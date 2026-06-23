Co-hosts Canada face Qatar at BC Place in Vancouver tonight in a Group B clash that could decide who takes control of the section, and BOYLE Sports is welcoming new customers with its World Cup sign-up offer. Open an account, bet £10 and get £50 in free bets — no promo code needed — ready for a match both sides badly need to win.

The timing is sharp. Every team in Group B drew 1-1 on matchday one, so all four are level on a point and tonight’s winner moves clear with a Round of 32 place in sight. BOYLE Sports’ “Bet & Get World Cup Outrights” offer — a £5 free bet each time your chosen team wins — reaches its qualifying deadline today, 18 June. With kick-off at 23:00 UK time and live coverage on ITV1, it’s a natural moment for first-time customers to get set for a pivotal night in Vancouver.

How the Boyle Sports sign up offer works for Canada vs Qatar

New customers can claim the BOYLE Sports open-account offer ahead of kick-off. Here are the headline details:

Boyle Sports 4.5 /5 £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros No need for a BoyleSports promo code

Quick Boylesports Withdrawal Time for Cash Bonuses

Absence of a wagering requirement for easier bets

Low odds requirement 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply

For full details on eligibility, wagering requirements, and how the BOYLE Sports bonus code works, see our complete BOYLE Sports sign up offer guide.

Canada vs Qatar: match preview and betting angles

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group B (Matchday 2)

FIFA World Cup 2026, Group B (Matchday 2) Date & kick-off: Thursday 18 June 2026 – 23:00 UK time / 15:00 local (PT)

Thursday 18 June 2026 – 23:00 UK time / 15:00 local (PT) Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia (roof closed)

BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia (roof closed) UK TV: ITV1 and ITVX

World Cup · 25 June 2026 Canada face Qatar in a World Cup clash that carries real intrigue, with the hosts looking to assert dominance against a side still finding their feet on the global stage. The pricing at BoyleSports reflects a clear expectation of Canadian control, and their sign up offer of Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets provides a fine opportunity to back your judgement on this fixture. Canada have won their last three home fixtures without conceding, making them strong favourites at 1.29 on BoyleSports.

Qatar’s lack of cutting edge at this level suggests a low-scoring affair; backing under 2.5 goals looks a sensible angle given the hosts’ defensive solidity.

Expect Canada to sit in a mid-block and hit Qatar on transitions, with pace out wide the decisive factor; a narrow 1-1 draw at 5.50 offers genuine value. Betfred William Hill Smarkets Matchbook Coral Ladbrokes Virgin Bet LiveScore Bet Grosvenor BetVictor betmgm.se Canada vs Qatar 1.29 1.25 1.30 1.31 1.70 1.70 1.24 1.24 1.24 1.25 1.26

Canada arrive as heavy favourites – around 2/7 for the win, with Qatar out at 10/1 and the draw 9/2. Jesse Marsch’s side were the better team for long spells of their opening 1-1 draw with Bosnia, dominating possession before being pegged back, and they have a formidable record at BC Place, winning their last four games there by an aggregate of 17-2. Crucially, captain and talisman Alphonso Davies – who missed the opener with a hamstring problem – has been declared available, a major boost to Canada’s flank threat alongside all-time leading scorer Jonathan David.

Qatar, ranked 56th in the world, ride into Vancouver on the back of a smash-and-grab point against Switzerland, equalising in the 94th minute despite being heavily outshot. Julen Lopetegui’s side are built to contain rather than create – they managed barely a handful of touches in the Swiss box – and will look to weather Canada’s early pressure and counter through Asian Cup star Akram Afif. Another result keeps their knockout hopes alive; a defeat would all but end them.

The betting picture points firmly towards Canada. With the hosts expected to dominate possession against a deep-sitting Qatar, the popular angles are a Canada win, a Canada clean sheet (around 8/13, given Qatar’s toothless opener) and Jonathan David anytime scorer. The goals market is more finely balanced: some tipsters favour Under 2.5 in a cagey, must-not-lose contest, while others back Canada’s shot volume to force an open game. With both sides knowing victory effectively books a Round of 32 berth, expect a charged atmosphere under the closed roof in Vancouver – worth weighing up before deciding where those BOYLE Sports free bets go.

18+. New UK customers (excluding NI) only. Begambleaware.org. T&Cs apply.