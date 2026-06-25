BOYLE Sports has grown from a single shop in Markethill, County Armagh, in 1982 into Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker, and the BOYLE Sports World Cup offer is one of the highest headline values available for the 2026 tournament: £40 in free bets from a £10 qualifying bet, with no promo code required.

With matchday 2 of the group stage this weekend, headlined by Germany vs Ivory Coast and Spain vs Saudi Arabia. There’s no better time to claim it. Below we cover how the offer works, this weekend’s fixtures and odds, and the existing customer promotions worth knowing throughout the tournament.

Boyle Sports World Cup Welcome Offer: Bet £10 Get £40

The BOYLE Sports World Cup offer gives new UK customers £40 in free bets after a £10 qualifying bet, with the bonus activating automatically — no code to enter.

Before claiming, there are a few conditions worth understanding, the most important being that the offer is mobile-exclusive and not available in Northern Ireland.

BOYLE Sports World Cup Offer Details Offer Headline Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets

+ 25% Bet Builder Boost * Promo Code No code required Qualifying Bet £10 minimum at

Evens (2.0) or greater Qualifying Window 30 days

from registration Deposit Method Minimum £10 deposit.

Payment method restrictions apply. Platform Mobile exclusive Who Is Eligible New UK customers only, excluding Northern Ireland.

One per person, household and IP address. Free Bet Expiry 7 days from credit Verification Required Standard account verification

applies before withdrawal

BOYLE Sports T&Cs – 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply. 18+. Digital customers only. Min Odds of (3/1). Max stake 20. Available on one bet per selected event. 25% Boost. Boost will be added once all selections have settled. Max boost payout £/€1,000. Offer does not apply to multiple bets. Free/void/cashed out bets won’t qualify. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org

Pros £40 in free bets + 25% Bet builder boost— among the highest headline welcome values on the market

No promo code required; bonus activates automatically

Strong Acca Rewards and Acca Insure offers for accumulator bettors Cons Mobile-exclusive — desktop sign-ups can’t claim

Not available to Northern Ireland customers

Best Odds Guaranteed covers horse racing and greyhounds only, not football

The key practical point is that the £40 is awarded in free bets after your first qualifying bet settles. The qualifying bet must be £10 or more at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater, and the whole process must be completed on mobile. You then have 7 days to use the free bets before they expire.

How bettors can make the best of it

This offer works best for bettors who already like England to start quickly. England arrive with attacking momentum after their opening win, and the market does not ask them to win the match — only to score in the first half. That makes the bet more focused than a correct-score or Bet Builder selection.

The smart approach is to separate the two parts of the promotion. The Super Boost is the tonight-only angle: England to score in the first half at EVS. The £40 free bets are the longer-term value: once credited, they can be used across upcoming World Cup markets, but they must be used within 7 days.

Bettors should check the latest terms before placing the bet, avoid cashing out if they want the qualifying bet to count, and only stake what they are comfortable losing.

18+. New UK customers only, excluding Northern Ireland. Min deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evens. Free bet applied on first settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/free bets won’t apply. Account and payment method restrictions apply. One free bet offer per customer, household and IP address. Super Boost: online customers and in shop for BOYLE Xtra cardholders. 90 minutes only. Singles only. Max stake £10. Prices subject to fluctuation and availability. T&Cs apply.

How to Claim the BOYLE Sports World Cup Offer?

The process is straightforward and, because no code is needed, faster than most. Here are the steps.

Click here on your mobile device and navigate to the welcome offer. Register a new account with your personal details (UK customers only, excluding Northern Ireland). Make a qualifying deposit of £10 or more. Place a qualifying bet of £10 or more at Evens (2.0) or greater on any sportsbook market, including any World Cup fixture. Once the bet settles, your £40 in free bets is credited automatically — no code required. Use your free bets within 7 days before they expire.

Always check the current T&Cs on the BOYLE Sports site before registering, as terms can change. Remember the offer is mobile-exclusive, so complete every step on your phone.

World Cup Odds & Tips: This Weekend’s Fixtures

Matchday 2 of the group stage runs across Saturday and Sunday, and the picture is already taking shape after a dramatic opening round — Germany hammered Curaçao 7-1, while Spain were held to a shock goalless draw by debutants Cape Verde. For UK punters, the timing is ideal: the standout fixtures kick off in evening primetime BST, perfect for putting the welcome offer to work. All odds below are BOYLE Sports prices at the time of writing; prices move, so confirm them on the BOYLE Sports site before placing any bet.

World Cup · 25 June 2026 The World Cup group stage delivers a fascinating clash between Türkiye and the United States, and the Boyle Sports World Cup offer provides a compelling way to engage with the action. Across bookmakers, odds on this fixture vary notably, with the home win priced at 3.75 on Boyle Sports while the away side sits at 1.91. That spread highlights exactly why comparing multiple bookmakers matters before placing your stake. Türkiye at 3.75 on BoyleSports stands out as the best value home price on the slate, offering genuine upset potential against the hosts.

No over 2.5 goals odds are available for this fixture through BoyleSports, so punters should look elsewhere for that market.

Türkiye versus the United States shapes up as the most balanced contest, with the draw at 3.75 on BoyleSports reflecting tight margins.

Avoid backing the United States at 1.91 on BoyleSports without clearer form data. Betfred William Hill Smarkets Matchbook Coral Ladbrokes Virgin Bet LiveScore Bet Grosvenor BetVictor betmgm.se Türkiye vs United States · 03:00 Türkiye to win (1) 3.75 3.70 3.85 3.85 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.80 3.75 3.80 Draw (X) 3.75 3.80 4.20 4.20 2.37 2.37 3.90 3.90 4.00 3.70 4.00 United States to win (2) 1.91 1.80 1.93 1.93 2.37 2.37 1.82 1.82 1.85 1.90 1.85 Over 2.5 · 1.65 · · 1.70 1.70 1.68 1.68 · · · BTTS Yes 1.62 1.65 · 1.75 1.65 1.65 1.62 1.62 · · · Ecuador vs Germany · 21:00 Ecuador to win (1) 5.00 4.80 5.70 5.80 4.60 4.60 5.30 5.30 5.40 5.25 5.40 Draw (X) 4.33 4.50 5.30 5.10 2.50 2.50 4.10 4.10 4.20 4.20 4.20 Germany to win (2) 1.60 1.57 1.55 1.57 2.00 2.00 1.57 1.57 1.57 1.57 1.57 Over 2.5 · 1.62 · · 1.65 1.61 1.83 1.83 · · · BTTS Yes 1.73 1.67 · 1.83 1.73 1.73 1.70 1.70 · · · Tunisia vs Netherlands · 00:00 Tunisia to win (1) 23.00 23.00 30.03 30.00 11.00 11.00 25.00 25.00 26.00 29.00 26.00 Draw (X) 9.50 9.50 11.00 11.00 3.50 3.40 10.00 10.00 11.00 10.50 11.00 Netherlands to win (2) 1.10 1.10 1.13 1.13 1.36 1.36 1.08 1.08 1.09 1.07 1.09 Over 2.5 · 1.36 · · 1.40 1.40 1.45 1.45 · · · BTTS Yes 2.75 2.50 · 2.76 2.75 2.75 2.55 2.55 · · · Paraguay vs Australia · 03:00 Paraguay to win (1) 3.00 2.75 2.94 2.94 3.60 3.50 2.75 2.75 2.80 2.70 2.80 Draw (X) 2.25 2.20 2.30 2.32 1.67 1.67 2.20 2.20 2.23 2.25 2.23 Australia to win (2) 3.60 3.60 4.20 4.20 4.33 4.33 3.90 3.90 4.00 3.50 4.00 Over 2.5 · 3.00 · · 3.00 3.00 3.15 3.15 · · · BTTS Yes 2.20 2.25 · 2.32 2.10 2.10 2.06 2.06 · · · Japan vs Sweden · 00:00 Japan to win (1) 1.83 1.85 1.88 1.88 2.37 2.37 1.77 1.77 1.79 1.83 1.79 Draw (X) 3.60 3.60 3.70 3.70 2.30 2.25 3.40 3.40 3.45 3.40 3.45 Sweden to win (2) 4.20 3.80 4.80 4.80 4.00 4.00 4.75 4.75 4.90 4.40 4.90 Over 2.5 · 1.75 · · 1.70 1.70 1.82 1.82 · · · BTTS Yes 1.67 1.67 · 1.72 1.65 1.61 1.56 1.56 · · · A 2-2 draw represents the standout selection from this World Cup fixture, with BoyleSports pricing the stalemate at 3.75. Both sides carry enough quality to find the net, yet neither looks dominant enough to claim all three points. For those looking to maximise value through the BoyleSports welcome offer, backing the draw at 3.75 stands as the recommended play on this occasion.

Punters comparing tournament prices across more fixtures can also review the latest World Cup 2026 odds on ToffeeWeb.

Boyle Sports World Cup Offers for Existing Customers

The welcome offer is for new customers, but BOYLE Sports runs a broad set of ongoing promotions that apply throughout the tournament. Here is what’s most relevant for World Cup betting.

Acca Rewards (Acca Boost)

BOYLE Sports rewards accumulator bettors with an escalating bonus on winnings: 5% on a three-fold, rising to 30% on a nine-fold and up to 100% on a 20+-fold. Each selection needs minimum odds of 1/5. With multiple World Cup matches per day in the group stage, building multi-game accas is natural, and the boost adds genuine value on winning slips.

Acca Insure

Add five or more selections to your acca and BOYLE Sports insures your stake. If just one leg lets you down, you get your stake back as a free bet, up to £20. All legs must be minimum odds of 1/5. A useful safety net across a tournament where one upset can sink an otherwise strong accumulator. Note: you choose either Acca Boost or Acca Insure on a given acca — not both on the same bet.

Football Early Payout: 2 Goals Ahead

If the team you back to win goes two goals ahead at any point, BOYLE Sports settles your bet as a winner immediately — even if they go on to draw or lose. Applies to pre-match match-betting singles and multiples, 90 minutes only. A valuable piece of insurance during group-stage games where favourites can race into a lead.

Sub Swap

If a player you’ve backed in a player market goes off, your bet automatically switches to the substitute at the same odds, and continues for further subs. Applies to pre-match and in-play singles, multiples and Bet Builders on selected leagues and markets. Particularly handy in tournament football, where rotation and substitutions are frequent.

Bet Builder Boost

Combine multiple selections from the same match and apply a percentage boost to your winnings on qualifying Bet Builders. Minimum odds and maximum stake/payout conditions apply per the promotion terms, so check the specifics on the BOYLE Sports site before placing.

We will update this section as BOYLE Sports confirms additional World Cup-specific promotions throughout the tournament. Check back regularly.

Boyle Sports World Cup Betting Features

Here is what BOYLE Sports delivers as a product across the 104-match schedule.

Market Depth

BOYLE Sports provides coverage of all World Cup fixtures with multiple markets per match — match result, both teams to score, over/under goals, correct score, first and next goalscorer, clean sheet, and outright winner. Bet Builder is available for combining selections within the same fixture.

Bet Builder

Combine multiple selections from one match into a single slip — for example, a team to win, a named player to score, and over 2.5 goals — for a higher potential return than backing each separately. Bet Builder Boost can add a percentage uplift on qualifying bets.

In-Play Betting

Live markets are available across all World Cup fixtures, covering goals, corners, bookings and substitutions. With this weekend’s headline games kicking off in UK evening primetime, in-play betting is well suited to following matches live.

Cash Out

Available on selected World Cup markets, with full and partial options. Cash Out lets you settle a bet for a confirmed return before the final whistle, useful across a long tournament where the picture changes between rounds. Note that cashed-out bets do not qualify for the welcome offer or several existing-customer promotions.

Smart ACCAs

BOYLE Sports offers pre-made accumulator combinations built on data, with the stats behind each selection visible before you bet — available on football, including World Cup markets.

Feature Available at BOYLE Sports Note Bet Builder Yes Bet Builder Boost available on qualifying bets In-Play Markets Yes Goals, corners, bookings, substitutions Cash Out Yes (selected markets) Full and partial available Acca Rewards (Boost) Yes (3+ folds) 5% up to 100% at 20+ folds, min 1/5 per leg Acca Insure Yes (5+ folds) Stake back as free bet up to £20, min 1/5 per leg Football Early Payout Yes 2 goals ahead settles bet as winner, 90 mins Sub Swap Yes (selected markets) Bet switches to substitute at same odds Best Odds Guaranteed Horse racing & greyhounds only Not available on football

For a full comparison of the top platforms for the tournament, ToffeeWeb’s best football betting sites page covers how BOYLE Sports compares to other major operators. And if you’re wondering where to watch the 2026 World Cup, we’ve got you covered.

Toffee’s Take: Boyle Sports World Cup Offer for Everton Fans

Everton fans have plenty riding on this tournament. Jordan Pickford is virtually certain to be England’s number one for a sixth consecutive major tournament, and Jarrad Branthwaite is pushing for a squad place after an injury-disrupted season.

The BOYLE Sports offer suits a tournament built on accumulators. With multiple matches a day in the group stage, Acca Rewards and Acca Insure are the standout tools here — you can back England across their group games as part of a wider multi, boost the winnings if it lands, and get a stake-back safety net if a single leg fails. The headline £40 is among the most generous on the market, and the no-code, automatic activation keeps the sign-up simple. The one catch to flag for some readers: it’s mobile-only, so you’ll need to claim it on your phone.

Is the Boyle Sports World Cup Offer Worth It?

Strengths: At £40 in free bets from a £10 qualifying bet, the headline value matches the highest tier on the UK market. No promo code is needed, and the bonus activates automatically. The accumulator promotions — Acca Rewards and Acca Insure — are genuinely strong for tournament football, where multi-game betting is natural.

Limitations: The offer is mobile-exclusive, so desktop users can’t claim it. It’s not available in Northern Ireland. Best Odds Guaranteed applies only to horse racing and greyhounds, not football. Free bets expire in 7 days, so you’ll want to use them across the weekend rather than letting them sit.

For comparison, the Betfred World Cup offer also gives £40 in free bets but splits it into sports and acca tokens. BOYLE Sports keeps it simpler with a single £40 and no code, though the mobile-only restriction is the main trade-off.

Is It Legal to Bet on the World Cup in the UK?

Yes. Sports betting is fully legal in the UK for adults aged 18 or over using a UKGC-licensed operator. BOYLE Sports holds a UK Gambling Commission licence (account number 39469), verifiable on the Commission register at gamblingcommission.gov.uk. The UKGC sets strict standards on fair terms, player protection and responsible gambling tools.

For a broader view of the market, ToffeeWeb’s best World Cup betting sites for 2026 and best World Cup betting offers pages compare the major licensed platforms.

Responsible Gambling

The 2026 World Cup runs across 104 matches over several weeks, with multiple games per day in the group stage. That volume of daily betting opportunity can feel normalised over time, so the time to set limits is now, not mid-tournament.

BOYLE Sports provides responsible gambling tools within your account settings, including deposit limits, time-outs, reality checks and self-exclusion via Gamstop.

Learn More About Our Standards

We believe in transparency. That’s why we’ve created dedicated pages detailing our review and work frameworks:

UK Responsible Gambling – How we ensure our betting content promotes safe and sustainable play.

– How we ensure our betting content promotes safe and sustainable play. How We Rate Bookmakers in the UK – A deep dive into our scoring methodology and criteria.

– A deep dive into our scoring methodology and criteria. UK Payment Methods – A clear analysis of how we review and use payment methods in relation to bookmakers in the UK.

And you can always check the UK Gambling Commission for more information about betting.

Boyle Sports World Cup Offer: Popular FAQs

What is the BOYLE Sports World Cup offer? New UK customers (excluding Northern Ireland) can claim £40 in free bets by placing a first qualifying bet of £10 or more at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater. The offer is mobile-exclusive and the bonus activates automatically with no code required. Free bets are credited after the qualifying bet settles and expire in 7 days.

Is there a code for the BOYLE Sports World Cup offer? No. The bonus activates automatically once you place a qualifying bet — there’s no BOYLE Sports promo code to enter. Always check the current T&Cs on the BOYLE Sports site before signing up.

Can I claim the offer on desktop? No. The BOYLE Sports welcome offer is mobile-exclusive, so you’ll need to register and place your qualifying bet on a mobile device.

Is the offer available in Northern Ireland? No. The offer is for new UK customers excluding Northern Ireland.