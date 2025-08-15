Season › 2024-25 › News Moyes lets slip the Blues may have “other priorities” than right-back Michael Kenrick 15/08/2025 45comments | Jump to last When asked in the pre-match press conference on Friday about Everton's right side and whether he felt perhaps the squad was a bit light, Moyes agreed. Asked more specifically about the right-back position and Jake O'Brien playing there, Moyes mentioned the other players in the squad who could cover the position: Coleman, Patterson, Garner… but perhaps tellingly he added this: "We might try and get another right back but, at the moment, we might just have some other priorities." This revelation may explain in part why one of the glaring weaknesses in the squad from the fans' perspective continues to be overlooked by the management and reritment team. Reader Comments (45) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Christy Ring 1 Posted 15/08/2025 at 14:47:28 Listening to Moyes press conference, he wants more additions, but he did say a right back was lower down the list, mentioning O’Brien, Patterson and Coleman. I reckon a defensive midfielder and winger are top of his list, but he did say we need 4/5 players. He wouldn’t say how long Branthwaite is out, but they’ll definitely find the rat.I still don’t know why Dixon hasn’t been considered, it’s questionable to say he’s not Premier Leaguestandard, his one game last season against Spurs, he was our best player? James Marshall 2 Posted 15/08/2025 at 16:33:19 We have a right back in O'Brien. I think he's been decent at right back - when he's played centre half he's looked awful. His positional sense is horrific in the middle. Robert Tressell 3 Posted 15/08/2025 at 16:41:51 To be fair, James, O'Brien really was decent as a RB when Moyes played him there.As a CB he seems to be anything between (a) Champions League quality and (b) your assessment of him as being awful. Personally, I think he's neither (yet).As a long term RB though, he is a weird solution. I heard some commentators say he provided an unorthodox attacking outlet because we could hit a big diagonal to him and he'd obviously win the header against a winger / conventional full-back.With the ball he's not bad either. But like I say, a weird solution as a "proper" RB. Jay Harris 4 Posted 15/08/2025 at 16:47:28 James, I agree to an extent.He is certainly no Tarkowski nor Jarrad yet at centre-back but he does a solid job at right-back in the Kyle Walker mould, ie, quick and aggressive and gets up and down the pitch.Having said that, I really like the look of the Norwich right-back, who I watched for 90 minutes the other day, and his passing and movement was top class.I think the RB and RW choices need to be complimentary in the Baines-Pienaar way although right now I would settle for a body for the RW slot. Danny O'Neill 5 Posted 15/08/2025 at 17:20:38 James,Jake has performed very well at right back. He also did well at centre-back. A few wobbles occasionally in both positions, but name me a player who doesn't have them.I think describing his positional sense as horrific, although a personal view, is a bit harsh from what I've watched. Barry Williams 6 Posted 15/08/2025 at 17:22:42 I actually like O'Brien as a right back at the moment. He can defend very well, because he is a cb by trade he can help the shape of the team morph somewhat when either in or out of possession, and he's a massive physical presence and is decent in the opposition box too. Plus, being much bigger than the traditional right back, he adds more height to what is already a big team when conceding a corner. I don't feel right back is the priority several are making it out to be. Just an opinion! Stuart Sharp 7 Posted 15/08/2025 at 17:26:44 For Moyes to say there are higher priorities than RB worries me. O'Brien did look good there, but is that really a sustainable plan? Our recognised RBs are Seamus and Patto... Plus O'Brien is surely a better option for covering Branthwaite (or Tark) than Keane? I agree O'Brien didn't look wonderful at CB in those friendlies, but Keane's lack of pace makes it very easy to hurt us. And that's before you factor in how often he drops a clanger. Robert Tressell 8 Posted 15/08/2025 at 17:31:19 I think Moyes just means they will sort out a RW as top priority and RB after that Ian Bennett 9 Posted 15/08/2025 at 17:53:46 5 players were mentioned.KeeperRight backCentre midfielder Two righy wingersHe said bids have been made. There is money to spend, they'll push in the last 2 weeks. If not they'll be looking at the Christmas window for what they can't get now (assume right back). Simon Dalzell 10 Posted 15/08/2025 at 18:23:59 We make a couple of superb signings and then things grind to a halt. Typical Everton Dithering. Pay the Dibling Money! This will cost us league places and therefore millions of pounds. False economy as usual. Jon Sellick 11 Posted 15/08/2025 at 20:07:23 If Mykolenko plays, then keep O'Brien at right back and play Keane. If Mykolenko is out too, would you go three at the back with Garner and McNeil on the sides? Notice Liverpool have their first choice eleven out tonight - not a calf strain amongst them. Got to be sheer luck hasn't it? Must be great - and as we know, they know no other reality.Bucket of shit = roses. Si Cooper 12 Posted 15/08/2025 at 22:44:21 You need to contextualise Jake O’Brien’s performances at centre back. Either he has had a lesser right-back to play with or a lesser centre-back partner.A steady run with a decent / proper right-back and I think he would have less compensating to do and so will be fine. John Hull 13 Posted 15/08/2025 at 23:43:06 Why are the recruitment team wasting their time on a signing like this goalkeeper?We need a right back and a right winger as a priority.Beto is off and Chermiti is just not worthy of a place in the squad so an experienced striker is also needed. Mike Gaynes 14 Posted 16/08/2025 at 00:28:29 Looks like another possible right winger might slip away before we'd even heard about him. Fabrizio Romano says Nico Gonzalez of Juventus is an Everton target -- no press leaks on that one -- but Atlético Madrid has come in and opened their own talks with the Old Lady, and of course they can offer Champions League footy. Nico can play a bit. Argentine international, very quick. Would be a nice get if we could.Romano also reports Wolves will beat Everton to right back Jackson Tchatchoua from Hellas Verona with a £10 million offer. Chris James 15 Posted 16/08/2025 at 01:10:14 Wow, good to see some off that Tofeeweb kneejerking still abides under new stewardship!If anyone seriously thinks the signing of a back-up keeper has any impact at all on whether we sign a right winger or full back they really need to give their heads a wobble. It's not just one guy in an office only able to have one deal ongoing at a time! if you worked in an estate agent would you think that the £3m mansion was neglected because someone bought a bungalow that week?Seriously, can we all grow up a little and show a little patience and understanding for the process?The club is very clearly trying hard to get quality signings in key positions, like right wing, right back and forward, but it's not as easy as popping down to the spar to buy a snickers. The player has to want to come, the selling club needs to agree reasonable/affordable terms, and there needs to not be better funded/ higher ranked opposition waiting in the wings.Just look at Newcastle! They've got tons of cash and CL football and they are struggling to retain existing players never mind secure top quality new talent!We have made solid progress with KDH and Grealish, maybe Barry will turn out a good investment too, given time… and this was built on securing O'Brien, NDiaye, Alcaraz and Beto the previous year. We also kept hold of Branthwaite and Gueye and got rid of a load of dead wood like Holgate, Young, Maupay etc.Doucouré and DLC were both solid squad players we could have kept at the right price, but they were hardly world beaters and they rejected contacts offered, so they've moved on. Likewise, I didn't hate Harrison or Lindstrom, but nor could I argue they improved what we had and make a case to renew. Others like Broja and Mangala were injured so we had no choice but to cut ties.We may still get Dibley or we may not, either way it's not clear he's the finished article. I think he's still very much in the ‘rough diamond' category and certainly doesn't have the data under his belt to justify a fee of £50m, so I have no issue with us drawing a line below that. Those who want to spend with abandon may want to remind themselves of how that worked out for us in the last decade… penniless, PSR fined and battling relegation!Right now there are lots of reasons to be cheerful! We have a manager I trust who has once again returned some pride and hope, new owners who seem credible, and a fabulous new stadium. Yes the team is light and def needs a few more bodies in key positions, but this stuff doesn't happen overnight. We have another 2 weeks before the window shuts, can we at least give the club the benefit of the doubt til then? Bob Parrington 16 Posted 16/08/2025 at 01:12:08 Just because we've signed a third keeper (common practice) doesn't mean we've stopped working on RB and RW, does it? Seems like some posts are suggesting what my mrs regularly says "Blokes can only do one thing at a time!" Jay Harris 17 Posted 16/08/2025 at 01:42:22 That's the problem Mike.Moyes says we're looking at lots of players but the players we are allegedly interested in are all joining other clubs.I think it will be a travesty if we don't sign at least a RB and RW in this window and hopefully soon. Derek Thomas 18 Posted 16/08/2025 at 01:57:19 Everybody wants star (read big money) forwards AMs wingers. How hard can it be to fill one of the more mundane - but still important - positions, it's not like Coleman got Injuried last week like Branthwaite, it's been at least 2 'kin years if not more.Moyes used to like his players to have a value for money 'Utility' mode, if a RB proves impossible...how hard can it be ffs...he'll sign a centre half and push O'Brien out wide..How hard? Very, apparently. Steve Brown 19 Posted 16/08/2025 at 03:47:29 Interesting that the confidence is still there about doing the necessary transfer business before the deadline in 16 days. Transfers to bring in a right winger and right back are not nice to have. They would address serious gaps in the balance and depth of the squad - and it is clear Moyes feels the same way.I can understand that it might be challenging to sign a creative and pacey right winger - they are sought after in the market. The offer of European football is an attraction factor. But it is really poor that we have failed to sign a right back and will rely on a centre-back and a 36 year old to start the season.My guess is that we were confident in doing the Dibling deal at our valuation and spent too long trying to get the deal done in that financial framework. Now we have pivoted away to other targets, we are finding that other clubs have progressed with deals for these players.it is unfortunately more likely that we will need to compromise on the quality of the player to fill these positions. Or we try to manage with what we have until January.We could of course bid more for Dibling - go big or go home given our transfer strategy for the summer seems to have been constructed around that deal. Ajay Gopal 20 Posted 16/08/2025 at 08:29:48 Coming to our own dealings, I don't agree with Moyes that we need to sign 5 more players before the end of this window. Okay, so we signed 1 backup GK to presumably allow Tyrer to go out on loan. That makes it 4 more signings. So, unless the plan is to loan out the likes of Chermiti, Iroegbunam and Armstrong, why would we need 4 more? We will play a minimum of 40 competitive games, going up to a maximum of 50 games if we enter the finals of both the cup competitions. Realistically, we might play about 45 games, and with no European competitions to trouble us, I just don't see why we would need such a big squad. We should definitely fill the much needed RW and RB positions, but anything more should only be to replace the above mentioned youngsters if they were to go out on loan. John Dingle 21 Posted 16/08/2025 at 08:31:12 I think we have had a decent window to date especially considering our last 16 windows, albeit Barry and Aznou are not ready yet. KDH is a great signing, we need more like him. I'm concerned that Notts Forest have signed/will sign the players we badly needed, Ndoye, McAtee and Hutchinson, all for reasonable money. Why did we not go for them? Talk is they are going for Rico Lewis for £30M+. I can't believe City would let him go but, if he's available, we must get him. He's the answer to our full-back problem, both left and right, for the next 10 years. Moyes said at the end of last season he wanted to emulate Forest… Come on then, this is your chance. Sam Hoare 22 Posted 16/08/2025 at 08:46:23 Josh, Rico Lewis would be a superb addition for us but Moyes said yesterday that he didn't think RB recruitment was a priority, which I imagine makes spending £30m on the position highly unlikely.Whilst we have recruited decent players this summer I think the strategy has been somewhat baffling and cannot believe we are headed into the new season without a single naturally right sided player of PL standards. John Williams 23 Posted 16/08/2025 at 09:13:33 I watched Man City a lot last season and I don t believe Rico Lewis is a fullback, he is a midfield player that Pep used to fill a hole. His positioning as a defender was iffy and at £30million ? we can do a lot better.Having watched the Reds last night, Pingpong ! at rightback is similar to Lewis, being played out of position. The top teams will have a field day playing the Reds, if they go down the wings.Koneta had a game to forget, but probably not helped by the bad display of the fullback. Colin Glassar 24 Posted 16/08/2025 at 09:18:56 Where’s there’s smoke there’s fire, as the old saying goes. Anyone smell smoke?Is it true that Moyesy said in his presser yesterday that RB isn’t a priority for him right now? John Pickles 25 Posted 16/08/2025 at 09:53:34 "We might try and get another right back but, at the moment, we might just have some other priorities."Fourth Goalie? Mike Allison 26 Posted 16/08/2025 at 09:55:38 To be fair, we have 4 members of the first team squad with experience of playing there. Our issue is about the long-term quality.We still only have 4 players for the ‘creative 3’ of the 4-2-3-1, so the RW is the clear priority. If we sign 2 RWs then we actually have a full squad in terms of having two natural players for every position. The issue then becomes about improving quality in weaker areas (likely RB).Is this a sign that Moyes hasn’t written Patterson off completely the way we all assumed he had? James Marshall 27 Posted 16/08/2025 at 10:01:42 I don't think O'Brien is a centre half. He's looked awful when he's had to play there - I think he's quite a good right back myself, but then what do I know.Moyes would appear to agree.I know he's not your typical fullback given the size of him, but positionally in the middle he's absolutely shocking and I don't see anyone saying he's let us down at right back. Phil Sammon 28 Posted 16/08/2025 at 10:03:55 I quite like O’Brien at RB. He doesn’t offer much conventionally in an attacking sense but I think he suits a Moyes team. Also good from set pieces. A bit like Lescott I suppose. Keane at CB worries me though. Him and Tarky would have to be the slowest CB pairing ever to grace the Premier League. We need a body in the door, fast! Michael Fox 29 Posted 16/08/2025 at 10:11:56 Do you guys really think Moyes let that slip. My read on it is he's taking the eyes off Dibling to slide in a sneaky pass behind there lines. Nick Page 30 Posted 16/08/2025 at 10:12:04 Forest are an absolute dog average club who have been languishing in second / third tier football for years, had one unbelievably lucky season (two if you consider their staying up lucky after buying 30 odd players) playing on the counter with that useless lump upfront and now we want to emulate them? What have we done so wrong to get here. I think we (owners, manager, management) need to look a bit deeper into the history of this football club and start to emulate that. The squad needs balance and to get that you need players and we’re not buying players - this should have been planned for last season but it always seems to be put upon this football club and then people are shocked. One thing is for certain, EFC is run very poorly, and that needs to change. Grant Rorrison 31 Posted 16/08/2025 at 10:12:34 How can anyone think we've had a good window when we're going into the season with the right-hand side being as it was last season? It's been known all summer that it needs sorting and despite it being the priority, according to Moyes, we've failed to correct it. The whole situation is farcical anyway. No way were we going to replace 10 players, with 'elite' players, on a fairly moderate budget. Robert Tressell 32 Posted 16/08/2025 at 10:14:53 Rico Lewis is an exceptional footballer. If he is available for £30m we would hopefully buy him. Rob Dolby 33 Posted 16/08/2025 at 10:24:03 Robert 21Where would you play Rico Lewis if we had him.James 16O'Brien hasn't played many games for us at cb. Him and Keane had a great game away at champions league chasing Newcastle at the end of last season. CB is where he will end up playing for us probably alongside Branthwaite, both are quick for big lads and could help us play higher up the pitch. Annika Herbert 34 Posted 16/08/2025 at 10:24:15 Chris @ 4, I don't hold any great trust in the process at this moment in time.By the end of the transfer window I am hopeful.of having more trust in both the process and the manager.But, as things stand, I don't see much to.make me enthuse about the new season. Happy with the Grealish signing and Dewsbury-Hall. But we are woefully unprepared on the right side of the team.I sincerely hope I can look back at my posts after the first few weeks of the season though and laugh at how wrong I was Steve Shave 35 Posted 16/08/2025 at 10:39:18 No way we are going to spend £30m on a RB as much as i'd love Lewis, he is a regular first teamer at City. I wouldn't be totally surprised to see us get Dibling but fully expect to see us loan in a CDM and RB, possibly even one of the Rome right backs now they have Wesley. Zelik would fill a gap. James Marshall 36 Posted 16/08/2025 at 10:45:15 I don't get why people are blaming the club? We're all saying we're short on numbers and need to buy - then you've got the manager saying we're short on numbers, need to buy and have put in loads of bids, yet people are still saying the club aren't doing enough to buy players.How does that make any sense? It came out of David Moyes mouth. He literally said the same thing you're all saying.You realise it's been the same for a lot of other clubs. Just because you have money to spend doesn't mean you can spend it. The market dictates.The real issue here is the fact the transfer window shuts after the season has started - that's the reason we're in this position. Agents and clubs will all wait till the very end of the window because then prices and fees go up based on desperation.It's not rocket science. Liam Mogan 37 Posted 16/08/2025 at 10:46:39 My (completely subjective) hypothesis is that Moyes wants players in now and doesnt want to quibble over a few miliion, but TFG are less likely to do a deal if they don't feel they are getting value.Short term v long term? Danny O'Neill 38 Posted 16/08/2025 at 10:47:25 My take on Moyes' words were not that he doesn't see right back as a priority, he said we have other priorities. Note plural, so I can only assume the is a right midfielder and maybe another midfielder?Jake O'Brien is a centre back and that is where he will settle. He can cover at right back. Although on the left, similarities to Lescott. Brian Harrison 39 Posted 16/08/2025 at 10:48:05 I get the impression that Moyes isn't that impressed with our recruitment team and who can blame him. I realize in every player negotiating both sides want to feel they have got the best deal they can, but at some point you have to agree a deal or walk away, as the dibbling transfer is getting nowhere. I would have thought at £30m Mcatee from City may have been a decent alternative or Hutchinson from Ipswich. the additions of Grealish and Dewsbury Hall are a couple of quality players but we need one or two more to help us get into the top 8/10. Lets hope that Kinnear and his team get into action quickly and either get the Dibbling deal done or move on and get the next on the list. Conor McCourt 40 Posted 16/08/2025 at 10:51:06 Evertonians expecting a top right back were always likely to be disappointed given Moyes view of the squad. Clearly he likes OBrien there. The fact we were linked with bang average players like Maitland Nyles and no top class right backs tells you he is looking a 'number' as opposed to a 'priority'. That's why I was surprised we didn't go for Mukiele because he was inexpensive but has the quality.Many are delighted with KDH but for me he wasn't a necessity. I don't think he can be relied on as an 8 in tough away games as the likes of Mangala or Onana could. I think he will flit between an 8 and a 10. Grealish will flit between a 10 and a back up to Ndiaye.Therefore we will need a midfielder as a'priority'. Tim the ironman was played more advanced in his last game so he is not fancied. Garner was played as a 6 because Gana hasn't the discipline to do so. Moyes will therefore want ideally a very negative midfielder to complement KDH or Gana hence the links to Lopy.Right wing is also a priority where we need 2. I suspect the majority of funds will be aimed at these 2 positions for players to go straight into the team then whatever funds or loans we have left will be aimed at right back, right wing and centre forward. Ian Bennett 41 Posted 16/08/2025 at 11:02:27 Look we are under resourced at the start of the season, but things will change between now and the window closing. There is money there, its not like the Kenwright days when we went through windows knowing nothing would happen and feared sales.There will be a huge number of players that will be on the bench this weekend, that think they should be starting. And even more sat in the stands. A world cup year is an uncomfortable time not to be playing football.The links to central midfielders, wingers and right backs are all there. With some of our best buys coming from players that we hadn't heard of, players down the list or times when we've bought a player for later.John Stones was bought when Moyes was looking for an attacker. None of us had heard of Jarrod Branthwaite, and id imagine Arteta wasn't the obvious signing back in the day.£70m left to spend and only one loan spot used. Cheer up. Dave Abrahams 42 Posted 16/08/2025 at 11:10:57 Rico Lewis at £30M now that would be a real shot in the arm for me— Rico is not a full back he is a very versatile footballer who can perform all over the field—he is primarily a midfield player but Pep used him in various positions and he can join in the attacks, boundless energy ffs keep it quiet and just get the lad—£30M it’s a fuckin’ snip if it’s true. Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 43 Posted 16/08/2025 at 11:13:32 Not only 16 days to sign someone for £30m but also 16 days to fill our the squad with loan moves and that can include RB.If he had stayed fit, Mangala is likely to have been signed this summer. Maybe Lindstrøm as well? Alcaraz was signed. Farther back Gomes came on loan and Chelsea took Zouma back and of course Gareth Barry and Lukaku were loan signings. Stuart Sharp 44 Posted 16/08/2025 at 11:18:36 Conor, I see what you are saying, but I'm getting to the point where I think bringing in average RB is better than no RB. Provided they aren't stupidly expensive, they only have to be younger than Seamus and better than Patto to improve the cover we have for O'Brien. But as others keep saying, there is still time and I'll try to be patient. If Keane rather than O'Brien covering for Branthwaite doesn't cost us points, I may even believe that not buying a RB for the sake of it was sensible... Tony Abrahams 45 Posted 16/08/2025 at 11:19:45 I don’t believe I’m being cynical when I say that although the season hasn’t even started, (for us) I’m already bored with Everton.I hope this changes but I just can’t seem to get that excited about football, with it’s VAR and it’s PSR, and the obscene amount of shite, that makes the game feel like a circus for an old timer like myself.I put the highlights of last night’s game on my iPad before and I’m glad it only lasted three minutes because I couldn’t have listened to the commentator for any longer.I suppose I should wait and see what Monday brings, but right now I think it’s very disheartening seeing Everton, so underprepared once again. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. 