Jack Coulter: From Whiteabbey to Goodison Park – By Rob Sawyer

Book review by David France

With his expertly researched and richly illustrated book, Rob Sawyer has put this extraordinarily gifted, yet often forgotten, left-winger back in the Goodison spotlight. With no little eloquence and less than 90 pages, the author tells Jackie Coulter’s story from his childhood in County Antrim to his playing days at Belfast Celtic, Everton and beyond. Of course, it describes the incident when his top-flight career was truncated by a devastating leg injury while on international duty.

Were it not for injury, it is likely that Coulter would be lauded as the club’s greatest winger and one of the first names to trip off the tongues of Evertonians of all ages. The shortness of his time at Goodison does not diminish the impact made on those who witnessed his sublime skills.

From a personal perspective, I was made aware of Coulter’s wizardry as a child. Raised in an Everton family divided by the Dixie Dean versus Tommy Lawton debate, my grandfather and father were united in proclaiming that TG Jones was the club’s greatest-ever defender and that ‘The Great Jackie Coulter’ was its greatest-ever winger. Without exception, that is how they both referred to him.

With Everton boasting such outstanding spearheads, it’s not surprising that it recruited some of the finest wide-men to provide them with ammunition throughout the 1930s. These included Jimmy Stein, Ted Critchley, Albert Geldard, Torry Gillick and, of course, Jackie Coulter with his mastery of the football and divine close control. In my father’s eyes he was the complete outside-left – ‘Tommy Ring with wings.’

‘Jack Coulter: From Whiteabbey to Goodison Park’

By Rob Sawyer

Self-published through Amazon by Rob Sawyer/1878 Books (ISBN: 9798800786125)

Available from Amazon for £5 plus p&p for paperback or £3.75 for Kindle download

Alternatively, email jackcoulterbook@gmail.com to obtain a signed copy from the author.

