Rodriguez jets out to hold talks with Qatari club

| Monday, 20 September 2021



Updated

A selfie taken with a fan at Manchester Airport yesterday afternoon and posted to Instagram suggested that the Colombian was taking a flight out of the northwest and this was followed by a tweet by Pipe Sierra, a journalist from Colombia who initially reported that he was in talks with a club in the UAE.

Sierra claimed that Everton had given James the green light to hold talks with the then-unnamed club and the reporter later tweeted that an agreement between the two parties was close.

It has since emerged that Rodriguez is in discussions with Al-Rayyan who play in the Qatar Stars League where the transfer window is open until the end of September.

It's not confirmed at this stage whether the move would be a loan or permanent one and, in the case of the former, how much of Rodriguez's reported £190,000-a-week salary the Blues would be covering. There are suggestions, however, that the player could terminate his contract at Everton and then sign for Al-Rayyan as a free agent after agreeing a two-year deal.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb