Everton vs West Ham United Michael Kenrick 18/09/2022 8comments | Jump to last Team News Dominic Calvert-Lewin is not involved Everton are back in action with West Ham United the visitors in an early-season relegation zone contest near the bottom of the Premier League table with Frank Lampard looking for his first win still and an opportunity to get one over Everton's former manager, David Moyes.Injury problems continue to plague Finch Farm with Jordan Pickford the latest casualty, who joins Godfrey, Mina, and Townsend in the recovery room. But massive expectation surrounded the possible return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose fame as a lethal striker knows no bounds after scoring the dramatic goal against Crystal Palace that kept Everton in the Premier League last season. Only he fails to make the squad. Gana Gueye is preferred over Tom Davies, while Begovic steps up in goal, with new stand-in keeper Eldin Jakupovic making his first Everton showing on the bench as Andy Lonergan is injured. Everton: Begovic, Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady (captain), Mykolenko, Iwobi, Gana, Onana, Gray, Maupay, Gordon. Article continues below video content Subs: Jakupovic, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Coleman, Davies, Vinagre, Rondon, Garner. Live Forum Reader Comments (8) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Jimmy Salt 1 Posted 18/09/2022 at 13:25:08 Surprised Tarkowski wasn't given the armband. Ciarán McGlone 2 Posted 18/09/2022 at 13:28:09 Best starting line up and formation out of the available players.A draw is a must.. a win a bonus. James Marshall 3 Posted 18/09/2022 at 13:29:01 I thought DCL was going to be available this week? Or have I missed a meeting.. Will Mabon 4 Posted 18/09/2022 at 13:31:08 Jimmy, I think Coady may have out-gobbed Tarkowski. David Hallwood 5 Posted 18/09/2022 at 13:31:39 Gives DCL another 2 weeks to get him totally match fit. let's hope that ends his horrible run of injuries Martin Clark 6 Posted 18/09/2022 at 13:31:49 Think most would as Coady is on loan but seems to be a certain signing with the terms of his loan. Mike Hayes 8 Posted 18/09/2022 at 13:37:44 Should be enough to win this COYB UTFT IFWT💙 Phil Bickerstaff 9 Posted 18/09/2022 at 13:39:08 Get iwobi off and play the duke