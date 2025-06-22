22/06/2025





Sunday is always a good day for rousing rumours and tantalising transfer links: today's name is Kenny Tete. This comes after equally strong links proclaimed Kyle Walker had already signed for Everton.

Sources from West London Sport to the BBC are all over this one, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that Everton are in discussions with the Fulham defender whose contract expires this summer, with talk already of a 3-year deal.

At 29, the Dutch international right-back has 14 caps, and he has made 121 appearances at Fulham, scoring 4 goals and providing 10 assists. The former Ajax and Lyon man is the preferred option for a new right-back after spending almost 5 years at Fulham.

And the Echo claims to have confirmed that Kenny Tete is a player Everton are interested in… but 'nothing is imminent'.

