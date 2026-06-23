BOYLE Sports sign up offer: Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets for Canada vs Qatar
Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost
18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply
Co-hosts Canada face Qatar at BC Place in Vancouver tonight in a Group B clash that could decide who takes control of the section, and BOYLE Sports is welcoming new customers with its World Cup sign-up offer. Open an account, bet £10 and get £50 in free bets — no promo code needed — ready for a match both sides badly need to win.
The timing is sharp. Every team in Group B drew 1-1 on matchday one, so all four are level on a point and tonight’s winner moves clear with a Round of 32 place in sight. BOYLE Sports’ “Bet & Get World Cup Outrights” offer — a £5 free bet each time your chosen team wins — reaches its qualifying deadline today, 18 June. With kick-off at 23:00 UK time and live coverage on ITV1, it’s a natural moment for first-time customers to get set for a pivotal night in Vancouver.
How the Boyle Sports sign up offer works for Canada vs Qatar
New customers can claim the BOYLE Sports open-account offer ahead of kick-off. Here are the headline details:
- No need for a BoyleSports promo code
- Quick Boylesports Withdrawal Time for Cash Bonuses
- Absence of a wagering requirement for easier bets
- Low odds requirement
For full details on eligibility, wagering requirements, and how the BOYLE Sports bonus code works, see our complete BOYLE Sports sign up offer guide.
Canada vs Qatar: match preview and betting angles
- Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group B (Matchday 2)
- Date & kick-off: Thursday 18 June 2026 – 23:00 UK time / 15:00 local (PT)
- Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia (roof closed)
- UK TV: ITV1 and ITVX
Canada face Qatar in a World Cup clash that carries real intrigue, with the hosts looking to assert dominance against a side still finding their feet on the global stage. The pricing at BoyleSports reflects a clear expectation of Canadian control, and their sign up offer of Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets provides a fine opportunity to back your judgement on this fixture.
- Canada have won their last three home fixtures without conceding, making them strong favourites at 1.29 on BoyleSports.
- Qatar’s lack of cutting edge at this level suggests a low-scoring affair; backing under 2.5 goals looks a sensible angle given the hosts’ defensive solidity.
- Expect Canada to sit in a mid-block and hit Qatar on transitions, with pace out wide the decisive factor; a narrow 1-1 draw at 5.50 offers genuine value.
Canada arrive as heavy favourites – around 2/7 for the win, with Qatar out at 10/1 and the draw 9/2. Jesse Marsch’s side were the better team for long spells of their opening 1-1 draw with Bosnia, dominating possession before being pegged back, and they have a formidable record at BC Place, winning their last four games there by an aggregate of 17-2. Crucially, captain and talisman Alphonso Davies – who missed the opener with a hamstring problem – has been declared available, a major boost to Canada’s flank threat alongside all-time leading scorer Jonathan David.
Qatar, ranked 56th in the world, ride into Vancouver on the back of a smash-and-grab point against Switzerland, equalising in the 94th minute despite being heavily outshot. Julen Lopetegui’s side are built to contain rather than create – they managed barely a handful of touches in the Swiss box – and will look to weather Canada’s early pressure and counter through Asian Cup star Akram Afif. Another result keeps their knockout hopes alive; a defeat would all but end them.
The betting picture points firmly towards Canada. With the hosts expected to dominate possession against a deep-sitting Qatar, the popular angles are a Canada win, a Canada clean sheet (around 8/13, given Qatar’s toothless opener) and Jonathan David anytime scorer. The goals market is more finely balanced: some tipsters favour Under 2.5 in a cagey, must-not-lose contest, while others back Canada’s shot volume to force an open game. With both sides knowing victory effectively books a Round of 32 berth, expect a charged atmosphere under the closed roof in Vancouver – worth weighing up before deciding where those BOYLE Sports free bets go.
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