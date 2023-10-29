Report Blues Burst Moyes's Hammers Bubble with fantastic result in London Everton traveled to London where they burst David Moyes’s West Ham bubble at the London Stadium with a top-drawer winning goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Michael Kenrick 93comments (last) West Ham United 0 - 1 Everton Everton traveled to London where they burst David Moyes’s West Ham bubble at the London Stadium with a top-drawer winning goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Ashley Young sat this one out after getting two yellow cards at Anfield last week, with Seamus Coleman, Dele Alli and André Gomes still recovering from injuries. Harrison and Garner started after coming off at half-time last week. Gana was on the bench where Mackenzie Hunt stepped up from the Under-21s but remained uunused. Michael Keane was initially named on the bench also but had to leave for family reasons half-an-hour before kick-off, with Sean Dyche choosing the safety of two goalkeepers, adding Andy Lonergan in his place. Everton pressed high from the off, keeping the home side mostly penned in their half without fashioning any threat on their goal. In the 5th minute, they had to staunch the first Hammers attack before McNeil got forward to make Everton's first cross. Antonio almost got in behind but his cut-back was smothered as Everton's long-ball probing was achieving little and the home side started to slow the pace down. But a quick ball over the top almost found Bowen with Kudus asking questions and winning a free-kick, earning the first corner that was repelled by Calvert-Lewin. Branthwaite showed an excellent turn of speed to thwart his man down the wing but Everton were not using their possession very well, Calvert-Lewin unable to control a nice forward ball to feet. Article continues below video content Some snappy passing saw a great Everton move down the right that ended with Calvert-Lewin straying offside as he received and then lost the ball. At least he was getting the right side of his defender. A Patterson error allowed Paqueta to set up Bowen but the player messed up his shot. An excellent Harrison steal looked like it had to be an Everton goal but his shot at Areola was poor. There was a bit of a brawl after Tarkowski tackled Kudus firmly to finally spice things up a bit. Pickford was booked for getting involved with Kudus who jumped up fit as a fiddle after feigning injury. He was rightly booked as well. Mykolenko then went down after being stamped on then Kudus went down and won a free-kick. Calvert-Lewin finally got some forward ball and Doucoure won a corner that looked like it could have led to more at the far post before being cleared. Everton forced a good turnover and the ball sat up for Harrison but his left-foot shot on the spin was horrendous. Everton pressed again but could not fashion a chance. They kept breaking up the West Ham counter only to suffer from a repeated lack of continuity in their own forward moves. More tenacious Everton play saw Mykolenko swing in a decent angled cross that flew high and wide off Calvert-Lewin's head. Onana got tapped on the head by Kudus's flailing hand and needed treatment for a head injury (!) along with 30-second sin-bin. Some good work saw Everton build a ponderous attack down the left, Mykolenko with another cross that Onana could only head wide. Garner tackled Bowen superbly after McNeil had gifted him the ball. Everton will get credit for a workmanlike and industrious first half but ultimately, without at least one goal – they should really have had more – it was extremely disappointing fayre. West Ham looked a lot more lively from the restart, Branthwaite getting a meaty thigh on a goal-bound shot from Bowen. West Ham got a foul when Kudus stood on McNeil's foot and Bowen almost scored again, heading off his shoulder. Everton won a free-kick of their own but created nothing from it. But a fabulous interception by Branthwaite helped to force the ball forward Harrison playing a neat one-two with Calvert-Lewin who produced a top-drawer turn and strike just inside the post. A very very good goal. West Ham were suitably exercised, Bowen trying a difficult strike at the far post that flew over. Branthwaite tacked Antonio superbly but again bizarrely considered a foul, Paqueta's acrobatic strike going back into midfield. Everton tried to get forward but were their own worst enemy, playing themselves into trouble and backwards before West Ham built an attack with Alverez shooting over. Doucoure got free onto a headed backpass but, with only the goalie to beat, he didn't connect properly and Areola was able to parry it just past the post. Another incredible Everton chance squandered. West Ham won a dangerous free-kick, Tarkowski getting annoyed with Alvarez jumping in with both feet. Mykolenko did brilliantly to win the ball and set up an attack which initially went backwards but the attack eventually saw McNeil's strike tipped over the bar by Areola, with nothing coming from the corner. The Hammers built another attack, Branthhwaite having to stall Bowen for a corner, with the ball coming off Onana's arm: no penalty. Branthwaite again did superbly to frustrate Paqueta, Patterson adding salt that saw the Hammers man pick up a yellow card for his protests. Garner seemed to get free but couldn't fashion a strike and ended up chipping the ball back to Areola. West Ham won a corner but it was defended well by Everton. Benrahma tried a cross that was easy for Pickford. At the other end, Calvert-Lewin got free and smashed his shot off the underside of the bar but he was just a fraction offside. Benrahma was booked for a poor challenge from behind on Garner. Pickford made an incredible point-blank stop from Paqueta but he was offside. Onana did well to stop a West Ham move as the game entered the last 10 minutes of normal time. As West Ham searched for their goals, Branthwaite was an absolute rock in the Everton defence. Kudus got free but pulled back straight to Onana who could clear, Alverez fouling him for another West Ham yellow card. Everton were having to soak up almost continuous pressure now, Alverez shooting over. Pickford had to palm over a deep hanging cross as things became increasingly ragged in the Everton area while Calvert-Lewin looked to relieve the pressure, almost setting up Harrison for a tap-in. The Everton striker then made way for Youssef Chermiti. Benrahma powered in a fine volley that Pickford parried superbly, even if it was possibly going wide, as Everton needed to hang on for the final 6 added minutes. The hugely determined Blues did their best to get the ball away from their goal but it just kept coming back, forcing 11 men back and denying any outball. A late Ings cross was gratefully held by Pickford as Branthwaite was rightly accorded Player of the Match, with Pickford making another vital collection before the whistle finally went on a fantastic result. West Ham Utd: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell (85' Ings), Alvarez [Y:83'], Ward-Prowse (73' Soucek), Paqueta [Y:71'], Kudus [Y:28'], Bowen, Antonio (57' Benrahma [Y:76']). Subs: Fabianski, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Kehrer, Fornals, Cornet. Everton: Pickford [Y:28'], Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin (88' Chermiti). Subs: Virginia, Hunt, Keane Lonergan, Danjuma, Beto, Godfrey, Gana, Dobbin. Reader Comments (93)

Jeff Armstrong 1 Posted 29/10/2023 at 11:48:06 Patterson in for suspended Young, only change. Martin Farrington 2 Posted 29/10/2023 at 12:10:41 Okay Blues. Show some spirit, guts and energy.Much better than how you started against Pawson's reds.Can you do it?YES YOU CAN.COYB Lee Courtliff 3 Posted 29/10/2023 at 12:14:15 That's the team I would have picked, now just fuckin win!! Alan J Thompson 4 Posted 29/10/2023 at 12:26:46 An interesting bench and while it is highly unlikely, you wouldn't want a couple of injuries in the same area of the team, but I suppose that is not the sole thought on picking a bench. Alan McGuffog 5 Posted 29/10/2023 at 12:29:26 Dyche should say just two words. Ward-Prowse !. No stupid, unneccessary, pointless, ankle tapping on the edge of our box, please !!! Colin Glassar 6 Posted 29/10/2023 at 12:31:48 Gordon did that on purpose Alan to force his move. Little f#@%”&£r Allen Rodgers 7 Posted 29/10/2023 at 12:39:25 No Keane at all ! Tony Heron 8 Posted 29/10/2023 at 12:41:13 "The safety of 2 goalkeepers" ?Can someone explain please? Dave Abrahams 9 Posted 29/10/2023 at 12:41:13 Was Michael Keane injured, seems strange if Dyche wanted two goalie’s in the squad he dropped Keane out and put an untried ( yes I know he won’t come on) Hunt in, hopefully Keane didn’t want to play against his next club in January! Alan J Thompson 10 Posted 29/10/2023 at 12:43:36 And now out of nowhere, well he hasn't played for quite some time, Lonergan appears, not being on the original posted bench. Pat Kelly 11 Posted 29/10/2023 at 12:46:48 Something odd about Keane dropped off the bench. I think there are serious issues there. Michael Kenrick 12 Posted 29/10/2023 at 13:01:40 Was that Farhad Mshiri and Josh Wander in the DIrector's Box? Derek Knox 13 Posted 29/10/2023 at 13:24:18 Pat K @ 11, Something odd about Keane dropped off the bench. I think there are serious issues there ?His lack of balance perhaps ! Colin Malone 14 Posted 29/10/2023 at 13:43:06 No one with DCL. Doucoure, neither use or ornament. Alex Gray 15 Posted 29/10/2023 at 13:52:21 Most of the team playing well. Doucoure and mcneil having stinkers though. Mcneil last few games looking like he did when he first signed and doesn’t look fit. Alex Gray 16 Posted 29/10/2023 at 13:53:18 Also regarding Keane leaving the bench it was said there’s a serious family issue. Michael Kenrick 17 Posted 29/10/2023 at 13:54:18 Jaysuz... It's like we don't want the 3 points on offer.I'm finding this just maddening to watch. Michael Kenrick 18 Posted 29/10/2023 at 13:57:50 And now that bloody Curry's advert. I mean, how incredibly gender insensitive to hirsute trans people! Honestly!!! Allen Rodgers 19 Posted 29/10/2023 at 14:00:12 A tepid game from both sides to be fair but WHU still look the more likely to score. Alan J Thompson 20 Posted 29/10/2023 at 14:01:48 My first thoughts were why aren't we wearing blue as that grey looks awful and when the long shot is out of focus it is difficult to distinguish players by number. style or colour.Harrison and McNeil have had awful first halves and they look like they've only just met Calvert-Lewin at the kick off and even he looks like he just got out of bed. And Harrison needs shooting for cocking up that three against one break away!Other than that it's been a fairly disappointing game from both sides and the Ref got it all wrong in that little bit of handbags and should never have carded Pickford but it all became clear when he went over to say that he couldn't hear the VAR. Heaven help us if there's a power cut and we have to go back to an actual onfield Ref and two old fashion Linesmen controlling everything.This has first goal the winner written all over it. Dave Abrahams 21 Posted 29/10/2023 at 14:07:10 I Fear West Ham moving up a couple of gears in the second half, we’ve done okay but apart from Harrison’s wrong decision we have offered no real threat, neither have WHU but they have more to offer than we have. Martin Farrington 22 Posted 29/10/2023 at 14:08:12 We look like the side that played in Greece the musical in the West end from last night.We are completely flat, without any spark or energy How are we consistently lack lustre ? So much for galvanised after the derby Ernie Baywood 23 Posted 29/10/2023 at 14:14:50 Wow, what a touch and strike that was. Top class. Ben King 24 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:03:32 Superb goal and superb win Alex Gray 25 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:04:28 Top professional performance. Thought the back 4 were excellent. Is that 5 wins in 7 now? Mick Davies 26 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:05:14 Whining hypocritical toadies - WE WON Mike Gaynes 27 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:06:37 So Dave my friend... Onana????For me, he and Dom and Branthwaite all rate 9s today. Steve Brown 28 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:11:10 Onana was fantastic today, and Branthwaite was even better.Dom was class as always. Mick Davies 29 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:12:07 Thanks to our lovely neighbours, we've climbed above Forest and are a giddy 15th!!! Barry Hesketh 30 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:12:18 I had the same view as Michael @17, so much so, I switched over to the cricket, because watching Everton is sometimes completely infuriating. They were invited to go and win the game and rarely looked like doing so in that opening half. I don't know if things improved second-half, but I'm more than happy with the victory and far more importantly the three points that go along with it. On to the next one. Dale Self 31 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:13:16 Those early comments are comedy gold. The nature of most of the criticism is drama driven. A dramatic post match reenactment:‘Oh god we win so ugly. I don’t know if I can watch or even admit to friends that I sat through that.’ Allen Rodgers 32 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:14:16 Thought the ref Atwell was decent today. It does help. Great show by the lads and travelling fans. Alan J Thompson 33 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:15:08 A magnificent turn and finish from DC-L and that and a few, a very few, other moments stopped this from being a bore-draw. We weren't up for that much but West Ham were very ordinary.I did think that Dyche should have made a couple of subs from the 65th minute on and probably for Harrison and Doucoure just to put more legs into it, Harrison going missing for as much of the second half as he did in the first half. And can we include in the Finch Farm training how to go around the keeper in a 1 on 1 situation.For me our MotM would be either Onana who had a magnificent game but more likely the less spectacular but ever more impressive Branthwaite. He barely puts a foot wrong and his positioning and reading of the game are par excellence. Whatever we offered him in his new contract then double it and put an 85M+ release clause in it.And a final word on the refereeing as it seems we now well and truly have an advantage rule but I would hope there is some way of letting players and crowd alike know it and when it finishes. And would it be a step too far to have it included in the official rule book. Derek Knox 34 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:17:49 We could do with a decent run of games, when you look at the table, thinking we have risen, we have more or less stagnated just above the trapdoor.Always got a possible point deduction at the back of my mind so need a safety net too ! John Keating 35 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:22:34 Forget the performance, the result was all that matters and what a great result!Lovely touch from DCL to make space for himselfWould have liked us to have had a full week off before Brighton next week but it is what it isHate to say it but would like our neighbours to give Forest a right good cuffing for goal difference Colin Glassar 36 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:25:39 Another excellent team effort. Anyone out of 10 players could’ve been motm. My only disappointment was Jack Harrison. He really didn’t affect the game imo. Joe McMahon 37 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:29:21 Nervy at the end, but the team ran their socks off. Really would prefer if Sean used subs a bit more, we do have some talent with fresh legs on the bench. Patterson must start now. If only we'd beaten Luton, the table would look much better. But good points today. Ed Prytherch 38 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:29:36 Dyche selected our best 11 today and they were a well balanced team with good all round effort.Hard to choose between Dom, Branthwaite and Pickford for MotM. Also good to see Patterson settle down and play a solid game after some initial nervousness. Tom Edwards 39 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:35:28 Please never let Keane near the first team again. We certainly function better without him. Colin Glassar 40 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:37:56 Keane and Godfrey, apparently, will be shown the door in January. George Cumiskey 41 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:38:22 That's 3 top wingers Myolenko has played off the park: Salah, Bowen and Saka. And Branthwaite was awesome. Derek Knox 42 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:39:34 Joe @ 37, totally agree about Sean and his lack, or late use of Subs. Bringing someone on with less than 5 minutes or so left, has little chance of affecting the game but could be also detrimental to formation etc. Give them a decent run-out and give the opposition something new to think about !Though all the lads put a shift in today, but also agree that Harrison and Doucoure, were only bit part players, but the latter was desperately unlucky to have a well placed shot saved by their keeper. That would have put the game to bed, but thankfully it didn't matter apart from a possible reduction in GD at the end ! Jerome Shields 43 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:40:54 Back from watching the game in a Hotel. I thought Everton played well. It is a precious 3 points. Branthwaite and Onana were the best of the Everton players.I thought Everton defended corners well. Calvert-Lewin did play better, but still a bit short on timing and touch. He did take his goal well though . McNeil was disappointing. Garner and Mykolenko were better, Doucoure looked more for the pass, with limited results.Harrison and Patterson worked well on Everton's right. I thought this limited Harrison getting forward. Pickford was really not tested and was comfortable. The main thing that agitated me was the inability on a counter to at least retain possession, maybe looking for a foul, a corner or line ball. Everton lost possession in promising situations. Moyes is back under his glass ceiling, now that Rice has gone.Great away result for Everton. Peter Moore 44 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:44:37 Rome wasn't built in a day, but there are plenty of ruins there. Delighted the lads Roamed to East London and ruined the Hammers' afternoon with a well-earned away win. Injuries permitting, I am confident Dyche is improving this group to mould a better, more consistent, more effective, Premier League team. The away support came over loud and proud on both radio and TV. Massive help to the lads on the pitch for sure. 👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 May the lads go onwards and upwards and leave the bottom-dwelling depression period behind. UTFT. 💙 Mike Gaynes 45 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:49:27 George, great comment. I think he has become the best defensive left-back in the Premier League. In our NFL he would be called a "shutdown corner" and he'd be paid $20 million a year.He'll never be a modern attacking fullback, but I think what he does give us is critical in games like today. Dave Abrahams 46 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:50:14 Mike (27), And you say I'm obsessed with Onana, the man I despise but actually want him to shape up.He was very good, he did what I wanted by being part of the team and sharing the work load, not a lot to ask was it? If he keeps playing like that, there will be no complaints from me, he was in the running for MotM today.I thought the team won a hard fought game after an indifferent first half but it was Everton who had an extra gear in the second half. They could have had a second goal to ease our frets, worries and stress in those final few minutes. But all's well that ends well with a very welcome 3 points and maybe some confidence added to the team. I mentioned a few players but I wouldn't criticise any of those players today because they all pulled their weight and never hid, that's all you can ask. Danny O’Neill 47 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:55:44 Still in Stratford running on emotion and adrenalin. I'll write up later.Well played silver Blue boys. Proud of you and the supporters. Mike Gaynes 48 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:55:44 Just couldn't resist, Dave. You know I'm grinning when I ping you.Actually, my obsessions at this point are Branthwaite and Mykolenko. I just cannot believe how defensively good these two young kids have become. Jack Convery 49 Posted 29/10/2023 at 15:57:11 Just seen the score. Great to see us win away and get another precious 3 points. Looks like I jinxed Harrison with my tip for him to get the first goal. However, my other tip of Calvert-Lewin getting one came true. Same again v Burnley or will we look towards the Brighton game and rest some players? Who knows… but let's enjoy a win – they are as rare as England winning in India at present.May I take the time to say how well the ref and his assistants and the TMO guys did in the Rugby Union World Cup Final. Marvellous to watch people who know exactly what they are doing. Peter Hodgson 50 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:01:00 From the red Echo:Jarrad Branthwaite – 8The young defender just keeps getting better and better. Didn't put a foot wrong from a defensive point of view and made three great tackles inside the opening 15 minutes. Also played a key role in Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal.Couldn't agree more for once. Man of the match. No doubt. Paul Birmingham 51 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:03:36 A very good Everton win, and a good controlled Everton team performance. A bit of luck and it could have been 2 or 3 goals, but what a great move and what a great finish by Calvert-Lewin.I thought at times the officials were letting West Ham players off for late fouls but Everton kept calm and held their own.Now to build an unbeaten run, and get on the higher side of 22 points before New Year.Everton's away form is good, keep this up, and a good season is in the making, and a Top 10 finish.Safe journey home to the travelling Evertonians.UTFTs! Steve Brown 52 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:10:05 To be fair, Mykolenko has really impressed me in recent games against top class opponents. And I compared him to Terry Phelan!Well done lad. Neil Cremin 53 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:12:28 I have a superstition recently not to look at the results until the game is over. Too often been disappointed. I have been following Everton since 1966; many highs and more recently many lows. However, on this day of my 70th Birthday, today's result was a wonderful Birthday present. Thank you, Everton. NSNO COYB. Mike Gaynes 54 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:15:45 Neil, Mazel Tov on your milestone birthday and I hope you're doing well. Alan McGuffog 55 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:17:00 We can only be a game or two before the "Branthwaite deserves to be at a bigger club" campaign starts in the media.T'was ever thus... let's get some signals out that we MIGHT accept bids north of £80 million. Hopefully the days of selling our livestock for a handful of beans are over. David Hallwood 56 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:18:09 We've got a great spine emerging with Pickford, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Onana, Garner and Calvert-Lewin. If – and it's a big 'if' – we can keep it together, who knows? Niall McIlhone 57 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:21:45 What a difference a win makes? This league is such that two back-to-back victories can change the whole dynamic. For example, if Everton can somehow beat Brighton next weekend and Fulham lose or draw the lunchtime kickoff against Man Utd, we would go above them too!!! Fulham have been much vaunted so far this season, whereas we have been written off as a basket case. That said, the failure to string two wins together in the Premier League has long been Everton's downfall. Results have mostly gone for us today, and for once we had a referee who looked like he wanted to get the game flow, and was not unduly affected by the home crowd. Dyche deserves a lot of credit for his set-up today, hopefully this will serve us well as we go forward. Jay Harris 58 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:25:16 I thought both teams out-defended themselves in the first half but, as soon as West Ham opened up in the second, we looked the better team and deserved the win.Hard to be critical of any of our players but outstanding performances by Dom, Jarrad and Vitalii. Would like to see Danjuma given a chance for McNeil though, who is still to find his best form after his injury. Neil Cremin 59 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:27:06 Thanks Mike, Doing great, still active both physically and mentally. My biggest stress is at the weekend when Everton play which in recent times can bring a dark cloud over the weekend but not today. Today the sky is BLUE. Maybe Bill provided some inspiration/motivation for the team. Jimmy Carr 60 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:27:39 No offence to Frank Lampard but, in comparison, Sean Dyche seems to be a much more competent and sensible football manager. That's probably not saying a great deal but it will do for now. Great 3 points today, not the sort of tight defensive performance Frank could coax from us. If we avoid a significant points deduction, you would think we'll be safe this season without too many problems. Big 'if', I know. I would love the comment about Keane being moved on in the New Year to be correct. But not sure there'll be many clubs who will pay his wages. I suspect Keane will be here until his contract expires. Bill Fairfield 61 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:30:35 Massive win. Great performances from Branthwaite, Myklenko, Onana. COYB. Dale Self 62 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:30:38 Happy Birthday Neil, Lynn on the LF also is celebrating today. We all are. Gamewise, I think we may have something that will help keep the ball in opposition end after loss of possession. This is something that Spurs are doing very well this season. Branthwaite kept the ball in their end with an aggressive challenge (JT credit). This was covered by Tark and Myko if it went wrong. We also sent Patterson into the box area late to retake possession. Onana coming into form will allow us to gamble with Branthwaite and Patterson. Both are capable of extending possession with Harrison or McNeil. Any tricks we can develop will help overall with resets which really improved this match. Players looked for lines to form before going forward more today than I have seen in a long time. Maybe it was the successful tactic of tiring out Hammers that allowed the time and space. I believe it was the good work of Onana keeping the ball where he had passing options. This made the runs believable and even allowed some standing options to simply force a defender decision yards away which then chose the pass. We actually had 3rd man stuff going today. Barry Rathbone 63 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:31:47 Great to win, isn't it?Fair play to Calvert-Lewin – that was a good goal! Lynn Maher 64 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:33:55 Neil @ 53. Just read your post and was amazed. Today is my birthday too and we have the same superstition. My family and friends know better than to communicate with me, until after any match I'm not attending.It meant they had to come round at 9:30 am this morning for birthday stuff!Also, the first Everton match I watched, albeit on television, was the 1966 FA Cup Final, Everton v Sheffield Wednesday.I was completely hooked after that.Yes, it was a brilliant birthday present today for both of us.Happy Birthday, Neil.Will have to wait for MotD2 tonight. Stuart Sharp 65 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:35:49 Absolutely delighted, obviously, but I still can't work Onana out. I was screaming for Dyche to bring on fresh legs, too. Anyway, definitely deserved the win, and Calvert-Lewin showed once again what a difference he makes to the team (not just the quality goal). Danny O’Neill 66 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:39:48 Like many, I'm still on my way home. And we have other journeys coming up this next week.Days like today make you realise how much we love this club that has been with us since the cradle. It makes it worth what we do as supporters.I'm travelling home with a massive smile on my face. Still up with the dogs early in the morning, but they'll be happy, because I am. Paul Birmingham 67 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:43:55 Neil & Lynn, Happy Birthday, and Congratzioni, have a Ball, celebrate and enjoybyour day and a fine Everton away win! 👍🍻🍻⚽️ Brent Stephens 68 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:44:10 Alan #33, "And a final word on the refereeing as it seems we now well and truly have an advantage rule but I would hope there is some way of letting players and crowd alike know it and when it finishes."Rugby Union do it – miked up so you can hear "advantage" and "advantage over". John Pickles 69 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:48:10 That win propels us up to -2 points in the table now. :) Chris Corn 70 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:52:52 Michael Kenrick in positive headline shocker!!! 😆 Derek Wadeson 71 Posted 29/10/2023 at 16:55:01 Can I, first of all, thank all blues for their kind thoughts in the Bill Kenwright thread when I mentioned my 43-year-old daughter passed away last month suddenly due to a brain bleed.Today, I had an all too rare smile on my face watching that Everton performance. "One for all and all for one" springs to mind as a team. Well done, Blues. Chris Corn 72 Posted 29/10/2023 at 17:05:23 Good on you Derek. 💙 Neil Cremin 73 Posted 29/10/2023 at 17:05:54 Lynn. Snap! All my friends were either Man Utd or Liverpool supporters. I also watch the FA Cup Final, went for the Toffees and am a Blue ever since.Thanks Paul Colin Glassar 74 Posted 29/10/2023 at 17:07:01 Condolences, Derek. Mike Hayes 75 Posted 29/10/2023 at 17:16:37 So sorry to hear that Derek glad Everton put a smile on your face 💙 Jim Bennings 76 Posted 29/10/2023 at 17:25:17 Well organized, well drilled and Patterson at right back, if the lad is fit then this has to be our number one right back, just let the kid get on with it.Much like Branthwaite stepping into the central defence ahead of error prone Michael Keane, Dyche needs to just let Patterson make that slot his own now, no more Ashley Young as first choice.All in all a perfect away day performance, I've been crying out for some narrow nitty gritty 1-0 away wins now for some time, I miss them, if you can get five or six of these a season then you can't go too far wrong. Lynn Maher 77 Posted 29/10/2023 at 17:27:12 Really sorry Derek to hear your sad news. Jerome Shields 78 Posted 29/10/2023 at 17:31:44 Dereck#71My sincere condolences. Glad Everton won for you today. James Marshall 79 Posted 29/10/2023 at 17:37:24 My first away game of the season, and it made a pleasant change to win one!Cracking atmosphere among the away faithful made me remember why I love away games.Great performance from the whole team I thought, especially Onana and Branthwaite but also an honorable mention for Myko defensively.A little hoarse tonight but happy with a great result! Will Mabon 80 Posted 29/10/2023 at 17:40:56 So sad, Derek, I can't imagine.I hope Everton continue to be of help. Neil Cremin 81 Posted 29/10/2023 at 17:42:02 Condolences Derek Mick O'Malley 82 Posted 29/10/2023 at 17:44:25 Condolences Derek, glad we got you a win today, Jim agreed about the gritty 1-0 wins, I’m made up with the clean sheet, we look a better side without Gana, he has his qualities but I hope we stick with midfield we have now, Onana stepping up again, Branthhwaite solid and Mykolenko defending well, Patterson solid at right back, no more Ashley Young , and a great turn and finish from Calvert Lewin UTFT!! Peter Mills 83 Posted 29/10/2023 at 17:46:00 It wasn’t particularly pretty, it was very tough, a game where every player did the ugly stuff.Made up for Evertonians everywhere, but especially those at the match and Derek#71. John Gall 84 Posted 29/10/2023 at 17:49:10 Derek #71. Commiserations old chap. So sorry about your daughter. My partner had two bleeds on the brain (subarachnoid haemmorage) at the age of 50. She survived but is much diminished with no speech. LIfe can be so cruel. Julian Exshaw 85 Posted 29/10/2023 at 17:53:19 Derek@71, my condolences and very best wishes to you and your family at these toughest of times.I thought this was our best performance of the season so far. There was some excellent pressing and defending throughout and we never really looked in danger. Fair enough, we might not play the most attractive football but this will do for now. This is 'steadying the ship' à la Sean Dyche. When we win the temptation is to say our opponents were not on their game but you have to give credit where credit is due. We won this; we were excellent and we move on and hopefully upwards. Mal van Schaick 86 Posted 29/10/2023 at 18:00:58 A massive turnaround in our fortunes, thanks to some shrewd signings and a different mindset, where the effort matches the commitment. Both full backs were good and we were solid in the middle. Well done DCL for getting fit and looking like he’s a real threat again. Kunal Desai 87 Posted 29/10/2023 at 18:04:47 We now have a solid look about us, defensively alot more settled with Tarkowski and Brainthwaite partnership. Garner through the middle with Harrison and McNeil out wide. Fingers crossed we can start picking up a good few more points between now and January.Still think we need to bring in one or two players if possible in the next window, another centre back and someone with a bit of creativity through the middle. Mark Ryan 88 Posted 29/10/2023 at 18:08:43 Oh for a Paul Gascoigne Dave Abrahams 89 Posted 29/10/2023 at 18:11:21 Derek, (71)So sorry to hear of the sad loss of your daughter and to all the other fans on here who also lost one of the family during the week. Danny O’Neill 90 Posted 29/10/2023 at 18:16:00 Well this happy Evertonian is nearly home. Great turnout as always from the travelling blues.Derek and John, what you say puts Everton and football into insignificance. God bless your loved ones. Rob Dolby 91 Posted 29/10/2023 at 18:17:27 Probably our best available starting 11. Garner and Onana look to be forming a decent partnership. Patterson learning the game in the first team isn't ideal but better than having young play there.Good time playing anyone after a European game and west ham looked off the pace a bit. We looked comfortable for long periods, kudus their main threat.DCL took his goal well and worked hard all game. Hard to pick a motm as all of the team put a shift in.Roll on Burnley midweek. Paul Tran 92 Posted 29/10/2023 at 18:31:48 Condolences to you, Derek.Happy birthday, Neil & LynnHappy Sunday to all Blues.The kind of performance I was expecting under Dyche. Good, solid, hardworking win. Great to be 5 points ahead of the bottom three and 2 behind midtable.Must keep it going, starting on Wednesday. Terry Farrell 93 Posted 29/10/2023 at 18:36:00 Derek sincere condolences. 