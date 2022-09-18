Everton vs West Ham United

18/09/2022



Dominic Calvert-Lewin is not involved Dominic Calvert-Lewin is not involved

Everton are back in action with West Ham United the visitors in an early-season relegation zone contest near the bottom of the Premier League table with Frank Lampard looking for his first win still and an opportunity to get one over Everton's former manager, David Moyes.

Injury problems continue to plague Finch Farm with Jordan Pickford the latest casualty, who joins Godfrey, Mina, and Townsend in the recovery room. But massive expectation surrounded the possible return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose fame as a lethal striker knows no bounds after scoring the dramatic goal against Crystal Palace that kept Everton in the Premier League last season.

Only he fails to make the squad. Gana Gueye is preferred over Tom Davies, while Begovic steps up in goal, with new stand-in keeper Eldin Jakupovic making his first Everton showing on the bench as Andy Lonergan is injured.

Everton: Begovic, Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady (captain), Mykolenko, Iwobi, Gana, Onana, Gray, Maupay, Gordon.

Subs: Jakupovic, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Coleman, Davies, Vinagre, Rondon, Garner.

