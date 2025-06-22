Season › 2024-25 › News Kenny Tete is the latest hot link on the transfer front Michael Kenrick 22/06/2025 30comments | Jump to last Sunday is always a good day for rousing rumours and tantalising transfer links: today's name is Kenny Tete. This comes after equally strong links proclaimed Kyle Walker had already signed for Everton. Sources from West London Sport to the BBC are all over this one, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that Everton are in discussions with the Fulham defender whose contract expires this summer, with talk already of a 3-year deal. At 29, the Dutch international right-back has 14 caps, and he has made 121 appearances at Fulham, scoring 4 goals and providing 10 assists. The former Ajax and Lyon man is the preferred option for a new right-back after spending almost 5 years at Fulham. And the Echo claims to have confirmed that Kenny Tete is a player Everton are interested in… but 'nothing is imminent'. Reader Comments (30) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Annika Herbert 1 Posted 22/06/2025 at 13:42:04 This could be a good move if we can get it over the line. Reliable and experienced, he could do a good job for us.I hope this one comes to fruition Ernie Baywood 2 Posted 22/06/2025 at 13:42:59 29... that makes him practically a youngster given what we've heard in that position. Eric Myles 3 Posted 22/06/2025 at 13:51:45 True Ernie but in 3 years he's over the hill and has no resale value. Brian Williams 4 Posted 22/06/2025 at 13:54:08 The no resale value is countered by the fact there's no transfer fee. Jack Convery 5 Posted 22/06/2025 at 14:03:27 Would not complain if we got this done. Walker to my mind looks finished, as he has lost that burst of pace that made him a world class full back. Liam Mogan 6 Posted 22/06/2025 at 14:06:10 Could be a good signing. No fee. Fulham fans speak highly of him. Christy Ring 7 Posted 22/06/2025 at 14:08:25 I mentioned Tete last week on here, a free agent and at 29 a lot better option than Walker, wages would be less as well, and we can use transfer funds for other areas. Talks are on going but a deal not struck yet according to Sky Sports. Paul Hewitt 8 Posted 22/06/2025 at 14:15:14 Romario saying we have agreed a 3 year deal with the player🤞 Si Cooper 9 Posted 22/06/2025 at 14:21:14 This rumour doesn’t annoy me!Yeehah! Gerry Quinn 10 Posted 22/06/2025 at 14:28:32 Pity there are not 2 of him - we could go Tete-a-Tete! Paul Smith 11 Posted 22/06/2025 at 14:43:54 This is more like it. Good start. Frank Crewe 12 Posted 22/06/2025 at 14:44:58 Former Dutch international still in his 20's and he's free. Seems a no brainer to me. Matt Traynor 13 Posted 22/06/2025 at 14:46:13 Reading elsewhere, Fulham fans rate him... when fit - oh for the days when we signed "crocks" like Reid and Gray.However, it seems Walker also has a load of baggage due to off-field antics, putting his tackle around a bit, so take your pick! Paul Kossoff 14 Posted 22/06/2025 at 14:50:05 Tete is the latest to be added to our gallery.😁 Si Pulford 15 Posted 22/06/2025 at 14:51:51 Looking for resale value on a free transfer?! Jamie Clancy 16 Posted 22/06/2025 at 14:52:57 29 years old - at his peak. Full international - 14 dutch caps. Five years Premier League experience. European experience with Ajax and Lyon. And he's free. Will be a great bit of business. Get him in! Colin Crooks 17 Posted 22/06/2025 at 14:57:54 "Fulham fans rate him" Oh DearNo disrespect to the Fulham fans, but wouldnt it say a lot more if we were facing serious competition for the guys signature from other clubs ?. I mean the Stoke fans used to think Charlie Adam was Michel Platini. I never trust comments from people giving somebody elses opinion because they havent seen enough of the player themselves Steve Brown 18 Posted 22/06/2025 at 15:01:51 Better abolish the scouting system then. Paul Kossoff 19 Posted 22/06/2025 at 15:04:02 He was out for a few months last season I think after a crunching foul by... cart horse Joe Gomez. Ray Robinson 20 Posted 22/06/2025 at 15:15:12 If we do sign Tete early on, we’ll have got a head start in the transfer window …. Brent Stephens 21 Posted 22/06/2025 at 15:26:54 Ray, wiki tells me there's an Ecuadorian player called Cabeza. Sign them both up. James Newcombe 22 Posted 22/06/2025 at 15:30:22 There's a few Fulham players who would walk into our team, Colin! Hopefully this one is a better fit than some of our other Dutch connections. Colin Crooks 23 Posted 22/06/2025 at 15:30:39 I guess some people have never figured out the difference between a reputable scout and "This fell who supports Fulham...or Stoke" Brent Stephens 24 Posted 22/06/2025 at 15:32:00 ...or Everton. Colin Crooks 25 Posted 22/06/2025 at 15:37:26 And I guess there are some people who simply don't understand the point. Lee Courtliff 26 Posted 22/06/2025 at 15:38:12 He's 30 in October so should be good for a couple of years at least. If we bring him in along with Walker-Pieters then our depth at full back should be adequate without a penny spent on transfers.Neither represent a massive upgrade in quality but certainly provide enough cover, especially compared to recent years. Hopefully we can spend what money we do have on RW who gives us much needed pace. Danny O'Neill 27 Posted 22/06/2025 at 15:38:42 I learn a lot off opposition supporters. They will tell you if a player is good, shite or overrated. That comes from talking to good friends all over the country and sitting amongst them.Also, watching with my own eyes.It's all subjective and opinions.If, and its still an if, this player comes to Everton, we can judge him in a Royal Blue shirt.If and id Liam Mogan 28 Posted 22/06/2025 at 15:40:47 I'm with you Danny. Know lots of fans of other clubs and for the most part find their opinions reliable. Brent Stephens 29 Posted 22/06/2025 at 15:43:58 I think Brighton have been successful in signing players who nobody else was interested in but who have turned out to be good buys. Paul Kossoff 30 Posted 22/06/2025 at 15:47:47 News that Gueye is wanted by a few French teams, and even if he stays will be missing from the Afcon over Christmas with Ndiaye. If Senegal go all the way they could miss six games, Arsenal, Burnley, Forest, over Christmas Brentford, Wolves and Villa in January. 