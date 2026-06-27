World Cup Uruguay 00:00 Spain Prediction: Spain to win 1.50 Continue > Pick your prediction UruguayDraw Spain

Uruguay vs Spain Predictions, Picks & Odds – 27/06/2026

World Cup · 3 World Cup · 3

27 Jun 2026 Guadalajara Stadium Louis Hecq

Uruguay vs Spain – Best bets of the match Bookmaker 1 X 2 Bonus info Betfred 7.00 4.00 1.50 Continue William Hill 7.00 3.80 1.44 Continue Smarkets 8.60 4.50 1.52 Continue Matchbook 8.60 4.40 1.51 Continue Coral 6.00 2.25 2.00 Continue

Our prediction X2: Double Chance Draw or Spain 1.50 on Betfred · Confidence Medium Odds recorded on 29 Jun 2026 at 06:36 · Odds are subject to change

Competition: World Cup Stage: Group Stage, 3 Date: 27 Jun 2026 Time: 00:00 UTC Stadium: Guadalajara Stadium

Uruguay vs Spain Preview

Uruguay find themselves in a precarious position at the Guadalajara Stadium, sitting second in Group H after four consecutive draws across their recent fixtures. Marcelo Bielsa's side have lacked cutting edge throughout the tournament, failing to impose themselves in either group match so far. The absences of Ronald Araujo and Giorgian de Arrascaeta through calf injuries strip the squad of vital experience, leaving La Celeste short of options at a critical juncture.

Spain arrive with genuine momentum following a commanding four-nil demolition in their previous outing, a result that underlined their quality in possession and clinical finishing. Lamine Yamal's return from a hamstring problem proved seamless as he found the net, while Dani Olmo and Nico Williams both look primed to start. Luis de la Fuente's side top Group H with a superb goal difference and clean sheets in every tournament match, though qualification remains unconfirmed, ensuring full intensity here.

Recommended Bets Betfred William Hill Smarkets Uruguay to win 7.00 7.00 8.60 BTTS Yes 2.20 2.05 ·

Spain's credentials in this tournament speak volumes. A four-nil demolition in their last outing, clean sheets throughout, and a plus-four goal difference underline a side firing on all cylinders. Lamine Yamal's return from injury adds another dimension to an already potent attack, while Dani Olmo's creative influence in midfield makes them a nightmare to contain.

Uruguay, by contrast, have lacked cutting edge. Two draws from two group matches, the absence of Ronald Araujo and Giorgian de Arrascaeta through calf injuries, and a historical record showing zero victories against Spain in eight or more meetings paint a bleak picture. Bielsa's counter-attacking blueprint needs bodies in peak condition to function, and those losses weaken both defensive solidity and attacking transition.

The X2 double chance represents the strongest value here. Spain's away price at 1.50 reflects their superiority, while a draw remains plausible given Uruguay's stubborn defensive record in this group. Backing either outcome covers the likeliest scenarios comfortably. Under 2.5 goals at 1.91 also merits consideration given Uruguay's low-scoring pattern. Odds correct at time of publication.

Trends to Know about Uruguay vs Spain

Spain unbeaten with three clean sheets

Uruguay winless in eight prior meetings

La Roja boast plus four goal difference

Form & Statistics: Uruguay vs Spain Uruguay Recent form D D D D Wins 0/4 (0%) Draws 4/4 (100%) Losses 0/4 (0%) Season statistics (4) 2.1 Total goals 50% Both teams score 1.1 Goals scored 1 Goals conceded Spain Recent form W D W D D Wins 2/5 (40%) Draws 3/5 (60%) Losses 0/5 (0%) Season statistics (5) 3.4 Total goals 56% Both teams score 2.3 Goals scored 1.1 Goals conceded

Statistic Uruguay Spain Last 5 results 4D · 2W 3D Avg goals scored 1.1 · 2.3 Avg goals conceded 1.0 · 1.1 Under 2.5 (last 5) 3/4 · 3/5

Probable lineup Lineups: Uruguay vs Spain Uruguay 4-3-3 Starters 1 Fernando Muslera 2 Guillermo Varela 3 José Giménez 4 Sebastián Cáceres 5 Mathías Olivera 6 Rodrigo Bentancur 7 Manuel Ugarte 8 Federico Valverde 9 Agustín Canobbio 10 Darwin Núñez 11 Maximiliano Araujo Bench Sergio Rochet

Nicolás De La Cruz

Facundo Pellistri

Santiago Mele

Emiliano Martínez

Matías Viña

Brian Rodríguez

Rodrigo Aguirre

Joaquín Piquerez

Santiago Bueno

Rodrigo Zalazar Absent Ronald Araujo (calf injury)

Giorgian de Arrascaeta (calf injury) Spain 4-3-3 Starters 1 Unai Simón 2 Pedro Porro 3 Pau Cubarsí 4 Aymeric Laporte 5 Marc Cucurella 6 Pedri 7 Rodri 8 Dani Olmo 9 Lamine Yamal 10 Mikel Oyarzabal 11 Nico Williams Bench David Raya

Marc Pubill

Alejandro Grimaldo

Eric García

Marcos Llorente

Mikel Merino

Ferrán Torres

Fabián Ruiz

Gavi

Yeremy Pino

Joan Pons

Martín Zubimendi

Borja Iglesias Absent Fermín López (metatarsal fracture) Medium confidence

A mirror image of formations sets the stage here, with both sides lining up in a 4-3-3. The tactical contest will be shaped largely in midfield, where Uruguay's industrious trio must contain the creative threat posed by Pedri and Rodri, who offer Spain both control and forward momentum.

For Uruguay, Federico Valverde carries the greatest responsibility to bridge defence and attack, with Darwin Núñez tasked with converting whatever chances the Celeste can manufacture. Spain's wide pairing of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams will fancy their prospects against a back four that must remain disciplined throughout.

How to Watch Uruguay vs Spain Match?

What time is Uruguay vs Spain?

Uruguay vs Spain kicks off at the Guadalajara Stadium on 27 June 2026 at 01:00 BST.

Where is Uruguay vs Spain being played?

This fixture takes place at the Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico.

How Can I Watch Uruguay vs Spain on TV and Live Stream?

Check your local listings for live coverage of Uruguay vs Spain on television and streaming platforms.