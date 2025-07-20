Season › 2024-25 › News Will Jack Harrison be returning to Everton? Michael Kenrick 20/07/2025 12comments | Jump to last The Rumour Mill continues to throw back the name of one Jack Harrison as someone who could still come back to Everton, despite a somewhat lacklustre career so far with The Blues. The reason quoted for such continued optimism: David Moyes likes him, so the story goes… Everton were able to sign Harrison on back-to-back loan deals for the past two seasons due to a clause in his contract that ensured he could move to a Premier League club while Leeds Utd were relegated to the Championship, providing certain conditions were met. Moyes is said to like the player and Everton have considered whether it would make sense to try and secure his return should a deal be available at the right price. However, he scored only 4 goals in 63 league appearances over two seasons while on Merseyside, and was often the butt of fan criticism for his poor showings last season. Yet, with Everton in desperate need of more players to bolster a ridiculously small squad, especially on the right flank, any potential for a return could be scuppered by Leeds boss Daniel Farke’s openness for Harrison to resurrect his career with the club: “Overall it depends on how Jack uses his chances. Firstly, he's under contract right now and knows the league and has many Premier League appearances. I have to say he had a brilliant first part of his time at Leeds United and a great season under Marcelo in the Premier League. Of course, it's always tricky if you are for a couple of years away. “Yes, he had this offer after we suffered relegation to stay at the top level. It's also due to his performances he had delivered. Otherwise, there wouldn't have been any interest. It was a decision before my time that he went away. But right now he's also back with us and also a conversation with him. It totally depends on how he uses his chance. “I think he is a great guy and a hard worker, pretty reliable. He's proven his work on Premier League level. It's up to him to win the trust and confidence back. It's quite normal.” Farke overall seems very encouraging to the player in his current position with the club, even though his name was booed when he played against Manchester United in Sweden yesterday. Farke related a couple of previous examples of players who had turned perceptions around: “Two years ago, when I arrived, everyone was on the back of Junior Firpo – they told me he's the worst signing ever. I said: 'Woah, calm down, this guy will do miracles for us at Championship level.' He's now left as a hero for Leeds. “I had a similar situation with [Brendan] Aaronson when on loan. Quotes sourced from Liverpool Echo

Reader Comments (12)

Pete Hughes
2
Posted 20/07/2025 at 12:46:05
Please god no

Christine Foster
3
Posted 20/07/2025 at 12:54:48
Yeah and while you're at it, re sign DCL cause noone else wants him.. why not? I mean we kept Keane.. and Seamus will be great against teams without wingers, wait, that's us isn't it? Dave Abrahams 4 Posted 20/07/2025 at 12:58:37 I think there was more than a few who posted on here that Harrison had improved after Moyes became manager—— I just couldn’t fantom where the improvement was and I was one of the Everton fans who really wanted Jack to succeed at the club because you could see he was desperate to—but nothing came off for him no matter how hard he tried.If he does come back it will show how desperate we are to make the numbers up. James Newcombe 5 Posted 20/07/2025 at 12:58:56 I’ll be in the minority here, but If the price is right then I don’t see the issue. It’s a squad game, we need bodies, and he works his arse off.He was quite impressive for Leeds, I don’t think we’ve seen what he can do. Michael Kenrick 6 Posted 20/07/2025 at 12:59:27 I really thought this nightmare scenario was behind us, and many have commented about him negatively on various threads in recent weeks. This possibility was first mooted more than 2 months ago, when Anjishnu reported that: David Moyes is open to extending Jack Harrison’s stay at EvertonThat was before the end of the season and the huge sigh of relief that accompanied his return to Elland Road when the second-season loan deal finally expired. Bringing him back — not because he's any good as a footballer, mind, but "because David Moyes likes him" — would really underline exactly where we are as a club as this so far uninspiring transfer window drags on. Mike Allison 7 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:01:06 Surely not. A sure fire way to turn the fans against the manager and owners in one go. Liam Mogan 8 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:01:42 Getting the distinct impression he will be back. Cripes.Maybe enquiries we have made for other players haven't been successful and he's a fall back? Kevin Molloy 9 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:04:09 He's not easy on the eye, but he's been a part of a team which pulled off a series of excellent wins. If we can get him on another loan. or very cheaply (cos Leeds are desperate to get his wages off the bill), we should do so. We need bodies, he is a popular squad member and always gives 100%. It's a no-brainer. Stu Darlington 10 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:05:09 A step backwards. We at least need to try and look forwards in our recruitment.There are a number of young players out there better than Harrison, let's at least make a serious attempt to sign one of them now we allegedly have some money in the budget.He had plenty of game time here to show his worth and, apart from odd flashes, was totally underwhelming. Joe McMahon 11 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:06:40 Something tells me the Everton we want, is still many-many years away. Michael Kenrick 12 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:12:59 Er, Kevin...It's a no-brainer.Only if you have no brain, methinks. Steve Brown 13 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:14:13 He can’t dribble, shoot, cross and he is dead slow.Apparently, he speaks Spanish though. 