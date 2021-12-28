Seasons2021-22Everton News

Everton vs Newcastle postponed due to Covid spread

Lyndon Lloyd Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 9comments  |  Jump to last
Everton have had a third successive Premier League fixture postponed after the Premier League agreed to Newcastle United's request to have the game moved back.

The Magpies suffered two new injury concerns during their 1-1 draw with Manchester United yesterday and with fresh, positive cases for the coronavirus in their squad, manager Eddie Howe now does not have enough players to name a full team.

The match at Goodison Park, which was scheduled for Thursday evening, joins Everton vs Leicester and Burnley vs Everton in needing to be rescheduled after both of those games were postponed due to incidences of Covid.  

Reader Comments (9)

Lee Courtliff
1 Posted 28/12/2021 at 20:46:57
Around 16 matches postponed now. How long before they cancel the season?
John Raftery
2 Posted 28/12/2021 at 20:52:50
Who said football would ruin our Christmas?
Adam Carey
3 Posted 28/12/2021 at 20:53:09
Well, always wondered what the winter break would feel like? Can't see the fixture list getting back to normal until late January.

This is 2 Winters with Covid outbreaks. Likely to be like this for a few years yet. Makes next years World Cup look a bit of a disaster in the making!

On the plus side, gives time for a few injuries to heal in the squad. If we do sign the Ukrainian lad, it will give him time to get though quarantine before we get any matches played.

Paul Birmingham
4 Posted 28/12/2021 at 20:54:51
This looked like a nap, after their game finished last night, and their two best players crocked and out for long periods.

The EPL, need to confirm squad playing requirements, as the Covid, call is legitimate if it’s genuine.

At this rate it’s going to be a hefty fixture congestion in the EPL, till the end of the season.

Interesting to see if the Brighton game takes place.

Jack Convery
5 Posted 28/12/2021 at 20:57:29
Happy New Year everybody. No game until sometime in January. Still we can follow England In Australia !!!
Jim Bennings
6 Posted 28/12/2021 at 20:57:57
This season will not be finished in May let's face it.

It's become a farce and an easy cop out for managers.

It's funny how no games were being cancelled due to Covid in the first two weeks of December yet the festive season brings a raft of cancellations?

Basically the cry arse managers don't want to play at Christmas anymore and soon the FA will be asking the likes of Klopp and Pep to arrange the fixtures for all 20 clubs.

Lyndon Lloyd
7 Posted 28/12/2021 at 21:01:58
I doubt we'll see much disruption beyond this season, Honestly, it feels like the last hurrah of lockdowns and restrictions given Omicron's risk profile.

Hospitalisations are increasing due to the "vertical wall" of case increases rather than the illness' severity and the consensus among medical professionals (in part based on data from South Africa) is that there will be a short, sharp spike and then it'll drop all the way back, paving the way for Covid to be endemic – annoying to many, troublesome to some, deadly to a small number who would ordinarily be at risk from severe flu, etc, but not enough to continue the disruption of daily life.

That's my hope, anyway. Regardless, at some point we're going to have to learn to live with it.

Anthony Dove
8 Posted 28/12/2021 at 21:03:16
As Newcastle have led to it being called off I assume
all our players, although unable to play tonight, would have been raring to go on Thursday.
To call it a lottery is giving gambling a bad name.
Dave Lynch
9 Posted 28/12/2021 at 21:04:09
Injury problems!!!
We've had half a team out for most of the season, they should be told to get a team together and get on with it.
Covid I get but not injury problems.

