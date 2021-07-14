Seasons2020-21Everton News

Everton announce additions to its Board of Directors

Lyndon Lloyd Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 30comments  |  Jump to last
Everton have confirmed the appointment of Sarvar Ismailov and Grant Ingles to its Board of Directors.

Ismailov, 26 and the nephew of Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov, joined Everton two years ago as Global Commercial Consultant before becoming the first Sporting and Commercial Director of Everton Women and a member of the Everton Women Strategic Leadership Team in 2020.

He will retain those roles as well as his position on the club's Stadium Board but will now join Everton's Commercial and Finance Director, Sasha Ryazantsev, as owner Farhad Moshiri's representative on the Board.

Ingles, meanwhile, has worked for Everton on an off for the past 15 years, beginning in 2006 when he worked at the club on secondment from the Deloitte Sports Business Group, where he was a consultant.

He joined Everton permanently in 2013 when he was named the Club's Finance Director in 2013, has been part of the Everton Leadership Team since June 2018 and also joined the club's Stadium Board in 2019.

Upon the announcement of the Boardroom additions, Ismailov said: “It's an honour and a privilege to join Everton's Board of Directors. It is a big responsibility which I will not take lightly. I want to thank our Board and our Majority Shareholder for giving me this opportunity and placing their faith in me.

“I love this club inside and out — and I assure you I have blue blood running through my veins. I am determined and ambitious and will bring new ideas and youthful energy to my role. We are — and always will be — a family club but we are entirely focused on bringing success on the pitch — that is our absolute priority. This is an exciting new chapter for our club. We are beginning a new era and we are only looking forward, determined to deliver success for every Evertonian.”

Meanwhile, Ingles said of his appointment: "I am really pleased to join the Everton Board of Directors at such an important time in the Club's history. We have some incredible opportunities in front of us and I look forward to working with the Board and Executive team to deliver these in the years ahead.

“I'd like to thank the Chairman and Owner for putting their trust in me and Denise and my colleagues at the Club for the tremendous support they have given me over many years.”

 

Dennis Stevens
1 Posted 14/07/2021 at 12:53:59
I'm surprised that our Chairman hasn't been "promoted" to Life President or some such honorary position bereft of influence &, especially, power.
Chris Williams
2 Posted 14/07/2021 at 12:56:32
2 new appointees. Finance and Commercial. This lightens Sacha’s role a bit, which was way too big under the previous structure.

It also gives the Women’s team a voice at the table.

This makes sense going forward, and probably marginalises Kenwright a bit more. I think this has been on the cards for a while, and is the right thing to do to take the club forward.

Bobby Mallon
3 Posted 14/07/2021 at 14:07:17
I see grant ingles( don’t know him ) and Usmanovs nephew Savar Ismailia have just been votedOnto the Everton board of directors. Anybody know anything about these two
Colin Glassar
4 Posted 14/07/2021 at 14:21:57
So basically, Usmanov is the owner in all but name? I don’t care as long as we are successful.
Bobby Mallon
5 Posted 14/07/2021 at 14:31:06
Colin I think you’re right
Chris Williams
6 Posted 14/07/2021 at 14:33:03
Grant Ingles has been with us for a long time. Decent track record. Already one of the 9 Directors we have below Board level, as Finance Director. Alan Myers says he’s a good man for whatever that means.

The other guy has had responsibility for the Women’s team, and also some Commercial matters.

Derek Taylor
7 Posted 14/07/2021 at 14:56:48
Don't dwell on voting rights and power bases,I hear they haven't taken a vote on anything for years. Whatever Mosh/ Usmanov decide on is automatically the outcome !

Today's news is just window dressing. A word out of place and you're a gonner !

Derek Taylor
8 Posted 14/07/2021 at 15:20:44
Both are Executive Directors. Do all the work but get no say !
Chris Williams
9 Posted 14/07/2021 at 15:35:35
Derek,

They’ve been appointed to the main board. Grant Ingles was previously an Executive Director as Finance Director, reporting to Sacha Rysantsev.

Not sure about the other bloke, whether he was a director, but he’s clearly held senior positions below main board directors. Now he’s on the main board.

The main board had only 3 directors plus Kenwright. The responsibility spread was

Football matters, Brands.

CEO, EITC and HR, was DBB, which is unusual in itself

Everything else, Finance, All Commercial, Sponsorship, Overseas, New Ground was Sacha.

A nonsense.

So now Sacha, Ingles And Ismailov cover that on the Main Board. It was important to split that up. Plus the Women’s team will be represented, possibly.

Below the main Board were 9 Executive Directors, including the likes of Colin Chong. Below them there are getting on for 30 Department Heads. It’s quite a big infrastructure.

The next thing is sorting out the Chairman, and maybe CEO. Now that may be interesting!

Tony Abrahams
10 Posted 14/07/2021 at 16:14:45
It must have been Ismailov, who phoned Benítez, to tell him that the only reason his “uncle” was abrupt with our saviour, during one of the zoom calls, was because he’s only interested in winners, and it’s why it’s heartening to read the words, “we are - and always will be - a family club, but we are entirely focused on bringing success on the pitch - that is our absolute priority”.

As always though, actions speak louder than words, and with the new season exactly one month away, Everton definitely need some new players pronto, to quell some of our fears, and to also give us something to look forward to.

Alan J Thompson
11 Posted 14/07/2021 at 16:21:03
Well, that's the cat out of the bag it was never in.
What's the score on the board now, 2 for him and 4 for them? And after Benitez appointing his former(?) second in command as joint Assistant Coach there could be some big divisions coming up.
Derek Taylor
12 Posted 14/07/2021 at 16:55:06
Chris @9. If the new appointments to the Board are full-time employees, they are Executive Directors who attend Board Meetings which concentrate on policy although it is always subject to approval by Mosh and Ussey.

The other guys may well be named as Directors on records of trading subsidiaries although in fact they are functionaries more like department heads than policy makers.

It's all jargon, anyway !

Martin Reppion
13 Posted 14/07/2021 at 16:55:17
I wait all summer for news of new signings and neither of these plays right wing back or has any history of searing pace.
I believe the term for this newsflash is 'underwhelming.'
Martin Mason
14 Posted 14/07/2021 at 17:06:39
Another step to professionalism. Only one large cancer to remove now.
Chris Williams
15 Posted 14/07/2021 at 17:10:55
Derek,

I’ve just posted a response to you but it seems to have disappeared!

Jay Harris
16 Posted 14/07/2021 at 17:20:56
"But what about the Bill Kenwright stadium at BMD"

"Sorry Bill you sold your soul for 30m which cost you nothing in the first place and presided over mediocrity for 30 years. You are the weakest link, Bye"

Brendan McLaughlin
17 Posted 14/07/2021 at 17:29:55
Can't quite see how elevating two existing Everton employees to the board signifies anything significant with respect to Blue Bills tenure. Indeed the finance guy was originally employed pre-Moshiri...another Blue Bill protege akin to DBB perhaps?
Mike Gaynes
18 Posted 14/07/2021 at 17:30:01
I'm with Martin R. If neither of these guys can play attacking midfield, I'm not interested.

Wake me up when something important happens.

Brian Murray
19 Posted 14/07/2021 at 17:35:29
Little miss dynamite about to get well sussed with her mate boys pen fella no amount of rubbing your lamp will save you now mate. Time to bow out gracefully and watch us become a force.
Derek Knox
20 Posted 14/07/2021 at 18:02:36
Forgive my scepticism but always wary of ' dudes in suits ' especially ones who have sort of just appeared out of the woodwork/rat's nest, I can always tell when they lie. Their lip's move!

All implemented by that 'Financial Bully' that Usmanov appears to be, like many have said " it doesn't matter how many are elected to the Board of which Usmanov, plays no part, (allegedly) but he will always have the final say ". Ukrainian Potato Magnate called 'Dik Tatur'.

Jack Convery
21 Posted 14/07/2021 at 18:12:26
Awfully naive of me but why does Usmanov not reveal himself as the real owner ?

Anyway writing on the wall for BK.

Dale Self
22 Posted 14/07/2021 at 18:18:32
Far from it Derek, we're encouraging your scepticism. And by the way I'm getting an Yanko red line under scepticism as typed. I thought we were using Queen's English here.
Brian Murray
23 Posted 14/07/2021 at 18:22:47
Oh and tony Abraham’s remember your promise. The milky bars are on you if boys pen is ousted or leaves ha ha. Can’t wait for the day. At least it seems moshiri has got wise and doesn’t listen to his cack no more. Would of saved him millions if he done that in the first place and had professional people around him.
Mark Andersson
24 Posted 14/07/2021 at 18:24:02
And the soap opra Everton a Tale Of Two Liars continues

Tony Abrahams
25 Posted 14/07/2021 at 18:25:19
To be fair to Big Al though Derek, I think the saviour was just a skint bully, but definitely a dictator in his own cleverly played out way.

Don’t forget to invite your Tony, Brian, because it would do me the power of good to listen to a couple of proper lunatics who hate Liverpool, even more than me!

Derek Knox
26 Posted 14/07/2021 at 18:41:01
Dale @ 22, 'The Queen's English' ? Which part, there's more variety of Nationalities in that crew than Heinz 57 ever had in their Special Minestrone. :-)
Dale Self
27 Posted 14/07/2021 at 18:58:28
Derek, your English is impeccable and I'm not attacking the Council of Clowns. It is the invisible fascist hand of spelling correctional facilities making their ugly appearance in the TW post editing thing.

Your posts are always A1 with me.

Brian Harrison
28 Posted 14/07/2021 at 19:15:08
I must be missing something here, Tony and a few like minded are convinced that all the ills of the club are at the door of Kenwright, and if he is removed or chooses to leave then this club will be on the up and up. The last 2 managers Kenwright employed were Moyes and Martinez, and Martinez produced a side who amassed the most points we have had for a long time, and Moyes did a terrific job in buying quality players and turning us from a side who were heading for relegation under Walter Smith to the best of the rest. Moshiri came in and sacked Martinez inside 3 months and appointed Koeman, who had won absolutely nothing as a manager and quite openly admitted Everton were a stepping stone to a bigger job. He was allowed to spend hundreds of millions something Kenwrights managers didn't have, and he was the start of the club going backwards.
Then once Moshiri realized he had made a monumental cock up he sacked him, but it wasnt thought through it was like most of his sackings a knee jerk reaction so he didnt have a ready made replacement as most businessmen would have done before sacking the present incumbent. So he press ganged Unsworth to take the job something he was never ready for, then realising yet another mistake he hired Allardyce, a really popular choice who did what he normally does play bloody awful football but kept us up.
Now at this point you would think Moshiri would have looked around for the best manager he could get, but instead he decided Marco Silva was the man, albeit prior to taking over at Watford he had got Hull relegated. He even paid Watford a settlement figure in a long drawn out debacle. And yet again 16 months down the line realised I've cocked up again and sacks Silva. Then he appoints a proven winner in Ancelotti but he realised this was a project that needed root and branch removal and took the first opportunity to get out. So now appoints Benitez again like Allardyce not a popular choice and you have to wonder would any other business appoint someone who would upset large sections of their customers. But they did this with Allardyce and seeing he and his Uzbeki mate spend more time away from Britain they didnt have to face the wrath of the supporters.

So I would respectfully suggest that those wishing to blame Kenwright and yes he cocked up Kings Dock and destination Kirkby would have been a disaster. But Moshiri has been in charge for 5 years and he is the man to hold accountable not Kenwright. Now I know some detest him thats fine I have no issue but please lets put the blame for the past 5 years where it belongs.

Terry White
29 Posted 14/07/2021 at 19:57:04
Good to see someone defending our Chairman for all our malaise with logic, Brian (#28), something that escapes many of his detractors on here who, like the children following the Pied Piper, attack without verifiable facts.

Keep your hard hat on for when the predictable Don Alexander inevitably weighs in with his usual invective against the Chairman. Does anyone actually know what he has personally against our Chairman and why he has to repeat himself time and again and why cannot just give it up?

Ian Burns
30 Posted 14/07/2021 at 20:05:20
Brian - 28 - excellent post and an extremely fair, accurate picture, calmly presented.

I know many on here will disagree, some with a deep-seated hatred of BK who will argue black is white.

Well done for the post and standing up for the truth.

