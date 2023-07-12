Season › 2023-24 › News Goalkeeper coach Billy Mercer steps in Michael Kenrick 12/07/2023 19comments | Jump to last Everton have made a short-term appointment of Billy Mercer as goalkeeping coach to stand in for Alan Kelly, who is set to undergo knee surgery. Mercer has worked with Sean Dyche previously when they were both at Burnley. The 54-year-old is with the squad at Everton's pre-season training camp in Switzerland where he will put Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan and Billy Crellin through their paces. Mercer started his playing career at Liverpool, having grown up in the Cantril Farm area of the city. He then went on to represent Rotherham United, Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest, Chesterfield and Bristol City before retiring in 2003. Reader Comments (19) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Hewitt 1 Posted 12/07/2023 at 11:44:34 I will never understand why big Nev wasn't brought back as goalkeeper coach. Best I've ever seen. Jim Lloyd 2 Posted 12/07/2023 at 12:14:46 I think he might have made a good one. Ian. But I think he's told those people we've had on our board over the decades, so many home truths, that they'd have never have chosen him... too scared of him! Alan J Thompson 3 Posted 12/07/2023 at 12:39:14 From Canibal Farm? Be afraid, be very afraid. But why would we need a trainer for a few weeks? Or does he have to be able to demonstrate what he wants? Tony Abrahams 4 Posted 12/07/2023 at 12:56:15 I reckon I'd only need a day to get Pickford both lining up his wall and also positioning himself better for free kicks… but what do I know!! Michael Kenrick 5 Posted 12/07/2023 at 12:56:45 Alan @3, But why would we need a trainer for a few weeks?I think I read somewhere that he is standing in for Alan Kelly, the real goalkeeper coach, who is having knee surgery. So just temporary… for a few weeks.My guess is they thought it might be a good idea not just to have a big vacant space where the goalkeeper coach normally stands, but to bring in a warm body who Sean Dyche knows well and has worked with before. But you may be right: another completely unnecessary waste of valuable moolah when we can least afford it. Sod this pre-season preparation and training malarkey. I mean, what is it good for? Alan J Thompson 6 Posted 12/07/2023 at 13:27:38 Michael (#5); Mr Mercer might think of a few good things during his fortnight in Switzerland. And do we really need somebody to explain to England's No 1 that goalkeeping is about stopping the ball and then trying to throw or kick it to another of our players? I would imagine most other things might be covered by one of the fitness trainers. Perhaps for the younger keepers we might hire a mathematician to explain the theory of angles. Only until Mr Kelly gets out of the operating theatre of course. Paul Ferry 7 Posted 12/07/2023 at 13:32:10 Paul (1), there is a very obvious reason why Neville Southall would never be considered as a goalie coach with us. Paul Hewitt 8 Posted 12/07/2023 at 13:50:39 Well I didn't mean now. But once he retired playing would have been ideal. Barry Hesketh 9 Posted 12/07/2023 at 14:20:31 I think as Evertonians we may find it difficult to comprehend but what if Dyche is doing what some refer to as contingency planning, i.e. say Kelly doesn't recover very well from his knee operation, then the club doesn't have to scramble about to replace him for a longer period of absence, so bringing in Mercer seems a fairly reasonable decision to make? Paul Kossoff 10 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:21:18 Breaking news.Everton have made a short-term appointment of a first team cleaner to stand in for Bertha Muggins, who is set to undergo mind manipulation to help her recover from her mop handle being broken. Apparently she herself broke the mop by twatting Bill Kenwright over the head when she asked about any FKG RELEVANT NEWS about Everton.No news was given so she took what she thought was appropriate action. Kenwright is suing Everton for Injuries and mental anguish. Mr Moshiri has promised he will have a top lawyer in place for his friend in his quest for justice. An Everton spokesman said we have nothing to say. Barry Hesketh 11 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:46:37 Breaking News: In order to satisfy Mr Kossoff, Everton are in talks to sign Mbappe, Grealish and Salah, it is also believed that they are ready to hi-jack Arsenal's plans to sign Declan Rice - Mr Kenwright stated that Moshiri will bankroll the signings by selling every aspect of his business interests and fully focus on Everton Football Club. The Fans forum refused to comment as they thought it might be April the first. Paul Kossoff 12 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:49:31 Barry 11, No way, seriously, at last good news, you aren't being sarcastic are you Barry? Barry, are you here? Taps on android screen, Barry has gone to straighten his Kenwright and Moshiri pictures that have become slightly skew. Barry Hesketh 13 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:53:42 Paul @12Just a little leg-pull. Paul Kossoff 14 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:01:10 Barry, if we don't have a laugh at our situation then what else can we do? Your reply was top sarcasm as was mine on the latest no news. I don't agree with sarcasm being the lowest form of wit, one has to have a good sense of humor to be as sarcastic as we are. 😀 Paul Kossoff 15 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:12:52 Here is a link for you Barry, you may enjoy this.https://youtu.be/nYYg4Lq_VvE Barry Hesketh 16 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:56:42 Not as good as this, Paul:Dreams come true? Jay Harris 17 Posted 12/07/2023 at 17:06:50 Burnley produced some top class keepers over recent years and if this lad had anything to do with it he isn't too bad.As for big Nev I don't think he would be able to get a pair of boots on now or get kit to fit him and besides that he is one of us so wont be entertained by the dynamic duo. Paul Kossoff 18 Posted 12/07/2023 at 18:27:05 Barry I'm not on Twitter, what happened? Barry Hesketh 19 Posted 12/07/2023 at 18:42:29 I'm not on Twitter either, but I still managed to view the Video, it's not that great, I was just having a laugh! 