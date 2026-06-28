The top World Cup scorers are more than just great finishers, as they are players who delivered across multiple tournaments, survived pressure games, and kept scoring when every chance mattered. Rankings are based on goals scored in World Cup finals matches only. Qualification goals do not count. World Cup scoring records can only be built across a maximum of five or six tournaments, making longevity as important as talent. And it’s safe to say that The top World Cup scorers are the names every modern striker is still trying to catch. Let’s dive into it!

Top World Cup scorers of All Time

The top World Cup scorers prove that greatness at this tournament is built one ruthless finish at a time. Here are the leading top World Cup scorers ranked by total goals. Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 has stood since 2014 and has not been seriously threatened since.

Rank Player Country World Cups Goals 1 Miroslav Klose Germany 4 16 2 Ronaldo Brazil 4 15 3 Gerd Muller Germany 2 14 4 Just Fontaine France 1 13 5 Lionel Messi Argentina 5 13 6 Pele Brazil 4 12 7 Kylian Mbappe France 2 12 8 Sandor Kocsis Hungary 1 11 9 Jurgen Klinsmann Germany 3 11 10 Grzegorz Lato Poland 2 10

1 Player Miroslav Klose Country Germany World Cups 4 Goals 16 2 Player Ronaldo Country Brazil World Cups 4 Goals 15 3 Player Gerd Muller Country Germany World Cups 2 Goals 14 4 Player Just Fontaine Country France World Cups 1 Goals 13 5 Player Lionel Messi Country Argentina World Cups 5 Goals 13 6 Player Pele Country Brazil World Cups 4 Goals 12 7 Player Kylian Mbappe Country France World Cups 2 Goals 12 8 Player Sandor Kocsis Country Hungary World Cups 1 Goals 11 9 Player Jurgen Klinsmann Country Germany World Cups 3 Goals 11 10 Player Grzegorz Lato Country Poland World Cups 2 Goals 10

*Mbappe’s total may increase. Active players shown in bold in the active scorers section below. Records correct at time of publication.

Best Odds to bet on World Cup 2026 TOP SCORERS

The Golden Boot favourites all share the same profile: guaranteed starters, penalty takers, and forwards playing for sides expected to go deep into the knockout rounds. The table below sets out the leading contenders and their approximate market odds at the time of writing. Odds shift fast around fixtures and injury news, so always check live odds before placing a bet.

For a deeper breakdown of the leading contenders, tournament trends and value selections, see our analysis of who will win the World Cup Golden Boot before placing any top-scorer bets.

* These odds are sourced from Betfred, 24th of June 2026. Odd may vary and will change before the tournament. Always check live odds with your operator before betting.

Best Sites to Bet on World Cup Top Scorers

The Golden Boot and top-goalscorer markets are among the most popular World Cup bets, and most major UK-licensed bookmakers price them deeply — from the outright tournament top scorer down to individual team top-scorer and first/anytime goalscorer markets on each match. If you are weighing up a Mbappe or Kane bet against the field, it pays to compare prices across operators, since top-scorer odds vary more between bookmakers than most outright markets.

Below are a selection of World Cup welcome offers from UK-licensed operators. Offer terms are set by the bookmaker and can change, so always read the full T&Cs on the operator’s own site before signing up.

1 Betfred 4.5 /5 £50 Bet £10 get £50 in Free Bets Click to copy Copied BETFRED50 Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros £50 Free Bets Bonus on Sport Sign-up Bonus

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Ongoing promotions matching the standard set by operators like bet365. Cons In-Play betting options don’t stand up to those offered by competitors.

Live streaming is only available to those with an account balance.

Betfred apps are not available for android via the Google Play store. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. 2 bet365 5 /5 £30 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets VIP365UK Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Deposit from just £5 to qualify

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Zero wagering requirements Cons Not as sizable as other bookmaker bonuses (some brands go to £50 free bets) #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New Customers Only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. The bet365 code is already filled in automatically during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. 3 Boyle Sports 4.5 /5 £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Pros No need for a BoyleSports promo code

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Low odds requirement 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply 4 7bet 4 /5 £30 Bet £20, Get Up to £30 in Bonus Bets Click to copy Copied FI2026FA Claim Bonus! See pros Pros Quick crediting: The bonus code triggers the offer immediately.

User-friendly 1x wagering on the Casino bonus

Low Threshold: A small £10 deposit is all you need to start. Cons There is a win cap on the casino bonus

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E-wallet options are not supported 1st deposit offer | Bonus code: FI2026FA | Min. deposit £20 | Min. qualifying bet £20, single bet only, on 2026 WC markets at min odds 6/5 (2.20) | Cash-out not permitted | Boosted/enhanced odds excluded | Bonus Bets (BB) issued as 1×£10 BB after placing a qualifying bet, followed by 2×£10 BB issued after the previous BB has been used and settled | BB stake not returned | No wagering | BB expire in 5 days | Each BB max winnings £1,000 | One per customer | Cannot be combined with any other offer | Offer ends 19/07/2026 | General T&Cs apply 5 TalkSPORT Bet 4.5 /5 3 x 200% + 2 x £10 Free bets Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Multiple offers for new players, such as “Triple 3x Returns on Any Sport” and “Up To £50 in New Bets”

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Relatively new entrant, so their reputation is still being developed 18+ New Customers only. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. Rewards expire in 30 days. T&Cs apply | GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly 6 Betano 5 /5 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 20 Free Bets Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free Bets on Football Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Pros Solid Bonus Value at £30

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ACCA & Bet Builder Free Bets Require Minimum 3 Selections 18+ New Customers. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. 30-day rewards expire. GambleAware.org. Please gamble responsibly. 7 BetVictor 4 /5 £30 + Boost Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + Boost Token Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros Ultra-competitive odds

Lots of promotions and price boosts

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PayPal not accepted 18+ New customers only. Opt in, deposit & bet £10+ on any football market (odds 2.00+) within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get £30 in Free Bets + 1×100% Boost tokens (max £10 stakes) for selected football markets Free Bets expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply, see below. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

For top-scorer bets specifically, the offer that fits best is 7bet (Bet £20, Get £30) — it’s the only one explicitly tied to World Cup 2026 markets, has no wagering requirement, and the bonus bets are staged so you control when you deploy them. The 6/5 min-odds requirement is easy to clear, since most top-scorer prices sit well above that.

For value per pound staked, BoyleSports (£10 → £40) is the strongest headline ratio, but note the 7-day free-bet expiry — don’t claim it until you’re ready to bet.

The Boost tokens (BetVictor, TalkSport, Betano) are the underused trick: a 100–200% boost applied to a longer-priced anytime/first-scorer selection returns far more than on a short favourite. Save your token for a value pick like a mid-priced striker, not Kane at short odds.

General tip: free-bet stakes aren’t returned in winnings, so the effective value is lower than the headline — factor that in.

Who Has Scored the Most Goals in World Cup History?

Miroslav Klose holds the World Cup scoring record with 16 goals for Germany across four tournaments from 2002 to 2014. He broke Ronaldo’s previous record of 15 during the 2014 tournament in Brazil, scoring the equaliser against the host nation in the semi-final.

Klose needed four full World Cup campaigns to reach 16 goals. His consistency was the defining factor: 5 goals in 2002, 5 in 2006 (Golden Boot), 4 in 2010, and 2 in 2014. No player in recent tournaments has come close to the pace needed to threaten the record within a single World Cup cycle.

The second-place record of 15 goals belongs to Ronaldo of Brazil, set across four tournaments from 1994 to 2006. Gerd Muller’s 14 goals came in just two tournaments, making his rate per game the highest of any player in the top scorer in World Cup history rankings.

If your World Cup picks usually start with football form, odds value, and match-day markets, our guide to the best football betting sites and best World Cup betting sites are smart places to compare your options.

Most Goals in a Single World Cup

Some players produced exceptional single-tournament scoring runs that remain among the best individual performances in football history. Also check out our who will win golden boot analysis page for complete info.

Player Country Year Goals Matches Just Fontaine France 1958 13 6 Sandor Kocsis Hungary 1954 11 5 Gerd Muller Germany 1970 10 6 Eusebio Portugal 1966 9 6 Kylian Mbappe France 2022 8 7 Ronaldo Brazil 2002 8 7 Oleg Salenko Russia 1994 6 3 Harry Kane England 2018 6 6

Just Fontaine’s 13 goals in 1958 remains the most in a single World Cup by any player. It was his only World Cup appearance. No modern player has come close to matching his single-tournament tally, though Mbappe’s eight goals in 2022 and Ronaldo’s eight in 2002 are the nearest modern benchmarks. The World Cup scoring records from single tournaments illustrate how much tournament depth and draw luck influence goal totals.

Protip – Anyone tracking pre-tournament value should also check the latest Bet365 World Cup offer, especially if they want a trusted bookmaker with deep football markets.

Active Players Climbing the Rankings

A small number of players from the 2022 generation can still add significantly to their World Cup goals totals. Here are the realistic challengers heading into 2026.

Player Goals World Cups Still Active? Kylian Mbappe (France) 12 2 (2018, 2022) Yes Harry Kane (England) 9 3 (2018, 2022, 2026) Yes Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) 3 2 (2014, 2018) Unlikely 2026 Erling Haaland (Norway) 0 0 (2026 debut) Yes

Kylian Mbappe is the most realistic challenger to Klose’s record long-term. With 12 goals from two tournaments at age 27 in 2026, he could realistically compete in 2026 and 2030, potentially accumulating enough to challenge 16. For bettors focused on the current tournament rather than all-time records, our Who Will Win Golden Boot In World Cup analysis examines the leading goalscorer contenders and current market favourites.

Harry Kane enters 2026 with nine goals and a favourable group draw. Erling Haaland makes his World Cup debut with Norway in 2026 and, depending on how far they progress, could become a factor in future tournaments. Reaching the all-time record is a genuine challenge: active World Cup scorers rarely maintain the pace needed across four tournaments.

The favourites will dominate the headlines, but the real tournament drama often comes from the World Cup underdogs capable of ruining an accumulator in 90 minutes.

Countries With the Most World Cup Goalscorers

Certain nations appear repeatedly at the top of World Cup goalscorer rankings, largely because those countries qualify consistently and progress deep into tournaments.

Country Players in All-Time Top 10 Notes Germany 3 (Klose 16, Muller 14, Klinsmann 11) Most dominant nation in all-time rankings Brazil 2 (Ronaldo 15, Pele 12) Two of the three highest single-player totals France 2 (Fontaine 13, Mbappe 12) Fontaine’s record stands; Mbappe still active Argentina 1 (Messi 13) Five tournaments, one of few modern players to reach 13 Hungary 1 (Kocsis 11) 11 goals in a single tournament in 1954

All records correct at time of publication. Active player totals may change. Sources: official World Cup records.

Germany leads the football World Cup records for producing multiple all-time top scorers. Brazil follow with the highest combined total from two players. France are unique in having both a historic single-tournament record holder (Fontaine) and a current-generation player (Mbappe) in the all-time top ten.

Why World Cup Scoring Records Are Difficult to Break

Breaking a World Cup scoring record is difficult because players only get limited opportunities every four years. Even a player who scores at an elite rate across an entire club career may only appear in three or four World Cups, giving them a maximum of around 28 matches if their nation reaches every final. That is fewer games than many players complete in a single club season.

Klose needed 24 matches across 13 years to reach 16 goals. Injuries, qualification failures, and declining form with age can all cut a career total short. Mbappe lost several games to injury in 2018 and could have scored more; Messi was eliminated early in 2010 and 2018. Every all-time World Cup scorer in the top ten also benefited from long tournament runs. A team that exits at the group stage limits its striker’s opportunities severely.

The combination of limited World Cup goals opportunities per tournament, the four-year gap between competitions, and the physical demands of maintaining international form across 12 to 16 years means the all-time record may stand for some time yet. Only Mbappe has a realistic profile to challenge it within two more tournaments. With that being said, there is no denying that the top World Cup scorers are remembered because they delivered when the whole world was watching.

All records correct at time of publication. Active player totals may change. Sources: official World Cup records.

World Cup Top Scorers: Popular FAQs

Who Has Scored the Most Goals in World Cup History? Miroslav Klose holds the record with 16 goals for Germany across four World Cups from 2002 to 2014. He broke Ronaldo’s previous record of 15 during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Which Player Scored the Most Goals in a Single World Cup? Just Fontaine scored 13 goals for France during the 1958 World Cup in six matches. The record still stands and has not been seriously threatened in any subsequent tournament.

Which Active Player Has the Most World Cup Goals? Kylian Mbappe leads active players with 12 goals from two tournaments (2018 and 2022). Harry Kane has nine goals across three tournaments. Verify current totals before publishing as active players may still add to their records.

Do World Cup Goals Include Qualification Matches? No. All World Cup scoring records count only goals scored in the World Cup finals tournament. Goals scored during qualifying are tracked separately and do not count toward official World Cup totals.