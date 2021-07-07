Pickford helps England to first final since 1966

Wednesday, 7 July, 2021



England 2 - 1 Denmark





Jordan Pickford was beaten for the first time in Euro 2020 but England eventually overcame Denmark in extra-time, their efforts rewarded with a somewhat soft penalty that Harry Kane converted on the rebound.

The Everton goalkeeper came into tonight's semi-final having kept five consecutive clean sheets in the tournament and guaranteed the Golden Glove award. He passed Gordon Banks's record of 721 minutes without conceding a goal just before Mikkel Damsgaard smashed a brilliant free-kick past him with half an hour gone.

Pickford had had a couple of nervy moments and the inevitable criticism from commentators and, no doubt, the national press will surround the free-kick that was expertly executed by Denmark who shuffled a wall of red shirts across to unsight the keeper before Damsgaard hammered a dipping shot under the crossbar.

Raheem Sterling was foiled superbly by Kasper Schmeichel who turned in a man-of-the-match display for the Danes moments before he arrived in the box to meet Bukayo Saka's low cross only for Simon Kjaer to turn it into his own net.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had been expected to be named amongst the long list of substitutes but was overlooked again when the 23-man matchday squad was announced but despite there being times where another striking option might have benefited Gareth Southgate, he wasn't needed.

It was Sterling whose penetrating run on the box drew contact from Maeler and the referee deemed it sufficient to award a penalty, with the video assistant referee electing not to over-rule the official on the field.

Schmeichel saved Kane's spot-kick but the Tottenham striker rattled in the rebound and England held on through the remainder of extra-time against a tired opposition to set up a date with Italy in Sunday's final.

