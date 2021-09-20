Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill
Rodriguez jets out to hold talks with Qatari club
A selfie taken with a fan at Manchester Airport yesterday afternoon and posted to Instagram suggested that the Colombian was taking a flight out of the northwest and this was followed by a tweet by Pipe Sierra, a journalist from Colombia who initially reported that he was in talks with a club in the UAE.
Sierra claimed that Everton had given James the green light to hold talks with the then-unnamed club and the reporter later tweeted that an agreement between the two parties was close.
It has since emerged that Rodriguez is in discussions with Al-Rayyan who play in the Qatar Stars League where the transfer window is open until the end of September.
It's not confirmed at this stage whether the move would be a loan or permanent one and, in the case of the former, how much of Rodriguez's reported £190,000-a-week salary the Blues would be covering. There are suggestions, however, that the player could terminate his contract at Everton and then sign for Al-Rayyan as a free agent after agreeing a two-year deal.
Also, as its an Emirates club lets have none of this guff about we still have to pay 60% of his wages either.
Just get him the fuck off our books.
What is wrong with this club when we can actively push a player like James out when we cannot even make a full subs bench of kids and wanna bees.. I love this club but I am just fed up with it...
If he does go I wish him well, we don't deserve quality.. we wouldn't know it if we fell over it. Starting to get really uncomfortable with Benitez,,,
If Everton a club who are in danger of breaking FFP rules can get rid of Rodriguez it will help them massively, and especially because it’s obvious that he doesn’t really want to be here, and will also suit a manager who doesn’t fancy him either.
Some of our fans seem to think that Rodriguez is suddenly a player that can't play in the premier league and needs to go to some 3rd rate environment in order to thrive.
A move to the Gulf was a surprising step down for Bernard, who was struggling over here but James is completely different. If motivated he would walk in as one of our best players, so if this rumour is true it is disappointing, particularly so considering our anaemic bench on Saturday and the fact that we cannot even use the "James money" for over 3 months.
Whatever Rodriguez's thoughts were over his future this summer I'm not laying an exit completely at his door. The club has been very plainly and publicly trying to force/embarrass him out for months now and this is poor from.
Danny O’Neill put his telephone number on a thread yesterday and I can’t find it anywhere, can anyone who saw it put it on this thread please because I’ve searched everywhere this morning and can’t find it
And sad as it is to see him go, because he definitely does have something to offer, we may only have got another 20 games out him anyway.
As we saw last season, although his stats are still good, he leaves us short defensively - and isn't good enough to take an otherwise average group of players into the top 4 or even top 6. It just means we'd end up 8th ish with a few flashes of brilliance rather 8th ish through hard work, team spirit and discipline.
If we get his wages off the books and get Patterson in Jan as a result I'd be pleased with that.
0796 6007546. Email is dannyefc26@gmail.com
If the Rodriguez rumour is true, then I guess there really is a manager-player issue or something else we are not aware of. Injury or physical condition worse than being reported? The need to get his wages off the books? Those are questions as I don't know.
Personally, I'll just be disappointed I never watched him play live at Goodison in an Everton shirt.
Do you believe for one moment that the leaked reports, the photos in the press etc were all coincidence? In my view, once Ancelotti was gone (with all the hope he brought) the club had a serious problem, once Benitez was appointed the (financial) problem became an opportunity to get rid.
26 years is too long Tony, I lost an uncle last week, a routine operation went wrong in Fazakerley, a rabid Evertonian, a life long season ticket holder who was looking forward to seeing James play, to walking into Bramley Moore dock.. the light and hope that Ancelotti and James brought to the club was extinguished far to quickly. Totally disheartened with the club. Really am.
The press quote £200k, however there are a few websites out there who lost salaries and they all say somewhere between £90 and £140k.
If you google the top 50 paid players in the league, there’s a number of lists and James doesn’t appear on any. Most of them run down to about £120k a week, Yerry Mina appears towards the bottom in quite a few.
Yes he's a great great player, but he doesn't want to be here, he's always injured he costs a bomb and he'd be leaving anyway in 6 months. Let him go now, at least then the pressers would be talking about the game ahead, and not what he's up to.
Unless and until Everton FC finds a way of significantly increasing its revenues, the outgoing players will be replaced by cheaper models for the foreseeable future. Moshiri and company have gambled big time over the previous five years and have lost very heavily, more importantly, the fans will bear the brunt of those failed gambles as they see the current stars being sold to help the club continue to stave off the worst sanctions that the football authorities might throw at it, should the club fail to remain on the right side of the current rules and regulations.
It's a great pity that most of us failed to see James play live, but I won't be shedding any tears for that, it's far more important that the club continues its stay in the top division and indeed that it stays solvent.
The worst part of the last five years is despite so much money being spent, the club hasn't provided much in the way of entertainment or exciting days at Wembley or in Europe, yet we now find ourselves facing what we had gotten used to a return of buy to sell, a return of mostly chisselling out results, a return to the glass ceiling but finding that the ceiling is more seventh than the previous Holy Grail of fourth place.
James's departure will signal the end of an era, an end to the owner being blinded by big names and glamour, he will hopefully have learned that icing without a cake is pretty awful tasting and unsatisfying too.
This from one of your posts on another thread.
I unashamedly love the players, they could turn a game with 1 minute of class and do nothing for the other 89, but that's why they were there. Today, only the teams with the deepest pockets can afford to carry them but, more often as not, it's no longer about the skill you have but the engine you possess. For me, the endless romantic, it's a poor game as a result.
Today, only the teams with the deepest pockets can afford to carry them but, more often as not, it's no longer about the skill you have but the engine you possess. For me, the endless romantic, it's a poor game as a result.
I've highlighted what I believe to be your most valid point and it hits the nail on the head.
Lots of other points you make about James come across as a romanticised view of how football should be, but hasn't been for a very long time.
James is no mug and uses social media to his advantage and to send messages he wants the world to see. He's not the poorly done to player just yearning to play for his club. No room for romance in football these days, whether you like it or not.
I never said he was poorly done by, but it's not his fault the club is where it is, nor his fault he got a great salary or that Ancelotti shafted him. We knew what we got when we signed him.
It's the clubs with money who have the choice of players with quality and class. We got lucky. But it turned sour, but it's not the player's fault, he signed with good intent.
But Brian, romantic I may be but increasingly cynical of a club that bears no responsibility for its own financial situation, employs a manager who can select his words better than a native speaker, and is a master of the art of saying much without saying anything at all. He is the perfect foil for our club.
Unfortunately, top-level football does generally involve an engine. Even more so when the easiest way to level the playing field with wealthy clubs is to outrun them. Hopefully we can unearth some players like Rodriguez at the start of their career so we can witness them at BMD while they still have the legs to keep up.
25 Posted 20/09/2021 at 10:19:58
UncleTommy left behind a family of season ticket holders, was never backward in expressing his views on the team or manager, but loved Everton. I will cherish and smile at his memory and the time spent in St Benets social or the Eden Vale, trying to keep up with him (drinking), such a fool I was Sad loss, painful one too.
So sad when you lose somebody, especially when you loved them so much. Words are easy to say but I hope you get some comfort from the memories he left you with. Best wishes, Christine, at this sad time for you.
28 Posted 20/09/2021 at 10:30:29
We've just got to get on with it and make Everton stronger. All the eggs are in Benitez's basket so he has to be backed. He's here long term. The wages from Rodriguez will be recycled into signing two or three of Benitez's own players that will strengthen the squad.
Christine, commiserations on the loss of your uncle, wishing you and your family all the best.
All last season, it was oft-repeated that Bernard, on approx £130k pw, was Everton's highest earner and that Rodriguez had taken a pay cut from his c.£200k pw at Real Madrid to come and play for Carlo. Nobody batted an eye. Rodriguez was listed at £90k pw on many sites and there wasn't anything coming out to dispute what did look appear a low figure.
Personally, I'd assumed about £140k pw, which I'd seen put about somewhere. When Ancelotti left, then figures for James's salary of close to £200k pw suddenly appeared, at the time the club clearly started looking to move him on. Last week, a journo quoted an anonymous source at Everton suggesting James was on £250k pw.
I have no clue what figures are correct and in some ways it doesn't matter: he's on what the club agreed to pay him.
The constant leaks regarding Rodriguez's salary etc don't serve the player's interest, so must be coming from the club, officially endorsed or otherwise. The only purpose imo is to sour the fans on the player and to cover up the complete mishandling of the entire situation: signing a player on terms that would make him very difficult to shift only 12 months ago, needing to then sell him to fund transfers promised to the incoming manager, then completely failing to flog the player off in embarrassing and public fashion.
Half the stories on Everton for 2+ months have been about a player that hasn't kicked a ball for us all season. It makes us look small time.
32 Posted 20/09/2021 at 10:44:13
James had a wonderful start and it fell to the wayside quickly, just like Mr Eto'o. It was always going to go this way.
A year later ever-increasing salary reports are getting leaked from the club and bandied about publicly. The narrative this summer was one of James actively blocking our transfers by not leaving.
Er, no the club arsed this up all by themselves. It's clear also from Benitez's comments that the club had promised his transfer targets would be funded by the sale of Rodriguez, something they could not guarantee. They've tripped over their untied shoelaces here and the trousers have fallen down also.
If this was a properly accountable company, the lot of them would be out on their ear.
Going off the training video released on Friday, I'd say Rodriguez looks physically in excellent shape. Certainly better than Rondon, who looked gassed well before the hour-mark on Saturday.
Oi, Martin, I've seen you jumping around enjoying yourself but I'd still be reluctant to put you in between the sticks!
Seriously though, different level of fitness required for Premier League footie and having what looked to me like a gentle controlled sway!
35 Posted 20/09/2021 at 11:11:35
Iwobi, according to his team-mates, is amazing in training.
Nuff said.
37 Posted 20/09/2021 at 11:34:34
38 Posted 20/09/2021 at 11:41:00
I'm going to get everyone to raise a glass to you on Saturday night, especially because only a fool would choose not to look at Everton through cynical eyes, and not just Everton, but football as a whole really.
I would, like most of us, like to see James knuckle down and try to force his way into Rafa's plans. Someone said, on another thread, that Rafa had played him regularly in the past. It could well be that previous problems between the two could be the current impasse but could it be that Rafa has tried before to accommodate the guy and knows it is pointless, that their two outlooks are incompatible?
For me, the problem is simple. Benitez is the manager, we need to back him. Managers have been undermined at many clubs and I think it is high time that some of these prima donnas are taught that they cannot call the tune.
The squad seems to be together, the work ethic has been grasped. We have made a good start, and in a couple of weeks, we will have key players back. One defeat, and James becomes a stick to beat the manager with.
Ancelotti, Brands et al had the great idea of getting James in and paying him more than anyone else. Ancelotti has now done a bunk. We are left with a guy who is not committed and nobody else wants him on those wages.
It should be noted that he was picking his games before Rafa was installed. I think we would have had this same problem had Nuno or Moyes got the job.
A real shame!
Having said that, I've no doubt that, if Rodriguez really wanted to play for Everton, he could have done so.
Benitez is not a madman and if James had said that he was prepared to get super fit, make himself available for selection, and play however Rafa wanted him to, then there's no way Rafa would not be keen to use a talent like his.
The financial situation at the club is a whole other worry and we are paying the price for 5 years of woeful recruitment and overspending on mediocre players. This summer is the first time we have really done sensible business overall and hopefully that trait can be continued even when there is a bit more money to spend.
I doubt their collective wages didn't come anywhere near El Hames Scower's whose injury record must get him PIP/Motability and anything else a cripple can claim.
His file should be tucked away with the above in the CBA drawer. (CBA = Can't Be Arsed)
He's probably another one of the talented players that pass through our club leaving us too early for whatever reason.
We just need to get better as a club and team so that we can accommodate (luxury) players like (a fit) Rodriguez in the future. It'll take years.
As has been said before, I think his overall motivation is questioned by those in the know (managers). I doubt anyone would question his ability.
I'm tired of hearing that he's unfit or injured. I'd rather Benitez was honest that either Rodriguez is refusing to play or is simply poison to have in the dressing room. Tell it like it is.
I wish I had a job where I could refuse to work while still being paid, all while looking for a new job.
46 Posted 20/09/2021 at 12:26:14
Maybe read what I wrote again? I didn't say he was amazing in training, but that he looked in good condition. I compared him to Rondon, who did his best on Saturday but is clearly not match-fit. Hard to believe James has less gas in the tank.
Benitez's explanation seems off too, saying the player didn't feel he could play but that "we" decided he wouldn't.
All very strange and totally in keeping with the way we are operating. If the definition of a good general is one who makes fewest mistakes (misquoting Napoleon), then what does that make the decision-makers at Everton?
Andros Townsend is his replacement. Do we have no ambition for this season that we can let go one of our best players, that he can't be given a chance? In a squad devoid of quality, he offers something unique and we squander it.
All Rafa has done so far is play to our strengths. He also bought in some ex-Liverpool no-mark goalkeeper, along with Begovic and Rondon. We are letting James go! For not just the football side but other commercial concerns. What sense does that make?? When will the next James Rodriguez arrive? What does he think we are? Perhaps a small club with no need for any flair. We have this gobshite as our manager. He will go through the motions. Have that stupid fucking grin at the start of all his interviews. He is in this to try to make himself look good.
I will of course support the team but, fuck me, if he is the one in charge when we say goodbye to Goodison Park and move into Bramley-Moore Dock, it will be a stain on our club.
We better win the next couple games and have Calvert-Lewin, Pickford, Richarlison, and Coleman back ASAP or this will turn nasty, very quick.
49 Posted 20/09/2021 at 12:31:51
Football can be a dirty and ruthless business on all sides of the fence but managers, players and agents make a fortune regardless of the rights and wrongs and it is part and parcel of being involved in the game at that level.
The interested club may well have asked for their interest to be kept quiet for fear of alerting others. Our club doesn't want him as he is not able to compete physically for a sustained period so, the sooner he goes the better, and we can maybe bring someone in who Rafa will use in the first team.
Also, great choice of beaches, no doubt a few marinas for sailing opportunities.
51 Posted 20/09/2021 at 12:41:40
But some of those players still continued to train hard, make themselves available and give everything for the team. Rodriguez did not.
James had the chance. He could have buckled down, trained hard, made himself available and said he wanted to stay. Seemingly he did not.
It's a shame. And of course we will miss a player of his quality. But we came 10th last season with him picked whenever fit. No great shakes. Let's see how we do this season.
52 Posted 20/09/2021 at 12:42:04
There is a strong possibility that the club has painted an unfair picture of James via the media, but the bottom line is that the club looks as if it is desperate to cut that ridiculous wage-bill and it would be stupid of them not to do so when, no matter how good James is, he is unlikely to propel the club much higher up the table this season. The opportunity for him to make that impact was last season and he and the team failed to do it, hence the predicament we find ourselves in today.
Romantic? I beg to differ. Exiting your most creative player and replacing him with a journeyman shows we are in full retreat from targeting a Top 6 position.
54 Posted 20/09/2021 at 12:50:21
* When selected was amongst our best players. When he had a bad game, invariably the rest of the team stunk.
* He was told he could leave immediately the new manager was in place.
* Reported back to start training at USMFF on day 1, to the surprise of many.
* He's talked since about not knowing what's going to happen with his future and (possibly) joked about not knowing who Everton were playing.
* When out of isolation he's trained with the team.
* He was given time off during the international break, as were the other players. Possibly chose destination/activities unwisely.
* Townsend, when asked recently said Rodriguez is an excellent player and has been training hard. I believe Andros to be a straight-shooter and unlikely to exaggerate.
* Has stated that for the present he is an Everton player and will play for the team.
* Widely reported and accepted that he was transfer-listed day squad reported for training after the summer.
* Wages leaked to the press soon after.
* Transfer failure to sign Luis Diaz blamed on James not wanting to go to Porto on reduced wages.
* Benitez mentioned numerous times that players need to go in order for signings to be made.
* Has not been selected for the match-day squad, despite being in full training and being uninjured. Other players lacking fitness, recovering from Covid, or with no real chance of playing either in the first 11 or make the bench.
* First match that the squad is severely depleted by injury omissions, James still not selected, despite looking fine in training video released the day before. A minor injury is given as the reason and it's stated the player didn't feel he could play, different tone to the explanation for Richy, JP and Seamus.
Everything else is supposition.
Commiserations on the loss of your uncle. It's not my intention to pass judgement on the James Rodriguez situation, because I could only be like many others. resorting to speculation.
I will however raise a glass with Tony Abrahams in memory of your uncle Tommy, a far greater loss than any footballer in the scheme of things. I think it's called getting things in perspective. Best wishes, John.
He was a luxury player when Carlo was here; without him, he's a luxury we can't afford.
For me anyway, Demarai Gray has got me off my seat more times in a handful of games than James did in his entire spell at Everton. Exciting times ahead.
I don't think he's done much wrong; this is Benitez saying before he's even got in the door, that he can do one. I don't believe a word of the muscle problem crap, he just doesn't want him around the place, end of.
What a waste.
59 Posted 20/09/2021 at 13:10:33
My apologies for throwing my toys out the pram, it's been one of those months. Today, I spent the afternoon in hospital at the cardiac unit, stress testing on a treadmill, wired up like a Christmas tree after spitting my dummy out over our manager the other week. Apparently I am not to have any more anxiety attacks... "Impossible!" I said, "I am an Evertonian."
Just for that, I am getting sent for a blessed cat scan angiogram next week, sigh. This club will be the death of me!
60 Posted 20/09/2021 at 13:11:02
Sam, he played and helped get us to second on boxing day. It fell apart largely due to him not being available. Thats his influence. With sports science as it is surely we could have worked a plan out with him for mutual benefit. Did we not get a whole bunch of players out the club this summer? Just how bad a position are we in when the commercial abilities of having James in blue is overshadowed by his salary? I'd be activating the one year extention and telling him to train his way back or else stick to the u23s and kiss his country goodbye. But that wont happen. There is no excuse for this. Is he the same age as Townsend? He would have more space and more runners, how could it not work?
Frustration and supporting the blues. Trying always to be optimstic for the last 35 years. Watching as if in slow motion as Koeman bought in cuco martina, klaasen, bolasie, schniederlin etc. Bringing in Lookman and Vlassic and getting shut without giving them opportunity to grow. Moshiri must be best mates with Fernandes, qpr owner, his mentor.
We all know that Richarlison is getting sold to psg next summer. Wonder if we are working on his replacement yet or perhaps Rafa can go get Harry Wilson and replace with substandard instead of like for like.
Oh god. Koeman replacing lukaku with 4 no 10s. We are going to spread out the goals aparently.
And on to tomorrows game. We can rotate the middle players both defence and midfield. Then we are fucked. So lets get rid of our best player. Yey. Even last season we let both Walcott and Kean go and got nobody else in, which ultimately cost us Europe.
I guess it goes right back to the argument of what does Brands do
My personal 2 cents worth is that if he is on the books, we are paying his wages (whatever they are!), and he should be available for selection if fit. As many have posted previously, Rondon did not look to me anywhere near 100% as you would expect. Therefore, unless the James muscle injury is genuine, I can't agree with the call to exclude him. I was never comfortable with Koeman's Niasse treatment and whilst not at the same personal or public level, it gives me a similiar sense of personality clashes over professionalism and ability.
I guess we will never know for sure what has transpired in the background.
On the plus side. flights booked from Oz over to the homeland for xmas and planning to get to both home games around New Year which what should also be our last ever visit to GP if everything goes to plan!
UTFT!
63 Posted 20/09/2021 at 13:43:34
64 Posted 20/09/2021 at 14:04:03
It’s going to be a long season imo, and although Benitez has got us fitter, I’m still not convinced he his playing to our strengths, although that’s just my own personal opinion, and wasn’t helped on Saturday by only having one half fit centre forward fit for selection, even though my only real gripe is about how deep we have set up defensively in the last couple of games, and even when we played with three central defenders.
Looks like fear of getting injured before his Middle East sojourn is the real reason for telling the manager how iffy he felt pre Villa.
With every passing day, this fella compounds the suspicion he is nothing more than a self-serving prick.
66 Posted 20/09/2021 at 14:10:36
I think there are maybe 2 separate issues: Letting James go... And then replacing him.
I've no big issue letting him go if he is not willing to work hard and make himself available. We've already paid him over a million for the last 6 weeks whilst he is unsure about his 'muscle' being ready. I don't want any player who seems so unwilling to play for us.
The second issue is replacing him. I'm increasingly unimpressed by Brands and his failure to bring in a right-back this summer was borderline inexcusable. The squad lacks depth and, as such, letting Rodriguez go is harder to stomach. If we'd managed to swap him for Luis Diaz, who's scored 5 goals in his first 6 games for Porto, then we'd all be a lot happier.
Rondon is nowhere near fit and how he got in the side l don't know. Why didn't our manager start with the side that finished the last game so well? Allan and Doucouré were overrun. It doesn't even look like Rondon is any better than Tosun.
We are already carrying 7 injured players, 1 unavailable and our best player being shown the door. This is on Rafa. Townsend is his replacement. That's the level... albeit Townsend has shown he offers something, a good professional squad player... but a like-for-like replacement? Heavily dependant on Townsend and Gray... surely we need more?
Anyway, as you say, even if we get James's wages, perhaps Tosun and Kenny too in January off the books, can we bring any quality back in?
I think in the next couple weeks, we should have lwobi watch Mikael Antonio videos on how to convert to a striker with desire... because he isn't a wide player.
I totally agree with you about James, a fantastic footballer who sadly looks like he has played his last game for us; it's a shame we didn't really get to see him in the flesh.
I wonder if the Red Echo will have another hatchet job story on James... not a day goes by without one.
69 Posted 20/09/2021 at 14:54:16
Plus it means that the player can't get away either, from a club that he clearly doesn't want to be at anymore, now that his loving uncle has done a midnight flit. That is my understanding.
I cannot see that this is simply down to a personal vendetta. He was very obviously and very clearly put in the shop window during the summer and nobody came looking, nobody whatsoever. Why is this Benitez's fault?
Can someone explain rather than just say Rodriguez is brilliant, why won't Rafa play him, or why Benitez is to blame here?
Surely this is out of his hands, isn't it? Am I missing something? Does anyone actually know because surely if this was Benitez saying "Fuck off", then surely Rodriguez would go and play his days out in his beloved Colombia.
None of Europe's elite want him and he's gone with a begging bowl to Qatar? Qatar = money, doesn't it? Someone tell me I'm wrong but explain what we know, please. I'm at a loss to be honest.
Unfortunately, Moshiri has proven to be naive in football matters. But it's his money. Maybe he's finally got it right with Benitez. But it's been a series of very expensive mistakes leaving the Club with a dysfunctional and threadbare squad and no nearer success than when Moshiri arrived. It would be no surprise if Moshiri has become disillusioned about football and wants out.
We were severely under strength while playing Villa.
Yet, James is not included(not even on the bench)..
It signals the end of James time at Everton.
Similar to last season, only with different managers, we were struck by injuries after few opening good games (all too familiar)..and the failure to strengthen our squad(whatever reasons it might be), eg, RB, CF (Rondon(whom my peer in China league told me he was on the decline) just another typical Everton last minutes 'panic' buy to back up DCL..Brands and whoever Everton scouts being shit in securing players...
Same old same old stories of injuries and lack of squad depth derails our seasons. Sigh!!
The players who were on the pitch at Goodison at the final whistle was as follows: Pickford, Keane, Digne, Mina, (Gomes), Coleman, Allan, Doucoure, (Rondon),(Iwobi),Townsend.
The manager was unable to select Pickford and Coleman due to injury therefore Begovic and Godfrey were selected to replace them at Villa. Gomes is the only one in that group who didn't start at Villa but was on the Goodison pitch against Burnley at the end of that game, plus Gray was selected to start in both matches.
So I'm at a loss as to the point you're making.
74 Posted 20/09/2021 at 15:21:35
[BRZ]
Rafa managed Real for barely half a season in 2015-16 - 25 games.
In 18 La Liga games, James played the first two games and then was out for EIGHT league games with a torn muscle. On his return he featured in 7 straight league games and was on the bench in Rafa's final game at the club.
Rafa simultaneously oversaw the six games of Real's Champions League group before being sacked early January 2016. James missed the first 3 games of the CL campaign due to his muscle injury, was an unused sub in the next two as he was eased back into the team and featured in the final group game.
James featured in the sole Copa del Rey game under Rafa.
Ergo, of Rafa's total 25 games at Real James was unfit for 11 of them with a serious muscle injury. He was an unused sub in a further 3 games as he was eased back into the action. He got serious minutes and game time in the other 11 games.
He scored 3 goals and made 6 assists in those appearances.
That doesn't read to me that Rafa made him an outcast at Real at all.
What an irritating soap opera football has become off the pitch.
78 Posted 20/09/2021 at 15:53:13
79 Posted 20/09/2021 at 15:54:40
80 Posted 20/09/2021 at 16:04:19
Yes, he's an extraordinary skilful player but what use is that when he makes himself / is unavailable so often?
Add to that that we already have Delph and Gbamin who are seemingly permanently walking wounded, can we afford three players who drain the club's resources for little or no return?
For the record, my own personal opinion is that James doesn't give a monkey's about Everton and might as well be allowed to go to Qatar or join the equivalent of the Harlem Globe Trotters. Such great skill but such a seemingly fragile physique. Certainly not cut out for the Premier League.
By the way, I do not include Gbamin in the same "disinterested" category - he just seems to be genuinely unlucky.
82 Posted 20/09/2021 at 16:20:41
Just because we paid so little for these players does not mean you can ignore their contribution. The goals against Burnley alone justified the signings of those two players.
Whilst in this mood I'd also point out that Iwobi has also looked a much improved player so far this year.
Possibly a case of three players who have responded well to the manager against one who has not.
I am waiting to see what happens when Ben Godfrey is match fit, as his situation has been the most startling change from last year.
I was as cynical as anyone about the arrival of the FSW. But Saturday evening aside, the performances, and the results have been encouraging.
If we finish in he top half of the table, it will be a job done. Then with the FFP off our backs, we may be able to stregthen.
Me, I'm just glad I didn't lay out $90 for a "James 19" shirt from the Everton online store. And believe me, I was tempted.
84 Posted 20/09/2021 at 16:27:54
I don’t particularly like the high intensity style of football it lacks creativity, I want to see skill and speed of thought as James once said there’s more to football than just run run run.
Mike #83, the treatment rooms in Qatar are probably air-conditioned exactly the way they are in Europe!
86 Posted 20/09/2021 at 16:32:28
The disagreement they had was over a preseason tour in the far east. Rodriguez had been given permission to join the tour late, due to playing some internationals. Benitez asked him to come immediately and James declined. Start of the season, Rafa starts him on the bench as he's "not fit". Next international break Rodriguez scores then makes some joke online (surprise!) about not being fit.
That's it, basically. So I don't think there's any lasting ill-feeling here, at all.
It's obvious that the club told Benitez, before he accepted the job, that James would be sold to fund incoming players.
The idea that we're not playing Rodriguez out of fear that an injury would scupper some transfer is baffling. He's been training for weeks and could get injured at any time. I can't see how telling the world that he has an injury and doesn't feel he can play against Villa, given all the fitness problems last season, would make him a more attractive proposition to an interested club.
Now unless another club pays him the money he wants, then he will see out his contract here.
88 Posted 20/09/2021 at 17:06:58
Thanks for that. Mine's folded up in a box in the closet that should be marked Stupid Buys/Wastes of Money. XL with long sleeves and going cheap if you're still tempted.
89 Posted 20/09/2021 at 17:07:00
Time to go!
91 Posted 20/09/2021 at 17:20:03
93 Posted 20/09/2021 at 17:24:21
94 Posted 20/09/2021 at 17:27:27
96 Posted 20/09/2021 at 18:00:01
97 Posted 20/09/2021 at 18:00:37
I'll put it up on my wall to remind me of a couple delirious months and a win at Anfield.
We played over 40 games last season how many games did he play for 90 min.
The man is a gifted player but we have had gifted players before, going back to A.Young who could hardly walk near the end of the game with blisters on his feet but his standards never dropped.
Yes Benitez's style is different but I doubt very much if the man was fit he would not at least make the bench to play for 30 or 40 min if needed.
i was of the understanding that a person who was not fit to play was the decision of the physio and medical staff who advised the manager of a players condition, so maybe they lie too.
Regards the James saga, only those the club will know the facts.
As supporters of the club we can only speculate but as many have said, passing a medical would be interesting as the lad for his talent and capability is not fit enough to play regularly in the EPL.
If he was an impact sub that would be potential for the squad but what’s been in the past and is now, with Rafa, seems a parting of the ways is inevitable.
Thanks Janes for some inspirational passing and finishing last season, in the few games you played.
But the club must move on and focus on this season, and embrace the challenges that Everton face, and keep on believing.
RB must have known he was going before he accepted the job. The fact we spent £1.8 in total on transfer fees, for the 1st team this summer, says it all. We can't even afford to pay off Delph as any other club would.
We are paying the price for having a club that is totally dysfunctional. For that I blame Moshiri. He is in charge or is supposed to be. Tinkering with the board whilst the team is in trouble is not the way to do things.
I always think on what Morgan Schneiderlin said when he signed for Lille - it is good to come to a proper club, that knows what its doing.
We have to be the most patient supporters in Europe. In my opinion its about time we lost our patience and started letting the those who 'run' the club what we think of their total mismanagement of Everton FC.
I don't blame RB. I applaud the Stadium building, who wouldn't. However on the Football side of things, Moshiri, Kenwright, DBB and Brands are a disgrace and should hang their heads in shame. Bad manager picks, extortionate fees and wages paid to players, no other clubs wanted. Financial issues that have now come home to roost. I could go on buts what the point.
PS; We never got to see James play at Goodison. The fates really have it in for us !!
102 Posted 20/09/2021 at 18:33:52
Not bothered at all as the I’ve never bought into the myth of a great player. Aside from a very good start he was bang average, clearly injury prone and never displayed the heart required.
To paraphrase Jim Royle ‘ World class my arse’
Jack #100 I'd like to hear some accountability from someone at the club. I don't blame Benitez for this shitshow and I don't blame Rodriguez either. He missed games yes, but he had a history of injury and as far as I'm aware (and I've heard nothing contrary to this) his injuries last season were legitimate. He's caused no trouble at the club, has said nothing detrimental, not refused to train, is apparently a popular figure within the squad and is only cashing the large cheques that we offered him, when it seems we couldn't afford them.
I'd not read those comments from Schneiderlin. Makes me think of Bernard's parting comments though.
104 Posted 20/09/2021 at 18:43:45
105 Posted 20/09/2021 at 18:46:53
Seems everyone in the world knew this dazzling light was rapidly going out, cept Carlo and his supporters.
To be fair he was definitely world class, but so were Eto and Gazza.
Similar happened with Gomes when he came here, but after his terrible injury the overall tone changed to 'get rid'.
The current golden boy is Gray. I wonder how long that will last and the tone on here changes to criticism.
Similar has happened with Stones, Lukaku and Barkley.
What is telling is the change of polarity of views, so typical of social media of which this site (despite its undoubted quality in other respects) is an example.
Changes of polarity of view, usually led by the broadcast media and propagated further by social media.
A most unattractive, often ugly, facet of social media with the associated and easily achieved manipulation of peoples' views by broadcast media that depends on sensationalist drivel for its very survival.
Firstly, I'm always uncomfortable with grown men wearing a shirt with a player's name and number on the back. I don't know your age, but that's for kids.
Second, just don't do it anyway. It's a marketing gimmick. Players are temporary. Everton are for life. Wear the names of club legends, not players yet to prove themselves in an Everton shirt.
As of last Thursday, I'm 50. I'm probably starting to get grumpy!!
109 Posted 20/09/2021 at 18:54:16
110 Posted 20/09/2021 at 18:55:06
Congratulations you have given the highest estimate of James's wages so far - I'm discounting the unreliable football insider sites estimation. I do wonder exactly what terms James was on at Everton FC. As each hour passes he might be on anything from £90k up to a million pounds per week.
Injury prone. Never lived up to the full potential. Myth before the legend. Frustrated very often with his ill discipline and bad attitude and turned it on when he fancied it.
Joe Royle called that one spot on.
112 Posted 20/09/2021 at 19:08:24
114 Posted 20/09/2021 at 19:10:57
My point is we have mismanaged our finances to such an extent that we were forced to use the begging bowl over the summer. Man City spent £100m on Grealish and would have spent something like £140m on Kane - and by all accounts that is ok and meets all the rules. We can't compete with that level of spending. Only EFC have embarrassed themselves by voluntarily putting on a financial straight jacket - Very Everton that !
The lack of interest in him from top Leagues says it all.
116 Posted 20/09/2021 at 19:18:27
James is a snake in the grass.
He has no loyalty too EFC, plus £200k a week, if not more!!!
Spoilt brat, sooner he goes the better, £1m a month off the wage bill!!!
No wonder we can’t offload him. We’re stuck with him for the duration of his contract.
Thank you Carlo, Brands and the board, that’s why we are where we are!!!!
And I don’t restrict myself to football - Rugby and cricket watchers are just as guilty. I read a
Couple of years ago that the majority of replica shirts sold are in adult sizes - a very sad statistic.
The options for anyone over 12 should be... scarf, rosette, club tie. Does this opinion make me an old git?
Great posts Christine, and obviously great sympathy for your loss
119 Posted 20/09/2021 at 19:30:53
Rosette? Rosette?
And maybe after the match go and see that new group the Beatles at the cavern. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
121 Posted 20/09/2021 at 19:39:01
Alas, more and more great Evertonians are passing without seeing us return to the top table.
I remember losing my own uncle about 15 years ago. I said to my dad that I was so sad that he didnt get to see us back on our perch. My dad said "He's with all the great blues upstairs now. Dont feel sorry for him. He's having a far better time than you are"
You won't need a badge. I'll find you and get you your supply of Guinness!
123 Posted 20/09/2021 at 19:48:19
125 Posted 20/09/2021 at 19:53:51
UTFT all the way and past the gates or light at the end of the tunnel whatever!
You have not mentioned the beginning that led up to FFP rules
In 2003 R.Abramovich took over Chelsea and they started buying all the best players from Europe and S.America and started to win championships and Trophies.. In 2007 Man City was bought out by Arabians who's personnel wealth was over 20 billion.
Both Arsenal and Man Utd had wealthy owners and in 2010 Liverpool were taken over by The Fenway Group.
This started the bidding wars for the best players with Man City having the wealthiest owners that it was decided that some sort of restrictions had to be put in place This was how FFP was brought in, to help the less wealthy clubs.
Over the years it was who could afford the best lawyers to bypass some of the regulations, and now it is getting harder to bypass some of the regulations, to a situation were it is now hindering the less wealthy clubs and the other clubs who have since got rich billionaire owners.
I have always blamed Sky Sports who make sure that preferred 6 recieve prime time coverage supplying them with more financial aid.
Stan #106, you're tweaking history pretty severely there. Not many here considered Gomes a "golden boy" on arrival -- the more we'd seen him play at Barca, the less likely we were to be excited -- and lots of us were pretty sour on his performances long before the injury. At the time of the broken leg, he'd appeared 35 times for us. One goal, one assist, maybe a dozen really good performances, perhaps the Anfield derby being the best. Golden Boy? No way, nohow.
128 Posted 20/09/2021 at 20:03:47
Everton limp forward to a panic transfer window in January, if James's transfer is successful. It should be or is he going to fly back and tell us he is committed to fighting for his place in the team for Everton? Few will believe that. It seems he was told not to get injured, so, if his transfer materialsed, it would go through.
Christine, my condolences regarding your Uncle.
It's those poor fuckers dotted around the world who actually had a choice that get my sympahty.
Nobody can accuse them of glory hunting
I think he’s had more like 1 or 2 good games.
Please see his performance away to Villa early in the 2019/2020 season. It was truly dreadful and amongst a really poor run of form he had after making his deal permanent. And. Prior to his broken ankle.
The sooner we can get shut of him the better.
I am personally gutted that I won’t see James in an Everton shirt in the flesh.
I know many won’t agree with me. This is purely about money with the club. It has to be as there is no way Gomes or Iwobi should be getting game time ahead of him.
But we move on with no hard feelings I think. People talking about loyalty on here literally have no clue. They must still have posters of footballers on their walls, observing the game with the mentality of a ten year old.
Of course James has no innate loyalty to us, why on earth would he?
Everyone has a price and a shelf life in football. That’s just the way it is.
Leave the over emotional histrionics to LFC.
132 Posted 20/09/2021 at 20:43:46
133 Posted 20/09/2021 at 20:56:08
134 Posted 20/09/2021 at 20:58:52
135 Posted 20/09/2021 at 21:03:42
My bigger concern is that once our owners see we have got a committed manager, they can find a way to give him some money, but until then I expect us to be a topsy-turvy team.
I bet Mike Gaynes would wear a blue & white rosette with pride.
138 Posted 20/09/2021 at 21:20:54
I feel for the younger generation right now, but many of us have experienced highs, lows and near misses.
But one day, it happens and it will again.
If you were a Chelsea fan in 1985 or a City fan in 1992 could you have foreseen where they are now?
It's going to happen and I refuse to go anywhere until it does. Starting on South Africa Road in west London tomorrow night.
My Dad took me to Goodison when I was 6 years old so that was it for me and always will be. John Mc is right regarding when fans around the world chose Everton and why.
I now live in Southern California and the only clubs that I see being followed are United, RS, Chelsea and City, Arsenal used to be popular with the Yanks but now that they are not winning they change teams. Barcelona shirts were everwhere with the kids but now the team is not as good they again change especially now that Messi has left. Lots of PSG shirts popping up as well now until they start to lose.
everywhere with the kids but now they have tailed off a bit they are not as popular.
140 Posted 20/09/2021 at 21:27:13
“We got him for £110k, and selling him for £220k is great business. We can buy several good players for that. No player is bigger than Everton, and he can take his antics and fancy white boots elsewhere. Nothing lasts, including the Holy Trinity, and if Kendall and Harvey struggle without Ball then they can go as well. Harvey can take his fancy show-pony skills elsewhere. Same goes for Brian Labone with his outdated Corinthian spirit, there’s no place for such romantic notions in the modern game. This is a business, Everton Football Club Co. Ltd. Let’s not forget that”.
My first match (I think, still undecided as I remember going to watch us against Home Farm at a similar time!!) was a friendly in Germany against a team called Braunschweig (Brunswick in English) around 1976 or 1977. We got hammered 6 - 0 and the German supporters were chanting "Everton, Everton, ha, ha, ha"
Very distraught 6 year old brought up on dreams of the 60s team and a Dad with a lot of consoling and explaining to do on the trip home.
Fast forward 25 years. Repeat. But my lad loves the blues as much as me and his day will come.
Is they all wanted to play for Everton and did so with pride.
James doesn't in my view which is a great pity.
Who does want to play for Everton then Barry?
Can you name them please?
Does Jack Grealish really want to play for Man City?
Does Rafa Varane really want to play for Man Utd?
Does Mo Salah really want to play for Liverpool?
How about Messi at PSG?
145 Posted 20/09/2021 at 21:52:12
However that's just my opinion Tommy.
146 Posted 20/09/2021 at 22:03:06
If I wasn't a fan, I would probably rather earn money pulling off a few tricks in Qatar while the sun shines, than play out another hard trophyless season in England.
So all the players you list Tommy do want to play for their clubs because of the chance of glory on the big stage, alongside other big names, in glamour stadia.
We're a different kettle of fish unfortunately. It's like asking whether Gareth Bale would want to play for Torino. Not really would be my guess.
I suspect Bally and Labone, at least, would've found a way at Bellefield to impress upon ANYONE not visibly busting a gut that their ways had better change pdq, or else (and those two would've had their effect scrutinised by Johnny Morrissey I'd say).
Of course win bonus was the much-treasured way-of-the-world for players in days of yore, and having to limp back to your car after training pitch argy-bargy following a duff performance was commonplace, according to Joe Royle the only time I met him.
148 Posted 20/09/2021 at 22:16:47
Anyway, I'm already getting into trouble as I'm priming the dogs for a cheese-cube induced prediction for tomorrow on the morning walk and apparently one of them supports Villa.
It doesn't have the same ring, but "come on, come on, get down to Loftus Road". That's where I'll be tomorrow evening. As always, we all will be in spirit and soul, willing the team on whoever is on the pitch. Everybody's cheering the blues. Here we go.
I still think a fit James is a huge asset, why pay his wages and not use him. Let's be honest there were some games last season where he was pure class, other games where he didn't want to be there, and near the end of the season said he was tired and went home, which said alot about his commitment. Rafa said he cried off last weekend with an injury, we were down to the bare bones and couldn't fill the bench. If James was fit would his pride and professionalism not make him come out and say the manager refused to use me?
150 Posted 20/09/2021 at 22:25:52
She was 24, worked for the Republican party now manipulating social media. Earning massive amounts of money.
Yeah, I know, nice story, but the point was, I learnt the phrases used, the seeds planted to fester in the mind, the methods used. This isn't the X files, manipulation of stories happens every day, EFC are not even very good at it but it's enough to make those who see through the curtain look half baked, irrational, confused or just plain stupid. That ridicule hoisted on fans who question anything negative is even turned against them as suddenly they are now paranoid!
The endless hours and coffees we had discussing far fetched possibilities are now common place, and it's dammed uncomfortable because I didn't believe such large scale manipulation was possible. She advised me to get rid of my Facebook account, I did and I realize why, that was 10 years ago. Today such media manipulation is common place, the destruction of anyone is possible with innuendo, who needs facts? (James salary anyone?) Look back a year and James IS being lauded as a super star by media, his injuries are forgotten when they are lauding him, fast forward and see the engineered hatchet job that suddenly appears take off, and guess what, people's attitudes change from praise to condemnation. If it wasn't for the education I received from a young female Aussie some ten years ago now, I would never have seen the coordinated signs, the slanted storyline, the reliance on unsubstantiated leaks, the patterns are all there, it's a playback. Sadly it's the fans being played.
But I get your point.
I think.
The importance of having your own view and opinion rather than being sheep to the media of any form. Use them to glean information but don't be used by them.
It's why I normally spit my coffee out and switch the preaching and condescending BBC off after 5 minutes in the morning before I take the dogs out. I get more sense out of them.
You did well getting off Facebook, it, and other social media sites are the scourge of the modern world, and only accelerate the downward spiral of common sense, respect, and normality throughout the world.
153 Posted 20/09/2021 at 22:43:02
James in my knowledge has never uttered a single bad word on the club, he has been professional. The club on the other hand as well as the manager, have played all of this using unsolicited media reports, selective comments in pressers, all towards engineering the player out. No business behind closed doors was it?
No matter what James would or could have said would have been used against him anyway. He kept his own counsel. I don't blame him.
People like the woman you talk about are very smart and the algorithms they develop are finely tuned. I read last year that the algorithm underpinning Facebook is so sophisticated that it can predict a person's reactions with a higher success rate than that person's friends after something like 100 "likes" and beats a spouse after something like 500. I may be (highly likely) wrong on those exact numbers, but they are not large and probably constitute a few weeks, or months FB activity by the average user.
155 Posted 20/09/2021 at 22:55:31
Im not having that he’s been professional at all. He fecked off and abandoned us at the end of last season and flew off to Columbia to try to ensure he got into their Copa America squad when we needed him on the pitch to try to get into Europe, when we need him prioritising the club who pays his wages. He was on his Twitch social media platform this season stating there he didn’t even know who we were playing. That wasn’t manipulated and put out by the club to discredit him, it was him live and in the flesh actually saying it. To my knowledge, he hasn’t been to a single game this year to cheer on his team mates.
None of this can in any way be described as “professional”
158 Posted 20/09/2021 at 23:52:16
I too love the technical and skillful side of the game but I am afraid that now harks back to the HArvey, Kendall, BAll and Alex Young and Roy Vernon days.
Athleticism has been coming for years and is now one of the main attributes of the game. Compare the muscle bound speedsters of todaywith the artful dodgers of yesteryear.
As you also rightly point out the influence of the media is far too great now and I get particularly annoyed when I hear these so called pundits saying certain managers should be sacked and certain players should go to MAn U or the other shower to better their careers.
One the subject of James I can see both sides of the argument. A player with skill and a brain who can dictate a game but also a "spoiled" superstar who has been disillusioned by the fact he is no longer relevant.
Personally I think he took his bat and ball home when he realized we were not going to make Europe and he didnt like how physical the Prem was. Then his "father" figure abandoned him and left him high and dry in a place he didnt want to be.
We have to think of the club here and he had opportunities to go to other teams of good standing but could not convince himself it was worth dropping his wages for.Now it looks like Qattar is his only option to get a game and rake in the money he looks like going for it.
A great shame all round but it is inevitable in todays "sky" football.
Moving on to the comparatively miniscule business of "our" James and the manipulations of social media by devious bastards I have to say I've never ever relied on it to inform my opinions. After all, they were mostly in support of Brexit, Trump, BoJo and other such catastrophes and as such I dismissed all of them.
What I rely upon is what I see and hear from people in person. Thus I know that Brexit is a really bad idea for the UK, and that Trump and Johnson are lying, self-centred clueless bastards devoid of concern for anything but themselves, including World Peace and the Environment.
And no, I won't here make a comparison between them and Kenwright, because this is a James thread.
Since he got here James has shown himself to be able to spray cross-pitch passes around at will, usually to our left wing. He's also played a few brilliant passes at close quarters that've led to goals. And yes, he's scored six times too. Unfortunately he's never yet chosen to try to win the ball and he's given up possession way more often than the few occasions he's displayed something laudable.
What that says to me is that "something laudable" these days is propelled to "genius" by many of us fans, and players (especially on the left wing) who've had decades of near zero expectation of a good pass/play/goal.
Which is quite sad really.
If only we could identify who's been responsible for such low standards in all that time?
161 Posted 21/09/2021 at 01:27:35
Long-lasting success in professional sport, requires more than just talent. Physical robustness, great athleticism, clarity of thought and an iron will, are just as necessary; the absence of any one of these factors, may mean, that the player falls just short.
I suspect, that a combination of slight physical and emotional frailty, means that the world has never seen and never will see, the very best of James.
Benitez has a clear vision of what he wants; a high-energy, hard-running, swift-transitioning team that tackles relentlessly. That is not the way James plays and he will be a 'fish out of water' in such a team. That is not anyone's fault, it's just the way it is.
So, the time has come to say 'Adieu' and wonder wistfully, about what might have been.
163 Posted 21/09/2021 at 01:49:26
164 Posted 21/09/2021 at 02:35:24
Christine Foster - Just started on this thread so please forgive the delay in comment. Sorry to hear the news of your uncle Tommy. Also, look after yourself in regard to the anxiety attacks. Hard to do so as an Evertonian, of course. Keep a good bottle of single malt close at hand - 'the cure-all' ha ha!
166 Posted 21/09/2021 at 03:54:55
I was just preparing an article titled James is the bastard son of Stalin and Judas Iscariot when I saw your post. Do you mean to say James is a technicality skilled player with a troublesome calf and a low pain threshold? Surely he’s Frankenstein’s monster and we should chase him out with pitchforks? Or are we seeing some hyperbole from posters like Nicholas?
167 Posted 21/09/2021 at 05:09:57
It's a privilege to be an Evertonian. I have seen people go to extraordinary lengths and costs to follow this team. The only Evertonians I feel sorry for are the ones who complain about having to get up in the middle of the night to watch a game, or those who constantly bleat about the cost of going to the occasional game.
These things are part and parcel. I feel far more sympathy for those who cant afford it full stop,
169 Posted 21/09/2021 at 06:38:48
Negotiations then took place regarding salary money and this is were it gets murky.
One suspects reasonably that a deal was struck between both clubs to pay half his wages each for the remainder of his RM contract, meaning after one year Everton ould have to pick up the full cost of the 2nd year which just happens to be around the start of September and that means the desire to get him off the books with haste. All about the money, Benitez would have known.. it would certainly have been discussed prior to his appointment and once the club knew Benitez didn't want him, the club wanted rid before his cost doubled. Supposition? Of course, but sadly it fits.
What is clear, irrespective of timing, FFP would have clobbered us even with Ancelotti on board, nothing has changed so why the sudden shock and horror at FFP?
171 Posted 21/09/2021 at 07:44:39
172 Posted 21/09/2021 at 07:48:51
Sarcasm aside, Gray has made a great start and is looking like a fantastic buy and I hope he can maintain those levels for the whole season.
174 Posted 21/09/2021 at 08:18:50
175 Posted 21/09/2021 at 08:46:48
Throwing big money at players to convince them to come to Everton is a terrible strategy and it appears we've been taken for mugs on several occasions.
I think, as Stan suggested further up that polarized views on the situation can be safely ignored as they are going to be emotionally-driven.
176 Posted 21/09/2021 at 08:47:03
End of the day, like it or not, IMO the manager should get 100% say in who he wants. If James doesn’t fit due to Benitez not wanting him or he’s just too expensive, either way we need to part ways.
If we get him off the books I imagine we can sign 1-2 players in Jan. Hopefully they can join beginning of Jan and not end….
Get the saga over with and move on.
178 Posted 21/09/2021 at 08:54:44
179 Posted 21/09/2021 at 08:57:03
180 Posted 21/09/2021 at 09:28:50
I read a piece yesterday about our FFP position and the journalist writing the piece suggested with our position with FFP and the building of the new stadium, he believed it will be possibly 3 years before Everton can spend decent money on transfers. So I don't think it matters what Brands thinks of January window signings the likely scenario for the next few windows will be similar in financial terms to our signings this summer.
182 Posted 21/09/2021 at 11:33:33
Certainly hope we can get more legs in. Personally I think getting the three we did for £1.7m was amazing.
If we can get the Scottish RB in jan, I’ll be very happy.
He's a top class player, sadly for us one of only a few we have had at the club over the last two decades. Not getting to see him play live for us is gutting.
Sadly for him, the Premier league is more physically demanding than he probably realised. Still he graced Goodison Park with some wonderful goals, assists and general good all round play.
I believe now we have some pacey wingers James would benefit us more with his vision and range of passing. Sadly it appears Rafa disagrees.
I wish Carlo was still here, other's may disagree. But he made me believe we could achieve great things, slowly but surely we were progressing.
I agree financially and for the new managers plans to be given a chance James is probably best elsewhere. But I can’t help feeling he would be best seeing out his final year with us. Its not as if we can bring in anyone else.. or is it?
He could screw us big time and get a good deal for James, yet he has no interest of taking James to Madrid.
You need to ask yourselves why Carlo has not tried to get James at Madrid.
None of us know if it is the player, the club, the Manager, were the issue with James is, me personally, My money is on him staying put at Everton, and putting his feet up, until the January window, and turning down the chance to move before then.
185 Posted 21/09/2021 at 18:07:56
interesting post. In the context of this thread, your words have stood without accusation of conspiratorial or paranoiac content.
I would add that things are far, far advanced today, and hugely interwoven, entrenched and centralized. I'm sure your friend/acquaintance would attest, were you to share coffee today.
People would do well to bear this in mind across the full breadth of events and experiences in life.
187 Posted 21/09/2021 at 23:52:53
How can we be in such a mess that we are trying desperately to offload the best / only creative midfielder player we have yet put out a team of the sort of quality that would look more at home in the Championship?
I find it staggering, no matter what your personal thoughts on James, that we are crying out for quality, have just been turned over by QPR, that we are even contemplating moving him on... Why?
I can hardly blame James in a way; if he was playing tonight, look what he would have to contend with: Iwobi, Kenny, Gordon, Rondon... never mind the opposition.
A couple of months ago, we had a great goalkeeper in Olsen. Pickford was at the top of his game when he came back into the team. He had to be, because Olsen hardly put a foot wrong. We failed to sign him and instead picked up in my opinion, a very poor goalkeeper; Virginia and Olsen are head and shoulders above him.
Then at left-back, we had Small and Nkounkou pushing Digne. One has since left, while we allowed Nkounkou to go out on loan, so now we have to plug the left-back, should Digne pick up a knock, or ban.
Had we kept hold of Olsen and Nkounkou, they could have both come in tonight and offered excellent cover.
We have been unlucky to have 4 key players out at the same time, but surely Simms should at worst be given some minutes, to cover for Rondon's lack of fitness, until he is up to speed.
So James leaving as well is weakening the team further, but I do not know the ins and out of James situation and who is to blame.
All I do know is two players should have been in the team tonight, one to give Digne a rest, the other cover for Pickford. Sadly, neither are at the club.
James Rodriguez joins Al Rayyan from Everton, agreement reached and confirmed! Official teaser video already released from Qatari club – salary payment agreed with #EFC board. Flag of QatarFlag of Colombia #JamesRodriguez
Medical already completed. James now set to leave European football.
190 Posted 22/09/2021 at 11:28:20
Laurent Blanc the manager of the footy team. But they are a multi sports club also covering basketball, volleyball, handball, athletics, table tennis and swimming, so he's now got a number of options.
192 Posted 22/09/2021 at 13:41:17
I don't think anyone has even mentioned the effect that it has on the other 9 outfield players when they believe they are carrying someone for the entire game. Further, how does someone like Seamus feel when James admits he has no idea who the team is playing any given weekend.
This is a solid decision, football and finance wise, lets move on.
He has been injury prone for years. Why did Real MAdrid let him go and no other decent quality clubs try to sign him.
For whatever reason he is now lost to top level football but will still be a very rich man.
1 Posted 20/09/2021 at 06:11:58
He needs to get back to playing regular Football and in a lower less demanding League.