New customers joining BetMGM UK can currently choose between two welcome offers: the Sports Welcome Bonus OR the Casino Welcome Bonus. The Sports Bonus gives £40 in Free Bets and the Casino Bonus offers the chance to grab 200 Free Spins on the popular slot game Big Bass Splash. Discover with us what’s the best choice for you.

BetMgm 4 /5 £40 Get £40 in Free Bets when you join and bet £10 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Good Bonus Value at £40

Limited Restrictions on Free bets

No Payment Restrictions Cons Only 7 days to Complete Wagering Requirement

Bet Builders Require Minimum Odds of 3/1 (4.0)

Cannot Be Used on Esports or Non-UK/IE Horse Racing New cust: Deposit £10+ in 7 days & bet on sports. Min odds apply. Reward = 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Free bets not valid on eSports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply.

BetMgm 4 /5 200 Free Spins Get 200 Free Spins when you bet £10 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review New cust only. Opt-in required. Time to deposit/wager 7 days. Deposit £10 & wager 1x on casino games (wagering contributions vary) for 200 Free Spins worth 10p each on Big Bass Splash. 3 day reward expiry. 18+. T&Cs apply

BetMGM Welcome Offers Headline Claim the Offer Sports Welcome Bonus Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets * CLAIM SPORTS BONUS Casino Welcome Bonus Play £10, Get 200 Free Spins * CLAIM CASINO BONUS World Cup Offer To be updated soon* CLAIM SPORTS BONUS

Sports Welcome Bonus Headline Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets * Claim the Offer CLAIM SPORTS BONUS Casino Welcome Bonus Headline Play £10, Get 200 Free Spins * Claim the Offer CLAIM CASINO BONUS World Cup Offer Headline To be updated soon* Claim the Offer CLAIM SPORTS BONUS

* Casino Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions – New cust only. Opt-in required. Time to deposit/wager 7 days. Deposit £10 & wager 1x on casino games (wagering contributions vary) for 200 Free Spins worth 10p each on Big Bass Splash. 3 day reward expiry. 18+. T&Cs apply

* Sports Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions – New cust: Deposit £10+ in 7 days & bet on sports. Min odds apply. Reward = 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Free bets not valid on eSports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply.

* World Cup Offer Terms & Conditions – New cust only. Opt-in required. Time to deposit/wager 7 days. Deposit £10 & wager 1x on casino games (wagering contributions vary) for 200 Free Spins worth 10p each on Big Bass Splash. 3 day reward expiry. 18+. T&Cs apply



18+ | Gamble Responsibly | Terms and Conditions apply

Making the Most of the BetMGM Sign-Up Offer for World Cup 2026

Deposit £10, place a qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0), and you receive 4 x £10 Free Bets: 2 x £10 sports bets and 2 x £10 Bet Builders. At £40 total, this is the joint-highest welcome offer across the bookmakers reviewed in this series delivered in larger £10 tokens rather than four separate denominations, giving you more firepower per bet.

The two £10 Sports Bets are straightforwardly World Cup-friendly — usable on any football market with no minimum odds restriction on the free bet itself. You could back a group-stage result, a tournament top scorer, or a “Both Teams to Score” market on a knockout tie, all with a meaningful £10 stake.

The two £10 Bet Builder tokens require more care. Bet Builders must be placed at minimum odds of 3/1 (4.0) or higher — the strictest free-bet odds requirement of any bookmaker in this series. That means a World Cup bet builder needs to combine multiple selections to reach 4.0.

BetMgm 4 /5 £40 Get £40 in Free Bets when you join and bet £10 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Good Bonus Value at £40

Limited Restrictions on Free bets

No Payment Restrictions Cons Only 7 days to Complete Wagering Requirement

Bet Builders Require Minimum Odds of 3/1 (4.0)

Cannot Be Used on Esports or Non-UK/IE Horse Racing New cust: Deposit £10+ in 7 days & bet on sports. Min odds apply. Reward = 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Free bets not valid on eSports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply.

For Example: “England to win + Over 2.5 Goals + Harry Kane to score anytime” in a group-stage game could comfortably exceed 4.0, but you need at least two selections working together. A cautious single-leg Bet Builder at 3.5 odds would not qualify and the token would be unusable.

Two further limitations are worth flagging. Free bets expire 7 days after being credited, which is standard, requiring tight timing around the tournament calendar. And Free Bets cannot be used on eSports or non-UK/IE horse racing. Well, a bit Irrelevant for World Cup bettors, but worth noting if you plan to diversify.

The one clear structural advantage BetMGM holds over the competition is its Golden ACCA existing-customer offer, which boosts accumulator winnings by up to 200% on bets of 3+ selections with minimum odds of 3/10 per leg. Once you’ve claimed your welcome bonus and moved to existing-customer status during the World Cup, this becomes a genuinely compelling ongoing promotion for multi-match accas across the group stage.

Verdict: BetMGM is a strong World Cup offer overall — £40 in large, football-eligible tokens with no payment restrictions. The 3/1 minimum odds on Bet Builders is the one genuine hurdle, but the World Cup’s naturally higher-odds markets make it more manageable than it sounds in a domestic league context.

We’ll update this article as BetMGM releases dedicated World Cup 2026 promotions — enhanced odds, free bet clubs, and tournament specials are typically announced closer to the group stage. Watch this space.

This Week’s Football Action – Our Latest odds update

25 June 2026 Switzerland and Canada meet in what promises to be a tightly contested World Cup fixture, with neither side holding a decisive edge on paper. This is the sort of match where fine margins could settle everything, making it an ideal occasion to explore the BetMGM Bonus Code offer, which hands new customers £40 in free bets from a modest £10 stake. Expect a cagey, tactical affair between two well-organised sides. Switzerland have kept clean sheets in three of their last five competitive outings, underlining a resolute defensive structure that makes them slight favourites at 2.38 on BetMGM.

A low-scoring affair looks probable given both sides’ disciplined setups, making the under goals market an appealing angle for those using a BetMGM bonus code.

Canada’s lack of cohesion in recent fixtures and limited preparation time suggest backing the draw at 3.25 carries risk; the Swiss look the sharper pick. Betfred William Hill Smarkets Matchbook Coral Ladbrokes Virgin Bet LiveScore Bet Grosvenor BetVictor betmgm.se Switzerland vs Canada 2.38 2.25 2.44 2.46 2.80 2.80 2.25 2.25 2.28 2.30 2.28 Scotland vs Brazil 7.00 8.00 9.80 9.80 7.00 6.50 8.50 8.50 8.50 8.50 8.50 Czech Republic vs Mexico 3.20 3.50 4.00 4.00 4.20 4.00 3.80 3.80 3.85 4.10 3.90 Morocco vs Haiti 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.21 1.53 1.53 1.15 1.15 1.16 1.17 1.16 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar 1.36 1.40 1.43 1.43 1.83 1.83 1.38 1.38 1.40 1.40 1.40

BetMGM Sports Sign‑Up Offer Explained

BetMgm 4 /5 £40 Get £40 in Free Bets when you join and bet £10 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Good Bonus Value at £40

Limited Restrictions on Free bets

No Payment Restrictions Cons Only 7 days to Complete Wagering Requirement

Bet Builders Require Minimum Odds of 3/1 (4.0)

Cannot Be Used on Esports or Non-UK/IE Horse Racing New cust: Deposit £10+ in 7 days & bet on sports. Min odds apply. Reward = 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Free bets not valid on eSports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Best 3 Things About BetMGM Sports Sign Up Bonus

Good Bonus Value – Punters receive £40 in Free Bets for just a £10 minimum bet.

Punters receive £40 in Free Bets for just a £10 minimum bet. Limited Restrictions on Free Bets – Free Bets can be used on all sports markets excluding e-sports and non-UK/IE horse racing.

Free Bets can be used on all sports markets excluding e-sports and non-UK/IE horse racing. No Payment Restriction – New customers can deposit using any of the available payment options to claim the bonus.

BetMGM Sports

Welcome Bonus 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Bonus Type Welcome Offer Bonus Description Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets * Bonus Breakdown 2X £10 Sports Bets

2X £10 Bet Builders Time to Claim Free Bets expire 7 days

after being credited. Exclusion Bet stakes will not be returned

with winning wagers.

Free Bets can not be used on

e-sports and non-UK/IE horse racing. Minimum Odds on odds 1/1 (2.0) or greater Minimum Deposit £10 Minimum Bet £10 BetMGM Bonus Code Claim bonus

* Sports Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions – New cust. Deposit £10+ in 7 days & bet on sports. Min odds apply. Reward = 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports bet). Valid 7 days. Free bets not valid on e-sports & non UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Do you need a BetMGM bonus code to claim the Sports Sign Up Offer?

No, new customers will not be required to enter a BetMGM bonus code during registration to activate the Sports Welcome Bonus. Keep in mind that this could change in the future, as a ‘Promo Code’ field is provided when signing up.

BetMGM Casino Sign-Up Offer Explained

BetMgm 4 /5 200 Free Spins Get 200 Free Spins when you bet £10 Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review New cust only. Opt-in required. Time to deposit/wager 7 days. Deposit £10 & wager 1x on casino games (wagering contributions vary) for 200 Free Spins worth 10p each on Big Bass Splash. 3 day reward expiry. 18+. T&Cs apply

Best 3 Things About BetMGM Casino Sign Up Bonus

High Free Spins Amount – New players will get a total of 200 Free Spins on top slots games Big Bass Splash.

New players will get a total of 200 Free Spins on top slots games Big Bass Splash. No Wagering Requirement on Free Spins – There is no wagering requirement attached to Free Spins, so what you win is withdrawable right away.

There is no wagering requirement attached to Free Spins, so what you win is withdrawable right away. No Bonus Code – There is no bonus code required to activate this offer, simply opt-in and make the qualifying deposit/wagers to claim.

BetMGM Casino

Welcome Bonus 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Bonus Type Casino Welcome Offer Bonus Description Wager £10, Get

200 Free Spins * General T&Cs 200 Free Spins provided on Big

Bass Splash slot game.

Each Free Spins is worth 10p. Time to Claim Free Spins expire 3 days

after being credited.

Players will have 7 days after depositing

to fulfill the wagering requirement. Wagering Requirements A 1X wagering requirement must be fulfilled

before Free Spins will be released. Exclusion Live Casino and Table Games do not

contribute towards the wagering requirement. Minimum Deposit £10 Minimum Bet £10 BetMGM Bonus Code Claim Bonus

* Casino Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions – New cust only. Opt-in required. Time to deposit/wager 7 days. Deposit £10 & wager 1x on casino games (wagering contributions vary) for 200 Free Spins worth 10p each on Big Bass Splash. 3 day reward expiry. 18+. T&Cs apply

Do you need a BetMGM code to claim the Casino Offer?

Similar to the Sports Welcome Bonus, new customers will not need to enter a BetMGM bonus code when registering.

Step-By-Step: How To Claim the BetMGM Welcome Offer

Claiming the BetMGM Sign Up Offer is a quick and easy process that should only take a couple minutes of your time. Read through the steps below to help get your started:

Click here to begin the registration process at BetMGM UK. Click on the ‘New Customer Offer’ drop down menu and choose the welcome bonus you would like to claim. Fill the registration form with the required personal details. Verify your identity by uploading photos of valid government ID and proof of residence. Login and visit the “Cashier” to make a minimum deposit of £10 using a payment method of your choice. Place a qualifying wager of £10+ on minimum odds 1/1 (2.0). Free Bets will automatically be credited into your betting account.

How To Use the Sports Welcome Bonus on Football

The £40 in Free Bets awarded by the Sports Welcome Bonus comes as: 2X £10 Sports Bets + 2X £10 Bet Builders.

The £10 Sports Bets can be wagered on any sports markets except for e-sports and non-UK/IE horse racing. This means you can use these Free Bets on basically any football market.

The £10 Bet Builders can also be wagered on any football market but need to have minimum odds 3/1 (4.0) or higher. So you will need to create a Bet Builder with at least 2 selections of at least 3/1 odds if you plan to use them on football.

Example of Bet Builder:

Chelsea Vs Everton

Full Time- Everton to Beat Chelsea – 9/2

+

Over 2.5 Goals – 1/1

Total Odds = 8/1

We recommend creating high odds wagers with your Free Bets since your stake will not be paid back with your winnings.

How To Use the Casino Welcome Bonus

The Casino Welcome Bonus is quite straight-forward, as it provides 200 Free Spins which can only be used on Big Bass Splash. There is however a 3 days expiry limit on all of the Free Spins, so we recommend using them as soon as possible.

BetMGM Existing Customer Offers

BetMGM has a number of promotions and offers which are available to existing customers on their platform. Listed below are our picks for the best three existing customer promos currently on offer:

Bonus Offer Bonus Description Why use this offer? 2 Up -Early Payout Get your football wager paid out early if your team goes up 2 goals at any point. Bet Insurance Golden ACCA Win up to 200% extra on accumulator bets Odds Boosts Golden Goals Predict 6 correct scores to win up to £250,000 Free-To-Play

2 Up – Early Payout

With the 2 Up- Early Payout promotion, punters can get their match winner wagers paid out early if their team goes up 2 goals at any point of the match. This promo is only available on

Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Champions League or Europa League (pre-match singles & multiples).

Get Early Payouts on Everton Fixtures

Everton fans will be able to take advantage of the 2 Up Early Payout offer, since Premier League fixtures are covered by the promotion. This means that even if Everton ends up losing, if they were ever up 2 goals in the match, you will get paid out! Keep in mind that the promotion is only available on the Match Winner market.

Golden ACCA

Golden ACCA provides the opportunity to juice up the odds in your accumulator bets up to 200%. The way it works is the more legs you add to the accumulator the bigger the boost, all the way to 20 legs for 200%.

Qualifying accumulators must have 3 or more selections, with minimum odds 3/10 per leg. The maximum stake for Golden ACCAs is £500 and the max win is capped at £200k per boost.

Golden Goals

Golden Goals is BetMGM’s free-to-play score predictor, giving football fans the chance to win up to £250,000, if they can predict 6 scores correctly. There are also prizes for correctly predicting more than 2 scores:

2 Predicted Scores- 1x £1 ACCA Free Bet

3 Predicted Scores- 1x £5 Free Bet Builder

4 Predicted Scores- 1x £10 Free Bet

5 Predicted Scores- £5,000 Cash

6 Predicted Scores- £250k Jackpot

Why Choose BetMGM?

BetMGM UK is an online betting platform which is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission to provide legal sports betting and casino gaming products. The brand is a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International, one of the largest casino and gambling corporations in the world.

After thoroughly reviewing BetMGM, we found some stand-out features which are listed in the section below.

World-Class App

The BetMGM App gives users access to both the Sportsbook and Casino in one integrated application, available on iOS and Android devices. The app has almost all the same functionality as the browser-based site, including Live Betting, a Cash Out Button, Bet Builders and the MGM Rewards Program. In addition, users can set up push notifications to provide alerts whenever one of their bets pays out of favourite teams is in action.

Great Live Betting Section

The platform provides a strong in-play betting experience, which features a number of top sports like Football, Tennis, Basketball, Cricket, Esports and Table Tennis. Bettors will also have the ability to access live streams on select sporting events to follow along with the action as the wager. Note that you will need a funded account to access the live streams.

Partial Cash Outs

Early cash out is available on a majority of wagers, giving punters the ability to buy out of wagers before they conclude. You will also have the ability to partially buy out of wagers, locking in a specific amount to cash out while letting the rest of the bet ride.

To utilise the Cash Out function, you must access your open bets through your account and choose the ‘cash out’ option.

BetMgM TrustPilot – Customer Reviews

“So far so good for me, received my free bets of £60 for signing up won 3 bets and got my money in my bank within 3-4 hours of withdrawing also found the customer service team helpful I’ll continue betting with BetMGM.” – Luke Jones on TrustPilot

“…I joined earlier on they’re bet £10 get £40 free bets and I was helped by excellent customer service to verify my account, I won my qualifying bet then off a £10 free bet I won a 10/1 acc I was payed out £110 I withdrew £80 within 10 mins it was in my bank account.” – Andrew Paul Lock on TrustPilot

“I opened an account with MGM last week. I have been very impressed with their horse racing offers and prices on offer. I’m a UK customer and made my first withdrawal yesterday and the money was in my account within hours.” – Stuart on TrustPilot

BetMGM Payment Methods

Customers from the UK will be able to use the following payment options when making deposits and withdrawals at BetMGM:

Payment Method Min Deposit Amount Deposit Times Withdrawal Times Fees VISA Debit £10 Instant 1-3 Business Days Free MasterCard Debit £10 Instant 1-3 Business Days Free Bank Transfers £10 Instant 3-5 Business Days Free PayPal £10 Instant 1-3 Business Days Free Apple Pay £10 Instant 1-3 Business Days Free

We recommend using PayPal for secure deposits where you don’t have to enter your bank or card details at the operator. Withdrawals are also quite fast and easy with PayPal, generally taking between 1-3 working days to process.

To learn more about the available payment options you can use at BetMGM, read through our dedicated Withdrawal and Deposit Pages.

How does the BetMGM New Customer Offer compare to other introductory offers?

If you’re wondering how the BetMGM New Customer Offer stacks up to some of the other best British betting sites, check out our comparison tables below.

Bonus Amounts Comparisons

Operator Free Bet Amount BetMGM £40 bet365 £30 Sky Bet £30 Betfred £50

Bonus Details Comparisons

Operators Time to Claim Wagering Requirements BetMGM Within 7 days of registration Minimum first bet of £10+ minimum odds 1/1 (2.0) or greater. bet365 Within 30 days of registration Minimum first bet of £5+ with at least one selection at odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Sky Bet Within 14 days of registration Minimum first bet of £0.05 on odds Evens (2.0) or greater. Betfred Within 14 days of registration Minimum first bet £5+ on odds 1/2 (1.5) or greater

UK Awards Comparison

Based on our research, the BetMGM Sign Up Bonus is above-average in bonus value at £40 in Free Bets. Most other top bookies in the UK have welcome offers which provide £20-£30, while you do get outliers like Betfred who give out £50.

Claiming the Free Bets is relatively simple, requiring a £10+ qualifying wager of minimum odds Evens (1/1) or greater. Customers will get 7 days from registering to complete this qualifying wager, which is shorter than most other sports betting sites which offer 14-30 days.

Arguably the best part of the BetMGM Sign Up Offer is the few restrictions there are on the Free Bets. Punters can use the Free Bets on almost any market, excluding e-sports and non-UK/IE horse racing. Bet Builders have a minimum odds requirement of 3/1 (4.0) however.

Did we like the BetMGM Bonus Code?

In our expert opinion, the BetMGM Sign Up Offer is one of the best Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bet Offers in the UK. We found the value of the bonus to be quite high at £40, considering how easy it is to claim and use.

The qualifying wager only needs to be £10 or more on odds 1/1 or greater but must be placed within 7 days of registering. There are no payment method restrictions, so your first deposit can be made using any of the available options.

The Free Bets expire after 7 days of being credited into a user’s account, which is pretty standard for welcome bonuses in the UK. We liked that the Free Bets can be easily used on football markets, both as Straight Bets and Bet Builders. You should keep in mind that the Free Bets cannot be used on Esports and non-UK/IE horse racing.

Claiming the offer is also quite easy, as there is no bonus code required to claim the BetMGM Sign Up Bonus. Simply opt-in during registration and follow the wagering requirements to activate.

Pros Good Bonus Value at £40

Limited Restrictions on Free bets

No Payment Restrictions Cons Only 7 days to Complete Wagering Requirement

Bet Builders Require Minimum Odds of 3/1 (4.0)

Cannot Be Used on Esports or Non-UK/IE Horse Racing

How We Reviewed The Bonus

In order to review each bonus offer, our experts personally unlock each promotion and use a specific set of criteria, which is listed below.

Bonus Value- An evaluation of the overall value of the bonus offer.

An evaluation of the overall value of the bonus offer. How To Claim- A review of how difficult it is to unlock and claim the promotion.

A review of how difficult it is to unlock and claim the promotion. Payment Restrictions- Taking into account any restrictions in payment options which can be used to claim the bonus.

Taking into account any restrictions in payment options which can be used to claim the bonus. Bonus Usage- Checking what the bonus can be used on at the Sportsbook or Casino.

Checking what the bonus can be used on at the Sportsbook or Casino. Responsible Gambling- Checking if the site follows UK Responsible Gambling guidelines and procedures.

Checking if the site follows UK Responsible Gambling guidelines and procedures. Wagering Requirements- Paying close attention to any wagering requirements which need to be completed before bonus funds can be withdrawn.

Paying close attention to any wagering requirements which need to be completed before bonus funds can be withdrawn. Comparison- Taking a look at how the bonus offer stacks up against other major gambling sites in the UK.

Learn More About Our Standards

We believe in transparency and we understand the need for clear and honest information. That’s why we’ve created dedicated pages detailing our review and work frameworks:

UK Responsible Gambling – How we ensure our betting content promotes safe and sustainable play.

– How we ensure our betting content promotes safe and sustainable play. How We Rate Bookmakers in the UK – A deep dive into our scoring methodology and criteria.

– A deep dive into our scoring methodology and criteria. UK Payment Methods – A clear analysis of how we review and use payments methods in relation to bookmakers in the UK.

And you can always check the UK Gambling Commission for more information about bet

More Betting Guidance

If you liked that article, but are looking for more information before deciding which bonus is the best for you, our betting experts have also worked on guides for you:

For readers outside the UK, BetMGM promotions can work differently depending on local licensing rules, eligibility requirements, and whether a promo code is needed at registration. US players should review a dedicated BetMGM US offer guide before signing up, as the available welcome bonus and terms may differ from the UK Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets promotion.

LiveScore Bet Sister Sites

In 2023, the LiveScore Group signed an agreement with sportsbook provider Kambi. By May 2024, this new sportsbook technology had been implemented across both Virgin Bet and LiveScore Bet. As a result, these betting sites, particularly in terms of odds, may look similar to other Kambi-powered bookmakers like BetMGM and LeoVegas.

Below, we’ve included a selection of Kambi bookmakers, along with LiveScore Bet. All of them have strong reputations, so they’re well worth exploring:

BetMGM Bonus Code FAQ

Do I need a BetMGM bonus code? No, there is no BetMGM bonus code needed to unlock the welcome bonus at the moment. There could however be a code required for future welcome offers. Players will need to opt-in to the bonus of their choice when registering for a new account.

What are the sister sites of BetMGM? BetMGM is powered by LeoVegas Gaming PLC in the UK, home to a number of other gambling sister sites. Some of the more popular sister sites are LeoVegas, BetUK, Pink Casino, 21.co.uk and Slot Boss.

What do I get from the BetMGM Sign Up Offer? There are currently two BetMGM Sign Up Offers available to new customers from the UK: Casino Bonus – 200 Free Spins on Big Bass Splash when you join and play with £10 at the Casino. (T&Cs Apply)

Sports Welcome Bonus- £40 in Free Bets after a qualifying wager of £10+ on minimum odds 1/1 or greater. (T&Cs Apply)

Is there a BetMGM no deposit bonus? At the moment there isn’t a BetMGM no deposit bonus available to new customers. The welcome offer requires a qualifying deposit and wager to claim.

Can I use Free Bets on football/horse racing? Yes, the 4X £10 Free Bets comes in the form of 2X £10 Bet Builders + 2X £10 Sports Bets, which can be used on football and select horse racing markets. Free Bets can not be used on e-sports and non-UK/IE horse racing.

What about casino Free Spins? The BetMGM Free Spins which are awarded by the Casino Welcome Bonus can only be used on the Big Bass Splash slot game. Each Free Spin is worth 10p.