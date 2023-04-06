Lampard makes shock Chelsea return

A little over two months since he was sacked by Everton, Frank Lampard is back in management at Chelsea having been named interim boss of the West London club.

The 44-year-old, who became a Chelsea legend as a player, had an 18-month spell as their head coach between 2019 and 2021 before being fired by then owner Roman Abramovich but the new supremo at Stamford Bridge, Todd Boehly, has turned to Lampard for the remainder of the season following the dismissal of Graham Potter.

Potter, hired to replace Thomas Tuchel, lasted just a few months before being canned by Boehly with the club sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League. Lampard is tasked with trying to steer Chelsea into as high a position as possible and to try and win the Champions League.

In the interim, Boehly will reportedly hold talks with the likes of former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique Martinez and ex-Bayern manager Julian Nagelsman about the full-time role.

Lampard, who cut his managerial teeth at Derby County, became Everton manager in January last year in the wake of Rafael Benitez's sacking and successfully kept the Toffees in the Premier League with a game to spare, the club's survival confirmed on a dramatic evening at Goodison Park last May when his team came back from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace.

Together with Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, he set about strengthening the squad in key areas, notably in midfield with the acquisition of Amadou Onana, James Garner and Dwight McNeil and in defence with Conor Coady and James Tarkowski coming in.

But it was Everton's collective failure to sign a suitable striker to replace the outgoing Richarlison and cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin's succession of injuries that made Lampard's task of improving on last season that much harder.

That, combined with the Romford-born manager's own struggles to get the side playing effectively, led to a dreadful run of results that yielded just 2 points from a possible 27 between October and late January, prompting the Blues' hierarchy to end his employment and hire Sean Dyche instead.

