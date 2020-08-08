Opinion

Another Season Wasted Amid Continuing Instability at Goodison

Marco Silva became the latest casualty of Everton's managerial merry-go-round, Carlo Ancelotti arrived before historic disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic ensured that fans just wanted 2019-20 to be over as quickly as possible

2019-20 Season Review

It feels like a long time ago now but in the late spring of last year, there was renewed optimism around a potential tilt at the top six in 2019-20. It was based largely on the strong finish to the previous campaign that Marco Silva had overseen, one that swept under the rug concerns engendered by a disconcertingly poor winter and had Evertonians believing that, with the right recruitment, the promise of the Farhad Moshiri era might start to be fulfilled.

If the mantra in recent years at Everton has been that the club always aims to finish the summer transfer window in a stronger position than they started it, there were plenty of concerns when it closed a year ago that the club had fallen short of what was required.

The initial signs had been promising. The club may have lost the tenacious midfield presence of Idrissa Gueye but in Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Marcel Brands appeared to have found a younger, more rounded replacement when he signed the Ivorian from FC Mainz. André Gomes, as popular a figure as any at the club in recent years, was secured in a permanent deal; Djibril Sidibé, a member of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad, was drafted in on loan from Monaco; Fabian Delph was signed from Manchester City to add experience and know-how in the middle of the park; Alex Iwobi, despite being a last-minute panic purchase, promised pace and creativity behind the striker; and young Moise Kean was the wild-card — a potentially explosive addition to the squad despite his lack of top-level experience.

The glaring omission, of course, was the failure to replace Kurt Zouma, who returned to Chelsea when his season-long loan ended and, despite an apparent measure of confidence among the Everton hierarchy that he could be lured back on a permanent basis, would stay there to help Frank Lampard secure Champions League football in his first full season as a Premier League manager.

As it turned out, Mason Holgate, a player who had largely been dismissed as a viable first-team regular during his own year-long loan in the Championship with West Bromwich Albion where he was used primarily as a right back, would end up stepping into the Frenchman’s shoes and it wasn’t until late in the season, by which point the Blues had precious little to play for, that a dreaded injury crisis at centre-half finally took hold and teenager Jarrad Branthwaite was called upon to fill the breach.

Nevertheless, it would become abundantly clear as the season set in that while Everton were struck with some cruel luck where Gbamin was concerned, the summer’s transfer business had been decidedly mixed. Worse, it was compounded by Gylfi Sigurdsson’s alarming loss of form and what was either a refusal or inability on Silva’s part to modify his methods and tactics to mitigate what became a near-disastrous run of form between early August and early December. It would cost the Portuguese his job and force Moshiri to make the fourth managerial appointment in as many years as Everton’s financial benefactor and owner before Christmas.

The warning signs were there in pre-season preparations that yielded just three goals in seven friendlies and ended with a couple of disappointing showings in the Opel Cup in Germany before a goalless curtain-raiser against Werder Bremen. Pre-season is rarely an accurate barometer of how things will pan out once the real action gets underway but Everton’s problems going forward would dog them for much of 2019-20, particularly in those early months of the campaign.

A dreary 0-0 draw in the first game at Crystal Palace established at the outset a pattern of missed opportunities and under-performance that would be underscored by defeats to Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Burnley that would leave the Toffees in 18th place in the table by the first week of October.

There had been chinks of light in between that hinted that Silva might yet get to grips with the poor start. Home wins over Watford and Wolves in which Bernard, of whom much was expected with the benefit of a first full season in England behind him, and Iwobi opened their accounts for the season and Richarlison bagged his first goals of the new campaign.

There was a stirring comeback at Lincoln City in the League Cup and the comfortable elimination of Sheffield Wednesday in the next round of the same competition but the overriding feeling was that Silva still hadn’t found the right combination of personnel and formation to get the best out of the players at his disposal.

His task hadn’t been helped by the loss to injury of Gbamin after only his second game for the club. A torn quadriceps tendon that would ultimately require two surgeries and sideline him for the next eight months robbed the manager of an important new signing and necessitated that Gomes be deployed in a deep-lying role alongside either the waning Morgan Schneiderlin, the injury-prone Delph or the erratic Tom Davies.

The lack of invention, guile and thrust in that part of the pitch was exacerbated by Sigurdsson’s persistent ineffectiveness in the No 10 role, inconsistency from Bernard and Iwobi and Theo Walcott’s inability to recapture anything like the form he had shown in his Southampton and Arsenal days. Alternative formations were bandied about by supporters imploring Silva to try a new approach and it appeared as though, with the pressure mounting after five defeats in six, he had finally struck upon an answer against West Ham in mid-October.

Sigurdsson was finally dropped in favour of Iwobi, Richarlison was moved up front and Everton turned in what was arguably their best Premier League performance of the season to that point in a 2-0 win. Sigurdsson, whose had blanked Silva as the manager tried to give him instructions before a late introduction as a substitute, channelled his frustration into the goal that sealed the game — an emphatic effort from just outside the box.

Unfortunately, that did not spark a revival in the Icelander’s form — he would score just once more in the campaign, and that a penalty against Leicester — and Silva’s new line-up was hobbled in the very next fixture at Brighton, a match that was frustrating for the Portuguese on a number of levels.

Bernard was forced off with an injury in the first half at the Amex Stadium, forcing the boss to turn to Sigurdsson once again. Nevertheless, having equalised through an own goal after 20 minutes, the Toffees had put themselves in a position to win for the first time on the road in 2019-20 when Calvert-Lewin stepped off the bench to score a nicely-worked goal with 20-minutes remaining.

Not for the last time, though, the scourge of Video Assistant Referees intervened to help turn the game back on its head. A seemingly blatant foul on Richarlison at one end was deemed not worthy of a penalty award at one end on-field referee Andy Madley was of a similar mind when Michael Keane and Aaron Connolly came together innocuously in the Everton box. VAR Lee Mason had other ideas, however, calling the play back to award a penalty to Brighton, a decision that the Premier League would later admit was wrong. Neal Maupay converted from the spot and Lucas Digne’s late own goal sealed a miserable afternoon in fittingly sodden conditions on the south coast.

As he looked back on his fateful second season in charge of the Blues, Silva would cite the questionable decisions made in that match and the one in the next League game against Tottenham, where a clear handball by Dele Alli was somehow not penalised with a penalty, as being representative of the poor fortune that afflicted his side in 2019-20.

The loss of Gomes in the same fixture against Spurs was another, more crippling blow. In an act of petulance for a perceived foul a few seconds earlier, Son Heung-Min chased the Portuguese down and fouled him from behind with a lunging slide tackle that sent Gomes hurtling into Serge Aurier. It was immediately apparent that the midfielder had suffered a serious injury and he was stretchered off with a fracture dislocation to his right ankle, putting not only his season but, perhaps, his career in doubt.

As it was, Gomes would be sidelined for just 112 days and would return to action shortly before the season was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic but there would be plenty of ructions at Everton during his absence. Though the Blues had offered hope that they were still on the right track following the disappointment at Brighton by comfortably beating Watford in the League Cup prior to the draw with Spurs and then winning at Southampton, three successive defeats (including what would be Norwich City’s only away victory all season on their way to finishing bottom the pile) proved to be the final nails in Silva’s proverbial coffin.

That home loss to the Canaries felt at the time as though it might have been the straw that broke the camel’s back in terms of the Board’s patience with Silva; it certainly was pivotal in terms of a significant portion of the fanbase. The signs that had emerged in 2018-19 that Silva lacked the breadth of imagination and willingness to change in the face of poor results had got stronger in the early months of 2019-20 and the manner of the surrender to Norwich plumbed new depths of ineptitude on the part of the players.

Silva hung on for two more games, coming close to buying himself a few more weeks with a spirited but ultimately fruitless performance at Leicester where his charges were beaten by a cruel stoppage-time goal by Kalechi Iheanacho before his porous side was ripped apart by eventual champions Liverpool at Anfield three days later.

An agonising couple of days ensued, in which Moshiri appeared to vacillate between swinging a decisive axe on the one hand and wanting on the other to keep in place the man he to which he had gone to such lengths to hire in 2018. The Monaco-based businessman eventually travelled to Finch Farm and, after final consultations with Brands, made the decision to fire Silva on the evening of 6th December.

Just like in 2016 and the ouster of Ronald Koeman, also following a 5-2 away defeat, Moshiri had removed his manager without having a replacement lined up. Everton sat 18th in the table and in further echoes of three years previously, there was a danger that the club could get mired in a fight against relegation.

The difference between the autumn of 2016 and that of 2019 would prove to be the motivational powers of Duncan Ferguson. Where David Unsworth had struggled to bring about a lasting revival in the Toffees’ fortunes following Koeman’s departure — indeed, he ended up sowing enough fear of the drop in Moshiri with heavy defeats to Southampton and Atalanta that it led to the appointment of Sam Allardyce — Ferguson inspired the team to a win a two draws against “big six” opposition while the Board set about hiring a new manager. Though the Scot was unable to prevent the club’s exit from the Caraboa Cup on penalties against Leicester, a game that would feature one last spectacular goal from Leighton Baines before his retirement, he had restored a huge amount of pride while also demonstrating in one stroke what Silva had failed to appreciate in terms of the value of pairing Calvert-Lewin with Richarlison at the top of a 4-4-2 formation.

With the aid of a little serendipity, Moshiri ended up hiring one of the game’s most decorated coaches in Ancelotti. Fired by Napoli as long-standing friction with the Serie A club’s president came to a head just two days after Silva was let go, the Italian suddenly became available. Of course, just because one of Europe’s most successful managers was free didn’t mean that Everton could just snap him up.

There was speculation that the then 60-year-old might want to take some time out from the game and if, as turned out to be the case, his desire was to jump straight into a new assignment, the managerial vacancy at Arsenal appeared to be the more obvious choice. Ancelotti wouldn’t come cheap either.

But Moshiri was able to sell the Everton project to the former Real Madrid, Milan, PSG, Chelsea and Bayern boss and he was duly unveiled as the Blues’ new head coach just before Christmas, taking charge of his first match, a 1-0 win over Burnley, on Boxing Day.

The “Ancelotti effect” would yield a hugely promising run of results between late December and early February and by the time the League was shut down in mid-March as the novel coronavirus’s sweep across the globe gathered pace, Everton were in Champions League-qualifying form, if not quite in touch with those coveted top-four positions.

A tilt at the top six and Europa League qualification was not out of the question but the Blues emerged from the lockdown in less than sparkling form. Tacked onto the two defeats and a draw in the three games immediately prior to the suspension of fixtures, Everton’s run of just three wins from nine to finish the season condemned them to a 12th-place finish, the club’s lowest since 2004.

It was a disappointment that matched their exit from the FA Cup in January just 10 days into Ancelotti’s tenure following a pathetic surrender to a Liverpool team stuffed with teenage reserve players. Limp defeats at Tottenham, Wolves and against Bournemouth in July were demoralising echoes of that horrible night at Anfield but they could never have been worse.

Sprinkled in that sequence to end the campaign were some truly abject displays as the paucity of options in midfield in particular was brutally exposed and a number of players proved incapable of meeting even the basic minimum standards of performance. Everton won just one of their final six games, edging Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane, managing only four goals. And while there had been little to play for, it was an important period in terms of Ancelotti being able to fully assess what he had inherited from Silva.

When taken with the general depressing mood amidst the mandatory Covid-19 lockdowns, mounting death toll from the disease and the fact that the final nine games of the Premier League season had been played behind closed doors, Evertonians were just glad to consign 2019-20 to the history books and start looking ahead to a new campaign.

It, too, will be begin without fans as the restrictions on public gatherings look set to be extended into the autumn but there will be important work to be done in the transfer market, especially if the bulk of the business is to be done before 2020-21 kicks off in September. The financial impact from the loss of match-day revenue is unclear and it will complicate Brands’ and Ancelotti’s efforts to strengthen the squad with the genuine quality it will need in order to be competitive for the European places next season.

The Italian will have been left with few illusions over the size of the task he faces at Goodison Park and with the budget for new players likely to be somewhat restricted, it will likely take all of his managerial experience and nous to move the team forward in the short term.

The darkest hour is always before dawn, as the saying goes, so the optimistic note to take from the wreckage of 2019-20 is that perhaps, finally, with the appointment of Ancelotti, the pain will have been worth it and the Everton phoenix can rise from the flames under as fine a manager as the club could hope to attract. Fiscal realities might always be a check on the limits of that optimism but the club could certainly be under worse stewardship heading into a new campaign.

