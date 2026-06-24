The BetMGM app gives UK bettors a clean, fast way to bet on sports and play casino games directly from their phone. It is available on iOS via the App Store and Android via Google Play, with no APK sideloading required. The full download and setup process takes under five minutes. New customer can take advantage of BetMGM sign up offer – £10 Get £40 Free Bets on sports.

Interestingly enough, BetMGM actually runs two separate apps for sportsbook and casino, which keeps things focused depending on what you are there to do. We tested both across multiple sessions. Here is the honest picture.

BetMgm 4 /5 £40 Get £40 in Free Bets when you join and bet £10 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Good Bonus Value at £40

Limited Restrictions on Free bets

No Payment Restrictions Cons Only 7 days to Complete Wagering Requirement

Bet Builders Require Minimum Odds of 3/1 (4.0)

Cannot Be Used on Esports or Non-UK/IE Horse Racing New cust: Deposit £10+ in 7 days & bet on sports. Min odds apply. Reward = 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Free bets not valid on eSports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM App: System Requirements

Here is the full technical specification for both platforms before you download.

Specification iOS Android App Size Approx. 60-80MB Approx. 50-70MB Minimum OS Version iOS 13.0 or later Android 6.0 or later Compatible Devices iPhone 6s and above Most Android smartphones and tablets Minimum Storage Needed 100MB free space recommended 100MB free space recommended Internet Connection Required (Wi-Fi or mobile data) Required (Wi-Fi or mobile data) Available Platform Apple App Store Google Play Store Download Link [CM to add App Store link] [CM to add Google Play link] Biometric Login Face ID and Touch ID Fingerprint supported

The standout here is biometric login support on both platforms. No other major UK sportsbook app makes Face ID and fingerprint access as smooth as BetMGM does in our testing. Setup takes seconds and removes the password step entirely on repeat visits.

BetMGM App: UK Player Ratings

The BetMGM app has accumulated a strong volume of reviews across platforms. Our research found over 5,000 Trustpilot reviews with the BetMGM team replying to almost every single one, which reflects well on customer service engagement. Here is how the ratings stack up across platforms.

Platform Rating Downloads Trustpilot 3.9 / 5 N/A Google Play 4.1 / 5 500,000+ App Store 4.4 / 5 Available on App Store

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “As a new user, I haven’t explored the app in great detail. So far, some promotions have been engaging.” – Shar, Trustpilot

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Your payouts were quite quick and very efficient and the actual app was easy to use.” – InPost, Trustpilot

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Easy to use app though payments back to my account could be quicker. Takes about an hour.” – Simon, Trustpilot

How to Download the BetMGM App: Step-by-Step guide

The BetMGM app download process is the same on both platforms. Follow these steps.

Open your device’s app store. Go to the Apple App Store on iOS or Google Play Store on Android. Search for BetMGM. Type “BetMGM” in the search bar. Look for the official BetMGM Sportsbook or BetMGM Casino app published by LeoVegas Gaming. Tap Install or Get. The app is free. Download begins immediately. Open the app. Once installed, tap to open and either log in to an existing account or register as a new customer. Enable notifications and biometrics. Optional but recommended. Biometric login speeds up future access significantly

Can I Download the BetMGM App on iOS?

Yes. The BetMGM app is available directly from the Apple App Store. Search “BetMGM” and download the free app. Compatible with iPhone 6s and above running iOS 13 or later.

Can I Download the BetMGM App on Android?

Yes. The BetMGM app download for Android is available directly from the Google Play Store. No APK download or sideloading is required, which keeps the process secure and straightforward. Search “BetMGM Sportsbook” or “BetMGM Casino” on the Play Store and install directly. Compatible with Android 6.0 and above.

BetMGM App: Key Features

The MGM betting app covers a full range of features across both the sportsbook and casino products. Here is what to expect after you download.

Live Betting and Live Streaming

The MGM sportsbook app offers in-play betting across 30+ sports with live streaming on football, tennis and basketball. Odds update quickly during matches. The live section is well laid out on mobile, with match trackers and stats running alongside the markets. Cash Out is available on eligible live bets.

Bet Builder and Same-Game Parlays

The Bet Builder is one of the best features on the BetMGM app UK product. You can combine match result, goalscorer, corners and cards on a single Premier League fixture. Same-Game Parlays extend this further. The builder is responsive on mobile and building a multi-market slip takes seconds.

Sports Welcome Offer on Mobile

The BetMGM app welcome offer for new sports customers is Bet £10 Get £40 in free bets (4 tokens split between Bet Builders and standard sports bets). The offer is claimable directly through the app and works the same way as the desktop version. No code required.

BetMgm 4 /5 £40 Get £40 in Free Bets when you join and bet £10 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Good Bonus Value at £40

Limited Restrictions on Free bets

No Payment Restrictions Cons Only 7 days to Complete Wagering Requirement

Bet Builders Require Minimum Odds of 3/1 (4.0)

Cannot Be Used on Esports or Non-UK/IE Horse Racing New cust: Deposit £10+ in 7 days & bet on sports. Min odds apply. Reward = 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Free bets not valid on eSports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply.

18+ | BeGambleAware.org | Terms and Conditions apply

Payments and Withdrawals

Deposits via the MGM bet app are instant across all methods. Accepted options include Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay. No Paysafecard or crypto. Withdrawals process within 24 to 48 hours via PayPal, or up to 3 working days on cards. No fees from BetMGM on any transaction.

Dark and Light Theme

The BetMGM app includes a customisable dark or light theme, which is a small but genuinely appreciated feature for bettors who use the app in the evenings. Most competing apps do not offer this toggle.

MGM Rewards Programme

The MGM Rewards loyalty programme is accessible through both apps and requires manual opt-in. Points are earned on qualifying bets and can be redeemed for free spins, cash or real-world perks at MGM resorts. It is one of the few UK betting loyalty programmes with genuine off-platform benefits.

Feature Detail User-Friendly Design Clean interface with dark/light toggle. Biometric login. Fast bet slip. Casino App Separate app with 2,500+ games from 50+ providers. Live dealer section. Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay. No crypto or Paysafecard. Customer Support 24/7 live chat accessible in-app. No direct phone; callback available. Same-Game Parlays Available across Premier League and major sports through the sportsbook app. Loyalty Programme MGM Rewards with real-world perks at MGM resorts. Manual opt-in required. Live Streaming Available on football, tennis and basketball through the sportsbook app.

BetMGM Casino Betting App

The MGM gambling app for casino is a standalone product separate from the sportsbook. It carries 2,500+ games including slots from NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Blueprint and Evolution live dealer tables. The casino app loads quickly and the game navigation is intuitive, organised by category. A progressive jackpot running to over £26 million is accessible through the casino app.

BetMGM Sports Betting App

The MGM sportsbook app is the main product for UK sports bettors. It covers 30+ sports, full Bet Builder, Same-Game Parlays, live streaming and Cash Out. The sports app is the right download for bettors focused on Premier League football, horse racing, tennis or any other sport. Notifications for upcoming events and bet settlement updates are available on both iOS and Android.

BetMGM bonus code Explained – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free bets

New sports customers who register through the BetMGM app receive the same welcome offer as the desktop site: Bet £10 Get £40 in free bets. The current UK sports welcome deal is covered in full on our dedicated BetMGM bonus code page on ToffeeWeb, including the exact qualifying conditions and how to use the Bet Builder tokens. Players based in eligible US states should note that BetMGM promotions differ by market, so they can compare the latest BetMGM US new user welcome offer before signing up.

BetMgm 4 /5 £40 Get £40 in Free Bets when you join and bet £10 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Good Bonus Value at £40

Limited Restrictions on Free bets

No Payment Restrictions Cons Only 7 days to Complete Wagering Requirement

Bet Builders Require Minimum Odds of 3/1 (4.0)

Cannot Be Used on Esports or Non-UK/IE Horse Racing New cust: Deposit £10+ in 7 days & bet on sports. Min odds apply. Reward = 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Free bets not valid on eSports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply.

There is nothing mobile-specific about the claiming process. Deposit £10, place a qualifying sports bet at the stated minimum odds, and the four free bet tokens land in your account after settlement.

BetMGM App Payments, Minimum deposit and Payouts

Here is the payment summary for UK customers using the app.

Method Min Deposit Min Withdrawal Withdrawal Time Fees PayPal £10 £10 Up to 24 hours None Visa / Mastercard £10 £10 Up to 3 working days None Apple Pay £10 £10 Up to 24 hours None Google Pay £10 £10 Up to 24 hours None

PayPal is the best withdrawal option on the BetMGM app for speed. Withdrawals go back to the same method as the deposit, which is standard under UKGC rules. No fees from BetMGM on any payment.

BetMGM App vs Mobile Browser

Here is how the BetMGM app compares to using the mobile browser version.

Feature App Mobile Browser Loading Speed Faster, native performance Slightly slower Biometric Login Yes (Face ID, fingerprint) No Push Notifications Yes No Dark/Light Theme Yes No Bet Builder Fully supported Fully supported Live Streaming Fully supported Fully supported Storage Required Yes (60-80MB) No download required Offline Access Limited (account info) None

The app wins on speed, biometrics and notifications. The mobile browser is the right option for bettors who do not want to use device storage or are accessing from a tablet without the app installed.

Toffee’s Take: Following Everton on the BetMGM App

Every Everton Premier League fixture is available through the BetMGM sportsbook app. Match markets, Bet Builder and live in-play betting on Blues games all work well on mobile. The same-game parlay builder handles Everton fixtures without any issues, letting you combine result, first scorer and corners on the same slip quickly.

The live streaming feature does not always cover Everton fixtures specifically, but the in-play match tracker with live stats updates throughout the game. For Everton fans who want to keep an eye on odds while watching on TV, the BetMGM app handles that combination cleanly. The free bets from the sign-up offer can be used on Everton matches too, which is the sort of low-risk start that makes sense when your team’s results are a source of ongoing tension.

BetMGM App: Our Expert Verdict

We rate the BetMGM app as one of the better UK sportsbook apps for day-to-day football betting. The Bet Builder is polished, biometric login works seamlessly, and the separate sports and casino apps avoid the cluttered interface that undermines some competitor products. The payment options are limited compared to some rivals, and card withdrawal speeds of up to 3 working days are below the best in the market. Overall it is a solid, reliable product.

Pro tip – If you’re exploring more mobile betting options alongside the BetMGM app, it’s worth checking out our guides to Best Betting Apps in the UK and Best Free Bets in the UK. These comparisons highlight the top-rated sportsbooks for UK players, covering everything from welcome bonuses and in-play betting features to app usability and payment methods. If you are more interested in the site or browser, check out our best british betting sites guide.

What Could Be Improved?

Payment options: No Paysafecard, Trustly or cryptocurrency. The five available methods cover most UK users but the selection is narrower than competitors like Betway or bet365.

No Paysafecard, Trustly or cryptocurrency. The five available methods cover most UK users but the selection is narrower than competitors like Betway or bet365. Withdrawal speed on cards: Up to 3 working days is slower than the instant card withdrawals available at a growing number of UK operators.

Up to 3 working days is slower than the instant card withdrawals available at a growing number of UK operators. Live streaming breadth: Streaming is solid for football, tennis and basketball but does not match bet365’s 80,000+ annual events.

Streaming is solid for football, tennis and basketball but does not match bet365’s 80,000+ annual events. Esports free bets: The welcome free bets cannot be used on esports, which is a limitation for a growing segment of UK bettors.

The welcome free bets cannot be used on esports, which is a limitation for a growing segment of UK bettors. Loyalty programme opt-in: The MGM Rewards programme is not automatic. Bettors who do not actively opt in miss out without realising it.

Pros Biometric login on iOS and Android

Separate sports and casino apps keep things clean

Bet Builder and Same-Game Parlays work well Cons Limited payment methods (no Paysafecard, no crypto)

Card withdrawals up to 3 working days

Live streaming not as broad as bet365

For the full sportsbook and casino breakdown, the BetMGM review page on ToffeeWeb covers odds quality, payment testing, casino games and how BetMGM compares to the major UK operators.

BetMGM App UK: pOPULAR FAQs

How Do I Download the BetMGM App on Android? Open the Google Play Store, search for “BetMGM Sportsbook” or “BetMGM Casino” and tap Install. No APK or sideloading is required. The BetMGM app download for Android is free and takes under two minutes. Compatible with Android 6.0 and above.

Is the BetMGM App Legit and Reliable? Yes. The BetMGM app is operated by LeoVegas Gaming Plc and fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (licence no. 39198). It uses SSL encryption and biometric authentication. Over 5,000 Trustpilot reviews confirm a consistent user base with genuine experiences.

Can I Livestream on the BetMGM App? Yes. Live streaming is available through the MGM sportsbook app on football, tennis and basketball fixtures. You need a funded account or an active bet to access streams. Not all fixtures are covered; the selection is smaller than bet365 but covers the major Premier League and ATP/WTA events.

What Is the BetMGM Sign-Up Offer on Mobile? New UK sports customers who register through the BetMGM app get Bet £10 Get £40 in free bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders and 2 x £10 Sports Bets). The offer works identically on mobile and desktop. No code required. Tokens are valid for 7 days and are not valid on esports.