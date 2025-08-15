15/08/2025





When asked in the pre-match press conference on Friday about Everton's right side and whether he felt perhaps the squad was a bit light, Moyes agreed.

Asked more specifically about the right-back position and Jake O'Brien playing there, Moyes mentioned the other players in the squad who could cover the position: Coleman, Patterson, Garner… but perhaps tellingly he added this:

"We might try and get another right back but, at the moment, we might just have some other priorities."

This revelation may explain in part why one of the glaring weaknesses in the squad from the fans' perspective continues to be overlooked by the management and reritment team.

