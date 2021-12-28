Everton vs Newcastle postponed due to Covid spread

Tuesday, 28 December, 2021



The Magpies suffered two new injury concerns during their 1-1 draw with Manchester United yesterday and with fresh, positive cases for the coronavirus in their squad, manager Eddie Howe now does not have enough players to name a full team.

The match at Goodison Park, which was scheduled for Thursday evening, joins Everton vs Leicester and Burnley vs Everton in needing to be rescheduled after both of those games were postponed due to incidences of Covid.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads