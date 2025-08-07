07/08/2025





Sky Sports are reporting that Everton have had an £18M bid for Aston Villa Captain John McGinn rejected.

Aston Villa say John McGinn is not for sale after rejecting the £18M offer from Everton.

David Moyes is thought to view the 30-year-old midfielder as a priority target and is keen to add his leadership, experience and versatility to an Everton side that has lacked leaders on the pitch.

McGinn's current contract at the club is set to expire in 2027. The Scotland international made 49 appearances across all competitions for Villa last season, scoring 4 goals and adding 6 assists.

