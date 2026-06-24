BetMGM UK is a UKGC-licensed sportsbook and casino backed by one of the biggest gaming brands in the world, MGM Resorts International. Launched in the UK under LeoVegas Gaming Plc, it has grown into a credible all-round platform with 30+ sports, 2,500+ casino games, live streaming and a Bet Builder that works well on mobile.

New sports customers get £40 in free bets from a £10 qualifying bet. We tested the platform across multiple sessions, and this is what we found.

BetMgm 4 /5 £40 Get £40 in Free Bets when you join and bet £10 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Good Bonus Value at £40

Limited Restrictions on Free bets

No Payment Restrictions Cons Only 7 days to Complete Wagering Requirement

Bet Builders Require Minimum Odds of 3/1 (4.0)

Cannot Be Used on Esports or Non-UK/IE Horse Racing New cust: Deposit £10+ in 7 days & bet on sports. Min odds apply. Reward = 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Free bets not valid on eSports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply.

What Is BetMGM Worth? Our Expert Review

We rate BetMGM UK as a strong mid-to-upper-tier operator in the UK market. The brand recognition from the MGM name brings a level of credibility that newer operators cannot match, and the sportsbook backs it up with solid football coverage, a functional Bet Builder, live streaming and competitive odds on major markets.

The welcome offer is genuinely good. Four free bets totalling £40 from a £10 qualifying bet, split between Bet Builders and standard sports bets, gives new customers more flexibility than a single lump-sum token.

BetMgm 4 /5 £40 Get £40 in Free Bets when you join and bet £10 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Good Bonus Value at £40

Limited Restrictions on Free bets

No Payment Restrictions Cons Only 7 days to Complete Wagering Requirement

Bet Builders Require Minimum Odds of 3/1 (4.0)

Cannot Be Used on Esports or Non-UK/IE Horse Racing New cust: Deposit £10+ in 7 days & bet on sports. Min odds apply. Reward = 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Free bets not valid on eSports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply.

The casino product is strong on volume with over 50 software providers and a well-regarded live dealer section. Payment options are limited compared to some competitors, with no Paysafecard or cryptocurrency support, but the core methods (Visa, Mastercard, PayPal) all work reliably.

BetMGM UK Pros ✅ BetMGM UK Cons ❌ UKGC licensed (licence no. 39198), fully regulated Limited payment methods compared to some competitors £40 in free bets split across 4 tokens is flexible No Paysafecard, no crypto, no Trustly Live streaming on football, tennis and basketball Withdrawals can take up to 3 working days on cards Bet Builder and Same Game Parlays well supported No direct phone line; callback only 2,500+ casino games from 50+ providers Esports free bets not valid per T&Cs MGM Rewards loyalty programme with real-world perks Smaller sports markets depth than bet365 on niche leagues

What BetMGM UK Users Are Saying?

BetMGM UK has over 5,000 reviews on Trustpilot and, based on our research, replies to almost every single one. That level of engagement is not common and reflects well on their customer support approach.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Promotions and swift withdrawals are very good. On the downside a couple of my favourite slots are either no longer there or are inaccessible.” – John, Trustpilot

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “The only thing I can add is my experience making my first deposit, it was unsuccessful and full of hassle and waiting time. I hope future experiences will be better.” – Edgars, Trustpilot

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Generous sign-up offers and good odds on events I am interested in. Withdrawals are slow compared to most bookmakers, around 4 hours while most good ones are instant.” – Stanley, Trustpilot

BetMGM UK Bonuses and Promotions – Sports and Casino

Here is a summary of the main promotions currently available at BetMGM UK. Sports and casino offers are separate products and cannot be claimed at the same time.

Promotion Details Expiry Sports Welcome Offer Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders + 2 x £10 Sports Bets). No code required. Min odds apply. 7 days Casino Welcome Offer 200 Free Spins when you play £10. No wagering on free spin winnings. [CM: verify current game] 7 days EPL Betting Offers Regular Premier League price boosts and Bet Builder enhanced odds. Check the BetMGM promotions tab for current active offers. Varies Existing Customer Weekly free bet tokens, profit boosts and MGM Rewards programme with cash and real-world perks at MGM resorts. Opt-in required. Varies

New cust. Deposit £10+ in 7 days & bet on sports. Min odds apply. Rewards = 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports bet). Valid 7 days. Free bets not valid on e-sports & non UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs Apply. BeGambleAware.org

For the full breakdown of the sports welcome deal, the BetMGM bonus code page on ToffeeWeb covers the claiming process step by step.

BetMGM UK Registration: How to Sign Up and claim £40 Free Bets

Signing up for BetMGM UK takes around three minutes. Here is the process.

Click here to visit the BetMGM UK site and tap the register button. Fill in your personal details: name, date of birth, address and contact information. Verify your email address and mobile number with the codes sent to each. Deposit a minimum of £10 using Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay or Google Pay. Place a qualifying £10 sports bet at the minimum odds stated in the offer terms. Your 4 x £10 free bets are credited once the qualifying bet settles.

BetMgm 4 /5 £40 Get £40 in Free Bets when you join and bet £10 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Good Bonus Value at £40

Limited Restrictions on Free bets

No Payment Restrictions Cons Only 7 days to Complete Wagering Requirement

Bet Builders Require Minimum Odds of 3/1 (4.0)

Cannot Be Used on Esports or Non-UK/IE Horse Racing New cust: Deposit £10+ in 7 days & bet on sports. Min odds apply. Reward = 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Free bets not valid on eSports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply.

For a complete walkthrough including payment method tips, the BetMGM registration page covers every step in detail.

BetMGM Sports Section Overview

The BetMGM sportsbook covers 30+ sports including football, horse racing, tennis, basketball, cricket, golf, American football, ice hockey, darts, snooker and esports. It is a comprehensive offering that holds its own against the major UK operators, particularly on football and racing where market depth is strongest.

Football Betting with BetMGM

BetMGM football coverage is one of the platform’s genuine strengths. Premier League fixtures receive deep pre-match and in-play market coverage, with Bet Builder available across all top-flight games. Same Game Parlays let you combine multiple markets on the same fixture, which is increasingly the most popular way to bet on football in the UK.

BetMGM has a partnership with Newcastle United which gives the brand credibility in the football space. Live streaming is available on selected Premier League and European fixtures. Compared to bet365, the market depth is slightly narrower on Championship and lower-division games, but for Premier League betting it is a competitive product.

Horse Racing with BetMGM

MGM sports betting on horse racing covers all UK and Irish meetings with standard pre-race and in-play markets. Best Odds Guaranteed is available on selected meetings. Free bets from the welcome offer are valid on UK and Irish horse racing, which is a useful detail.

BetMgm 4 /5 £40 Get £40 in Free Bets when you join and bet £10 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Good Bonus Value at £40

Limited Restrictions on Free bets

No Payment Restrictions Cons Only 7 days to Complete Wagering Requirement

Bet Builders Require Minimum Odds of 3/1 (4.0)

Cannot Be Used on Esports or Non-UK/IE Horse Racing New cust: Deposit £10+ in 7 days & bet on sports. Min odds apply. Reward = 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Free bets not valid on eSports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply.

The depth of coverage is solid without being class-leading. Punters who bet heavily on racing and want the strongest possible market selection would find bet365 or William Hill a stronger dedicated option, but BetMGM handles mainstream racing well.

Other key Sports and Esports

Here is a quick rundown of other sports available at BetMGM UK and where it stands out.

Tennis: Strong coverage with live streaming on ATP, WTA and Grand Slam events. One of the better platforms for in-play tennis.

Strong coverage with live streaming on ATP, WTA and Grand Slam events. One of the better platforms for in-play tennis. Basketball (NBA): Deep NBA market with Same Game Parlays on individual games. Strong for US sports generally.

Deep NBA market with Same Game Parlays on individual games. Strong for US sports generally. Cricket: County, international and T20 markets covered. Solid depth for summer cricket bettors.

County, international and T20 markets covered. Solid depth for summer cricket bettors. Darts and Snooker: Both available in-play. Good depth on PDC and World Championship markets.

Both available in-play. Good depth on PDC and World Championship markets. Esports: Markets are listed but BetMGM free bets are not valid on esports per the T&Cs. Worth noting before you sign up if esports is your primary interest.

Markets are listed but per the T&Cs. Worth noting before you sign up if esports is your primary interest. Virtual Sports: Virtual football, racing and tennis available 24/7 for bettors who want round-the-clock markets.

BetMGM uk Casino Section Overview

The BetMGM casino is a substantial product with over 2,500 games from more than 50 software providers, including Evolution, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, Blueprint, and Playtech. It is one of the larger casino libraries in the UK market, and the quality of providers is genuinely strong.

Big Bass Bonanza

Big Bass Bonanza from Pragmatic Play is one of the most popular slots in the UK right now and features prominently at BetMGM. The fishing-themed slot is known for its free spins round and high-multiplier potential. It is a natural fit for the casino welcome offer and the game performs well on mobile through the BetMGM app.

Live Casino

The BetMGM casino live dealer section is powered primarily by Evolution Gaming, which is the gold standard for live casino in the UK. Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat and game shows like Lightning Dice and Dream Catcher are all available. The live section loads quickly on the app and the video quality is consistently good. For players who prefer live dealer games over slots, this is one of the stronger offerings in the UK market.

18+ | BeGambleAware.org | Terms and Conditions apply

Jackpot Games

BetMGM UK offers a £26,000,000 progressive jackpot at the time of writing, which is one of the largest available at any UK-licensed operator. Jackpot games run separately from the standard slots section and are available through the casino app. The jackpot prize pool updates in real time on the homepage.

BetMGM UK: Key Features

Here is a quick summary of the main features across the BetMGM UK platform.

BetMGM Betting Odds

The BetMGM sportsbook offers competitive odds across all major sports. In our testing, prices on Premier League football and major tennis events compared well with mid-tier competitors. Betfair Exchange and Pinnacle will typically offer sharper odds on specific markets, but BetMGM holds its own against William Hill, Ladbrokes and Coral on standard match pricing.

Regular Enhanced Odds specials push certain prices above the standard market, particularly on Premier League fixtures and major events.

Live Betting and Live Streaming

BetMGM UK offers live streaming on football, tennis and basketball. In-play markets update quickly and the experience on mobile is clean. The live section is well structured with match trackers and live stats running alongside the odds.

Not as broad on streaming as bet365 (which covers over 80,000 events per year), but strong enough for the major sports most UK bettors care about. Cash Out is available during live markets.

Bet Builder and Same Game Parlays

The BetMGM sports betting Bet Builder is one of the better implementations in the UK market. It covers Premier League football with a good range of combinable markets: result, goalscorer, corners, cards, BTTS. Same Game Parlays extend the functionality further.

The builder works well on mobile and bet placement is quick. Two of the four sports welcome free bets are specifically designed for Bet Builder use, which reflects how central the feature is to the platform.

Feature Detail Live Streaming Yes, football, tennis, basketball. Selected events. Bet Builder Yes, Premier League and major sports. Mobile-optimised. Same Game Parlay Yes, combinable across multiple markets per game. Cash Out Yes, full and partial cash out on eligible bets. Virtual Sports Yes, 24/7 availability. Esports Markets listed. Free bets not valid on esports. MGM Rewards Loyalty programme with free spins, cash and resort perks. Opt-in required.

BetMGM App Experience

BetMGM UK offers separate apps for the sportsbook and casino, both available on iOS and Android. This is a sensible approach that keeps the two products distinct and avoids mixed-offer confusion. Both apps are available from the App Store and Google Play and download in under a minute.

BetMGM App: Devices and Usability

After completing our registration on the app, navigation was clean and bet placement was fast. The dark/light theme toggle is a small but appreciated touch. The betslip is responsive and the Bet Builder works well on a phone screen. Loading speed is faster than the browser site. Biometric login (Face ID and fingerprint) is supported on compatible devices.

Curious about the BetMGM app and how to download it for Android and iOS? Check out our dedicated BetMGM app page for a complete review.

Feature iOS Android Download Source Apple App Store Google Play Store Sports App Available Available Casino App Available (separate) Available (separate) Biometric Login Face ID / Touch ID Fingerprint supported Live Betting Yes Yes Bet Builder Yes Yes Cash Out Yes Yes Dark / Light Theme Yes Yes Download Link [CM to add] [CM to add]

BetMGM: Data Usage

Both BetMGM apps are data-efficient for standard betting use. Sports browsing and bet placement uses minimal data. Live streaming on the app will consume more, typically 150 to 300MB per hour depending on video quality. There is no data-free version. Wi-Fi is recommended for extended live streaming sessions.

BetMgm 4 /5 £40 Get £40 in Free Bets when you join and bet £10 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Good Bonus Value at £40

Limited Restrictions on Free bets

No Payment Restrictions Cons Only 7 days to Complete Wagering Requirement

Bet Builders Require Minimum Odds of 3/1 (4.0)

Cannot Be Used on Esports or Non-UK/IE Horse Racing New cust: Deposit £10+ in 7 days & bet on sports. Min odds apply. Reward = 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Free bets not valid on eSports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply.

How to Place Bets with BetMGM uk?

The process is the same on desktop and mobile.

Click here and navigate to the sport or casino (Basically the market you want). Click on the odds for your selection. It will appear in the betslip on the right. Enter your stake amount. For a Bet Builder, click “Build a Bet” on an eligible fixture and add your selections before adding to the betslip. Review your selections and confirm. Your bet is placed and you will receive a confirmation reference number.

BetMGM UK Payments and minimum deposits

Here is a full breakdown of deposit and withdrawal methods available to UK customers.

BetMGM Payment and Payout Speed

Deposits at BetMGM are instant across all methods. Withdrawals are processed within 24 to 48 hours on the BetMGM side, though the time to reach your account depends on your provider. PayPal is the fastest withdrawal option. Card withdrawals are the slowest at up to 3 working days. There are no transaction fees from BetMGM.

BetMGM UK: Deposit Methods

Here is the deposit summary for UK customers.

Method Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time Fees Visa / Mastercard £10 £5,000 Instant None from BetMGM PayPal £10 £10,000 Instant None from BetMGM Apple Pay £10 £5,000 Instant None from BetMGM Google Pay £10 £5,000 Instant None from BetMGM

The payment selection is tighter than some UK competitors. No Paysafecard, no Trustly, no cryptocurrency. For most UK bettors these five methods will cover what they need, but it is worth confirming your preferred method is available before registering.

BetMGM uk: Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawals go back to the same method used for your deposit (closed-loop system, standard under UKGC rules).

Method Min Max Processing Time Fees PayPal £10 £10,000 Instant to 24 hours None Visa / Mastercard £10 £5,000 Up to 3 working days None Apple Pay £10 £5,000 Up to 24 hours None Google Pay £10 £5,000 Up to 24 hours None

PayPal is the standout withdrawal method at BetMGM UK for speed. If fast access to winnings is a priority, make your initial deposit via PayPal.

BetMgm 4 /5 £40 Get £40 in Free Bets when you join and bet £10 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Good Bonus Value at £40

Limited Restrictions on Free bets

No Payment Restrictions Cons Only 7 days to Complete Wagering Requirement

Bet Builders Require Minimum Odds of 3/1 (4.0)

Cannot Be Used on Esports or Non-UK/IE Horse Racing New cust: Deposit £10+ in 7 days & bet on sports. Min odds apply. Reward = 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Free bets not valid on eSports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Is BetMGM Legit? Our Expert Analysis

Yes. BetMGM UK is fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission under licence number 39198. It is operated by LeoVegas Gaming Plc, a publicly listed company and subsidiary of MGM Resorts International, one of the largest gambling organisations in the world. BetMGM is legit in every meaningful sense: regulated, financially stable and obligated to meet UKGC standards on player fund protection, fair terms and responsible gambling tools.

The site uses SSL encryption across all transactions. Responsible gambling tools including deposit limits, reality checks, session limits and self-exclusion are all available in the account settings. The UKGC licence can be verified directly on the Gambling Commission’s public register.

BetMGM Customer Support

Here is how to get help at BetMGM UK across all available channels.

Channel Details Live Chat 24/7 availability. Access via the help icon in your account. Connects within a minute based on our testing. Email Available for non-urgent queries. Response time 8 to 12 hours. Phone No direct dial number. Callback service available via the support section. Help Centre Detailed FAQ section covering account, payments, betting rules and promotions. Resolves most common queries without needing to contact support.

The absence of a direct phone number is a frustration for some users. In practice the 24/7 live chat resolves most issues quickly and the support team is responsive. The Help Centre is well structured and worth checking first.

BetMGM vs other UK Bookmakers

Our investigations allow you to make an informed choice between BetMGM and the other major UK operators. Here is a side-by-side comparison.

Operator Pros Cons BetMGM UK UKGC licensed. £40 free bets. Live streaming. Bet Builder. MGM Rewards. 2,500+ casino games. Limited payment options. Card withdrawals up to 3 days. No direct phone. bet365 Deepest UK football market (300+ per game). 80,000+ events streamed per year. Edit Bet tool. Welcome offer lower at £30. Bet Credits restricted to certain odds. Betfair £50 free bet with 30-day expiry. Exchange pricing often beats fixed-odds. Bet Builder strong. Exchange can be complex for new bettors. Commission on exchange winnings. William Hill £40 free bets. Live streaming. Price It Up custom market tool. E-wallet deposits excluded from qualifying bet. Code required at sign-up. Ladbrokes Low £5 qualifying bet. Acca Edge feature. Clean intuitive app. Shorter welcome bet expiry. Less live streaming than bet365 or BetMGM.

BetMGM competes well on welcome offer value and live streaming. Betfair has a stronger free bet ceiling and exchange product. bet365 bonus code UK leads on raw football market depth. For bettors who want a well-rounded, UKGC-licensed platform backed by a world-recognised brand, BetMGM UK is a solid choice. For more options, the best British betting sites comparison on ToffeeWeb covers the full UK market.

If you are specifically looking for the sign-up deal, the bet £10 get £40 free bets page on ToffeeWeb has different bookmaker’s deal that give £40 in free bets.

BetMgm 4 /5 £40 Get £40 in Free Bets when you join and bet £10 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Good Bonus Value at £40

Limited Restrictions on Free bets

No Payment Restrictions Cons Only 7 days to Complete Wagering Requirement

Bet Builders Require Minimum Odds of 3/1 (4.0)

Cannot Be Used on Esports or Non-UK/IE Horse Racing New cust: Deposit £10+ in 7 days & bet on sports. Min odds apply. Reward = 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Free bets not valid on eSports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Toffee’s Take: Betting on Everton with BetMGM

Every Everton Premier League fixture is fully covered at BetMGM UK. Match result, goalscorer, BTTS, correct score and Same Game Parlay options are all available on Blues games. The Bet Builder works well for building Everton-specific slips, combining result, first scorer and corners on a single slip.

Given that two of the four welcome free bets are specifically for Bet Builder use, there is a strong argument for using them on an Everton home fixture where you have a clear view on the scoreline and who scores first.

The odds on Everton keeping a clean sheet are usually generous enough to be interesting without requiring blind optimism. The BetMGM app handles live Everton betting well too, with in-play markets updating quickly during matches. While this review focuses on BetMGM’s UK sportsbook and casino experience, promotions can vary by market.

Players in the United States should check the latest BetMGM US new user welcome offer separately, as US bonus codes, eligibility rules and state-specific terms are different from the UK welcome promotion.

BetMGM UK: popular FAQs

What Is the BetMGM UK Sign Up Offer? New BetMGM UK sports customers can get £40 in free bets after depositing and betting £10 on sports. The reward comes as 4 x £10 tokens, split between Bet Builders and standard sports bets. No promo code is needed. Tokens expire after 7 days and cannot be used on esports.

Is BetMGM Legit and Safe? Yes. BetMGM UK is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and operated by LeoVegas Gaming Plc, part of MGM Resorts International. It uses SSL encryption and offers safer gambling tools such as deposit limits and self-exclusion.

How Fast Are Payouts at BetMGM? PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay withdrawals can process within 24 hours. Card withdrawals can take up to 3 working days. BetMGM does not charge withdrawal fees, but KYC must be complete before your first payout.

Does BetMGM Have a Mobile App? Yes. BetMGM UK has separate sportsbook and casino apps for iOS and Android. The sportsbook app supports live betting, Bet Builder, Same Game Parlays, Cash Out and biometric login. In our testing, it was faster than the browser site.