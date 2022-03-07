Everton secure alternative stadium funding for £30m council loan

Monday, 7 March, 2022



Questions have been asked about the status of the £45m local authority funding package, including a £15m grant and a £30m loan to help with overall costs of Everton's new stadium project at Bramley-Moore Dock.

But today it has been revealed that Everton had already decided not to take up the offer of the £30m loan from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority after it found alternative sources of funding.

Metro Mayor Rotheram said this was set to be announced in April, but he has responded now in light of questions arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram and his team were questioned on the status of the funding package by Liverpool's Liberal Democrat leader, Cllr Richard Kemp.

In response, a statement from Mayor Rotheram said: "I was pleased to see Everton Football Club take decisive action to close sponsorship arrangements with Russian companies following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"In September 2021, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA) approved funding to Everton Football Club for a £15m grant and £30m loan to support work connected to the new stadium project at Bramley Moore Dock.

"As one of the largest construction projects in the North of England, coupled with long-term commitments to regenerate the local area, the LCRCA supported the scheme on the basis that it could be the catalyst for much-needed regeneration of communities across North Liverpool and South Sefton.

"As with all applications for LCRCA funding, bids are independently assessed and must go through a full business case process. The conditions of the funding must be in line with our assurance framework, which has been agreed with central government, and our investment strategy. It is only once these strict criteria are met that any application comes before the political leadership of the LCRCA for consideration.

"In this case, more than 2 years' worth of planning and due diligence was carried out, with local leaders assured that the benefits of this project outweighed the risks and mitigation against risk was factored into the structure of the deal.

"However, in January 2022, Everton notified the LCRCA that it had found alternative sources of funding from the private sector and would therefore no longer require the £30m loan.

"I believe the fact that Everton had to go to the private sector to secure better terms is testament to the competitive nature of the deal struck by the LCRCA. Notification of this change was due to be brought to the April meeting of the LCRCA, however, due to public interest in the deal following sanctions on Russian business interests in the UK, we have sought to bring this announcement forward.

"The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority remains in contact with Everton about the next steps on the £15m grant, which is intended to preserve the historical assets of the Bramley Dock area, support the wider development of the site, create jobs for local people, and attract visitors to the region.

"However, as with the loan the applicant for the funding is Everton Football Club (not any parties associated with it) and all funding will be ringfenced solely in support of the activities listed above."

