Co-hosts the USA take on Australia at Lumen Field, Seattle this evening in a Group D showdown where the winner books a knockout place, and BOYLE Sports is welcoming new customers with its World Cup sign-up offer. Open an account, bet £10 and get £50 in free bets — a mobile-exclusive welcome offer, no promo code needed — ready for one of the standout fixtures of matchday two.

The timing is sharp. Both nations won their openers – the USA thrashing Paraguay 4-1 and Australia shocking Turkey 2-0 – so Group D is the only section with two sides already on three points. That makes this a genuine “win and you’re through” occasion. With kick-off at 20:00 BST on Friday 19 June and live coverage on BBC One, it’s a prime moment for first-time customers to get set for a pivotal night in Seattle.

How the Boyle Sports sign up offer works for USA vs Australia

New customers can claim the BOYLE Sports open-account offer ahead of kick-off. Here are the headline details:

Boyle Sports 4.5 /5 £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets + 25% Bet Builder Boost Click to copy Copied TOFFEEWEB Claim Bonus! See pros Read review Pros No need for a BoyleSports promo code

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Absence of a wagering requirement for easier bets

Low odds requirement 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply

Bonus headline Bet £10 Get

£50 in free bets * Promo code Claim here

* T&Cs – 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply.T&Cs Apply

For full details on eligibility, wagering requirements, and how the BOYLE Sports bonus code works, see our complete BOYLE Sports sign up offer guide.

USA vs Australia: match preview and betting angles

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group D (Matchday 2)

FIFA World Cup 2026, Group D (Matchday 2) Date & kick-off: Friday 19 June 2026 – 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET (12:00 local PT)

Friday 19 June 2026 – 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET (12:00 local PT) Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Lumen Field, Seattle UK TV: BBC One and BBC iPlayer

World Cup · 25 June 2026 The World Cup returns with a fascinating clash between the United States and Australia, a fixture loaded with contrasting styles and tactical intrigue. The hosts will fancy their chances on home soil, while the Socceroos carry the resilience of a side with nothing to lose. New customers can make the most of the BoyleSports sign up offer to back their pick with a Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets deal. The United States carry strong home advantage into this World Cup opener, and their record in tournament matches on domestic soil gives them a clear edge at 1.57 with BoyleSports.

Australia’s defensive structure could struggle against American pace in wide areas, making both sides finding the net a realistic angle worth considering for punters seeking value.

The Socceroos’ lack of consistent quality against top-tier opposition suggests steering clear of backing them outright here. Betfred William Hill Smarkets Matchbook Coral Ladbrokes Virgin Bet LiveScore Bet Grosvenor BetVictor betmgm.se United States vs Australia 1.57 1.57 1.66 1.65 2.10 2.10 1.53 1.53 1.53 1.57 1.55

The hosts arrive as clear favourites – around 8/13 for the win, with Australia the outsiders and the draw in between. Mauricio Pochettino’s USA were electric against Paraguay, firing 17 shots and bossing 70% of possession in a 4-1 rout that announced them as serious contenders on home soil. Crucially, talisman Christian Pulisic – a calf doubt earlier in the week – has been declared fit, and alongside striker Folarin Balogun he gives the USA a cutting edge a deep-sitting Australia may struggle to contain. A raucous Seattle crowd only tilts the balance further.

Australia, though, have earned respect. Tony Popovic’s side delivered a disciplined 2-0 win over Turkey – built on bold calls, including handing third-choice keeper Patrick Beach a debut start – and are unbeaten in three of their last five. The Socceroos are chasing only their third-ever knockout appearance and will set up to frustrate, defend their box and counter. One to watch: forward Mohamed Toure is a fitness doubt after calf cramp against Turkey, with veteran Mathew Leckie on standby.

The betting picture leans towards a controlled USA win. With the hosts expected to dominate the ball against an Australia side built to contain, the popular angles are a USA win, Folarin Balogun anytime scorer, and – given the Socceroos’ defensive discipline – USA to win and Under 3.5 Goals (around 6/5), or Under 2.5 for the braver. With a Round of 32 berth on the line for the winner, expect a charged atmosphere in Seattle – worth weighing up before deciding where those BOYLE Sports free bets go.

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