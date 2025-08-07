Season › 2024-25 › News ‘Not for Sale’ Everton have a bid for McGinn rejected Michael Kenrick 07/08/2025 19comments | Jump to last Sky Sports are reporting that Everton have had an £18M bid for Aston Villa Captain John McGinn rejected. Aston Villa say John McGinn is not for sale after rejecting the £18M offer from Everton. David Moyes is thought to view the 30-year-old midfielder as a priority target and is keen to add his leadership, experience and versatility to an Everton side that has lacked leaders on the pitch. McGinn's current contract at the club is set to expire in 2027. The Scotland international made 49 appearances across all competitions for Villa last season, scoring 4 goals and adding 6 assists. Reader Comments (19) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () John Pickles 1 Posted 07/08/2025 at 16:23:40 Sky Sports reporting Villa rejected an £18m offer from Everton for John McGinn. Neil Copeland 2 Posted 07/08/2025 at 16:24:14 Sky reporting that Villa has turned down a bid from us for John McGinn. Danny O'Neill 3 Posted 07/08/2025 at 17:04:23 I've liked McGinn for a few years.I'm not sure if this is an old rumour dug out by Sky. A good player, a proper nark, would give us another leader on the pitch and probably fits Moyess' profile and not done and dusted at 30. And Villa need to sell.Unless Moyes is planning on Iroegbunam or Armstrong going on loan or thinking ahead for the loss of Gana in January, plus maybe a replacement for the soon-to-be 36-year-old, I'm not convinced by this one. Lee Courtliff 4 Posted 07/08/2025 at 17:14:09 No idea why we would bid £18M for a 30-year-old when we have Gana, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, etc.He may be a decent player but it's unlikely he'd want to leave Villa for us anyway. This is not the type of signing I want to see us make, especially when we don't have the added games of European football to consider.I'd rather we give minutes to Armstrong if we're going to 'rotate'... and I certainly don't remember Moyes being big on that anyway. Joe McMahon 5 Posted 07/08/2025 at 17:16:31 I feel he's past his best. He's also too slow now. Paul Smith 6 Posted 07/08/2025 at 17:16:38 Why? Makes no sense to offer £18M, it's laughable. Surely bollocks from Sky this one. Jim Bennings 7 Posted 07/08/2025 at 17:18:25 £18M is nothing in today's market, to be fair, even for a 30-year-old. Steve Brown 8 Posted 07/08/2025 at 17:21:33 Not sure if this is true or not.However, Everton definitely need an additional central midfielder before the window closes. Gana will depart for the African Nations for up to a month, and we can't be relying solely on Tim Iroegbunam and Harrison Armstrong as cover. Jim Harrison 9 Posted 07/08/2025 at 17:28:01 This isn’t happening. I doubt even made a bid. He is central to their team and they haven’t made signing. File under gossip/click bait Michael Kenrick 10 Posted 07/08/2025 at 17:32:02 Chris Beesley has chipped in at the Echo:Everton's John McGinn transfer stance outlined after claims over £18M offerEverton did retain an interest in McGinn earlier this summer and there were enquiries last month, but no bid was submitted.Insiders are 'bemused':"How do you feel?""I feel bemused.""Me too... can't quite explain it." "Methinks the Grand Old Name of Everton is being used to try and flush out interest from the Magpies instead." Ian Bennett 11 Posted 07/08/2025 at 17:37:36 Feels more like agent wanting a new deal tbh.He's a player. Not a cheap deal, but someone who could help get into the top 10. Can play multiple positions, and is decent on set pieces.Hayden Hackney is a better long term bet. Andrey Santos and Lavia at Chelsea, should be considered on loan or permanent for the former. Andrew Bentley 12 Posted 07/08/2025 at 17:43:09 Appreciating that this could be filed under BS but - and this isn’t McGinn specific - I’m good with us signing 30 year olds to bring some experience, nous and leadership to the team. We desperately need this alongside the young players we have been mostly linked with. A blend of young raw talent with a sprinkling of one or 2 experienced pros makes a lot of sense, especially in CM, and I’m talking more the 6/8 position where we have Gana and a lot of youngsters. Even Dewsbury Hall hasn’t had that much top flight experience for a 26 year old Christy Ring 13 Posted 07/08/2025 at 17:43:46 I think McGinn is past his best, agree with Ian, Hackney a better bet and he turned down Ipswich. It seems Luiz heading to Forest, we still need a defensive midfielder with Gueye 36 next month. Rob Dolby 14 Posted 07/08/2025 at 17:47:22 Wonder if Moyes brother is his agent.I would have welcomed him 5 years ago but now at 30 and 18m he would be blocking progress of someone else like Armstrong. Go and get Brownhill on a free for a similar player. Peter Mills 15 Posted 07/08/2025 at 18:08:38 Andrew#12, I couldn’t agree more. Not necessarily McGinn, but a good nark to help Tark would be invaluable. Gavin Johnson 16 Posted 07/08/2025 at 18:16:31 McGinn is a very good midfielder, but we should have gone in for him when Alan Stubbs was Hibs manager and he recommended him to us.Sounds like Moyes wants another midfielder so wouldn't be surprised if he goes to West Ham for Soucek now. Jay Harris 17 Posted 07/08/2025 at 18:18:20 I am sick of reading that we are after a player who doesn't want to come, the club have no interest in selling or the deal is not to our liking.Whilst a lot of it is click bait there are certainly many instances where we are being portrayed as a desperate unattractive club.What happened to doing research and testing availability before diving in.Very unimpressed with the so called elite recruitment team up to now. Sam Hoare 18 Posted 07/08/2025 at 18:25:13 I suspect this is old news made redundant by the signing of KDH.If anything we need another 6 in the middle. Apparently we bid for Dion Lopy who is an interesting option. James Newcombe 19 Posted 07/08/2025 at 18:28:23 Good player. Is he a right back now?! Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb