I assure you I have blue blood running through my veins. I am determined and ambitious and will bring new ideas and youthful energy to my role. We are — and always will be — a family club but we are entirely focused on bringing success on the pitch — that is our absolute priority. This is an exciting new chapter for our club. We are beginning a new era and we are only looking forward, determined to deliver success for every Evertonian.”

Meanwhile, Ingles said of his appointment: "I am really pleased to join the Everton Board of Directors at such an important time in the Club's history. We have some incredible opportunities in front of us and I look forward to working with the Board and Executive team to deliver these in the years ahead.

“I'd like to thank the Chairman and Owner for putting their trust in me and Denise and my colleagues at the Club for the tremendous support they have given me over many years.”

