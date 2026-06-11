World Cup United States 02:00 Paraguay Prediction: Home win 1.95 View Odds > Pick your prediction United States Draw Paraguay

United States vs Paraguay Predictions, Picks & Odds – 13/06/2026

World Cup · 1 World Cup · 1

13 Jun 2026 Los Angeles Stadium Louis Hecq

Our prediction 1X: Double Chance United States or Draw 1.95 William Hill onWilliam Hill · Confidence Medium Odds recorded on 12 Jun 2026 at 01:20 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 1 Date: 13 Jun 2026 Time: 02:00 BST Stadium: Los Angeles Stadium

United States vs Paraguay Preview

The United States carry the weight of a nation into this World Cup opener at SoFi Stadium. Mauricio Pochettino's side have been building towards this moment, though concerns linger. Chris Richards faces a fitness race at centre back, while Christian Pulisic arrives in worrying form, enduring a 20-match goal drought to close his club campaign. The hosts' high-pressing, vertical system will be tested immediately under immense domestic scrutiny.

Paraguay return to the World Cup after a 16-year absence, making this a deeply emotional occasion. Gustavo Alfaro has moulded them into a disciplined, defensively resolute outfit that prizes intensity and clean sheets. However, their preparations suffered a significant blow when star attacker Julio Enciso was stretchered off in tears during a warm-up friendly, casting serious doubt over his involvement. That loss could severely blunt their attacking threat in Inglewood.

The double chance 1X looks the strongest angle for this fixture. The hosts boast a commanding head-to-head record, winning four of six all-time meetings, including a 2-1 triumph in November 2025. Co-host status brings enormous expectation, yet Pochettino's side possess the quality to channel that energy positively. A home win is priced at 1.95, which anchors the double chance selection nicely.

Paraguay return to the World Cup after sixteen years away, and the loss of Julio Enciso to injury strips them of their most creative outlet. Gustavo Alfaro's side are built on defensive resilience and clean sheets, but breaking down a high-pressing American outfit without their talisman presents a formidable challenge. The draw at 3.25 remains plausible given Alfaro's pragmatic approach.

Christian Pulisic's barren run of twenty matches without a goal is a concern, yet the collective attacking threat of the United States should be enough to avoid defeat. Paraguay's disciplined shape could frustrate the hosts, making a narrow win or stalemate the likeliest outcome. Backing the home or draw double chance offers solid coverage at a reasonable price for what promises to be a tense group stage opener.

Vietato ai minori di 18 anni

Trends to Know about United States vs Paraguay

USA won two of last three meetings

Enciso injury weakens Paraguay attacking threat

Hosts unbeaten in four home matches

Form & Statistics: United States vs Paraguay United States Season statistics 3.2 Total goals 53% Both teams score 1.7 Goals scored 1.5 Goals conceded Paraguay Season statistics 2.7 Total goals 62% Both teams score 1 Goals scored 1.7 Goals conceded

Statistic United States Paraguay Last 5 results · · · Avg goals scored 1.7 · 1.0 Avg goals conceded 1.5 · 1.7 Under 2.5 (last 5) · · · H2H, last 3 meetings 2 United States · 0 Draws · 1 Paraguay

United States vs Paraguay: Head-to-Head United States 67 % Draws 0 % Paraguay 33 % Average statistics (recent meetings) 1.7 Total goals 33% Both teams score 1 Home goals 0.7 Away goals 33% Over 2.5 goals 67% Under 2.5 goals

How to Watch United States vs Paraguay Match?

What time is United States vs Paraguay?

United States vs Paraguay kicks off at SoFi Stadium on 13 June 2026 at 02:00 BST.

Where is United States vs Paraguay being played?

This fixture takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

How Can I Watch United States vs Paraguay on TV and Live Stream?

Broadcast details for United States vs Paraguay will be confirmed closer to kickoff on 13 June 2026.