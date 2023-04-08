Pickford heroics can't hold back red tide at Old Trafford

Man Utd 2 - 0 Everton



An uncharacteristic error from Seamus Coleman allowed Manchester United to kill the game with 20 minutes to go An uncharacteristic error from Seamus Coleman allowed Manchester United to kill the game with 20 minutes to go

Everton were beaten for the third time in all competitions by Manchester United this season as the Red Devils’ clear superiority told with a result that could have been a lot worse for Sean Dyche’s men.

Time and again, United exploited a suicidally high line from Everton and only a man-of-the-match display from Jordan Pickford kept the score to just 1-0 at half-time as the hosts registered 21 shots in the first half alone and the highest xG (2.42) of any team in the Premier League this season.

Scott McTominay finished off an incisive passing move nine minutes before the break but the visitors were still in the game with 20 minutes to go, until an uncharacteristic error from Seamus Coleman allowed Marcus Rashford to tee up Anthony Martial for the killer second goal.

Dyche had handed striking responsibilities to Ellis Simms and the young striker had a gilt-edged chance to put Everton ahead after 20 minutes but he dragged it wide on what was a predictably difficult afternoon for the visitors.

Everton began with an energetic press designed to try and unsettled Erik ten Hag’s men but United responded by pinging a series of balls over the top of the Blues’ defence and had it not been for Pickford, they could have been out of sight by the halfway stage.

The England international laid down a marker with a one-handed save to push Marcel Sabitzer’s shot wide with just two minutes gone, followed that up with an excellent stop to deny Rashford and then had to be alert to punch the ball away from the striker’s head as United kept the move alive.

Amadou Onana might have done better with a header from a free-kick after Coleman had been fouled but back down the other end, Alex Iwobi’s terrific covering challenge took the ball off the toe of Rashford and from the resulting corner, Antony bounced a shot off the post and Aaron Wan-Bissaka somehow screwed the rebound across the face of goal and past the other upright.

Having survived a number of scares, Everton could have taken the lead when Simms collected a return pass from Coleman and found himself with just David de Gea to beat but the moment got the better of him and he choked an effort that dribbled past the far post.

The Red Devils then resumed their raids on the Blues’ back line, with Antony playing Sabitzer in but Pickford foiling the Austrian again and the keeper then making himself big again a minute later to block the Brazilian’s goal-bound shot.

Antony was in again three minutes later off a raking pass from De Gea that caught Ben Godfrey out but the makeshift left-back recovered well to snuff out the opportunity and Everton survived again amid calls for handball as a shot was blocked in their six-yard box.

The game still wasn’t half an hour old when Rashford raced onto yet another ball over the top but Pickford was there again to save with a trailing foot as the scoreline somehow remained goalless.

The deadlock would be broken eight minutes later, however, when United were finally able to prise open the Toffees’ defence as Jadon Sancho picked out the run of McTominay behind the inattentive Onana and the Scot rifled a shot inside Pickford’s near post to make it 1-0.

One more ball lofted over Everton’s back line threatened to make it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time but, once again, Pickford was there to palm a shot from Antony behind.

Dyche moved to address some of his side’s defensive disorganisation by withdrawing Godfrey at the break and introducing Vitalii Mykolenko while, from an attacking perspective, Iwobi had already moved inside off the right flank to trade places with Demarai Gray late in the first half.

Everton were certainly able to stem the barrage of balls played in behind their back line and had the first opening of the second half when James Tarkowski rosed highest to meet a corner but couldn’t keep his header down.

Dyche then replaced Onana and the gritty Idrissa Gueye, who was the standout outfield player in an otherwise poor display, with Tom Davies and James Garner.

Iwobi drilled a shot that was deflected after Simms had mis-kicked in the box before Pickford was there again to push a Bruno Fernandes header over his crossbar and then make a more routine stop from Wan-Bissaka.

With his side still very much in the game, Dyche made his last significant change when he threw Neal Maupay on for Simms but just a minute later, the contest was effectively over following a momentary lack of concentration from Coleman.

The skipper allowed the ball to squirm under his foot as he tried to trap a ball forward by the opposition and that let Rashford in behind with the simple task of squaring the ball for Martial to plant it past Pickford.

Gray had a half chance to reduce the arrears with a quarter of an hour to go but dragged his effort wide with his weaker left foot and Coleman tested De Gea with a crisp shot from distance but United were comfortably ahead and secured the points.

Though he would have fancied his side’s chances of perhaps grabbing a point off United, it’s unlikely Dyche would have highlighted this game as one where Everton could grab all three points. The Red Devils haven't been this good in attacking sense in this fixture for many years and, for the most part, the Blues couldn't live with them, particularly in the first half.

Nevertheless, this was a performance more reminiscent of the collapse at Arsenal last month in terms of the defensive disorganisation on show and some individual errors, and with some of the results elsewhere on the day not going in the Blues’ favour, it heightens the importance of games like next weekend’s clash with Fulham, with Everton sitting above the drop zone only on goal difference.

