Steven Pienaar and Leighton Baines are set to resurrect their famed partnership on the left flank when they feature for Everton in the Legends clash against AS Roma at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

The Everton Legends vs AS Roma Legends clash will kick off at 5:15 pm following the men’s team’s friendly scheduled at 3:00 pm.

‘Bainaar’ will be joined by James McCarthy and his former partner, Gareth Barry, in the middle of the park. The squad, also set to feature Theo Walcott and Steven Naismith, will be managed by Everton great Peter Reid.

AS Roma Legends, meanwhile, are set to be captained by Vincent Candela, who won the scudetto and the Supercoppa Italiana with Roma. Capped 40 times by France, he was a member of the 1998 World Cup-winning squad and the triumphant 2000 Euros. He also played for France at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games and at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Former England, Real Madrid and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello will be in the dugout for Roma Legends.

Everton Legends Squad: James McCarthy, Theo Walcott, Darron Gibson, Marcus Bent, Andy Johnson, James Vaughan, Mark Pembridge, Steven Naismith, James McFadden, Yakubu, Gareth Barry and goalkeeper Jan Mucha.

AS Roma Legends: Vincent Candela, Amelia, Aldair, Zago, Zebina, Perrotta, Brighi, Pizarro, Lima, Tonetto, Perotti, Delvechio, Tommasi, Balzaretti, Di Biagio, Faty, Maini, Rosi, Scarchilli and D'Agostino.

